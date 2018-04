Amerikaanse aandelen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Athersys, Inc. ATHXDec. 18, 2009 Market Close: $ 1Pre-MarketLast: $ 3.85High: $ 3.88Volume: 723,934Low: $ 1.30Voorbeurs maar eventjes tot $3.88 opgelopen (+288%),geopend aan $3.81 en na iets meer dan een half uur handel staat ATHX op $2.83 Up 1.83 (183.00%)Athersys (ATHX) Soars On Stem Cell Development Deal with Pfizer.December 21, 2009 9:36 AM ESTAthersys, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATHX) is a huge mover this morning on an agreement with Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) to develop and commercialize investigational stem cell therapy MultiStem for the treatment of Inflammatory Bowel Disease.Shares are up 200% today to $3.00 per share.Under the terms of the agreement, Athersys will receive an up-front cash payment of $6 million from Pfizer, as well as research funding and support during the initial phase of the collaboration. In addition, Athersys is also eligible to receive milestone payments of up to $105 million upon the successful achievement of certain development, regulatory and commercial milestones. Pfizer will have responsibility for development, regulatory and commercialization and will pay Athersys tiered royalties on worldwide commercial sales of MultiStem IBD products. Alternatively, in lieu of royalties and certain commercialization milestones, Athersys may elect to co-develop with Pfizer and the parties will share development and commercialization expenses and profits/losses on an agreed basis beginning at phase III clinical development.Mvg,Skip