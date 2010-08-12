Ontvang nu dagelijks onze kooptips!
11 augustus 2010, 21:00 uur | FD.nl Door: Marcel de Boer De rente die betaald wordt op staatsleningen is inmiddels aanbeland op een niveau dat voor het laatst in de achttiende eeuw werd gezien. Op woensdag deed de rente op een tienjarige staatslening van Nederland 2,63%. Dat niveau doet denken aan de rentes die provincies als Holland en Utrecht betaalden in de achttiende eeuw, toen zij vaak op de markt terecht konden voor 2,5% met eeuwig durende leningen. Een partij als de Vereenigde Oost-Indische Compagnie (VOC) betaalde vaak nog minder, namelijk 2%, voor lang lopende leningen. Goed nieuws De rente op Nederlandse staatsschuld is zo laag, vanwege de grote vraag van beleggers. Nederland profiteert daarbij van het feit dat Zuid-Europese landen, Griekenland voorop, volledig uit de gratie zijn. De lage rente is goed nieuws voor het Agentschap van Financiën dat volgende week €8 mrd wil ophalen met leningen die binnen een jaar aflopen. Dat kan zelfs tegen een rente van minder dan 1%.
Rente scherp lager
De rentetarieven zijn woensdag opnieuw scherp gedaald. In de loop van de middag daalde het rendement op een tienjarige Nederlandse staatslening tot bijna 2,5%. Dergelijke percentages zijn nog niet eerder vertoond in Nedeerland, of eeuwen geleden in meer primitieve financiële stelsels. Rond 15.30 uur noteerde de Nederlandse tienjaarsrente 5 basispunten lager op 2,509. Bij de Duitse bunds waren er ook 5 punten af op 2,337. Als zwak te boek staande eurolanden als Italië, Spanje en Portugal zagen de rente zelfs met bijna 10 basispunten dalen. De rente daalt al weken door de verwachting dat de economische groei zal afkoelen. Eerder vandaag was een Duitse tienjaarslening met veel succes in de markt gezet, tegen de laagste rente in meer dan tien jaar. Bij het openen van de markt in de VS daalde bovendien ook daar de lange Amerikaanse rente. De dertigjarige rente brak voor Duitsland zelfs door de grens van 3%, op 2,96%.
Stevige omslag van de rente
1 september 2010 Het rentesentiment is vandaag in de loop van de dag steeds sterker omgeslagen. Voor de meeste Europese landen noteert in de loop van de middag de rente op staatsobligaties met een looptijd van tien jaar zo'n 10 basispunten hoger. Daarmee komt in ieder geval voorlopig een einde aan weken van voortdurende rentedalingen, tot niveau's die vrijwel nooit eerder zijn voorgekomen. Tegelijkertijd stijgt de euro met ruim een cent in waarde ten opzichte van de dollar. De rentestijgingen zetten vanochtend al in, na publicatie van cijfers die duiden op een aanhoudend forse dynamiek in China. Daar zou ook de Europese conjunctuur van kunnen profiteren. Vanochtend bleek bovendien dat de inkoopmanagers in de eurozone in augustus onveranderd optimistisch zijn gebleven. In de loop van de middag kwam bovendien het bericht dat de verwerkende industrie in de VS herstel vertoont. Tegen het eind van de middag was de Duitse rente 10 basispunten gestegen tot 2,21%. Voor de Nederlandse 10-jaarsrente kwamen er 8 basispunten bij op 2,37%, de Franse steeg eveneens 8 punten tot 2,54%. Het vergelijkbare tarief voor de VS noteert inmiddels 13 punten hoger op 2,6%. Iets voor 18.00 uur noteert de euro nog steeds flink hoger ten opzichte van de dollar. Er is een plus van 1,4 cent op 1,281.
The benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond yield slid to a seven-year low below 1.0 percent on Wednesday as a rising yen reinforced worries about the economy and persistent deflation.
