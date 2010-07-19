Login
 
Home  /  Forum  /  Grondstoffen  /  Zink

Grondstoffen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Zink

Volgen
 

U volgt dit forumtopic.

Wijzig uw voorkeuren bij uw volginstellingen.

Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
30 Posts, Pagina: 1 2 » | Laatste
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omlaag ↓
haas 19 jul 2010 om 12:08
0
Lid sinds: 09 apr 2000
Laatste bezoek: 09 aug 2018
Aantal posts:
18.265
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1239
Gegeven: 4481
Nyrstar doet opnieuw overname in Peru

Nyrstar betaalt 23 miljoen dollar (17,8 miljoen euro) voor de Contonga- en Pucarrajo-mijnen in Peru. De deal past in de strategische ommezwaai van Nyrstar, die zich geleidelijk wil ombouwen van een pure zinksmelter naar een geïntegreerde zinkspecialist inclusief mijnbouw.

Contonga en Pucarrajo omvatten ongeveer 4.900 hectare mijnlicenties en liggen zo'n 500 kilometer ten noorden van de hoofdstad Lima, in de Ancash-regio. De regio is bekend voor de zink-, lood-, zilver-, goud- en kopermijnen. Contonga paalt aan Antamina, één van de grootste koper- en zinkmijnen ter wereld.

Contonga is een ondergrondse zink-, koper- en zilvermijn die al meer dan 100 jaar operationeel is. Op dit ogenblik verwerkt de mijn zo'n 660 ton erts per dag. Pucarrajo heeft een capaciteit om dagelijks 1.100 erts te verwerken. De mijn ligt echter sinds juni 2009 stil door cashproblemen, als gevolg van de financiële crisis.
haas 13 aug 2010 om 10:44
0
Lid sinds: 09 apr 2000
Laatste bezoek: 09 aug 2018
Aantal posts:
18.265
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1239
Gegeven: 4481
Zinc 2010
02 May 2010
Date Commences: 17 September 2010
Date ends: 19 September 2010

The Irish Association for Economic Geology (IAEG) invites you to attend the premium zinc conference of the decade ‘ZINC 2010'.

Every ten years the IAEG hosts a weekend conference that is designed to be international in nature. Following on from the success of the 2000 Conference in Galway (Europe's Major Base Metal Deposits), ZINC 2010 will be held at the Clarion Hotel in Cork City, Ireland, September 17th to 19th, 2010.

ZINC 2010 will include a series of keynote lectures that will cover the formation of all the major classes of zinc deposits, e.g., VMS, carbonate-hosted, shale-hosted, skarn and oxides. Talks on zinc economics, zinc geochemistry and zinc metallogeny with time will also be presented by internationally recognized experts.

Irish Association for Economic Geology

kevinmcnulty@conroydiamondsandgold.com




Venue(s): Clarion Hotel, Cork,Ireland
Organised by: Irish Association for Economic Geology
Contact email: kevinmcnulty@conroydiamondsandgold.com
Link: http://www.zinc2010.com
haas 16 nov 2010 om 00:55
0
Lid sinds: 09 apr 2000
Laatste bezoek: 09 aug 2018
Aantal posts:
18.265
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1239
Gegeven: 4481
Nyrstar doet grote overname in Mexico

Nyrstar biedt 296 miljoen euro voor het Canadese Farallon Mining, dat een grote zinkmijn in Mexico bezit. Voor Nyrstar dat zelf een beurswaarde van 1,1 miljard euro heeft, is dit een grote deal.

Nyrstar biedt 0,80 Canadese dollar per aandeel Farallon, een premie van 32 procent op de gemiddelde beurskoers de voorbije 20 beursdagen.

Farallon Mining bezit de Campo Morado-mijn, zo'n 160 kilometer ten zuiden van Mexico Stad. De commerciële ontginning van de gronden ging in april 2009 van start. Tegen eind 2012 wil Nyrstar dagelijks 2.500 erts ontginnen.

