Despite Economic Improvement, Treasurers Warn of 'Significant Threat' of Double-Dip RecessionLondon, 4 May 2010 - The economic recovery continues, but a ‘double-dip recession’ is regarded as a ‘very significant’ threat to business, say corporate treasurers from around the world according to the latest EuroFinance Quarterly Global Business Confidence Survey.A number of indicators are moving in the right direction, with almost one-third (32%) of treasurers saying that the financial crisis is now over, and almost two-thirds (63%) being ‘bullish’ with regard to 2010 as a whole.But the state of the economy is still the biggest ‘top three’ concern for treasurers, followed by counterparty risk. Almost half (48%) say that the availability/cost of credit is a concern.There are still funding problems around the world, however. The global picture shows that around one-third (35%) of treasurers say that banks are still not delivering acceptable lending terms to healthy companies and a similar proportion say that funding constraints are preventing their company from capitalising on good opportunities.