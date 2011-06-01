Inloggen

14% rente of aandelen Aegon?
De Aegon Click 14% heeft een looptijd van maximaal vijf jaar.
Instappen tot vrijdag 30 november 2018

Crisis in China

17 Posts
!@#$!@! 1 jun 2011 om 18:37
0
Lid sinds: 01 jun 2001
Laatste bezoek: 13 nov 2018
Aantal posts:
15.215
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2753
Gegeven: 1307
Denk dat dit de eerste tekenen zijn:


Exclusive: China to clean up billions worth of local debt

(Reuters) - China's regulators plan to shift 2-3 trillion yuan ($308-463 billion) of debt off local governments, sources said, reducing the risk of a wave of defaults that would threaten the stability of the world's second-biggest economy.

As part of Beijing's overhaul of the finances of heavily-indebted local governments, the central government will pay off some of their loans and state banks including some of the "Big Four" will be forced to take some losses on the bad debt, said the sources, both of whom have direct knowledge of the plans.

Part of the debt will also be shifted to newly created companies, while private investors would be welcomed in projects previously off-limits to them, sources said.

Beijing will also lift a ban on provincial and municipal governments selling bonds, a step aimed at bolstering their finances with more transparent sources of funding.

Many analysts see China's pile of local government bad debt as a major risk to the economy, especially as the economy slows, but few see widespread banking fallout as they believe cash-rich Beijing can step in to soak up losses.

The clean-up plan could boost investor confidence in Chinese banks, which have provided many of their loans as part of the massive economic stimulus program launched by Beijing in late 2008 to counter the global financial crisis.

The program resulted in unfettered lending to local government financing vehicles, hybrid government-company bodies that governments used to get around official borrowing restrictions.

After a months'-long investigation into local government liabilities, Beijing has determined that local governments have borrowed around 10 trillion yuan, said one of the sources.

Chinese media have reported that the governments may default on around 2 trillion yuan worth of those loans.

The source said that three government bodies -- the bank regulator, the Finance Ministry and the National Development and Reform Commission, China's state economic planner -- plan to start cleaning up the debt in June and finish in September. The second source said the program may take longer.

"It's to rescue local government finances, not banks. It's different in nature from the bailout of the four big (state) banks in the late 1990s before they listed (on stock markets)," the first source told Reuters, requesting anonymity because he is not authorized to talk to reporters.

In 1999, China set up asset management companies to clear 1.4 trillion yuan in bad loans off the books of the large state-owned banks, which were saddled with piles of debt after decades of politically motivated lending.

The Big Four are Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (601398.SS) (1398.HK), Bank of China (3988.HK) (601988.SS), China Construction Bank (0939.HK) (601939.SS) and Agricultural Bank of China (1288.HK) (601288.SS).

The banking regulator, the Finance Ministry and the state planner declined immediate comment when reached by telephone.

CLEANING UP

Planners are still ironing out details about how the sour loans would be written off, the source said.

"The central government will swallow some of it," he said, and "some local governments will be allowed to issue bonds."

"The government hopes to resolve this problem before the 18th Congress next year," the second source said, referring to the Communist Party's key conclave where a leadership reshuffle is expected.

Details on the firms that will be created to manage the debt were not immediately known, but the first source said they may receive funds from private investors.

State-owned China Development Bank accounts for about one-third of all local government loans, said one of the sources, with the rest being extended by big state-owned banks and city commercial banks.

Worried these loans could strain China's public finances if they sour, China's cabinet has instructed banks to clamp down on lending to local governments, an order which Chinese banks say they are abiding by.

State media previously reported that as part of Beijing's clean up of the local government debt mess, it will consolidate about 3,800 local government financing vehicles.

Guo Tianyong, an economist at the Central University of Finance and Economics, said that while the debt overhauling exercise might take the bad debt off the local governments' books, it wouldn't necessarily resolve the question of who would ultimately pay.

"I feel it won't fundamentally solve the problem by hiving off and selling the debt to other investors," Guo said.