Dat moet een jaarproductie van 70.000 ton zinkconcentraat opleveren, 8.000 ton koperconcentraat, 7.000 ton loodconcentraat, 3 miljoen ounce zilver en 35.000 ounce goud.
Doelstelling

De overname past in de strategie van Nyrstar om zelf de zinkertsen uit de grond te halen en zo de bevoorrading voor de eigen zinkfabrieken veilig te stellen. Topman Roland Junck denkt met de overname van Farallon de eigen zinkbevoorrading met 6 procentpunt op te krikken, tot 31 procent. Daarmee is de doelstelling bereikt: Nyrstar wou dit jaar 30 procent van de zinkconcencraten uit eigen mijnen halen.
haas 23 nov 2010 om 21:42
0
Lid sinds: 09 apr 2000
Laatste bezoek: 09 aug 2018
Aantal posts:
18.265
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1239
Gegeven: 4481
WOF.V..............0.76..........

November 23, 2010
Woulfe Mining Secures Korea Zinc as Strategic Partner
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwire - Nov. 23, 2010) - Woulfe Mining Corp. (TSX VENTURE:WOF) ("Woulfe" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a Heads of Agreement (HoA) with Korea Zinc Co., Ltd. ("Korea Zinc"), one of the largest zinc/lead smelters in the world with a market capitalization of approximately US$5 billion which is listed on the Korea Stock Exchange in the Republic of Korea (South Korea). www.koreazinc.co.kr
haas 6 jan 2011 om 00:38
0
Lid sinds: 09 apr 2000
Laatste bezoek: 09 aug 2018
Aantal posts:
18.265
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1239
Gegeven: 4481
Woulfe Mining Announces Close of $10 Million Equity Financing With Korea Zinc

finance.yahoo.com/news/Woulfe-Mining-...
haas 18 jan 2011 om 00:53
0
Lid sinds: 09 apr 2000
Laatste bezoek: 09 aug 2018
Aantal posts:
18.265
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1239
Gegeven: 4481
anuary 17, 2011
Kria Resources and Trevali Resources Enter Into Definitive Arrangement Agreement to Create Platform for a New Intermediate Zinc Producer

Combined Company Will Have Multiple Copper-Lead-Zinc-Silver Assets Located in Peru and Canada With Indicated Resources of 1.7 Billion lb Zinc and Inferred Resources of 2.8 Billion lb Zinc
TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 17, 2011) - Kria Resources Ltd. ("Kria" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:KIA) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an arrangement agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") with Trevali Resources Corp. ("Trevali") (TSX:TV)(FRANKFURT:4TI)(OTCQX:TREVF) to complete a business combination whereby Trevali will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Kria and Kria will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Trevali (the "Transaction"). The Transaction will occur by way of a plan of arrangement and will be subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory, court, and shareholder approvals, including disinterested shareholder approval by the Kria shareholders in accordance with the provisions of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101").

Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, Trevali intends to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Kria on the basis of 0.2 of a common share of Trevali for each common share of Kria (the "Exchange Ratio"). Based on the closing price of Trevali on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") on the date of entering into the letter agreement (See Press Release dated December16, 2010), the Exchange Ratio implies an offer price of C$0.334 per Kria common share and values Kria's equity at approximately C$44 million on a fully diluted in-the-money basis based on a closing price per share of Trevali on December 15, 2010 of $1.67.
haas 26 jan 2011 om 00:01
0
Lid sinds: 09 apr 2000
Laatste bezoek: 09 aug 2018
Aantal posts:
18.265
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1239
Gegeven: 4481
January 26, 2011 12:00AM

CHINA Minmetals' Australian subsidiary is finalising plans for a new $700 million zinc mine in Queensland, in a sign of confidence in the long-term fundamentals of the market.

Minerals and Metals Group released its environmental impact statement on the proposed Dugald River project, which could be put to the company's board for final sign-off in the next few months, if all the approvals for the operation are received.

It is expected that Dugald River, in northwest Queensland, will produce concentrates containing about 200,000 tonnes of zinc, 25,000 tonnes of lead and 900,000 ounces of silver a year over a 23-year mine life.

