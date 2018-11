Deutsche Bank and Goldman became the first two firms to start selling Burry CDS on subprime asset-back securities, with the hedge funder basically picking and choosing which tranches to insure at will. As Burry puts it, banks like Deutsche “didn’t seem to care” which bonds he wanted to bet against.



Burry made his first CDS-subprime deal in May 2005, buying $60m in insurance from Deutsche. Bank of America and Morgan Stanley soon followed, and by the end of July 2005, Burry had bought insurance on $750m of subprime mortgage-backed securities (MBS).



Perhaps unsurpsingly, Wall Street at this point was watching Burry with complacency, probably even somewhat confused. That attitude began to change from late 2005 onwards:



