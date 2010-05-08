..........the #1 Stock you MUST own now !!!..........(deel 1, wordt vervolgd)



Howdy,



Je hoeft geen lid te worden, niks te betalen, geen email adres af te geven, bewaar je privacy, want ik heb het speurwerk al gedaan, en "The explosive stock you must own now" is ATVI, Activision Blizzard.

Je hoeft dus onderstaande eigenlijk niet eens te lezen.



Wil je geen aandelen kopen, omdat je denkt dat de bearmarket begint, dan kun je in de plaats TZA (Nyse) kopen, 'n stock die stijgt als de market zakt.



Maar hieronder the spiel voor "the explosive stock you must own now".



The Motley Fool's #1 Stock



Members of our community of individual investors know this company's name well -- because it's made them very wealthy!

Discover this incredible stock and why it's poised for even more dramatic growth right now!

Dear Fellow Investor,



"The Motley Fool stands out as an ethical oasis in an area that is fast becoming a home to charlatans."

-- The Economist



"You can find vast amounts of information and help here -- all written in plain English instead of Wall Street jargon."

-- Fortune





START NOW







One summer day in 1979, four engineers made a startling discovery...



They came across an internal memo that detailed their company's top selling products of the year...



Though none of them made more than $20,000 a year, they discovered the products they created were responsible for about 60% of the company's total revenue -- over 60 million dollars!



So they went upstairs to the CEO's office seeking a fair share of the profits or at the very least, a raise.



But the CEO was not impressed.



He called them a bunch of "prima donnas." And said they were no more important to his company than the people on the assembly line who put the product in the box.



He refused to give them a penny more.



It was then that these four men -- who would become known to industry insiders as the "Gang of Four" -- did something most of us only dream of doing...



They quit their jobs and went into business for themselves - as a direct competitor to their previous employer!



The start of a $21 billion revolution

It wasn't easy. The odds were stacked against them. The economy was in shambles -- crippled by inflation and an energy crisis. And soon it would get even worse...



The U.S. would plummet into a deep recession... Over 12 million people would lose their jobs while over 17,000 businesses would fail.



Anyone else would have played it safe and stuck it out until things got better.



But not these guys.



Because they had something much more valuable than a paycheck... they had a revolutionary idea... An idea that would grow into a new business... And a business that would spawn a $21 billion industry -- the likes of which we had never seen before.



(The best part: this industry is still in its infancy... It's projected to almost double in size by 2012! Discover how you cash in just ahead...)



Individual investors who follow Motley Fool Stock Advisor know this company's name well. That's because it's handed them some truly extraordinary returns... since 2003, this company has...



Turned every $2,000 invested into $13,740!

Clearly, this new company formed by the "Gang of Four" has become wildly successful...



(And it continues to grow! Motley Fool analysts predict this juggernaut will reap massive profits over the next 12 months alone! Find out why in just a few moments...)



So what happened to the CEO who refused to acknowledge the talent of these four men? He was later ousted from his company in a disgraceful scandal -- but not before making several more wrong decisions that eventually led to his company's demise.



But this isn't a story about exacting revenge... (as much as we all love watching those who doubt us proved wrong).



This is a story about a group of visionaries who seized the right moment in history to strike out on their own... and launch a business that would forever change our world.



Because if you can invest along with these pioneers right now... you can earn some truly amazing gains.



Now, don't get me wrong, I'm not talking about taking advantage of a temporary bump in the price of a stock.



I'm talking about investing in an innovative company that will go on to dominate this new industry and continue to grow for years and years.



I'm talking about the chance to earn enough money to pay off your mortgage or send your kids to any college they want!



And The Motley Fool's #1 Stock is this opportunity. In fact, The Motley Fool is actively recommending our members pick up more shares right now -- and you can join us for the ride!



Because it's the very best stock in a sector that has tremendous growth potential in the months and years ahead. As the CEO of this industry's trade association says, this is...



An "unprecedented opportunity -- one that must be grasped."

Listen, I wouldn't waste your time with a company that didn't have a lot of room to run. Or without specific catalysts to get it moving. Well, this company's potential is threefold...



It's cheap: Barron's calls it "inexpensive" despite record sales and the company buying back nearly $300 million in stock last quarter. It's trading for less than 15 times 2011 earnings -- amazing for a company that's projected to grow its earnings 15% a year over the next 5 years!

It has blockbuster potential: This company recently set a record by selling $555 million of product in just 5 days. And this is just the beginning. It has three more product launches coming down the pike. Our analysts estimate these launches will move 35 million units -- handing this company over $2 billion in sales in the next 12 months!

It's acquisition hungry: According to Bloomberg, this company's management is on the hunt for acquisitions. It has billions in cash reserves and $0 in debt -- making it easy for this company to gobble up a competitor or rising start-up.

Plus, not to mention, this company is the dominant player in an industry that's projected to double in size by 2012. Making this the perfect investment for right now. All you have to do is hold on to it and watch it compound your wealth year after year -- handing you an incredible return!



This rock-solid stock is an ideal fit for your IRA, your kid's college savings account, or even your regular brokerage account -- should you need to tap into your profits down the road.



But a word of warning: many investors will miss out on this wealth-building opportunity. Don't be one of them!



Here's what most investors don't understand

Most individual investors continually chase performance, moving into stocks when the market is hot... and moving out of stocks when the market cools down.



Truth is, this "strategy" isn't much of a strategy at all. It's a nearly impossible feat to accomplish -- most investors usually guess wrong...



For proof, consider this: individual investors managed to earn an average of 4.5% a year for the 20 years ending in 2007, according to a study by research firm Dalbar. Now compare that to the S&P 500's wealth-building 11.8% a year over that same period.



Deel 1, wordt vervolgd.