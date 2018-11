My favourite investment opportunities in the energy area are those companies that preferably don't have a great deal of commodity price sensitivity. If you are investing in say Royal Dutch Shell or BP their profitability, at least to a certain degree, is going to be a function of the price of a barrel of oil or the price of natural gas. As we know, these fluctuate constantly and are difficult to predict.In comparison to the oil and gas industry, companies in the pipeline industry aren't extracting the oil and gas out of the ground, instead they are moving it around. When they do so, they are usually transporting it on a fee basis. As a result, there is very little commodity price sensitivity.Instead, electricity and gas utilities charge fees for energy transmission through their transmission networks independent of the volume of energy transported i.e. they perform a typical "toll bridge" function.That's the type of utilities we are after. Utilities that are (almost) completely independent from fluctuating commodity prices. Utilities that 'just' process and ship gas and electricity, whilst other transport water.These type of Utilities have what we call a "wide-moat". They own the pipeline. It's very difficult to compete with them, because1. both truck and rail can't compete with them in terms of cost, and2. it's virtually impossible to get all of the permitting and siting required in order to build a competing pipeline right next to an existing pipelineNo matter what the economic conditions are, the cash flows of these types of Utilities depend primarily on product volumes, not commodity prices. The government-regulated rates they can charge may vary depending on where their pipelines and cables are located, but one thing is for sure -- their rates are not pegged to commodity prices.What about utilities' growth prospects?The key to utilities' growth is buying or building the infrastructure that will ramp up their transmission capacity. Utilities are spending billions on major projects to increase the nation's ability to generate and move energy and water where it is needed.People are "addicted" to it; they need energy and water, regardless of its costs.In the long-run, an expansion of demand due to population growth and industrial and commercial development is beneficial to utilities.For the time being, the United Kingdom continues to consume hydrocarbon forms of energy. And while in the long run this may change, I am quite sure that during the next 10 years or even 20 years, the United Kingdom remains addicted to oil and gas.UK energy demand is expected to grow a steady +1% annually for the next 20 years, just as it has during the past 20 years. As a result, Utilities should continue to see plenty of demand for their services and provide investors a growing income stream for years to come.So for something like that 'low-risk' to offer a solid dividend yield into the five per cents, and in some cases even more, you are not taking that "where-is-the-price-of-oil-going-to-go" type of risk.For write-ups on the dividend prospects of several UK/US listed utilities:National Grid Plc: www.early-retirement-investor.com/nat... Scottish and Southern Energy Plc: www.early-retirement-investor.com/sco... Editor