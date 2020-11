Amerikaanse aandelen« Terug naar discussie overzicht

misschien deze::Stock AlertBYD 09 Net Rocketed 271%Posted on: Mon, 15 Mar 2010 08:39:32 EDTSymbols: BYDDFDo you know when to trade BYDDF ?Check for a PowerRating from TradingMarketsSHENZHEN, Mar 15, 2010 (SinoCast Daily Business Beat via COMTEX) --BYD Co., Ltd. (SEHK: 1211) released its financial report for the 2009 fiscal year on March 14, 2010, according to which the company obtained net profits of CNY 3.794 billion, swelling 271.46% from CNY 1.02 billion a year earlier. Earnings per share hit CNY 1.77. BYD decides to distribute final dividend of CNY 0.33 per share.Last year, BYD gained operating revenues of CNY 39.469 billion, jumping 47.34% from CNY 26.79 billion a year ago. The automobile manufacturing business generated turnover of CNY 20.991 billion, surging 142.79% from a year earlier and accounting for 53.18% of the total. The proportion rose from 32% a year ago to 53%.BYD's gross profits leaped 64.11% to CNY 8.565 billion and gross margin hiked from 19.48% a year earlier to 21.7%, thanks to the scale effect of the auto manufacturing business and further consolidation of vertical operations.In the year, BYD still kept a leading status in the rechargeable battery field. Meanwhile, the company enlarged its market share when the mobile phone component and assembly industry was withering. However, profits from the two businesses respectively fell 37% and 6% to CNY 529 million and CNY 776 million.BYD Electronic (International) Co., Ltd. (SEHK: 0285) saw net profits drop 1% to CNY 759 million or CNY 0.34 per share. Turnover leaped 31% to CNY 11.199 billion and gross profits slipped 9% to CNY 1.562 billion. The company decides to distribute final dividend of CNY 0.067 per share.BYD will offer at most 100 million A-shares on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Raised capitals will be put into the production of lithium-ion batteries, the auto R&D and manufacturing base in Shenzhen, the auto component project of Shenzhen BYD Auto Co., Ltd. and the second phase of BYD's solar cell project.BYD points out that the economic revival, recovery of consumer confidence, and stimulus measures promulgated by the Chinese government bolster up the sales of BYD Auto by more than 170% to 450,000 vehicles in 2009.Since energy saving and emission reduction is the future trend of the global auto industry, BYD Auto has been ready for the sales of F3DM dual-mode hybrid sedans and E6 electric cars.BYD Auto will expand its production capacity, widen its sales network, and enlarge its market share in Mainland China. Meanwhile, the company will seek for ideal acquisition targets and enrich its product range.In the future, BYD Auto will further extend reach in the oversea market and improve its brand influence globally. Besides, the company will put more in the R&D and production of renewable energy vehicles.(USD 1 = CNY 6.83)Source: www.163.com (March 15, 2010)