Underscoring worries that China's public finances may be strained by bad debt, Fitch last month cut the outlook for China's local currency rating to "negative." Standard & Poor's said this month the non-performing loan ratio among Chinese banks could reach 5-10 percent in the next three years [ID:nL3E7GP0CV].

Some analysts also believe China's central bank is wary of raising interest rates too forcefully for fear of burdening local governments with growing interest payments.

The stash of local government debt is still growing, however. The Economic Observer newspaper said it may hit 12 trillion yuan by the end of 2011, citing unnamed experts.

($1 = 6.483 yuan)

(Additional reporting by Koh Gui Qing; Editing by Don Durfee & Kim Coghill)
[verwijderd] 1 jun 2011 om 18:47
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
12.211
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1919
Gegeven: 1129
En iedereen maar denken....waar doen ze het van.
Gewoon met geld uit de pc....net als elk ander beschaafd land.

Toch maar fijn dat Nixon in 1976 de goudstandaard afschafte.....we kunnen nu als overheid lekker geld uit het niets maken, zoveel als we willen en dat geeft macht.
[verwijderd] 1 jun 2011 om 18:50
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
0
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 0
Gegeven: 0
Jaah gewoon fantasie geld..
!@#$!@! 11 jun 2011 om 18:28
0
Lid sinds: 01 jun 2001
Laatste bezoek: 13 nov 2018
Aantal posts:
15.215
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2753
Gegeven: 1307
'Chinese economie riskeert harde landing'
Laatste update: 11 juni 2011 16:09 info
AMSTERDAM - De Chinese economie leunt te veel op investeringen in vastgoed, wat na 2013 'een harde landing kan veroorzaken'.

Foto: NU.nl/Chris Heijmans
Dat stelt econoom Nouriel Roubini, die als een van de weinigen ook de wereldwijde economische crisis wist te voorspellen.
De investeringen in China zijn gestegen tot 50 procent van het bruto binnenlands product. "Dat betekent dat je uiteindelijk twee problemen zult hebben: kredieten die niet functioneren en een enorme overcapaciteit", aldus Roubini zaterdag in Singapore, zo meldt Bloomberg.
Bankencrisis
Eerder berekende kredietbeoordelingsbureau Fitch Ratings al dat China zestig procent kans heeft op een bankencrisis halverwege 2013, als gevolg van de hoeveelheid leningen en stijgende vastgoedprijzen.
Ondanks door de overheid ingestelde prijzenplafonds, hogere kredieteisen voor banken en een beperking van de aankoop van tweede huizen staan de vastgoedprijzen op recordhoogte.
Maatregelen
Volgens Roubini moeten de autoriteiten maatregelen nemen om de prijzen te controleren, de rente verder op te voeren en inflatie tegen te gaan.
"De beleidsuitdaging voor volgend jaar is om de groei van acht tot negen procent te handhaven en de inflatie te verminderen", aldus Roubini. "Na volgend jaar is de grotere uitdaging om investeringen in vaste activa en spaartegoeden te beperken en consumptie te verhogen."
De econoom zei verder dat er bewijs is voor een verdere vertraging van de wereldwijde economische groei en dat de olieprijs kan oplopen tot wel 150 dollar per vat, als de onrust in olieproducerende naties blijft bestaan.
tophound 12 jun 2011 om 10:03
0
Lid sinds: 28 mrt 2002
Laatste bezoek: 20 okt 2018
Aantal posts:
1.337
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 357
Gegeven: 218
quote:

fes schreef op 1 jun 2011 om 18:47:



Toch maar fijn dat Nixon in 1976 de goudstandaard afschafte.....



