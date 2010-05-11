Edelmetalen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Inloggen

Kees33 11 mei 2010 om 11:20
1
Lid sinds: 27 dec 2002
Laatste bezoek: 06 dec 2018
Aantal posts:
870
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 190
Gegeven: 109
Ten tijde van de Balkan oorlogen is Erin Ventures op onrechtmatige wijze hun rechten op een Boron resource in Servië ontnomen. (Ik meen dat Phelps Dodge zich er sneaky tussen had gewurmd.)

Na jarenlang procederen kwam gisteren het onderstaande bericht.

Ik overzie de waarde van de Boron-property op dit moment niet helemaal - die is groot, gross in ground value schijnt 2 miljard te belopen - maar dat dit nieuws binnen Erin-context een historisch event is, lijdt geen twijfel.

Daarnaast loopt nog een procedure voor schadevergoeding van 15 miljoen, én Erin heeft rechten op een goud-resource in Servië toegewezen gekregen.

www.erinventures.com/index.htm

www.erinventures.com/prospects.htm



ERIN VENTURES INC. ("EV-V")

- Signs Serbian Boron Joint Venture Agreement

Erin Ventures Inc. ("Erin") is pleased to report that it has entered in

to a binding agreement with the Serbian state-owned mining company, JP PEU,

for the joint development of the Piskanja boron deposit, located in Serbia.

This agreement is subject to the Serbian Mining Ministry granting an

exclusive exploration license for the Piskanja deposit to Erin. This

agreement has been officially endorsed by JP PEU, Ibarski Mines (a wholly

owned subsidiary of JP PEU, which currently holds the rights to the

Piskanja boron deposit), and the National Serbian Miners Union. It is

estimated that the percentage ownership in the joint venture will be

approximately 90% Erin; 10% JP PEU, based upon the relative values of the

contributions made by the parties.

Erin is currently preparing the documentation required for the

exploration license, for submission to the Serbian authorities. It is

anticipated that an exploration license may be granted within the next 90

days.

The key terms in the agreement are as follows:

1. Erin's wholly-owned Serbian subsidiary, Balkan Gold d.o.o. ("Balkan")

will apply for an exclusive exploration license on the Piskanja property,

and conduct a geological study on the deposit. If results are positive,

Balkan will then compose a feasibility study for mine development. Balkan

is responsible for 100% of the costs related to these studies, and retains

100% ownership at this stage.

2. When the feasibility study is complete, Balkan and JP PEU will form a

joint venture company that will apply for an exploitation license. However,

in the event that JP PEUs corporate structure does not allow for it to

enter into this joint venture (as is currently the case), Balkan will

retain the right to apply for the exploitation license on its own, and

retain 100% interest in the project.

3. Ownership in the joint venture company will be directly proportional

to the value of the assets contributed by each party.

* Balkan will be responsible for providing all the funding required to

develop the mine and ore processing facilities.

* JP PEU will contribute certain existing infrastructure assets in its

possession (such as a power substation, access roads, rail spur, office and

maintenance buildings in strategic proximity to the property) and

historical research data from previous exploration programs at Piskanja.

The determination of the assets to be contributed by JP PEU to the joint

venture shall be at the sole discretion of Balkan. These assets will be

contributed at their established fair market value.

4. An official determination of percentage ownership will occur at the

completion of the mine development, and be based upon the amount that has

been actually spent by Balkan on exploration and mine development, and the

fair market value of the assets contributed by JP PEU.

5. Balkan and JP PEU agree that the joint venture company will primarily

employ manpower from the Ibarski Mine, as qualified and required.

6. Each party will have representation on the board of directors of the

joint venture company on a basis that reflects their prorata ownership of

the joint venture company.

This joint venture agreement between Erin and JP PEU has no direct

bearing on Erins ongoing US$15 million legal action against EPS, the

national power corporation of Serbia, regarding alleged breaches by EPS in

the former joint venture agreement it held with Erin regarding the

development of the Piskanja property (as reported by Erin in its news

release dated June 22, 2009).

Summary of the Piskanja boron property

Piskanja is located in a historical mining region that has good

infrastructure for mining including roads, rail, electric power,

experienced miners, etc., 250 km south of Belgrade by good paved

roads.

The Piskanja property has a historic resource (that is not NI 43-101

compliant and must be verified) of approximately seven million tonnes of 39

per cent B2O3 (boron) as colemanite and ulexite, based upon historic drill

data (some of which, was conducted by Erin previously). The deposit is open

both to the south and the east. Evaluation of the drill-hole data by

Erin's technical advisers indicate that the Piskanja deposit has the

potential of hosting additional significant borate reserves.

About boron

Borate minerals and refined borate products are used extensively

worldwide in the manufacture of vitreous products such as fiberglass

insulation, textile fiberglass, borosilicate glass (LCD screens), ceramic

glazes and porcelain enamels. These applications account for approximately

60 per cent of borate consumption, with detergents, fire retardants,

metallurgy, agriculture, insecticides, wood preservatives and specialty

products accounting for the remainder. Consumption of borates used in

high- technical applications is expected to increase by 10% in North

America and 13% in Europe by 2012. China is the largest consumer of boron,

where consumption has rose by 15 percent per year from 2000 to 2010. Market

prices reflect the relative scarcity of borates with prices averaging:

US$280/t for colemanite concentrate (40-42 percent B2O3); US$500/t for

ulexite (40 percent B2O3); US$550/t for boric acid; and US$50/kg for

anhydrous borax.*

*Source: US Geological Survey, Report on Boron 2008.

About JP PEU and Ibarski Mine

In operation since 1853, JP PEU (Public Company for Underground Coal

Exploitation, Resavica) currently operates 9 mines throughout Serbia. It

produces 500,000 tonnes of coal per year, and employs 4,000 workers. Ibar

Mine, a wholly owned subsidiary of JP PEU, has been producing coal for 100

years, with 500 employees experienced in underground mining. The Piskanja

deposit is located in the mining region belonging to the Ibar mine.



On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Blake Fallis, General Manager



The technical information in this release was prepared by James E Wallis,

M.Sc. (Eng), P. Eng. a consultant to the Corporation, who is a Qualified

Person under National Instrument 43-101.



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as

that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts

responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release



Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward looking statements. The words "believe,"

"expect," feel, "plan," "anticipate," project, could, should and

other similar expressions generally id
smith&jones 11 mei 2010 om 11:22
0
Lid sinds: 24 feb 2003
Laatste bezoek: 06 dec 2018
Aantal posts:
7.552
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1302
Gegeven: 1120
Kijk, dit hoor je niet iedere dag....
Kees33 11 mei 2010 om 11:35
0
Lid sinds: 27 dec 2002
Laatste bezoek: 06 dec 2018
Aantal posts:
870
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 190
Gegeven: 109
(Heel oud nieuws, maar het geeft een korte samenvatting van de situatie.)

THE STORY

Erin Ventures is an emerging international producer of industrial minerals.
In October 1996 the corporation entered into a Letter of Intent with
Electroprivreda, the national power company of Yugoslavia to jointly
develop a 7.5 million metric tonne Boron property. The Letter of Intent
gives Erin Ventures access to vast reserves of Boron. Extensive exploration
has already been carried out. The reserve estimates based upon the drill
hole data suggests that the deposit has the potential of hosting reserves
in excess of 10-12 million tons.

Boron has a value of $350 US per ton for raw material and $750 US per ton
of boric acid. (700 tot 800 us$ voor boric acid per eind 2007)
Assuming the "Pobrdski Potok" and "Piskanja" borate
deposits do hold 10 million tons of 37% boron, this would give the deposit
a value of $1.3 billion USD. As Erin is joint ventured 50-50 with
Electroprivreda Sjerbje, this would give EV control of more than $600
million USD ($850 million CDN) worth of raw deposit.


==
www.rareearth.org/boron_properties.htm

Amorphous boron is used in pyrotechnic flares to provide a distinctive green color, and in rockets as an igniter. By far the most commercially important boron compound in terms of dollar sales is Na2B4O7.5H2O. This pentahydrate is used in very large quantities in the manufacture of insulation fiberglass and sodium perborate bleach.

Boric acid is also an important boron compound with major markets in textile products. Use of borax as a mild antiseptic is minor in terms of dollars and tons. Boron compounds are also extensively used in the manufacture of borosilicate glasses. Other boron compounds show promise in treating arthritis.

The isotope boron-10 is used as a control for nuclear reactors, as a shield for nuclear radiation, and in instruments used for detecting neutrons. Boron nitride has remarkable properties and can be used to make a material as hard as diamond. The nitride also behaves like an electrical insulator but conducts heat like a metal.

It also has lubricating properties similar to graphite. The hydrides are easily oxidized with considerable energy liberation, and have been studied for use as rocket fuels. Demand is increasing for boron filaments, a high-strength, lightweight material chiefly employed for advanced aerospace structures.

Boron is similar to carbon in that it has a capacity to form stable covalently bonded molecular networks. Carbonates, metalloboranes, phosphacarboranes, and other families comprise thousands of compounds.
Kees33 11 mei 2010 om 11:39
0
Lid sinds: 27 dec 2002
Laatste bezoek: 06 dec 2018
Aantal posts:
870
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 190
Gegeven: 109
Erin zelf heeft op dit moment niet de cash om het project te ontwikkelen.
Dat zou via een partnerschap moeten.

Terzijde, ik denk dat de vooruitzichten ook een positieve invloed kunnen hebben op de activiteiten terzake (en waardering van) hun gold properties in Panama en (recent toegewezen) Servië.

Terzijde 2, het zou maar zo kunnen dat dit nieuws, na een eventuele koerspiek t.g.v. de reagerende eerste cirkel van betrokkenen, langzaam doorsijpelt.
Kees33 11 mei 2010 om 13:58
0
Lid sinds: 27 dec 2002
Laatste bezoek: 06 dec 2018
Aantal posts:
870
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 190
Gegeven: 109
quote:

Kees33 schreef:


(Ik meen dat Phelps Dodge zich er sneaky tussen had gewurmd.)


Rio Tinto that is.
Kees33 1 sep 2010 om 18:43
0
Lid sinds: 27 dec 2002
Laatste bezoek: 06 dec 2018
Aantal posts:
870
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 190
Gegeven: 109
Exploration Licinse voor property ter waarde van ruwweg 2 miljard is binnen.
Geld is er niet, dus de kick moet komen van een partner.

"Discussions are underway with interested potential strategic partners regarding both the development of the project and the eventual sale of boron."

Mucho upside potentieel, al reageert de markt lauwtjes.

==>

Erin Granted License for Serbian Boron Property
marketwire

Press Release Source: Erin Ventures Inc. On Tuesday August 31, 2010, 8:30 am EDT

VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwire - Aug. 31, 2010) - Erin Ventures Inc. (TSX VENTURE:EV - News) is pleased to report that it has been granted an exploration license for the Piskanja boron deposit in Serbia, by the Serbian Ministry of Mining and Energy. The license covers an area of approximately 3 square kilometres, and includes the entire known historical mineralized area along with a substantial amount of previously unexplored ground. This development signals the return of the entire license area previously held by Erin Ventures.

Under Serbian law, a mineral exploration license is granted exclusively, for a 3 year period (extendable at the request of the license holder). Upon successful completion of the exploration program, the license holder has the sole right to apply for an exploitation (mining) license.

