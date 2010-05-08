Ontvang nu dagelijks onze kooptips!
Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI)
..........the #1 Stock you MUST own now !!!..........(deel 1, wordt vervolgd)
Howdy, Je hoeft geen lid te worden, niks te betalen, geen email adres af te geven, bewaar je privacy, want ik heb het speurwerk al gedaan, en "The explosive stock you must own now" is ATVI, Activision Blizzard. Je hoeft dus onderstaande eigenlijk niet eens te lezen. Wil je geen aandelen kopen, omdat je denkt dat de bearmarket begint, dan kun je in de plaats TZA (Nyse) kopen, 'n stock die stijgt als de market zakt. Maar hieronder the spiel voor "the explosive stock you must own now". The Motley Fool's #1 Stock Members of our community of individual investors know this company's name well -- because it's made them very wealthy! Discover this incredible stock and why it's poised for even more dramatic growth right now! Dear Fellow Investor, "The Motley Fool stands out as an ethical oasis in an area that is fast becoming a home to charlatans." -- The Economist "You can find vast amounts of information and help here -- all written in plain English instead of Wall Street jargon." -- Fortune START NOW One summer day in 1979, four engineers made a startling discovery... They came across an internal memo that detailed their company's top selling products of the year... Though none of them made more than $20,000 a year, they discovered the products they created were responsible for about 60% of the company's total revenue -- over 60 million dollars! So they went upstairs to the CEO's office seeking a fair share of the profits or at the very least, a raise. But the CEO was not impressed. He called them a bunch of "prima donnas." And said they were no more important to his company than the people on the assembly line who put the product in the box. He refused to give them a penny more. It was then that these four men -- who would become known to industry insiders as the "Gang of Four" -- did something most of us only dream of doing... They quit their jobs and went into business for themselves - as a direct competitor to their previous employer! The start of a $21 billion revolution It wasn't easy. The odds were stacked against them. The economy was in shambles -- crippled by inflation and an energy crisis. And soon it would get even worse... The U.S. would plummet into a deep recession... Over 12 million people would lose their jobs while over 17,000 businesses would fail. Anyone else would have played it safe and stuck it out until things got better. But not these guys. Because they had something much more valuable than a paycheck... they had a revolutionary idea... An idea that would grow into a new business... And a business that would spawn a $21 billion industry -- the likes of which we had never seen before. (The best part: this industry is still in its infancy... It's projected to almost double in size by 2012! Discover how you cash in just ahead...) Individual investors who follow Motley Fool Stock Advisor know this company's name well. That's because it's handed them some truly extraordinary returns... since 2003, this company has... Turned every $2,000 invested into $13,740! Clearly, this new company formed by the "Gang of Four" has become wildly successful... (And it continues to grow! Motley Fool analysts predict this juggernaut will reap massive profits over the next 12 months alone! Find out why in just a few moments...) So what happened to the CEO who refused to acknowledge the talent of these four men? He was later ousted from his company in a disgraceful scandal -- but not before making several more wrong decisions that eventually led to his company's demise. But this isn't a story about exacting revenge... (as much as we all love watching those who doubt us proved wrong). This is a story about a group of visionaries who seized the right moment in history to strike out on their own... and launch a business that would forever change our world. Because if you can invest along with these pioneers right now... you can earn some truly amazing gains. Now, don't get me wrong, I'm not talking about taking advantage of a temporary bump in the price of a stock. I'm talking about investing in an innovative company that will go on to dominate this new industry and continue to grow for years and years. I'm talking about the chance to earn enough money to pay off your mortgage or send your kids to any college they want! And The Motley Fool's #1 Stock is this opportunity. In fact, The Motley Fool is actively recommending our members pick up more shares right now -- and you can join us for the ride! Because it's the very best stock in a sector that has tremendous growth potential in the months and years ahead. As the CEO of this industry's trade association says, this is... An "unprecedented opportunity -- one that must be grasped." Listen, I wouldn't waste your time with a company that didn't have a lot of room to run. Or without specific catalysts to get it moving. Well, this company's potential is threefold... It's cheap: Barron's calls it "inexpensive" despite record sales and the company buying back nearly $300 million in stock last quarter. It's trading for less than 15 times 2011 earnings -- amazing for a company that's projected to grow its earnings 15% a year over the next 5 years! It has blockbuster potential: This company recently set a record by selling $555 million of product in just 5 days. And this is just the beginning. It has three more product launches coming down the pike. Our analysts estimate these launches will move 35 million units -- handing this company over $2 billion in sales in the next 12 months! It's acquisition hungry: According to Bloomberg, this company's management is on the hunt for acquisitions. It has billions in cash reserves and $0 in debt -- making it easy for this company to gobble up a competitor or rising start-up. Plus, not to mention, this company is the dominant player in an industry that's projected to double in size by 2012. Making this the perfect investment for right now. All you have to do is hold on to it and watch it compound your wealth year after year -- handing you an incredible return! This rock-solid stock is an ideal fit for your IRA, your kid's college savings account, or even your regular brokerage account -- should you need to tap into your profits down the road. But a word of warning: many investors will miss out on this wealth-building opportunity. Don't be one of them! Here's what most investors don't understand Most individual investors continually chase performance, moving into stocks when the market is hot... and moving out of stocks when the market cools down. Truth is, this "strategy" isn't much of a strategy at all. It's a nearly impossible feat to accomplish -- most investors usually guess wrong... For proof, consider this: individual investors managed to earn an average of 4.5% a year for the 20 years ending in 2007, according to a study by research firm Dalbar. Now compare that to the S&P 500's wealth-building 11.8% a year over that same period. Deel 1, wordt vervolgd.
deel 2 en slot .....................For proof, consider this: individual investors managed to earn an average of 4.5% a year for the 20 years ending in 2007, according to a study by research firm Dalbar. Now compare that to the S&P 500's wealth-building 11.8% a year over that same period. This means the average investor with a $100,000 portfolio in 1987 ended up with $241,171 in 2007. Not bad... But that same $100,000 portfolio invested in the S&P 500 grew to $930,756 over that same period. Those investors who tried to time their entries and exits into the market cost themselves a fortune! (That's why the group of individual investors you'll learn about in a few minutes is dedicated to beating the market by buying and holding the world's very best stocks... learn more about their strategy just ahead...) Now don't get me wrong... I'm not writing you today to tell you to invest in an index fund. Quite the contrary. Because an index fund made sense as a great investment last March... Now the market's up more than 75% from last year's low! -- On shaky evidence that our economy is recovering. The burning question on every investor's mind right now is... "What to invest in next?" Because life doesn't stop just because the market isn't skyrocketing. To achieve your financial dreams, you need to actively invest through any market -- and the single-greatest investment you can make right now is in The Motley Fool's #1 Stock! (PLUS -- just ahead I'll show you how you can get Motley Fool CEO Tom Gardner's top pick for new money right now...) It's this juggernaut that will gobble up market share and rocket out of the recovery -- putting you way ahead of the investors who are waiting to get back in when the outlook is rosy again. How can we be so confident about this company's potential? Because we've done our homework. Motley Fool analysts have peeled back all the layers of this company -- gathering hard evidence of this company's true potential for growth and evaluating it for any hidden weaknesses. And they've discovered that there couldn't be a better time to invest in this company than right now. Why you must own this stock now The company founded by the "Gang of Four" -- known to our group of investors as The Motley Fool's #1 Stock -- has massive cash reserves. In fact, it's powered right through this recession and is set to dominate its industry in 2010. Yet, according to Reuters, shares of this innovative company are trading for 30% below its estimated value. The time to invest in this company is now -- before it makes another big move! But before I give you this company's name and ticker symbol, I have to come clean... I don't feel comfortable simply sending you the name of this company and wishing you well... I want you to invest with the confidence of knowing there's a team of analysts fanatically following this company. Sending you updates on earnings, dividends, and all the latest news. So you always get the full story, because... In this market, you need an edge. A trusted, independent resource. And that's where The Motley Fool comes in! Please allow me a proper introduction. My name is Mark Brooks. I publish a unique investment advisory service called Motley Fool Stock Advisor -- the exclusive letter circulated by that group of individual investors I mentioned a minute ago. Money.com calls the Gardners "among the most widely followed stock advisors in the world." But they didn't earn that title by following some cookie-cutter advice found on the pages of some personal finance magazine. David and Tom challenge the establishment by telling it like it is and uncovering the truth. They spend hours with their team of top financial analysts, looking for those rare investments that change lives... The breakout stocks that will be talked about decades from now. But not on Wall Street. They dig up the very best stocks on Duke Street... in Alexandria, Virginia (237 miles south of New York's big brokerage houses). That's no accident. The Gardners want nothing to do with the Wall Street cronyism that puts individual investors last and puts bonuses and Caribbean retreats first. That's why they created Motley Fool Stock Advisor eight years ago specifically for individual investors like you. Their mission is simple: "Help everyone get a share of the massive wealth being created on Wall Street." Every investment decision, every piece of advice, every stock recommendation in Motley Fool Stock Advisor is guided by this mission. And sure enough, it's paid off. David and Tom have recommended some amazing stocks to their tight-knit group of individual investors in Motley Fool Stock Advisor. Here are just a few examples... Tom saw the massive potential of high-tech juggernaut Quality Systems early on. Its dominant market share of the health care database business positioned it for massive profits. Stock Advisor members, who bought when we alerted them, turned every $10,000 invested into $130,500. A return of 1,205%! David identified the amazing growth potential of Priceline.com -- a key player in the online travel booking industry -- and recommended it back in 2004. Since then, it's soared by 986%! When Amazon.com broke even for the first time in 2002, we knew it was no fluke. And we recommended this e-commerce pioneer that went on to become a cash cow -- shooting up by 815%! The Stock Advisor team was one of the first to identify the earth-shattering potential of Netflix -- the online movie rental business that put brick-and-mortar stores everywhere out of business. Since first recommended to our members back in 2004, Netflix has rocketed up by 565%! David caught on early to this "superhero licensing" business and recommended Marvel -- the tiny comic book company that launched some of Hollywood's biggest smash hits. Genoeg van reclame maken voor the Fools. You get the picture. Bovenstaande geen aanbeveling voor ATVI en TZA, slechts 'n alert, om deze te volgen. Do your own due diligence. Succes, houdoe en have a nice weekend >--:-)-->
Dit kocht Warren Buffett in het tweede kwartaal