"As a result of the impending closure of several major zinc mines over the next few years, we believe the development of Dugald River to be very timely," chief executive Andrew Michelmore said.

MMG's Century mine in Queensland, Australia's largest open-pit zinc mine, is scheduled to close around 2015, taking out about 4 per cent a year of the global zinc supply.

Zinc mines in Canada and South America are also scheduled for closure around the same time, meaning more than 1 million tonnes of zinc -- from a global supply of about 12 million tonnes a year -- will be taken out of the market by 2015.
haas 7 feb 2011 om 19:58
0
Lid sinds: 09 apr 2000
Laatste bezoek: 09 aug 2018
Aantal posts:
18.265
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1239
Gegeven: 4481

quote:

schreef:

quote:
haas schreef op 21 jan 2011 om 06:47:

oke, ik was er op 0.08 uit met 50%. en 50% op 0.10. nwe tijden nwe kansen,.....(Adex,ADE.V,Zinc,Indium, op 0.17)



Dat is grappig, Haas, die heb ik ook...!!


gaat lekker met Adex, na die mooi dip op 0.14,in zo'n korte tijd.....0.28
haas 7 mrt 2011 om 10:11
0
Lid sinds: 09 apr 2000
Laatste bezoek: 09 aug 2018
Aantal posts:
18.265
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1239
Gegeven: 4481
ZINC
Teck sees start of 'structural deficit' for zinc
Signs are emerging of a global shortage of zinc concentrates, as refining capacity increases at a faster rate than mine supply, Teck Metals market research manager Andy Roebuck said on Sunday. “We think this is the start of what's been happening in copper, where you've got a structural deficit in the copper concentrate market and it's starting to appear in zinc.
haas 7 mrt 2011 om 14:58
0
Lid sinds: 09 apr 2000
Laatste bezoek: 09 aug 2018
Aantal posts:
18.265
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1239
Gegeven: 4481
March 7, 2011
Adex Mining Concentrate Optimization Program Test Results
TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - March 7, 2011) - Adex Mining Inc. ("Adex" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:ADE) is pleased to announce initial results from its North Zone ("NZ") concentrate testing program being conducted at SGS Lakefield in Lakefield, Ontario.

A zinc/indium concentrate grading 48.2% zinc and assaying 5,310 parts per million ("PPM") indium with 95.6% zinc and 91.7% indium recovery was produced in locked cycle test work ("LCT") completed on February 18, 2011. Bench testing leading up to the LCT demonstrated the reliability and robustness of the zinc/indium concentrate recovery circuit, which was confirmed by the LCT. A follow-up sulphide LCT was conducted on March 7, 2011 to further confirm results from the February 18, 2011 LCT. Results from this LCT are expected in about two weeks.

It is planned that the zinc/indium concentrate from this phase of production will feed the hydrometallurgical plant to produce zinc metal and indium sponge metal. As reported in the Company's press release dated January 20, 2011, the hydrometallurgical test facility produced 96.25% indium sponge and 98.89% zinc metal using Adex's unique chloride production process.
haas 7 jun 2011 om 21:39
0
Lid sinds: 09 apr 2000
Laatste bezoek: 09 aug 2018
Aantal posts:
18.265
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1239
Gegeven: 4481
une 7, 2011
Selwyn Resources Ltd.: Don Deposit-Significant Potential at Depth Confirmed
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwire - June 7, 2011) - Selwyn Resources Ltd. ("Selwyn") (TSX VENTURE:SWN) is pleased to announce additional drill results from the drilling of the 63-lens of the Don deposit at Selwyn Project, Yukon Territory. The drill results are part of the definition drilling program in the Don deposit that is being conducted by Selwyn Chihong Mining Ltd., the joint venture company equally owned by Selwyn and Chihong Mining Canada Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Yunnan Chihong Zinc and Germanium Co. Ltd.

Drilling continues with one drill at the Don deposit and two drills at the XY West deposit, all of which are targeted to confirm known mineral resources.

