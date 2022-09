China Natural Resources, Inc. (CHNR) through its operating subsidiaries is engaged in the acquisition and exploitation of mining rights, including the exploration, mineral extraction, processing and sale of iron, zinc and other nonferrous metals, micaceous oxide and copper concentrate extracted or produced at mines primarily located in Anhui Province, Hainan Province and Guangdong Province in the People’s Republic of China (PRC); operating a copper smelting facility in Inner Mongolia, PRC, and the sale of blister copper and sulfuric acid resulting from the smelting process, and operating a coal mine under construction in Huajuexiang, Jinsha County, Guizhou province, the PRC. On March 4, 2008, CHNR acquired Mark Faith and its wholly owned subsidiary, Feishang Copper from Feishang Group. In October 2009, the Company completed the disposition of a 60% equity interest in Mark Faith Technology Development Limited to Joysight Limited.Company website: