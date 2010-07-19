Grondstoffen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

anuary 17, 2011

Kria Resources and Trevali Resources Enter Into Definitive Arrangement Agreement to Create Platform for a New Intermediate Zinc Producer



Combined Company Will Have Multiple Copper-Lead-Zinc-Silver Assets Located in Peru and Canada With Indicated Resources of 1.7 Billion lb Zinc and Inferred Resources of 2.8 Billion lb Zinc

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Jan. 17, 2011) - Kria Resources Ltd. ("Kria" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:KIA) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an arrangement agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") with Trevali Resources Corp. ("Trevali") (TSX:TV)(FRANKFURT:4TI)(OTCQX:TREVF) to complete a business combination whereby Trevali will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Kria and Kria will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Trevali (the "Transaction"). The Transaction will occur by way of a plan of arrangement and will be subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory, court, and shareholder approvals, including disinterested shareholder approval by the Kria shareholders in accordance with the provisions of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101").



Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, Trevali intends to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Kria on the basis of 0.2 of a common share of Trevali for each common share of Kria (the "Exchange Ratio"). Based on the closing price of Trevali on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") on the date of entering into the letter agreement (See Press Release dated December16, 2010), the Exchange Ratio implies an offer price of C$0.334 per Kria common share and values Kria's equity at approximately C$44 million on a fully diluted in-the-money basis based on a closing price per share of Trevali on December 15, 2010 of $1.67.