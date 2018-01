UPDATE 1-Apple results blow past estimates, shares rise* Q3 EPS $3.52 vs Street view $3.11* Q3 rev $15.7 bln vs Street view $14.75 bln* Sees Q4 EPS $3.44, rev $18 bln* Shares up 3.4 percentSAN FRANCISCO, July 20 (Reuters) - Apple Inc reported results that blew past Wall Street's forecasts,boosted by robust sales of Mac computers, and its shares rose3.4 percent in after-hours trading.Apple reported net income for the fiscal third quarterended June 26 of $3.25 billion, or $3.51 cents a share, up from$1.83 billion, or $2.01 cents a share, in the year-ago period.Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $3.11 ashare, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Revenue rose to $15.7 billion, well ahead of Wall Street'sforecast for $14.75 billion.For the current quarter, Apple estimated earnings of $3.44a share on revenue of $18 billion.Shares of Cupertino, California-based Apple closed up 2.6percent at $251.89 on Nasdaq and rose to $260.50 in extendedtrading.(Reporting by Gabriel Madway; Editing by Richard Chang)(gabriel.madway@thomsonreuters.com; +1 415 677 2536;ReutersMessaging: gabriel.madway.reuters.com@reuters.net Keywords: APPLE/