Erin is planning an exploration program on the Piskanja deposit, which has a historical estimate of approximately seven million tonnes grading 39 per cent B2O3 (boron), with a goal of establishing a NI43-101 compliant resource. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource. Additional drilling will be required before this historical estimate could be raised to a resource status. Erin is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources and the historical estimate should not be relied upon.

Discussions are underway with interested potential strategic partners regarding both the development of the project and the eventual sale of boron.

Additionally, Erin is continuing with its US$15 million legal action against EPS (the National Power Corporation of Serbia) regarding alleged breaches by EPS in the now defunct joint venture it formed with Erin in 1997, for the development of the Piskanja property (as reported by Erin in its news release dated June 22, 2009).

Summary of the Piskanja boron property

The Piskanja property has a historical estimate of approximately seven million tonnes of 39 per cent B2O3 (boron) as colemanite and ulexite, based upon historic drill data (some of which was completed by Erin). Evaluation of the drill-hole data by Erin's technical advisers indicates that the Piskanja deposit has the potential of hosting additional significant borate tonnage beyond the historical estimate, based on their observations that the deposit is open both to the south and the east, as the last drill holes ended in mineralization.

Piskanja is located in a historical mining region that has good infrastructure for mining including roads, rail, electric power, experienced miners, support services, etc., 250 km south of Belgrade, Serbia by good paved roads.

About boron




-- Boron is a critically important industrial mineral. World production of
boron minerals reached an estimated 4.35 million metric tons in 2008.

-- Market prices reflect the relative scarcity of borates with prices
averaging: US$280/t for colemanite concentrate (40-42 percent B2O3);
US$500/t for ulexite (40 percent B2O3); US$550/t for boric acid; and
US$50/kg for anhydrous borax.

-- Consumption of borates used in high- technical applications is expected
to increase by 10% in North America and 13% in Europe by 2012. China is
the largest consumer of boron, where consumption has risen by 15 percent
per year from 2000 to 2010.

-- Borate minerals and refined borate products are used extensively
worldwide in the manufacture of vitreous products such as fiberglass
insulation, textile fiberglass, borosilicate glass (e.g. LCD screens),
ceramic glazes and porcelain enamels. These applications account for
approximately 60 per cent of borate consumption, with detergents, fire
retardants, metallurgy, agriculture, insecticides, wood preservatives
and specialty products accounting for the remainder.


Source: US Geological Survey, Report on Boron - 2008.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Blake Fallis, General Manager
Kees33 1 sep 2010 om 19:05
0
Lid sinds: 27 dec 2002
Laatste bezoek: 06 dec 2018
Aantal posts:
870
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 190
Gegeven: 109
Eerdere details van 11 mei 2010:


Erin Signs Serbian Boron Joint Venture Agreement
marketwire


Press Release Source: Erin Ventures Inc. On Tuesday May 11, 2010, 8:05 am EDT

VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwire - May 11, 2010) - Erin Ventures Inc. (TSX VENTURE:EV - News; OTCBB:ERVFF - News; BERLIN:EKV - News) is pleased to report that it has entered in to a binding agreement with the Serbian state-owned mining company, JP PEU, for the joint development of the Piskanja boron deposit, located in Serbia.

This agreement is subject to the Serbian Mining Ministry granting an exclusive exploration license for the Piskanja deposit to Erin. This agreement has been officially endorsed by JP PEU, Ibarski Mines (a wholly owned subsidiary of JP PEU, which currently holds the rights to the Piskanja boron deposit), and the National Serbian Miners' Union. It is estimated that the percentage ownership in the joint venture will be approximately 90% Erin; 10% JP PEU, based upon the relative values of the contributions made by the parties.

Erin is currently preparing the documentation required for the exploration license, for submission to the Serbian authorities. It is anticipated that an exploration license may be granted within the next 90 days.

The key terms in the agreement are as follows:




1. Erin's wholly-owned Serbian subsidiary, Balkan Gold d.o.o. ("Balkan")
will apply for an exclusive exploration license on the Piskanja
property, and conduct a geological study on the deposit. If results are
positive, Balkan will then compose a feasibility study for mine
development. Balkan is responsible for 100% of the costs related to
these studies, and retains 100% ownership at this stage.

2. When the feasibility study is complete, Balkan and JP PEU will form a
joint venture company that will apply for an exploitation license.
However, in the event that JP PEU's corporate structure does not allow
for it to enter into this joint venture (as is currently the case),
Balkan will retain the right to apply for the exploitation license on
its own, and retain 100% interest in the project.

3. Ownership in the joint venture company will be directly proportional to
the value of the assets contributed by each party.

-- Balkan will be responsible for providing all the funding required to
develop the mine and ore processing facilities.

-- JP PEU will contribute certain existing infrastructure assets in its
possession (such as a power substation, access roads, rail spur, office
and maintenance buildings in strategic proximity to the property) and
historical research data from previous exploration programs at Piskanja.
The determination of the assets to be contributed by JP PEU to the joint
venture shall be at the sole discretion of Balkan. These assets will be
contributed at their established fair market value.

4. An official determination of percentage ownership will occur at the
completion of the mine development, and be based upon the amount that
has been actually spent by Balkan on exploration and mine development,
and the fair market value of the assets contributed by JP PEU.

5. Balkan and JP PEU agree that the joint venture company will primarily
employ manpower from the Ibarski Mine, as qualified and required.

6. Each party will have representation on the board of directors of the
joint venture company on a basis that reflects their prorata ownership
of the joint venture company.

This joint venture agreement between Erin and JP PEU has no direct bearing on Erin's ongoing US$15 million legal action against EPS, the national power corporation of Serbia, regarding alleged breaches by EPS in the former joint venture agreement it held with Erin regarding the development of the Piskanja property (as reported by Erin in its news release dated June 22, 2009).

