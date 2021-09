Lightbridge Corporation to Host Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call on July 27, 2010MCLEAN, Va., Jul 22, 2010 (GlobeNewswire via COMTEX) --Lightbridge Corporation (Nasdaq:LTBR), a developer of proprietary nuclear fuel technologies and a leading provider of nuclear energy consulting services to commercial and governmental entities, will host a conference call on Tuesday, July 27, 2010 at 10 a.m. (EDT) to discuss the 2010 second quarter and provide an update on recent corporate developments. Seth Grae, President and Chief Executive Officer, will lead the call and additional members of the senior management team will be available to answer questions.Lightbridge 2010 Second Quarter Conference CallDate: Tuesday, July 27, 2010Time: 10 a.m. ETLive Call: 1 (800) 860-2442Conference ID: 443046Live Webcast: www.videonewswire.com/event.asp?id=71156 A live webcast of the call will also be available on the company's website, www.ltbridge.com , in addition to the link listed above. To listen to the live call online, please visit the site at least 10 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. Following the conclusion of the call, a recorded replay of the call can be accessed by visiting www.ltbridge.com. About Lightbridge CorporationLightbridge is a U.S. nuclear energy company based in McLean, VA. with operations in Abu Dhabi, Moscow and London. The Company develops non-proliferative nuclear fuel technology and provides comprehensive advisory services for established and emerging nuclear programs based on a philosophy of transparency, non-proliferation, safety and operational excellence. Lightbridge's breakthrough fuel technology is establishing new global standards for safe and clean nuclear power and leading the way towards a sustainable energy future. Lightbridge consultants provide integrated strategic advice and expertise across a range of disciplines including regulatory affairs, nuclear reactor procurement and deployment, reactor and fuel technology and international relations. It leverages those broad and integrated capabilities by offering their services to commercial entities and governments with a need to establish or expand nuclear industry capabilities and infrastructure.The Lightbridge Corporation logo is available at www.globenewswire.com/newsroom/prs/?p... This news release was distributed by GlobeNewswire, www.globenewswire.com SOURCE: Lightbridge CorporationCONTACT: Lightbridge CorporationGerry Pascale(571) 730-1213Linda Byus(571) 730-1218Ogilvy Public RelationsGreg Jawski212-880-5353--------------------------Lightbridge Corporation Announces $13.7 Million Registered Direct OfferingMCLEAN, Va., Jul 23, 2010 (GlobeNewswire via COMTEX) --Lightbridge Corporation (Nasdaq:LTBR), a leading developer of non-proliferative nuclear fuel technology and provider of comprehensive advisory services for civil nuclear energy programs, announced today that it has entered into purchase agreements with institutional investors, including the Special Situations Funds, to sell $13.7 million of its common stock and warrants in a registered direct offering.Under the terms of the offering, Lightbridge will sell a total of 2,069,992 newly issued shares of its common stock at $6.60 per share. In addition, warrants to purchase a total of 1,034,996 shares of its common stock at an exercise price of $9.00 per share will be issued to the investors. The warrants will be exercisable beginning on the six month anniversary of the closing date of the offering and will expire seven years from the date of issuance.The offering is expected to close on or about Wednesday, July 28, 2010, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The newly acquired capital will help to fund the Company's continued work on the nuclear fuel design business, providing the necessary financial flexibility to keep moving forward with current technological and nuclear fuel development plans.William Blair & Company, LLC acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.The securities described above are being offered by Lightbridge through a prospectus supplement pursuant to Lightbridge's shelf registration statement previously filed and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the base prospectus contained therein. A prospectus supplement related to the offering will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company leverages those broad and integrated capabilities by offering services to commercial entities and governments with a need to establish or expand nuclear industry capabilities and infrastructure.Forward Looking StatementThis press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature, including statements regarding the Company's competitive position and product and service offerings. These statements are based on current expectations on the date of this press release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ significantly from such estimates. The risks include, but are not limited to, the degree of market adoption of the Company's product and service offerings; market competition; dependence on strategic partners; and the Company's ability to manage its business effectively in a rapidly evolving market. Certain of these and other risks are set forth in more detail in "Item 1A. 