JGB yields have dropped this year despite record levels of debt issuance to the market, with bonds supported by strong demand from domestic banks that have surplus cash due to sluggish corporate demand for bank lending. The latest impetus for the JGB rally comes from a run of disappointing U.S. data that has reinforced concerns the U.S. economic recovery is losing steam, sparking a renewed rally in U.S. Treasuries and pushing the dollar towards its lowest levels against the yen since 1995. Against this backdrop, a 10-year JGB auction on Tuesday attracted the strongest demand since the February 2005 tender,underscoring the strength of investor demand for JGBs. 'JGB yields seem to have room to drop further as growth and inflation expectations are declining globally, which is helping to mask the risk arising from Japan's big public debt,' said Masamichi Adachi, a senior economist for JPMorgan Securities Japan. The 10-year JGB yield slid as far as 0.995 percent , its lowest since August 2003 and marking a drop of 41 basis points from a peak just above 1.4 percent hit in early April. 'It broke the level faster than I had expected,' said Akito Fukunaga, chief rates strategist for RBS Securities Japan, referring to the 1.0 percent threshold. 'We could see some mixed trade for a while, now that a major milestone has been reached. But I think pressure for yields to fall will eventually resume, helped by domestic demand for JGBs and the strength of U.S. Treasuries,' he said. Fukunaga said the 10-year JGB yield may now drop towards 0.8 percent. The 10-year yield later pulled back to 1.000 percent, but was still down 3.5 basis points on the day. JGBs rallied broadly with 30- and 20-year yields also hitting seven-year lows. Lead 10-year JGB futures hit a seven-year high of 142.28 and finished the morning session 0.27 point higher at 142.24. The rise in JGBs came as the yen surged to an eight-month high against the dollar of 85.40 yen. A drop to below 84.82 yen would take the dollar to a 15-year low against the yen. JGBS NEARING 'DANGER ZONE'? Nobuto Yamazaki, an executive fund manager for DIAM Asset Management, said JGBs looked overbought, and the market had come close to pricing in slower growth in Japan and the United States. 'Japanese bonds are overbought and there is a risk of a bounce in yields. I think 10-year JGB yields will move in a 0.95-1.15 percent range until the end of September,' he said. In 2003, the 10-year JGB yield rebounded sharply after sliding to a record low of 0.430 percent in June of that year. The very next month the 10-year yield jumped to as high as 1.400 percent -- more than tripling from that record low. When that so-called 'value at risk' shock occurred there was probably no particular trigger for the jump in yields, said Fukunaga at RBS Securities, adding that it was just a case of selling attracting more selling. While JGBs do not seem to be at that stage yet, it will be important to keep an eye on market positioning, Fukunaga said. 'After the drop below 1.0 percent, what will become important in determining whether the market has entered a danger zone are factors such as whether or not everyone in the market has put on long positions,' he said. Worries about longer-term risks to JGBs persist despite the latest drop in yields. With Japan's savings rate in decline as the population ages, fears are growing that the government may eventually have to rely more on foreign investors to fund its debt and that JGBs could face the risk of a sharp sell-off in the future.
* Higher Treasuries give JGBs an early lift
* Fed's monetary policy stance going forward eyed * Life insurers buy superlongs, curve flatter By Shinichi Saoshiro TOKYO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Japanese government bonds edged up on Tuesday, helped by weakness in Tokyo stocks and higher U.S. Treasuries, with a Federal Reserve meeting later in the day eyed any hints of future easing that could boost the U.S. debt market. The Federal Reserve is widely expected to keep monetary policy unchanged at the meeting and market players are keen to see if there are any suggestions that it is shifting from targeting already low interest rates to targeting its own balance sheet. [ID:nSGE68J04M] "The meeting had not drawn strong attention as the Fed was expected to stand pat on policy after upbeat data out of the United States," said Katsutoshi Inadome, a fixed income strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities. "But focus towards