Grondstoffen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

March 24, 2010Largo Resources Announces Extension of Option to Purchase Additional 30% at Northern Dancer Project, Yukon- Option to purchase final 30% extended to March 2011TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - March 24, 2010) - Largo Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:LGO) ("Largo" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has negotiated a formal extension of the term during which it can purchase the 30% interest it does not already own at the Northern Dancer Tungsten-Moly deposit in the Yukon Territory. Largo currently holds a 70% interest in the Northern Dancer project.In consideration for the extension, the Company has made an initial deposit of $200,000 to Strategic Metals Ltd. that will be counted towards the payment of $5 million that Largo will have to make by March 11th, 2011 for Largo to take its interest to 100%About LargoLargo Resources Ltd. is a Canadian natural resource development and exploration company with two advanced stage projects: the Maracas Vanadium-PGM deposit in Brazil and the Northern Dancer Tungsten-Molybdenum deposit in the Yukon. The Company also owns the Campo Alegre de Lourdes Vanadium exploration project in Brazil. The company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LGO.For more information please refer to Largo's website: www.largoresources.com