Amerikaanse aandelen« Terug naar discussie overzicht

BioSolar Announces Closing of $5.0 Million Registered Direct Offering
nine_inch_nerd schreef op 7 april 2021 20:43:Biosolar emissiewww.globenewswire.com/news-release/20...
-
Edit:
The Company recently announced that is in the process of changing its corporate name to NewHydrogen, Inc. to better reflect its expanded focus on green hydrogen technologies.
SANTA CLARITA, Calif.— BioSolar, Inc. (OTC: BSRC), a developer of energy technologies, today announced that it closed its previously announced registered direct offering, for the sale, under a securities purchase agreement with a single institutional investor, of 125,000,000 shares of common stock (or common stock equivalents in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 125,000,000 shares of common stock.
The combined purchase price for one share of common stock (or common stock equivalent in lieu thereof) and a warrant to purchase one share of common stock was $0.04. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.04 per share, are immediately exercisable and will expire five years from the issuance date.
H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.
The gross proceeds from the offering were $5.0 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds primarily to aggressively expand and accelerate the development of its electrolyzer technology to lower the cost of green hydrogen production, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.
A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-254336) relating to the registered direct offering of the securities described above was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 16, 2021 and was declared effective on March 25, 2021. The offering of the securities was made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus that forms a part of the effective registration statement. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus were filed with the SEC and may be obtained from H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by calling (212) 856-5711 or by emailing placements@hcwco.com or at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
Nieuwe naam operationeel: NewHydrogen
NewHydrogen further expands green hydrogen technology research program at UCLA
Company strengthens OER side of the existing research program to develop a replacement for iridium to lower the cost of green hydrogen
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (June 22, 2021) — NewHydrogen, Inc. (OTC:NEWH), a developer of clean energy technologies, today announced that it has executed an agreement to further expand the existing sponsored research agreement with the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) to develop technology to reduce the cost of green hydrogen production. With an increased budget, the new agreement expands the scope of the non-precious metal based oxygen evolution reaction (OER) catalyst development program.
The UCLA researchers recently created a non-precious metal based catalyst that demonstrated significant improvement of OER in acidic conditions by substituting part of the existing metal element in the aforementioned catalyst material structure. The catalyst’s low cost and high durability make it a good candidate toward the commercial water electrolysis systems operating at high current densities.
“We are very pleased to broaden our clean energy research program at UCLA with Dr. Huang and her team, a group whose collaboration we have a high level of confidence in,” said Dr. David Lee, CEO of NewHydrogen. “Thus we have decided to further extend the OER side of the sponsored research program.”
The Company’s previous amendment to the sponsored research program expanded its focus on significantly reducing or replacing the hydrogen evolution reaction (HER) catalyst, platinum. Platinum is so rare that only 200 tons are mined every year and yet its demand is ever increasing in applications such as batteries, fuel cells, fiber optics, LCD displays, cancer treatment and many others.
The researchers plan on scaling up the process for studies in electrolyzers in a later phase. Eventually, a fully functional hydrogen-producing electrolyzer incorporating the Company’s OER catalyst as well as HER catalyst will serve as a reference prototype to help electrolyzer manufacturers worldwide to assess NewHydrogen’s planned technology to produce low-cost green hydrogen.
About NewHydrogen, Inc.
NewHydrogen, Inc. is focused on developing a breakthrough electrolyzer technology to lower the cost of green hydrogen production. Hydrogen is the cleanest and most abundant fuel in the universe. It is zero-emission and only produces water vapor when used. However, hydrogen does not exist in its pure form on Earth so it must be extracted. For centuries, scientists have known how to use electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen using a device called an electrolyzer. Electrolyzers installed behind a solar farm or wind farm can use renewable electricity to split water, thereby producing green hydrogen. Unfortunately, electrolyzers are expensive and rely on rare earth materials such as platinum and iridium. These very expensive materials account for nearly 50% of the cost of electrolyzers. The company’s technology is aimed at significantly reducing or replacing rare earth materials in electrolyzers with inexpensive earth-abundant materials to help usher in a green hydrogen economy that Goldman Sachs estimates will be worth $12 trillion by 2050.
Interessant aandeel, deze week opzoek naar een goed instap moment.
