TomTom « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Global electric-car network brings drivers to Better Place?
Volgen
Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
TEL AVIV (MarketWatch) -- Shai Agassi has a simple way to describe Better Place, his modest effort to wean the world off the internal-combustion engine.
"We make electric cars more convenient and more affordable than gasoline cars," he says of his California company, which is developing a global network of electric cars and charging spots and stations based on a subscription model.
........
Car and driver
Better Place has ordered an initial 100,000 cars from Renault /quotes/comstock/11i!rnsdy (RNSD.Y 47.41, +2.29, +5.08%) /quotes/comstock/24s!e:rno (FR:RNO 35.53, +1.73, +5.12%) , to be produced from 2011 through 2016.
The first model, a five-seat sedan called the Fluence, has "fast acceleration, nothing to give up on the one hand," and a price point "in the same range as you would see on a Toyota Corolla or a Mazda 3," Agassi says. Renault hasn't yet announced specific pricing for the Fluence.
www.marketwatch.com/story/electric-ca...
"onthou de naam Renault Fluence"
Fluence is the name of the brand-new saloon from Renault, the car stands for sporty exterior vision, strong presence, comfortable and full of technologies cabin. Renault Fluence is designed to be the most attractive car of its class, and it will be built on the existing assembly line at the Oyak-Renault plant in Bursa, Turkey, where Megane II saloon was produced. The Renault Fluence targeted markets are Russia, Romania and Turkey.
At first glance, the new Renault Fluence astounds us with its harmonious and modern exterior vision. The interior is easy and elegantly-styled, the passanger comfort is guaranteed by the optimised cabin dimensions. Renault Fluence offers an efficient, comfortable and enjoyable ride too, by combining steering and handling precision with minimal noise and vibrations.
Technology time, the all-new Fluence features the new integrated Carminat TomTom® navigation system and a 60-Watt RadioSat Classic system which includes an MP3-compatible CD player and an RCA connector.
dus ook in de Elec.Car.
Renault making headway on electric mobility
Mar 31, 2010, 5:55 GMT
Paris - Renault-Nissan has announced that it has so far reached agreements with more than 30 cities and countries on the introduction of electric vehicles, with the latest agreement signed with Italy's Lombardy region.
A pilot project starts off in June this year in the cities of Milan and Brescia where 60 Renault Kangoo Express ZE and Renault Fluence ZE vehicles will be leased to companies and private persons over a one-year period. Some 270 electric loading stations will be installed in the areas.
A similar agreement was signed in January with the Spanish Andalucia
region. In the first phase of the project, the southern Spanish city of Malaga will carry out a test programme with electric cars as part of a 'Smartcity' project.
The French-Japanese company is planning to launch later this year the Nissan Leaf electric vehicle in Japan, the United States and Europe with a market start scheduled in China in 2011.
The zero-emission Leaf is powered by an 80 kW electric engine
with the lithium-ion battery unit providing a range of up to 160 kilometres.
Direct naar Forum
TomTom
Meer
»
|
Koers
|
10,426
|
|
Verschil
|
-0,44
(-4,05%)
|Laag
|
10,336
|
|
Volume
|
686.062
|Hoog
|
10,850
|
|Gem. Volume
|
539.805
|
02-aug-19 17:39