Summary of the Piskanja boron property

Piskanja is located in a historical mining region that has good infrastructure for mining including roads, rail, electric power, experienced miners, etc., 250 km south of Belgrade by good paved roads.

The Piskanja property has a historic resource (that is not NI 43-101 compliant and must be verified) of approximately seven million tonnes of 39 per cent B2O3 (boron) as colemanite and ulexite, based upon historic drill data (some of which, was conducted by Erin previously). The deposit is open both to the south and the east. Evaluation of the drill-hole data by Erin's technical advisers indicate that the Piskanja deposit has the potential of hosting additional significant borate reserves.

About boron

Borate minerals and refined borate products are used extensively worldwide in the manufacture of vitreous products such as fiberglass insulation, textile fiberglass, borosilicate glass (LCD screens), ceramic glazes and porcelain enamels. These applications account for approximately 60 per cent of borate consumption, with detergents, fire retardants, metallurgy, agriculture, insecticides, wood preservatives and specialty products accounting for the remainder. Consumption of borates used in high- technical applications is expected to increase by 10% in North America and 13% in Europe by 2012. China is the largest consumer of boron, where consumption has rose by 15 percent per year from 2000 to 2010. Market prices reflect the relative scarcity of borates with prices averaging: US$280/t for colemanite concentrate (40-42 percent B2O3); US$500/t for ulexite (40 percent B2O3); US$550/t for boric acid; and US$50/kg for anhydrous borax.(i)
Kees33 8 sep 2010 om 23:16
0
Lid sinds: 27 dec 2002
Laatste bezoek: 06 dec 2018
Aantal posts:
870
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 190
Gegeven: 109
De aanvankelijke reactie op het goede nieuws was rustig, maar er komt volume.

Erin heeft dus de volledige rechten op een boron-property van 2 miljard dollar terug gekregen. Indertijd had men een partner om het gebied te ontwikkelen, tot de Balkan oorlogen roet in het eten gooiden.

De oorspronkelijke partner doet niet meer aan boren, maar volgens de ceo hebben meerdere bedrijven geïnformeerd naar samenwerking.

Positieve aankondiging van partner met geld is kaassie.

Overigens heb ik weinig inzicht in boron en de markt voor boron, maar het gebruik schijnt met 10 tot 15% per jaar te stijgen. (zie info hierboven.)

Erin heeft tevens een kwalitatief behoorlijk goede goud property in Panama.

Erin chart oogt spannend - market cap staat ieg in geen verhouding tot de waarde van de assets.
Bijlage:
smith&jones 8 sep 2010 om 23:24
0
Lid sinds: 24 feb 2003
Laatste bezoek: 06 dec 2018
Aantal posts:
7.552
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1302
Gegeven: 1120
Boron, een van de weinige mineralen waar ik helemaal niets van weet, slechts dat het vroeger -in oplossing, boorwater- tegen ooginfecties werd toegepast.

Google rondje maken dan maar...:
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Boron

Globale toepassingen kennelijk:

als flux, ( ik neem aan bij het smelten van metalen )
voor fiberglassproductie
en in keramiekglazuren

S&J.
Kees33 9 sep 2010 om 18:03
0
Lid sinds: 27 dec 2002
Laatste bezoek: 06 dec 2018
Aantal posts:
870
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 190
Gegeven: 109
Zie ook eerdere posts in deze draad.

Erin on the move, .15 gezien, en relatief groot volume.
Kees33 9 sep 2010 om 18:39
0
Lid sinds: 27 dec 2002
Laatste bezoek: 06 dec 2018
Aantal posts:
870
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 190
Gegeven: 109
Erin Ventures Inc. Restores 100% Ownership in World Class Boron Deposit, Near Term Cash Flow Potential Scenarios on Two Gold Projects


NEW YORK, NY, September 8, 2010 /Sector Newswire/ - Erin Ventures Inc. (TSX VENTURE: EV) (US Listing: ERVFF) is the subject of a Mining MarketWatch Journal review offering insight and opportunity afforded investors as EV.V has regained ownership of the Piskanja Boron deposit in Serbia, the 3rd largest boron deposit in the world and is in talks with potential strategic partners of size that will be able to facilitate an end market for the Boron and advance the project to fruition. EV.V also has several gold projects of significance, two with near term cash flow potential.


The full Journal review may be found at miningmarketwatch.net/ev.htm online.

*

World class 100% owned Piskanja Boron deposit, Serbia, with historic (non NI 43-101) tonnage of ~7.5 million tonnes grading 39% B203 (Boron) -- Mining MarketWatch Journal places this deposit as the 3rd largest Boron deposit in the world. EV.V to bring numbers compliant and build tonnage. EV.V in active discussions with potential strategic partners.
*

Controlling interest in Santa Rosa open pit gold mine, Panama, a past producer with 60,000 oz/annum capacity facility shutdown a decade ago with then (now consider historical non 43-101) ~900,000oz proven and ~1.5M oz resource of gold at a grade averaging 1.3g/t using gold price of $350.
*

Near term cash flow potential from 100% owned Volujski Kljuc alluvial gold project, Serbia. Systematically drilled revealing (historic non 43-101 compliant) 29 million cubic metres of auriferous gravel grading 0.29 g Au/cubic metre from surface to bedrock. Low cost to bring operational.

Recent developments create exceptional risk-reward scenario at major world class Boron deposit

Erin Ventures Inc. (TSX-V: EV) (US Listing: ERVFF) 100% owned Piskanja Boron deposit in Serbia is the 3rd largest boron deposit in the world and it was only very recently (August 31, 2010) returned to them as the rightful owners by the Serbian government after a 5 year hiatus. BEFORE the hiatus EV.V had a market cap of ~CDN$88M and then they only owned half the project, NOW EV.V has a market cap under CDN$15M and has 100% ownership plus they have potential near term cash flow scenarios on several fronts; needless to say with only ~123M shares outstanding and trading under CDN
.15, shares of EV.V appear poised for significant upside revaluation.

