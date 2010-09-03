Login
 
Home  /  Forum  /  Edelmetalen  /  Vista Gold (VGZ)

Edelmetalen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Vista Gold (VGZ)

Volgen
 

U volgt dit forumtopic.

Wijzig uw voorkeuren bij uw volginstellingen.

Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
6 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omlaag ↓
Amor Arrows 3 sep 2010 om 20:10
0
Lid sinds: 14 mrt 2001
Laatste bezoek: 17 apr 2016
Aantal posts:
15.093
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2620
Gegeven: 1395

Howdy,

Weet iemand iets meer (dan ik) over VGZ ?

Jaren geleden heb ik er in gehandeld (er was ook 'n draad over dit aandeel).

12mos hi $3.38/lo $ 1.30, nu $ 2.44

4yr hi was $ 9.44

Laatste weken snel omhoog.

Houdoe,

>--:-)-->
haas 3 sep 2010 om 22:12
1
Lid sinds: 09 apr 2000
Laatste bezoek: 05 aug 2018
Aantal posts:
18.236
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1238
Gegeven: 4469
hallo, waar was u toch ?

quote:

schreef:


Van Eck Global 1.69m 3.79% as of 30 Jun 2010
BlackRock Fund Advisors 1.01m 2.26% as of 30 Jun 2010
Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc. 767.84k 1.72% as of 30 Jun 2010
Whitebox Advisors LLC 567.31k 1.27% as of 30 Jun 2010
P. R. Herzig & Co., Inc. 285.66k 0.64% as of 30 Jun 2010
Amor Arrows 7 sep 2010 om 02:27
0
Lid sinds: 14 mrt 2001
Laatste bezoek: 17 apr 2016
Aantal posts:
15.093
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2620
Gegeven: 1395
quote:

haas schreef:


hallo, waar was u toch ?


Howdy Haas, Ik was er, niet op het scherm, maar in gedachte.

Dank en Houdoe,

>--:-)-->
haas 10 nov 2010 om 15:07
0
Lid sinds: 09 apr 2000
Laatste bezoek: 05 aug 2018
Aantal posts:
18.236
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1238
Gegeven: 4469
3.45 high geweest...

DENVER, Nov. 9, 2010 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- Vista Gold Corp. (TSX & NYSE Amex: VGZ) ("Vista" or the "Corporation") announced today its financial results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2010, as filed on November 9, 2010, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and the relevant securities regulatory authorities in Canada in the Corporation's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and announces a management quarterly conference call scheduled for Friday, November 12, 2010, at 9:00 A.M. MST.

Recent Highlights

* Closes private placement financing (shareholder and regulatory approval pending) of U.S.$33 million to be used to re-purchase notes of U.S.$23 million, for the advancement of our Mt. Todd gold project and for general corporate purposes;
* Announces results of Pre-feasibility study and estimate of mineral reserves on our Mt. Todd gold project; and
* Changes name of our Paredones Amarillos gold project in Mexico to Concordia gold project.


Results from Operations

All dollar amounts in the following press release are in thousands of United States dollars, except share data.

Our consolidated net loss for the three-month period ended September 30, 2010, was $1,344 or $0.03 per share compared to $1,717 or $0.05 per share for the same period in 2009. Our consolidated net loss for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2010, was $7,195 or $0.16 per share compared to consolidated net earnings of $293 or $0.01 per share for the same period in 2009. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2010, the increase in the consolidated net losses of $7,488 from the respective prior period is primarily due to decreases in the gain on disposal of Allied Nevada Gold Corp. marketable securities of $6,564.
haas 10 nov 2010 om 15:10
0
Lid sinds: 09 apr 2000
Laatste bezoek: 05 aug 2018
Aantal posts:
18.236
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1238
Gegeven: 4469
Nov 10, 2010 (SmarTrend(R) News Watch via COMTEX) -- Below are the top five companies in the Gold industry as measured by the price to book ratio. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Nov 10, 2010 (SmarTrend(R) News Watch via COMTEX) -- Below are the top five companies in the Gold industry as measured by the price to book ratio. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) has a price to book ratio of 1.9x based on a current price of $51.2 and a book value per share of $26.37.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) has a price to book ratio of 2x based on a current price of $46.3 and a book value per share of $23.07.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) has a price to book ratio of 2.2x based on a current price of $18.49 and a book value per share of $8.46.

Vista Gold (AMEX:VGZ) has a price to book ratio of 2.2x based on a current price of $2.95 and a book value per share of $1.32.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) has a price to book ratio of 2.6x based on a current price of $62.9 and a book value per share of $23.76.

SmarTrend currently has shares of Vista Gold in an Uptrend and issued the Uptrend alert on August 16, 2010 at $1.62. The stock has risen 82.1% since the Uptrend alert was issued.
seadoc 5 aug 2018 om 16:13
0
Lid sinds: 24 mrt 2007
Laatste bezoek: 05 aug 2018
Aantal posts:
862
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 36
Gegeven: 31
laatste post van een aantal jaren terug van haas. maar eens afgestoft:
ze hebben nu 7,5 miljoen ounces in alle categorieen en een mc van 75 miljoen Cad. Plus ook nog wat cash geld, geen schulden. Capex is wel 640 M USD. Australie, dus redelijk veilig. Grootaandeelhouder met 18% is Sun Valley...
6 Posts
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Markt vandaag

Kraft Heinz blikvanger op hoger Wall Street

03 aug De aandelenbeurzen in New York zijn vrijdag met winst gesloten. Beleggers verwerkten nieuwe ontwikkelingen ... 1

    Indices

    AEX 572,29 +0,41%
    Dow30# 25.457,60 -0,02%
    EUR/USD 1,1568 -0,17%
    Germany30^ 12.642,10 +0,21%
    Gold spot 1.213,68 +0,48%
    LDN100-24h 7.682,84 0,00%
    NY-Nasdaq Composite 7.812,02 +0,12%

    Stijgers

    Basic-Fit
    +7,12%
    BESI
    +4,56%
    Takeaw...
    +4,09%
    Pharming
    +3,28%
    Intert...
    +2,79%

    Dalers

    Fugro
    -2,68%
    Galapagos
    -2,52%
    Wessanen
    -2,00%
    Van La...
    -1,90%
    ALTICE...
    -1,74%
     