the meeting appears to have sharpened recently and the market has not fully priced in any possible mention of easing by the Fed." December 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 gained 0.26 point to 142.38. The JGB yield curve flattened with market players saying purchases by life insurers were helping tug superlong yields lower. But superlongs could be exposed to wide price swings, with some banks, large buyers of the maturities earlier this year, now seen selling on occasion to avoid the zone's volatility. The superlongs had rallied and the curve bull flattened towards August as banks joined life insurers and pension funds, the traditional buyers of the zone, in search of higher returns. Superlongs, however, were hit and the curve steepened sharply after Japan's ruling party powerbroker Ichiro Ozawa, a supporter of an expansionary fiscal policy, decided to challenge Prime Minister Naoto Kan in a ruling party vote. Long-end yields lost some ground after Kan fended off Ozawa's challenge last week but superlongs have yet to return to troughs hit last month with market players pointing out that the environment surrounding JGBs was no longer the same. Shinji Nomura, chief fixed income strategist at Nikko Cordial Securities, said some of the changes included a weaker yen after intervention by Japan, which in turn lifted Tokyo stocks as well as the possibility of U.S. and euro zone government debt yields bottoming out on better economic prospects. The dollar traded at 85.55 yen JPY=, having bounced from a 15-year low of 82.87 yen hit last Wednesday after Japan stepped in for the first time in six years to weaken the yen. [FRX/] Tokyo's Nikkei .N225 dipped 0.3 percent after hitting a seven-week high. The index has gained 3.3 percent since last week's currency intervention. [.T] The five-year/20-year JGB yield spread tightened by 5 basis points to 150.5 basis points. The spread had reached a 15-month low of 125.5 basis points in August before steepening to 160.5 basis points early this month. The 20-year yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 4.5 basis points to 1.795 percent, having traded between 1.750 percent and 1.975 percent so far this month. The benchmark 10-year yield JP10YTN=JBTC declined 2.5 basis points to 1.045 percent and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC dipped 1 basis point to 0.290 percent
Heropening 30-jaars lening brengt € 1,815 miljard op
Persbericht | 12-10-2010 De heropening van de 30-jaars ‘DSL 3,75% 15 januari 2042’ heeft vandaag een bedrag van € 1,815 miljard opgebracht. De storting vindt plaats op vrijdag 15 oktober 2010. De veiling leverde het volgende resultaat op: Gemiddelde koers 117,01 Gemiddeld rendement 2,913% Geplaatst bedrag € 1.815.000.000 Huidig uitstaand bedrag € 7.013.910.000
Rentevraagstuk keert terug op beurzen
28 feb 2016 om 16:03 AMSTERDAM (AFN) - De beurshandel staat komende tijd waarschijnlijk weer in het teken van centrale banken en hun stimuleringsbeleid. De ECB en de Federal Reserve hakken pas in de loop van maart knopen door over het monetaire beleid, maar deze week worden al diverse cijfers gepubliceerd die een grote rol spelen bij hun besluitvorming.Zo wordt maandag de meest recente stand gepresenteerd van de inflatie in de eurozone. De bijzonder lage inflatie heeft de ECB al aangezet tot een reeks ongewone maatregelen om de geldontwaarding dichter bij het gewenste peil van bijna 2 procent te krijgen. In de markt wordt nu gespeculeerd op nieuwe maatregelen bij de ECB-bijeenkomst van 10 maart. Dan zou het bijvoorbeeld nog duurder kunnen worden voor banken om geld te stallen bij de ECB. In de Verenigde Staten zijn de meeste ogen gericht op de cijfers over de Amerikaanse arbeidsmarkt, die vrijdag naar buiten komen. Een gunstig banenrapport kan een nieuwe renteverhoging in de VS dichterbij brengen, nadat eind vorige week al sprake was van een kleine reeks meevallende cijfers over de Amerikaanse economie.RentebesluitFed-bestuurder Lael Brainard waarschuwde vrijdag echter nog voor de afzwakkende groei van de wereldeconomie. Die kan ervoor zorgen dat de Fed de rente dit jaar minder sterk opvoert dan over het algemeen wordt aangenomen. De Fed neemt 16 maart zijn volgende rentebesluit.Beleggers krijgen deze week ook nog een blik op de actuele economische groei in de eurozone en de VS, via de maandelijkse metingen onder inkoopmanagers. www.belegger.nl/Beursnieuws/ANP-28021...
wat is een mooi product om in te spelen op toekomstige rentestijging?