The Piskanja boron deposit has a historical (non NI 43-101 compliant) estimate of ~7.5M tonnes grading 39% B203 (boron) and it appears to Mining MarketWatch Journal from its own (non 43-101) interpretation that the probable numbers are 10 - 12M tonnes and possible 20M+. Now that Erin Ventures has regained the property, the historic tonnage is expected to be surpassed and brought compliant to NI 43-101 standards; the data from past drilling and exploration conducted by Erin Ventures and Rio Tinto was conducted to a high standard. The high grade boron deposit is currently defined in three near surface lenses (beds of boron rich mineralization - similar to how potash is found) ranging in thicknesses from 1 to 9 metres and has the advantage of (so far) being arsenic free. Erin's license covers ~3 square kilometers containing an ancient lakebed whereby the boron was deposited through volcanic activity and it is believed there should be boron throughout -- so far EV.V has explored only ~4% of that basin yet has already established the 3rd largest deposit in the world. EV.V is in active discussions with potential strategic partners of size that will be able to facilitate an end market for the boron and advance the project to fruition.

Note: Erin Ventures is well capitalized and will be the recipient of US$700,000 upon the successful completion of the recent sale of its Belize gold project, EV.V will retain a 3% NSR.

As one of the most important industrial minerals, Boron is considered the most lucrative in a field with few supply sources and large demand. The inherent value of Erin Ventures' boron project is immense and not yet reflected in the current market cap of EV.V, this will change as recent developments are digested and appreciated by the market place -- EV.V has 100% ownership of the Boron project and a license to proceed. Source: Market Equities Research Group

The full Journal review may be found at miningmarketwatch.net/ev.htm online.

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risk and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual events or results. Articles, excerpts, commentary and reviews herein are for information purposes and are not solicitations to buy or sell any of the securities mentioned. Readers are referred to the terms of use, disclaimer and disclosure located at the above referenced URLs.

SOURCE: Sector Newswire

editorial@SectorNewswire.com
Kees33 12 sep 2010 om 21:05
0
Lid sinds: 27 dec 2002
Laatste bezoek: 06 dec 2018
Aantal posts:
870
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 190
Gegeven: 109
Boron

Pronounced is a chemical element with atomic number 5 and the chemical symbol B. Boron is a trivalent metalloid element which occurs abundantly in the evaporite ores borax and ulexite. Boron is never found as a free element on Earth.

Several allotropes of boron exist; amorphous boron is a brown powder, though crystalline boron is black, extremely hard (9.3 on Mohs' scale), and a weak conductor at room temperature (22-28 °C, 72-82 °F). Elemental boron is used as a dopant in the semiconductor industry, while boron compounds play important roles as light structural materials, nontoxic insecticides and preservatives, and reagents for chemical synthesis.

Boron is an essential plant nutrient, although high soil concentrations of boron may also be toxic to plants. As an ultratrace element, boron is necessary for the optimal health of rats and presumably other mammals, though its physiological role in animals is poorly understood.


Market trend

Estimated global consumption of boron rose to a record 1.8 million tonnes of B2O3 in 2005, following a period of strong growth in demand from Asia, Europe and North America. Boron mining and refining capacities are considered to be adequate to meet expected levels of growth through the next decade. The form in which boron is consumed has changed in recent years. The use of ores like colemanite has declined following concerns over arsenic content. Consumers have moved towards the use of refined borates or boric acid that have a lower pollutant content. The average cost of crystalline boron is $5/g.

Increasing demand for boric acid has led a number of producers to invest in additional capacity. Eti Mine Company of Turkey opened a new 100,000 tonnes per year capacity boric acid plant at Emet in 2003. Rio Tinto increased the capacity of its boron plant from 260,000 tonnes per year in 2003 to 310,000 tonnes per year by May 2005, with plans to grow this to 366,000 tonnes per year in 2006.

Chinese boron producers have been unable to meet rapidly growing demand for high quality borates. This has led to imports of disodium tetraborate growing by a hundredfold between 2000 and 2005 and boric acid imports increasing by 28% per year over the same period.

The rise in global demand has been driven by high rates of growth in fiberglass and borosilicate production. A rapid increase in the manufacture of reinforcement-grade fiberglass in Asia with a consequent increase in demand for borates has offset the development of boron-free reinforcement-grade fiberglass in Europe and the USA. The recent rises in energy prices can be expected to lead to greater use of insulation-grade fiberglass, with consequent growth in the use of boron.

Roskill Consulting Group forecasts that world demand for boron will grow by 3.4% per year to reach 21 million tonnes by 2010. The highest growth in demand is expected to be in Asia where demand could rise by an average 5.7% per year.[34]



Occurrence

Borax crystalsThe world wide commercial borate deposits are estimated to be 1010 kg of boron. Turkey and the United States are the world's largest producers of boron.Turkey has almost 72% of the world’s boron potential and boron reserves. Boron does not appear on Earth in elemental form but is found combined in borax, boric acid, colemanite, kernite, ulexite and borates. Boric acid is sometimes found in volcanic spring waters. Ulexite is a borate mineral that naturally has properties of fiber optics.

Economically important sources are from the ore rasorite (kernite) and tincal (borax ore) which are both found in the Mojave Desert of California, with borax being the most important source there. The largest borax deposits are found in Central and Western Turkey including the provinces of Eskisehir, Kütahya and Balikesir.
Kees33 12 sep 2010 om 21:37
0
Lid sinds: 27 dec 2002
Laatste bezoek: 06 dec 2018
Aantal posts:
870
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 190
Gegeven: 109
Rapport:
miningmarketwatch.net/ev.htm

Recent developments create exceptional risk-reward scenario at major world class Boron deposit

*

Experienced management & skilled technical leadership.
*

World class 100% owned Piskanja Boron deposit, Serbia, with historic (non NI 43-101) tonnage of ~7.5 million tonnes grading 39% B203 (Boron) -- Mining MarketWatch Journal places this deposit as the 3rd largest Boron deposit in the world. EV.V to bring numbers compliant and build tonnage. EV.V in active discussions with potential strategic partners.
*

Controlling interest in Santa Rosa open pit gold mine, Panama, a past producer with 60,000 oz/annum capacity facility shutdown a decade ago with then (now consider historical non 43-101) ~900,000oz proven and ~1.5M oz resource of gold at a grade averaging 1.3g/t using gold price of $350.
*

Near term cash flow potential from 100% owned Volujski Kljuc alluvial gold project, Serbia. Systematically drilled revealing (historic non 43-101 compliant) 29 million cubic metres of auriferous gravel grading 0.29 g Au/cubic metre from surface to bedrock. Low cost to bring operational.

"Used primarily in glass and ceramics but also in a large and growing host of other applications, Boron is considered the most lucrative industrial mineral in a field with few supply sources and large demand. The inherent value of Erin Ventures' boron project is immense and not yet reflected in the current market cap of EV.V, this will change as recent developments are digested and appreciated by the market place -- EV.V has 100% ownership of the Boron project and a license to proceed."



Notes from the Editor on Featured Article:

Valuation Commentary: Erin Ventures Inc. (TSX-V: EV) (US Listing: ERVFF) 100% owned Piskanja Boron deposit in Serbia is the 3rd largest boron deposit in the world and it was only very recently (August 31, 2010) returned to them as the rightful owners by the Serbian government after a 5 year hiatus. BEFORE the hiatus EV.V had a market cap of ~CDN$88M and then they only owned half the project, NOW EV.V has a market cap under CDN$20M and has 100% ownership plus they have potential near term cash flow scenarios on several fronts; needless to say with only ~123M shares outstanding (fully diluted) and trading under CDN$0.15, shares of EV.V appear poised for significant upside revaluation.

The Piskanja boron deposit has a historical (non NI 43-101 compliant) estimate of ~7.5M tonnes grading 39% B203 (boron) and it appears to Mining MarketWatch Journal from its own (non 43-101) interpretation that the probable numbers are 10 - 12M tonnes and possible 20M+. Now that Erin Ventures has regained the property, the historic tonnage is expected to be surpassed and brought compliant to NI 43-101 standards; the data from past drilling and exploration conducted by Erin Ventures and Rio Tinto was conducted to a high standard. The high grade boron deposit is currently defined in three near surface lenses (beds of boron rich mineralization - similar to how potash is found) ranging in thicknesses from 1 to 9 metres and has the advantage of (so far) being arsenic free. Erin's license covers ~3 square kilometers containing an ancient lakebed whereby the boron was deposited through volcanic activity and it is believed there should be boron throughout -- so far EV.V has explored only ~4% of that basin yet has already established the 3rd largest deposit in the world. EV.V is in active discussions with potential strategic partners of size that will be able to facilitate an end market for the boron and advance the project to fruition.

Note: Erin Ventures is well capitalized and will be the recipient of US$700,000 upon the successful completion of the recent sale of its Belize gold project, EV.V will retain a 3% NSR.
Kees33 12 sep 2010 om 21:38
0
Lid sinds: 27 dec 2002
Laatste bezoek: 06 dec 2018
Aantal posts:
870
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 190
Gegeven: 109
Erin Ventures Inc. is a Canadian-based international metal and mineral exploration mining company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (ticker symbol EV) (US Listing: ERVFF). The Company has come to our attention due, in part, to the exceptional opportunity afforded shareholders as EV.V has regained ownership of the Piskanja Boron deposit in Serbia, the 3rd largest boron deposit in the world and is in talks with potential strategic partners of size that will be able to facilitate an end market for the Boron and advance the project to fruition. EV.V also has several gold projects of significance, two with near term cash flow potential. Mining MarketWatch Journal provides insight into each of Erin Ventures' properties below:



1) Piskanja Boron Deposit, Serbia - 100% owned

3rd Largest Boron Deposit in The World

Figure 2. Piskanja Boron Deposit Erin Ventures' license covers ~3 square kilometers containing an ancient lakebed whereby the Boron was deposited through volcanic activity and it is believed there should be boron throughout -- so far EV.V has explored only ~4% of that basin yet has already established the 3rd largest deposit in the world.

On August 31, 2010 Erin Ventures Inc. reported that it has been granted an exploration license for the Piskanja Boron deposit in Serbia, by the Serbian Ministry of Mining and Energy. The license covers an area of approximately 3 square kilometres, and includes the entire known historical mineralized area along with a substantial amount of previously unexplored ground. This development signals the return of the entire license area previously held by Erin Ventures.



Background: Erin Ventures entered into a joint venture (JV) agreement with the Serbian government over a decade ago, they were the first company to do a deal with the new government after the Bosnian war and entered into a 50/50 JV with the Serb government at that time through an electric utility agency that was working on a coal seam when they hit Boron. Erin Ventures advanced the the project for several years encountering significant successes in the process building tonnage to the point where the deposit sat with (now considered historic non NI 43-101 compliant) tonnage of ~7.5 million tonnes grading 39% B203 (Boron). Fast forward to 5 years ago, the Company woke up one morning to find the Serb government had given the property to Rio Tinto. Erin Ventures launched a law suite seeking damages against the Serb government. In Q1 2008 a new Serbian government got into power, the government that is in power now, one very focused on joining the EU as one of their main mandates and establishing a responsible business friendly (including mining friendly) climate. Erin Ventures addressed its position with the new government and within a short period of time EV.V was asked if the Company was interested in the return of the Boron property as settlement. EV.V indicated that they would and have been working on that settlement ever since and the August 31, 2010 release entitled "Erin Granted License for Serbian Boron Property" is part of those efforts. The government also provided the Volujski Kljuc alluvial gold project to EV.V as compensation for damages in the settlement.