Highlights: 63-lens of the Don Deposit

-- DON-180 intersected 29.85 metres true thickness grading 9.27% zinc and
3.48% lead, including 4.70 metres grading 24.56% zinc and 13.10% lead;
and

-- DON-192 intersected 43.15 metres true thickness grading 8.94% zinc and
3.16% lead including 12.58 metres grading 12.86% zinc and 4.91% lead.
haas 15 jun 2011 om 08:52
0
Lid sinds: 09 apr 2000
Laatste bezoek: 09 aug 2018
Aantal posts:
18.265
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1239
Gegeven: 4481
Nyrstar brengt een vriendschappelijk bod uit op de Canadese mijnbouwer Breakwater Resources. De Balense zinkspecialist biedt 442 miljoen euro in cash. Door de overname zal Nyrstar voor 43 procent zink uit eigen mijnen halen en tegen 2012 top de top vijf van grootste mijnbouwers ter wereld behoren.

Nyrstar betaalt 7 Canadese dollar cash per gewoon aandeel,

Breakwater Resources heeft vier zinkmijnen: El Toqui in Chili, El Mochito in Honduras, Myra Falls in British Columbia (Canada) en Langlois in Quebec (Canada). Samen hebben de mijnen een jaarlijkse productie van ongeveer 140.000 ton zinkerts. In de mijnen worden ook nog andere metalen naar boven gehaald: 14.000 ton loodconcentraat, 6.000 ton koperconcentraat, 2,3 miljoen troy ounce zilver en 40.000 troy ounce goud.

haas 16 jun 2011 om 01:07
0
Lid sinds: 09 apr 2000
Laatste bezoek: 09 aug 2018
Aantal posts:
18.265
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1239
Gegeven: 4481
quote:

haas schreef op 7 mrt 2011 om 14:58:


March 7, 2011
Adex Mining Concentrate Optimization Program Test Results
TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - March 7, 2011) - Adex Mining Inc. ("Adex" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:ADE) is pleased to announce initial results from its North Zone ("NZ") concentrate testing program being conducted at SGS Lakefield in Lakefield, Ontario.

A zinc/indium concentrate grading 48.2% zinc and assaying 5,310 parts per million ("PPM") indium with 95.6% zinc and 91.7% indium recovery was produced in locked cycle test work ("LCT") completed on February 18, 2011. Bench testing leading up to the LCT demonstrated the reliability and robustness of the zinc/indium concentrate recovery circuit, which was confirmed by the LCT. A follow-up sulphide LCT was conducted on March 7, 2011 to further confirm results from the February 18, 2011 LCT. Results from this LCT are expected in about two weeks.

It is planned that the zinc/indium concentrate from this phase of production will feed the hydrometallurgical plant to produce zinc metal and indium sponge metal. As reported in the Company's press release dated January 20, 2011, the hydrometallurgical test facility produced 96.25% indium sponge and 98.89% zinc metal using Adex's unique chloride production process.



Adex Mining Inc. (TSX-V:ADE) is expected to make a important announcement this week regarding its indium and tin mine site in the southern part of the province.
lees verder link................

nbbusinessjournal.canadaeast.com/cana...
haas 15 aug 2011 om 22:10
0
Lid sinds: 09 apr 2000
Laatste bezoek: 09 aug 2018
Aantal posts:
18.265
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1239
Gegeven: 4481
August 15, 2011
Selwyn Resources Ltd.: Deep Drilling at Don Deposit Defines New Mineral Potential in Don Valley
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwire - Aug. 15, 2011) - Selwyn Resources Ltd. ("Selwyn") (TSX VENTURE:SWN) is pleased to announce the final drill results from the Don deposit area at Selwyn Project, Yukon. The exploration drill results expand upon the recently-released definition drilling results of the mineral resources comprising the Don deposit. The exploration drilling targeted an area between the Don and Don East deposits and was conducted by Selwyn Chihong Mining Ltd. ("SCML"), the joint venture company equally owned by Selwyn and Chihong Mining Canada Ltd. Chihong Mining Canada Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Yunnan Chihong Zinc and Germanium Co., Ltd.
haas 13 okt 2011 om 23:21
0
Lid sinds: 09 apr 2000
Laatste bezoek: 09 aug 2018
Aantal posts:
18.265
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1239
Gegeven: 4481
CUSTOMERS in China are cautious about future demand for the industrial mineral zircon, the world's largest producer by volume Iluka Resources said today.