Zullen we daar maar 1971 van maken?
s.lin 16 jun 2011 om 19:36
1
Lid sinds: 03 jan 2011
Laatste bezoek: 05 nov 2018
Aantal posts:
7.092
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 264
Gegeven: 56
12 Redenen Waarom China stevent af op een Crash

De verrotting in de economie van China is dieper dan de inflatie en malinvestment.
Ondanks hun vele verschillen, de economieën van China en de VS delen een aantal belangrijke eigenschappen: beide zijn corrupt, opgetuigd, maatje-Kapitalistische beroepen op valse statistieken en propaganda en te bedienen met twee sets regels: een voor de elites, en een ander voor de massa. Gezien deze overeenkomsten, is het geen wonder dat de wielen eraf vallen beide economieën. Er zijn enkele belangrijke verschillen, natuurlijk, waardoor het crashen van de giek China des te harder. Chinese leiderschap houdt om dingen te doen in een grote weg, en zo haar campagne van "uit te breiden en te doen alsof" over de afgelopen drie jaar is ongekend .
Dit is niet alleen het gevolg van een commando-economie onder toezicht van een centrale staat, het "uit te breiden en te doen alsof" boom werd aangewakkerd door verbazingwekkende leningen door lokale overheden en de particuliere onderneming als goed.
Deze stroom van geld is ernstig verstoord Chinese economie, maar de onevenwichtigheden zijn nu genormaliseerd. Het systeem en de spelers zijn nu afhankelijk geworden van dit niveau van de stimulus, zodat de intrekking van de verstoringen negatieve gevolgen zou hebben. Toch waardoor de stroom van investeringen om verder te gaan zal onrust ontketenen hogere inflatie, is die al triggering sociaal: Chinese straatverkoper Geschil breidt uit naar Violent Melee .
Zo China's leiders gezichten dezelfde onmogelijke raadsel als Bernanke heeft in de VS: Uw Pick, Ben, Maar gaat men uit van de Cliff (22 april 2011).
Wanneer er een systeem worden deze precaire en onevenwichtige, het beste kan worden gemodelleerd door stick / slip destabilisatie: het beschuldigen van de laatste zandkorrel die de hele stapel voor de instorting destabiliseert is negeren om de echte oorzaak: het hele systeem is instabiel.
Hier zijn een paar factoren die op grote schaal verkeerd begrepen worden of met korting door de mainstream financiële media.
1. Over-afhankelijkheid van onroerend goed speculatie voor de winst.
2. Over-afhankelijkheid van investeringen voor de groei van het BBP brandstoffen malinvestment en systemische risico's. "Zinvolle waarschijnlijkheid" van een China harde landing: Roubini :
3. De rijksoverheid is een binnenlandse papieren tijger.
4. Lokale overheden hebben een onmogelijke dubbel mandaat:
5. De lokale overheid is hopeloos, intrinsiek, diep beschadigd:.
6. Veel van de "groei" en winsten afkomstig zijn uit meedogenloze uitbuiting en predatie. e
7. Inkomensongelijkheid is extreem in China.
8. blinkt uit in het bouwen van nieuwe dingen snel, maar faalt bij het onderhoud.
9. De verwatering van de waarheid en feiten hebben vergiftigd de cultuur natuurlijk
10. De rijke elites zijn niet gebonden aan een verblijf in China te werken aan een meer rechtvaardige en duurzame toekomst.
11. Van de centrale overheid infrastructurele projecten zijn het verhogen van de kansen van milieuramp.
12. Het vreemde brouwsel van vriendjeskapitalisme kapitalisme en commando-economie creëert een markt voor niemand gelooft inch


Voor het hele artikel
www.businessinsider.com/why-the-wheel...
s.lin 16 jun 2011 om 19:55
1
Lid sinds: 03 jan 2011
Laatste bezoek: 05 nov 2018
Aantal posts:
7.092
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 264
Gegeven: 56
Gloednieuw satelliet FOTO'S VAN DE CHINESE GHOST STEDEN
juni 16, 2011, 13:04
China is van plan tot en met 20 steden per jaar bouwen voor de komende 20 jaar. De niet-erkende probleem is het vinden van kopers voor die honderden miljoenen nieuwe woningen.
Vorig jaar publiceerden we beelden van Ghost steden op basis van een verslag van Forensische Asia Limited. Deze week vroegen we analist Gillem Tulloch wat er is gebeurd in de afgelopen zes maanden.
"China gebouwd meer van hen," zei Tulloch. "China verbruikt meer staal, ijzererts en cement per hoofd van de bevolking dan enig industriële natie in de geschiedenis. Het gaat allemaal om de spoorwegen die nooit geld zal verdienen, wegen dat niemand stations op en steden die niemand bewoont
"Het is als wandelen in een bos van wolkenkrabbers, maar ze zijn allemaal leeg," zei hij Chenggong.
Tulloch beschreef een recent bezoek aan een vissersdorp in de buurt van Hong Kong, waar nieuwe appartementen zijn voor de verkoop tot $ 80.000. "Mensen waren er een grapje dat niemand in Denaya konden het zich niet veroorloven om er te wonen," zei hij. Als deze appartementen te verkopen helemaal niet, het is aan speculanten.