Region & Infrastructure

Click to access

The Piskanja deposit is located in a historical mining region that has good infrastructure for mining including roads, rail, electric power, experienced miners, support services, etc., ~250 km south of Belgrade, Serbia by good paved roads.



Things have changed a lot in Serbia and it is now considered a stable business friendly republic. As for the government that Erin Ventures lost this property under, there is not one of them still in power anywhere within government. There has been a lot of forward progress and numerous business have signaled the country open for business, some noteworthy names to set up shop include Microsoft, Rio Tinto, US Steel, Fiat, Bell, Italian Telephone, RCI, IBM, and a whole host of others. Its also beneficial to note that the Prime Minister of Serbia went to school with one of the directors of Erin Ventures and at one point the Minister of Mining had been a student of and an employee of one of the Erin Ventures directors.



Importance of Boron and Uses

Figure 4. Raw boron

Boron is one of the most important industrial mineral there is; just about all aspects of manufacturing rely in some way on boron. According to the US Geological Society (USGS) the estimated distribution pattern for boron compounds consumed in the United States in 2009 was glass and ceramics, 76%; soaps, detergents, and bleaches, 5%; agriculture, 4%; enamels and glazes, 3%; and other, 12%. One of larger product growth sectors of the market for boron is in demand for pink fiberglass insulation stemming from accelerated energy costs and the other is in high tech applications; the heat shield on the space shuttle craft is entirely boron, stealth technology (the aircraft that can’t be seen on radar) is entirely made of boron composite, through to specialty sports equipment such as boron shafted golf clubs. A new market application is lithium batteries, especially with respect to electric vehicles; several manufacturers are utilizing boron within their lithium batteries (when you use boron in a lithium battery it reduces the weight, it reduces the heat generated by the battery, allows it to hold charge longer, and allows it to be more easily recycled).



The Market

Demand: The latest USGS observations note that borate consumption in China was projected to increase, driven in large part by demand from its domestic ceramic and glass industries. As a direct result, Chinese imports were expected to increase over the next several years. Europe and emerging markets are requiring higher building standards, which directly correlates to higher consumption of borates for insulation fiberglass. Continued investment in new refineries and technologies and the continued rise in demand should fuel growth in world production over the next several years.

Supply: The market is 80% controlled by two entities; 1) Rio Tinto with US Borax in California, they have about 40% of the world market and 2) the Turkish government has the other 40%. The Boron market is essentially an oligopoly and highly lucrative for entities with clean high grade economical deposits. Information on margins and economics are closely guarded trade secrets; for example, if you look at Rio Tinto’s information they never disclose what their production numbers are or what their grades are however Mining MarketWatch Journal believes (from talking with people that have sat through meetings at Rio Tinto) they are looking at ~15% of their income coming from their Boron division alone. The Turks are known for frequent interruptions plus some quality and arsenic problems. World production of boron minerals reached an estimated 4.5 million metric tons in 2009 (source USGS).



Price: Market prices reflect the relative scarcity of borates with prices averaging: US$280/t for colemanite concentrate (40-42 percent B2O3); US$500/t for ulexite (40 percent B2O3); US$550/t for boric acid; and US$50/kg for anhydrous borax.



Erin Ventures' World Class Boron Deposit - Size, the Potential, and the Advantages

The Piskanja boron deposit is the third largest in the world as it sits now; Erin Ventures had proven up (now considered historical non NI 43
Kees33 12 sep 2010 om 21:39
0
Lid sinds: 27 dec 2002
Laatste bezoek: 06 dec 2018
Aantal posts:
870
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 190
Gegeven: 109
Erin Ventures' World Class Boron Deposit - Size, the Potential, and the Advantages

The Piskanja boron deposit is the third largest in the world as it sits now; Erin Ventures had proven up (now considered historical non NI 43-101 compliant) a tonnage of 7.5M tonnes grading 39% B203 (Boron). It appears to Mining MarketWatch Journal from its own (non 43-101) interpretation that the probable numbers are 10 - 12M tonnes and possible 20M+. When Erin Ventures did their drill program they were interrupted by war but at the time they were testing two near surface zones (beds of boron mineralization called lenses), they were several kilometres apart and it was open between those zones so the potential to significantly increase that tonnage is great. The high grade boron deposit is currently defined in three near surface lenses. To date Erin Ventures has only explored 4% of the basin which contains the boron deposit, the entire basin is believed to be borifous.



The boron laden material found in Erin Ventures' deposit is worth ~$300/tonne, just raw crushed material, it is the most valuable industrial mineral there is and the math is fairly simple -- With the average grade on this material being 39% Boron, the cost of mining (if EV.V is simply shipping F.O.B. crushed material) Mining MarketWatch Journal believes will be less than $50/tonne, this equates to a $2Billion+ deposit as it sits now (at 7.5M tonnes), with much higher probable numbers.



One of the significant advantages for Erin Ventures so far is that there is a tremendous amount of problems with arsenic within some of the supply coming from the majors, especially Turkey, and at this point at the Piskanja property EV.V has not come across any arsenic -- it is completely clean.



Another advantage is the thick near surface high quality grade lenses compared to some completing properties which tend to be found in various 'radiated' deposits (imagine like a zebra coat where you have a couple inches of boron, a foot of rock, a couple inches boron, six inches of rock – that sort of thing); Erin Ventures' deposit is coming in at anywhere from 1m to 9m in thickness so there is tremendous potential for high grade material coming out of this property. With Erin Ventures' material running at and average grade of 39% it represents a significant cost savings to the typical buyer as what happens very often with radiated material is that the client is actually paying for the 'equivalent' of 39% so a competing radiated situation might need to load up 3 and 4 tonnes of material in order to equate to 39% and thus it would be more expensive to transport and to process because generally the material is shipping F.O.B. (the customers responsibility).