Door Belegger.nl op 19 augustus 2022 08:40 Dit kocht Warren Buffett in het tweede kwartaal Al is het aandeel Berkshire Hathaway voor veel beleggers buiten bereik, de keuzes die Warren Buffett maakt worden nog altijd op de voet gevolgd. Ze zijn een inspiratiebron voor langetermijnbeleggers. Wat waren de beleggingsbeslissingen van deze beursgoeroe in het achterliggende kwartaal? Bram Berkowitz zet de aankopen voor ons op een rij op The Motley Fool. De keuzes van Buffett samengevat: Buffett en Berkshire Hathaway kochten van april tot en met juni voor ongeveer 6,2 miljard dollar aan aandelen en verkochten voor 2,3 miljard Alle aankopen werden gedaan om bestaande posities uit te bouwen De top drie is geen verrassing voor Buffett-volgers In het tweede kwartaal kocht Warren Buffett opnieuw aandelen. Dit ging wel in een lager tempo dan in het eerste kwartaal, toen hij 51 miljard dollar besteedde aan aandelen. Uit het kwartaalverslag van Berkshire Hathaway blijkt dat er voor zo’n 6,2 miljard dollar werd aangekocht en voor 2,3 miljard verkocht. Geen nieuwe bedrijven, wel uitbreiding bestaande posities Buffett voegde geen nieuwe bedrijven aan zijn portefeuille toe, maar breidde wel bestaande posities uit. Het ging daarbij om negen bedrijven. De top 3 aankopen Occidental Petroleum Ally Financial Paramount Global Groot in olie Voor de trouwe schare volgers zal het geen verrassing zijn dat Buffett zijn positie in Occidental Petroleum aanzienlijk verhoogde. Buffett heeft het hele jaar door aandelen van Amerikaanse oliebedrijven gekocht, vooral nu de spanning tussen Rusland en de rest van de wereld is toegenomen. De Russische invasie in Oekraïne en de daaropvolgende sancties leidden tot voorraadtekorten en hogere gasprijzen. Aan het eind van het tweede kwartaal bezat Berkshire Hathaway zo’n 158,5 miljoen aandelen Occidental Petroleum. Buffets belang heeft daarmee een waarde van meer dan 9,3 miljard dollar. Maar ondertussen weten we dat Buffett nog meer aandelen heeft gekocht en nu meer dan 20% van het bedrijf in handen heeft. Zijn belang is meer dan 12 miljard dollar waard. De aankopen van Buffett wekken de suggestie dat hij uiteindelijk kiest voor een volledige overname van het bedrijf. Berkshire verhoogde verder zijn belang in Chevron met 2,26 miljoen aandelen. Buffett bezit meer dan 161,4 miljoen aandelen met een totale waarde van 25,3 miljard, ofwel 8,2% van de oliegigant. Online bank als jonge aanwinst Berkshire's tweede grote aankoop betrof Ally Financial. De onlineconsumentenbank is gespecialiseerd in autoleningen. Buffett stapte pas in het eerste kwartaal voor het eerst in Ally en verhoogde in het tweede kwartaal zijn positie met 234% ter waarde van meer dan 1 miljard dollar. Het totale belang in de online bank bedraagt nu 9,7%. Ally heeft sinds de pandemie uitstekende rendementen gegenereerd, dankzij verbeterde operaties en hogere autoprijzen. Beleggers maken zich zorgen over het moment waarop de prijzen gaan normaliseren. Zie ook: De grootste blunders van Warren Buffett Grootaandeelhouder in mediabedrijf Buffett heeft ook zijn positie in het multinationale mediabedrijf Paramount Global aanzienlijk uitgebreid. Hij kocht 9,5 miljoen aandelen, waardoor het totaal op 78,4 miljoen aandelen komt. Bij de huidige beurskoers is dat belang 2 miljard dollar waard. Daarmee bezit Berkshire meer dan 12% van het mediabedrijf. Apple blijft grootste positie van Berkshire Naast deze top drie breidde Warren Buffett zijn positie in andere grote portefeuilleholdings uit. Een favoriet van Buffett is Apple, waarin hij zo’n 3,9 miljoen aandelen kocht in het tweede kwartaal. Berkshire bezit nu met 894,8 miljoen aandelen 5,7% van de techgigant. Het belang in Apple vertegenwoordigt een waarde van bijna 155 miljard dollar. De totale portefeuille had tegen het einde van het tweede kwartaal een totale waarde van 300 miljard dollar. Dit betekent dat Apple goed was voor 40,7% van de portefeuille, als we de rijk gevulde kas van Berkshire even buiten beschouwing laten. Activision Blizzard Het belang in Activision Blizzard werd uitgebreid tot meer dan 68,4 miljoen aandelen op het einde van het tweede kwartaal. Het belang van Berkshire is nu 5,3 miljard dollar waard. Daarmee bezit Buffett bijna 8,5% van het videogamebedrijf. Tot slot voegde hij 1,27 miljoen aandelen toe van Celanese Corp, zo’n 277.000 aandelen van McKesson Corporation en meer dan 47.000 van het verzekerings- en beleggingsbedrijf Markel Corp. Niet blindelings volgen Het klinkt verleidelijk om de buy and hold-strategie van beleggingsgoeroe Warren Buffett blind te volgen, maar langetermijnbeleggers doen er beter aan eigen onderzoek te doen om zo te zien welke aandelen zinvol zijn om toe te voegen aan de portefeuille.