www.businessinsider.com/chinese-ghost...
!@#$!@! 17 jun 2011 om 09:31
0
Lid sinds: 01 jun 2001
Laatste bezoek: 13 nov 2018
Aantal posts:
15.215
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2753
Gegeven: 1307
The recovery of the European economy and the ability of certain European countries to overcome their fiscal troubles is crucial for China, Fu Ying, China's vice minister of foreign affairs, said Friday.

- Crucial ? hoezo ? is er iets aan de hand ? ;-)
[verwijderd] 17 jun 2011 om 12:19
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
1.393
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 295
Gegeven: 2702
S. Lin en apenstaartje bedankt voor jullie bijdragen.

Maar....weet niet of dat voor anderen ook geldt maar ik lees liever grammaticaal goed Engels dan die "uit elkaar gerukte" taal in "Nederlands" nadat ie door een "vertaalmachine" gehaald is hoewel soms ook wel grappig om te lezen.

ontopic;Als ik de artikelen samenvat en ervan uitga dat dit alles klopt zijn de luchtkastelen in China dus nog groter dan ze hier waren/deels nog zijn en staat ons derhalve nog een enorme klap te wachten namelijk de complete ineenstorting van de tweede economie vd wereld....
mjmj 29 jun 2011 om 12:10
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 2000
Laatste bezoek: 12 nov 2018
Aantal posts:
7.801
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 642
Gegeven: 166
Shilling: harde landing China
29 jun 2011, 10:15 - IEXProfs Redactie


China maakt zich op voor een harde landing van de economie. Met vereende krachten probeert de overheid de deels vrije en deels gecontroleerde economie af te koelen zonder een recessie te veroorzaken. Dit stelt A. Gary Shilling, president van A. Gary Shilling & Co in een artikel op Bloomberg.

Volgens Shilling is het onvermijdelijk dat de zeepbel op de Chinese woningmarkt gaat knappen. De huizenprijzen zijn een belangrijke aanjager van de groei geweest. De overheid probeert speculatie op de vastgoedmarkt te voorkomen met allerlei maatregelen. Een significante hoeveelheid leningen staat uit in de vastgoedsector, met de mogelijke risico’s van dien. Met aangescherpte maatregelen, groeiend aanbod en een afnemende vraag is een uiteenspattende zeepbel aanstaande.

Shilling maakt zich ook zorgen over de consumentenprijzen. Voedsel en energie hebben grote invloed in een land waar het merendeel onder of op de armoedegrens leeft. De overheid is dan ook erg bezorgd voor sociale onrust. Gepoogd wordt die te onderdrukken, maar de onrust houdt aan. Het verschil tussen rijk en arm neemt alleen maar toe.

De maatregelen die China kan nemen om de economische ontwikkeling in goede banen te leiden zijn beperkt. Het palet waarover de centrale bank kan beschikken is mager. Sowieso is het nemen van maatregelen in een economie, die deels door de overheid wordt bepaald en deels door de markt, erg moeilijk. Shilling meent dat deze hybride economie zich niet laat dwingen tot een zachte landing.