Talks Underway for Strategic Partner to Carry Development and Marketing

A good reason for potential retail and institutional investors to establish a long position in shares of EV.V now



The August 31, 2010 news release of Erin Ventures entitled "Erin Granted License for Serbian Boron Property" mentions that discussions are underway with 'interested potential strategic partners' (Journal Note: that’s plural) regarding development of the project and eventual sale of the boron. Mining MarketWatch Journal notes that if Erin Ventures simply sticks to shipping Boron they should have a profitable opportunity here that could lead to the dwarfing of the current market cap as such an arrangement will allow for advancement of the project to fruition without share dilution on the part of Erin Ventures. Now appears to be an ideal time for investors to establish a long position in EV.V as the market cap is under $20M (calculated on September 10, 2010), with shares trading at a fairly low price, yet the company has exceptional assets, prospects, is currently well capitalized (Erin Ventures will be the recipient of US$700,000 upon the successful completion of the recent sale of its Belize gold project, EV.V will retain a 3% NSR), and EV.V would see an awful lot of cash with an ideal strategic partner; EV.V could move this world class deposit forward and reap the rewards without the risk and dilution. When Erin Ventures had the property previously it had a New York traded chemical company as a JV partner which was at that time the largest consumer of boron in the world, EV.V had a JV agreement whereby the chemical company would put up the money to develop the property and Erin Ventures' contribution was the property itself -- again today such an arrangement would be an attractive situation. Mining MarketWatch Journal notes that such an arrangement appears to be setting up this way again as Erin Ventures were bold enough to make the statement regarding talks now underway in the above referenced news release. Its is not just deep pockets that Erin Ventures will be looking for in an ideal strategic partner, they are looking for the ability to market the product as well.



Near Term Plans for EV.V for the Piskanja Boron Deposit

Erin Ventures will begin to plan to bring this thing 43-101 compliant and in the mean time continue their discussions. The data that Erin Ventures had collected previously is relevant and there would have been data accumulated in the interim period form Rio Tinto.

Under Serbian law, a mineral exploration license is granted exclusively, for a 3 year period (extendable at the request of the license holder). Upon successful completion of the exploration program, the license holder has the sole right to apply for an exploitation (mining) license. Mining MarketWatch Journal notes that a 3 year term is normal and is how it works in many other counties, EV.V has an exploration license with an exclusive right to exploit.
[verwijderd] 13 sep 2010 om 19:56
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
0
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 0
Gegeven: 0
Hi Kees
Dank voor de tip, ben ingestapt op 14 cents.
Loreena
smith&jones 13 sep 2010 om 19:58
0
Lid sinds: 24 feb 2003
Laatste bezoek: 06 dec 2018
Aantal posts:
7.552
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1302
Gegeven: 1120
Juist omdat echt niemand het over boron heeft, mss een goeie..
S&J.
Kees33 16 sep 2010 om 12:08
0
Lid sinds: 27 dec 2002
Laatste bezoek: 06 dec 2018
Aantal posts:
870
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 190
Gegeven: 109
Over Waarde Erin Ventures

www.stockhouse.com/Bullboards/Message...

Recent rapport over Erin Ventures
www.stockhouse.com/Bullboards/Message...

Over boron

www.natbat.com/What%20Is%20Boric%20Ac...

Gegevens van Rio Tinto, dat Piskanja ook een tijdje in bezit had.
www.mineprofs.org/info/industry/SOMP-...
(blz 16-19)
Kees33 16 sep 2010 om 12:09
0
Lid sinds: 27 dec 2002
Laatste bezoek: 06 dec 2018
Aantal posts:
870
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 190
Gegeven: 109
Boron
Continued growth expected for boron consumption
Boron consumption rose by 4.7%pa between 2001 and 2005, when it reached 1.8Mt. Over the next five years demand is expected to continue to increase and reach 2.1Mt in 2010, a rise of 3.9%. During the period 2001 to 2005, Asian consumption grew by an average of 38%pa, while that of Europe declined by 9.3%pa. The overall rise in consumption was accompanied by a trend towards the use of more refined products, to limit the effects of undesirable impurities. Eti Mine (Turkey) and Rio Tinto Borax (Argentina and USA) dominate the production of borates. Together with the much smaller Bor operation (Russia) the companies accounted for over 70% of global output in 2005. Eti Mine has expanded its output of refined product, primarily boric acid, in recent years. Similarly, in response to changes in product demand, Rio Tinto Borax has expanded refinery capacity, with further planned increases announced. Among the other countries with borate extraction operation are Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Iran, Peru and China. In 2005, Chinese production of borates is estimated to have reached 140,000t, with most of the deposits located in Liaoning province.
Kees33 16 sep 2010 om 12:13
0
Lid sinds: 27 dec 2002
Laatste bezoek: 06 dec 2018
Aantal posts:
870
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 190
Gegeven: 109
Turkey finds new uses for abundant boron reserves
www.todayszaman.com/tz-web/detaylar.d...

Turkije bezit 72% van alle Boron-reserves.

---
Het voordeel van Erin Ventures boron is de lage arsenic component, wat zuiveringskosten scheelt:

The boron type EV hopes to mine from the Jarandol Basin. The rock is crushed to produce granular boron, which is sold in bags or bulk quantities, or, you can produce boric acid with a fertilizer by product - all products being saleable. The boron in the basin is present in deep seams, high purity - 38% with minimal arsenic - no environmental concerns.