"Policy changes aimed at tightening credit and dampening property speculation...has led to some customer caution regarding future demand commitments," the company said in a third-quarter production report.

"Market conditions are fluid. Confidence-driven volatility is likely to continue through at least the current quarter."

The announcement is an indicator of the stresses being experienced in China as Beijing tries to tame the credit-led construction boom which largely saved it from the effects of the 2008 financial crisis.

The Chinese government has pledged to build 36 million affordable homes by 2015, providing a major market for Iluka's products which are used largely in manufacturing white paint and ceramic tiles. But fears of runaway inflation and a property market bubble have led to a marked monetary tightening over the past year
EdArnhem 14 okt 2011
0
Lid sinds: 25 okt 2001
Laatste bezoek: 13 apr 2018
Aantal posts:
976
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 67
Gegeven: 1106
quote:

haas schreef op 13 okt 2011 om 23:21:


CUSTOMERS in China are cautious about future demand for the industrial mineral zircon, the world's largest producer by volume Iluka Resources said today.




dit gaat over Zirkoon, niet over Zink. Of snap ik iets niet?
haas 14 okt 2011 om 02:41
0
Lid sinds: 09 apr 2000
Laatste bezoek: 09 aug 2018
Aantal posts:
18.265
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1239
Gegeven: 4481
ja,ed,ik dacht bij zirkoon aan bijv Ironbark zinc(IBG.AX)
had dit artikel ook onder grondstoffen-algemeen kunnen zetten.
Of bij lange arm China.
haas 20 mrt 2017 om 12:04
0
Lid sinds: 09 apr 2000
Laatste bezoek: 09 aug 2018
Aantal posts:
18.265
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1239
Gegeven: 4481
Glencore sells Rosh Pinah, Perkoa to Trevali for $400m

www.miningmx.com/news/base-metals/292...
seadoc 21 mrt 2017 om 19:30
0
Lid sinds: 24 mrt 2007
Laatste bezoek: 09 aug 2018
Aantal posts:
872
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 36
Gegeven: 31
ok, en is dat goed voor trevali of voor GLencore?
haas 3 apr 2017 om 13:59
0
Lid sinds: 09 apr 2000
Laatste bezoek: 09 aug 2018
Aantal posts:
18.265
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1239
Gegeven: 4481
voor beiden:)
Scotiabank Increases Trevali Mining Corp (TV) Price Target to C$2.00
By Dan Jones - April 3, 2017

www.baseball-news-blog.com/scotiabank...
30 Posts, Pagina: 1 2 » | Laatste
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Markt vandaag

Tesla weer in schijnwerpers op Wall Street

22:17 De aandelenbeurzen in New York zijn donderdag met kleine uitslagen de handel uitgegaan. Wederom ging veel a...

    Indices

    AEX 572,22 -0,26%
    Dow30# 25.485,98 -0,38%
    EUR/USD 1,1529 -0,73%
    Germany30^ 12.681,80 +0,38%
    Gold spot 1.212,43 -0,12%
    LDN100-24h 7.723,95 -0,26%
    NY-Nasdaq Composite 7.888,33 +0,06%

    Stijgers

    Heijmans
    +4,65%
    Pharming
    +4,31%
    SBM Of...
    +3,73%
    Brunel
    +3,23%
    Fagron
    +2,37%

    Dalers

    Royal ...
    -1,47%
    Vopak
    -1,39%
    ICT Group
    -0,99%
    Corbion
    -0,96%
    ASML
    -0,89%
     

    Populair

    Trending

    Bitcoin

    Opinie

    Actueel

    Koersen

    Premium

    Forum

    Secties

    Mijn IEX

    Over IEX