TomTom « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Renault making headway on electric mobility

Paris - Renault-Nissan has announced that it has so far reached agreements with more than 30 cities and countries on the introduction of electric vehicles, with the latest agreement signed with Italy's Lombardy region.



A pilot project starts off in June this year in the cities of Milan and Brescia where 60 Renault Kangoo Express ZE and Renault Fluence ZE vehicles will be leased to companies and private persons over a one-year period. Some 270 electric loading stations will be installed in the areas.



A similar agreement was signed in January with the Spanish Andalucia

region. In the first phase of the project, the southern Spanish city of Malaga will carry out a test programme with electric cars as part of a 'Smartcity' project.



The French-Japanese company is planning to launch later this year the Nissan Leaf electric vehicle in Japan, the United States and Europe with a market start scheduled in China in 2011.



The zero-emission Leaf is powered by an 80 kW electric engine

with the lithium-ion battery unit providing a range of up to 160 kilometres.