De Fed heeft het na de Tweede Wereldoorlog twaalf keer geprobeerd om een oververhitte economie af te koelen zonder recessie te veroorzaken en het is slechts eenmaal gelukt. Zou een deels door de overheid gecontroleerde economie dan wel lukken wat een onafhankelijke Fed niet voor elkaar kreeg? Volgens Shilling zullen de consequenties voor China en de wereldeconomie onfortuinlijk zijn.
!@#$!@! 29 jun 2011 om 15:21
0
Lid sinds: 01 jun 2001
Laatste bezoek: 13 nov 2018
Aantal posts:
15.215
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2753
Gegeven: 1307
Schuld lokale overheden China stijgt tot 1160 miljard euro


VK UPDATE De schuld van lokale overheden in China is gestegen tot 10,7 biljoen yuan (1160 miljard euro), oftewel 27 procent van de waarde van de totale Chinese economie. Dit staat in een rapport dat de Chinese nationale rekenkamer bekend heeft gemaakt. De schuld is vooral in de afgelopen 2 jaar flink gestegen.

Peking droeg lokale overheden op flink te investeren in infrastructurele werken om de effecten van de economische crisis tegen te gaan. Voor hun inkomsten zijn de lokale overheden voor een belangrijk deel afhankelijk van de verkoop van onroerend goed. De opbrengsten hieruit daalden in de eerste vijf maanden van dit jaar echter met 11 procent ten opzichte van een jaar eerder.

Economen en beleggers denken daarom dat veel lokale overheden hun schuld niet geheel kunnen terugbetalen. Een van de grootste kredietverstrekkers aan lokale overheden in China, de Industrial & Commercial Bank of China, heeft in de afgelopen 2 maanden 12 procent van zijn beurswaarde verloren.

Volgens een rapport van het Chinese onderzoeksinstituut Dragonomics, dat vorige maand verscheen, bedraagt de totale Chinese staatsschuld zelfs 82 procent van het bbp. De Chinese regering houdt het op slechts 17 procent. Dragonomics rekent echter ook de schulden van staatsbedrijven, zoals de spoorwegen, en leningen aan banken mee.

Een Amerikaanse professor zei vandaag in de Wall Street Journal dat de totale schuld van de Chinese lokale overheden waarschijnlijk zelfs 42 procent van het bruto binnenlands product (bbp) bedraagt. Dit concludeert hij door gegevens uit een rapport van de Centrale Bank te combineren met het nieuwe rapport van de nationale rekenkamer. Dit zou de totale Chinese overheidsschuld op bijna 100 procent van het bbp brengen.

- Hoe ze nu aan de 100% komen ? Ik weet het niet. Of je ook de schulden van staatsbedrijven moet meerekenen ? Denk het eigenlijk niet, immers de meeste bedrijven zijn staatsbedrijven en wij rekenen ook de schulden van onze bedrijven niet mee.
Houd niet onverlet dat de overheid ondertussen al op 60% zit. Zelfde als nederland. Plus alle verborgen schuld natuurlijk nog. Net als de rest van de wereld heeft china de crisis opgevangen door flink schulden aan te gaan. Gelukkig hadden ze genoeg ruimte hiervoor. Op dit moment zitten ze echter in hetzelfde schuitje als nederland en duitsland enzo. Waar ze natuurlijk hopen dat de wereldeconomie nu aantrekt waardoor hun groei weer op eigen kracht verder kan, lopen we hier in Europa te kutten met steunfondsen waardoor er niks veranderd. Ook de VS en Japan doen nog niks. Dus dat gaat nog jaren duren. Zo lang heeft china echter niet. Dus een volgende recessie zullen ze daar niet meer op kunnen vangen en dan gaat het balletje rollen.
!@#$!@! 27 okt 2018 om 12:41
0
Lid sinds: 01 jun 2001
Laatste bezoek: 13 nov 2018
Aantal posts:
15.215
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2753
Gegeven: 1307
Nu 7 jaar later is er nog steeds geen crisis in China met een blijvende hoge economische groei. This time it's different. Want de overheid heeft een flinke vinger in de pap en die regelt wel alles zodat het niet fout gaat. Dit geloof onder chinezen zorgt voor een enorm vertrouwen.
De beurs is daar echter al 30% gezakt. Ik heb nog nergens een goede reden gezien voor de huidige daling van de beurzen. Vorige keer was een tegenvallend cijfer uit China de reden voor een korte sell-off waarna dat cijfer maar meteen werd afgeschaft.
Zal het nu dan wel raak zijn ? Zou het knap vinden als China dit nog lang zou volhouden.
Wel bijzonder dat je er niks meer over hoort. De chinezen geven natuurlijk ook geen informatie wat dat betreft. Die willen elk negatief nieuwtje onder het tapijt houden.
!@#$!@! 1 nov 2018 om 09:18
0
Lid sinds: 01 jun 2001
Laatste bezoek: 13 nov 2018
Aantal posts:
15.215
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2753
Gegeven: 1307
Zorgen, en de dingen die voorbij gaan.
Weet u nog?
De correctie in 2015 omdat China zou imploderen?
twitter.com/beursanalist/status/10579...

- Dat "men er zich geen zorgen over maakt" wil natuurlijk niet zeggen dat er niks aan de hand is.

Bijlage:
!@#$!@! 7 nov 2018 om 13:29
0
Lid sinds: 01 jun 2001
Laatste bezoek: 13 nov 2018
Aantal posts:
15.215
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2753
Gegeven: 1307
twitter.com/KarelMercx/status/1060131...
Het totale bedrag aan leningen verstrekt door Chinese banken met een betalingsachterstand van minimaal 90 dagen:
!@#$!@! 8 nov 2018 om 09:26
0
Lid sinds: 01 jun 2001
Laatste bezoek: 13 nov 2018
Aantal posts:
15.215
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2753
Gegeven: 1307
www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-...

Investors are bracing for more debt defaults among China’s cash-squeezed real estate developers as funding costs surge and refinancing pressure intensifies.

Borrowing costs in dollars for China’s high-yield issuers, most of whom are property developers, almost doubled this year to 11.2 percent, the highest in about four years, ICE BofAML indexes show. To make things worse, the sector faces a record $18 billion bond maturities in both onshore and offshore markets in the first quarter of 2019. That number is expected to double if investors demand early repayment on some of these notes, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.
!@#$!@! 12 nov 2018 om 23:29
0
Lid sinds: 01 jun 2001
Laatste bezoek: 13 nov 2018
Aantal posts:
15.215
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2753
Gegeven: 1307
www.weforum.org/agenda/2018/11/the-gl...

Most economic forecasts suggest that a recession in China will hurt everyone, but that the pain would be more regionally confined than would be the case for a deep recession in the United States. Unfortunately, that may be wishful thinking.

High Asian saving rates over the past two decades have been a significant factor in the low overall level of real (inflation-adjusted) interest rates in both the United States and Europe, thanks to the fact that underdeveloped Asian capital markets simply cannot constructively absorb the surplus savings.

Former US Federal Reserve chair Ben Bernanke famously characterized this much-studied phenomenon as a key component of the “global savings glut.” Thus, instead of leading to lower global real interest rates, a Chinese slowdown that spreads across Asia could paradoxically lead to higher interest rates elsewhere – especially if a second Asian financial crisis leads to a sharp draw-down of central bank reserves. Thus, for global capital markets, a Chinese recession could easily prove to be a double whammy.

- Zou het ? Kan het mij bijna niet voorstellen eerlijk gezegd.

Als China slim is speelt het geen hoog spelletje met Trump en maken ze snel een deal met hem. Onzekerheid is killing voor de economie. Hoe langer die duurt hoe meer negatieve invloed het zal hebben. (Turkije heeft zichzelf ook de afgrond ingestort voor 1 pastoor, om alsnog toe te geven. Zo is het simpele ego van een leider verantwoordelijk voor een nieuwe economische crisis in dat land. (op naar een directe democratie! ;-) )
izdp 12 nov 2018 om 23:47
0
Lid sinds: 01 mrt 2006
Laatste bezoek: 12 nov 2018
Aantal posts:
11.006
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1663
Gegeven: 896
Als trumpie slim is ....
Helaas heeft die van de economie weinig kaas gegeten.
Ik blijf bij mijn mening dat de VS de grote verliezer zal worden.