Het zal toch een keer gaan stijgen
Link via IEXprofs (https://www.iexprofs.nl/Must-read/276676/Must-Read/Must-read-Trump-sloopt-eigen-rally.aspx)
www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-... The people who set interest rates don’t know what causes inflation, how to measure it, or how to move it up and down. The first principle of war is “know thine enemy.” But as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and his colleagues raise interest rates to keep the U.S. economy from overheating, there’s a lot they don’t know about the foe they’re trying to contain: inflation.
www.cnbc.com/2018/04/16/two-year-trea... The short-term Treasury yield rose to 2.386 percent on Monday morning — the highest level on record since August of 2008. Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury yield also rose to a three-week high at 2.86 percent. Yields move inversely to bond prices. The move came as the U.S. and Russia avoided any direct conflict in Syria following airstrikes by Western nations on Saturday morning. But, the sell-off in bonds left some investors feeling nervous that it could spell trouble for the U.S. economy. Every time the short-term yield comes closer to the 10-year — in what market participants describe as "flattening of the yield curve" — there are worries that an economic recession could be on the horizon. This is because higher short-term yields suggest that inflation and interest rates are expected to remain low for a while.
31 mar 2023
Eerste bank in België verhoogt spaarrente tot 2 procent Het was de voorbije weken bijzonder stil op de Belgische spaarmarkt. Santander Consumer Bank doorbreekt nu die stilte door meerdere renteverhogingen aan te kondigen. Die bank verhoogt als eerste financiële instelling in ons land de spaarrente op één van haar spaarboekjes tot 2 procent. Door het verstrakkende geldbeleid van de Europese Centrale Bank (ECB) krijgen de financiële instellingen in ons land een depositorente van 3 procent op het geld dat ze stallen bij de nationale centrale banken. Daardoor hebben ze in principe meer ruimte om hun spaarders een hogere vergoeding uit te betalen. Al bleven verdere verhogingen van de spaarrentes uit de voorbije weken. In het nieuws: Santander Consumer Bank verhoogt op 3 april de spaarrente op enkele spaarboekjes. De bank trekt de rente op Vision Max – het meest lucratieve spaarboekje op de markt – op van 1,8 naar 2 procent. Daarmee is die formule de eerste spaarrekening in ons land die 2 procent in het laatje brengt. Die spaarvergoeding geldt enkel voor wie tussen 125.000 en 200.000 euro spaart. Wie meer of minder spaart, ziet de rente dalen tot 1,25 procent. Santander Consumer Bank wijzigt ook de rente op Vision+. Die stijgt van 1,5 naar 1,75 procent. Die spaarformule is het best renderende spaarboekje op de markt zonder voorwaarden. Santander doorbreekt stilte spaarmarkt Opvallend: Het is de eerste bank die sinds begin maart de spaarrente optrekt. De grootbanken lijken nog even de kat uit de boom te kijken. Die pakten de voorbije maanden met alternatieve spaarformules, waaraan voorwaarden zijn gekoppeld. De renteverhogingen op de traditionele spaarboekjes bleven eerder beperkt. We nemen marktleider BNP Paribas Fortis als voorbeeld. Op het gewone spaarboekje krijg je een rente van 0,25 procent, wat net iets meer is dan het tweevoud van het absolute minimum (0,11 procent). Wie zijn geld parkeert op de zogenaamde Spaarrekening Plus, ontvangt een rente van 1,25 procent. Op dat spaarboekje kan je weliswaar maximaal 100.000 euro parkeren. Spaarboekje overheid brengt meer op Spaarboekje overheid: Ondanks die verhoging moet Santander Consumer Bank nog altijd de duimen leggen voor de e-DEPO-rekening van de Deposito- en Consignatiekas (DCK). De brutorente op die rekening stijgt op 1 april van 2,9 naar 3,1 procent. Na betaling van de roerende voorheffing (30 procent) hou je netto 2,17 procent. Dat is dus 17 basispunten meer dan wat je krijgt op het beste spaarboekje van Santander Consumer Bank. Extra troef: er gelden geen spaarlimieten bij de e-DEPO-rekening. Iedere Belg kan overigens gratis zo’n rekening openen. www.msn.com/nl-be/nieuws/other/eerste...
