uit recente jaarverslag: weer E 7.5miljoen terug naar shareholders, tov market cap van E 64 miljoen. Na de voorgestelde wijziging (teruggave geld aan shareholders) is dit 1 van mijn grotere holdings.



It is therefore intended unless circumstances warrant other actions to focus the Company’s return of capital process solely on redemptions of shares, no less than annually and normally in the fourth quarter of each calendar year, utilising the same format established in 2012. I can confirm that the Company will be seeking to return capital to shareholders by way of a redemption of shares in the fourth quarter of calendar year 2013. The number of shares and the price that the board will set for redemption, have not yet been determined and will be the subject of a further announcement, I can, however, advise that the board intends, subject to market conditions and to unanticipated project financing needs, to return a minimum of EUR 7.5 million to shareholders in cash at that time



Die redemtion van > 10% v market cap zal wel tegen minimaal 3,50 gebeuren (vorig jaar was het 3,50)



Rupee doet wel zeer