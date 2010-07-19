Grondstoffen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

haas schreef op 7 mrt 2011 om 14:58:
Adex Mining Concentrate Optimization Program Test Results
TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - March 7, 2011) - Adex Mining Inc. ("Adex" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:ADE) is pleased to announce initial results from its North Zone ("NZ") concentrate testing program being conducted at SGS Lakefield in Lakefield, Ontario.
A zinc/indium concentrate grading 48.2% zinc and assaying 5,310 parts per million ("PPM") indium with 95.6% zinc and 91.7% indium recovery was produced in locked cycle test work ("LCT") completed on February 18, 2011. Bench testing leading up to the LCT demonstrated the reliability and robustness of the zinc/indium concentrate recovery circuit, which was confirmed by the LCT. A follow-up sulphide LCT was conducted on March 7, 2011 to further confirm results from the February 18, 2011 LCT. Results from this LCT are expected in about two weeks.
It is planned that the zinc/indium concentrate from this phase of production will feed the hydrometallurgical plant to produce zinc metal and indium sponge metal. As reported in the Company's press release dated January 20, 2011, the hydrometallurgical test facility produced 96.25% indium sponge and 98.89% zinc metal using Adex's unique chloride production process.