Edelmetalen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

100 bagger posts

smith&jones 12 nov 2009 om 13:12
... wat willen we allemaal: laaaaag instappen en dan die 15 bagger (100 bagger?), dus geen bagger :-)

In dit draadje stel ik voor die low-life juniors te posten met nog steeds in elkaar getrapte koers, die nog onder de radar zitten en toch op d'een of andere manier potentiele knallers zijn, met dito risico's.

Met als doel: die ultieme junior te vinden die voor ons allen een feestje zou kunnen worden...

Ik weet het , met zware overlap met de rest van de postings alhier, maar gewoon om weer eens te focussen op de bal.

S&J.
haas 12 nov 2009 om 13:21
quote:

schreef:

Ik weet het , met zware overlap met de rest van de postings alhier, maar gewoon om weer eens te focussen op de bal.


ik doe niet anders:).... leg neer die bal:)

maar zal posten op de geëikte resorts. Ik ben nl vergeetachtig. En dan klustert de zaak bij regio of grondstof mss ? De ontdekkingen worden meestal veroorzaakt door de postingen over andere funds.:)Én wss nog vaker doordat iemand anders met zo'n "dom" fund aan komt zeilen:)

"overlappen" is des duivels oorkussen:(
haas 12 nov 2009 om 14:02
Ja,ik weet ze staan elders,dom dom dom,maar.............

www.iex.nl/forum/topic.asp?forum=1834...
haas 12 nov 2009 om 18:09
'n Canadees: ABB

Abitibi Mining Corp. (Abitibi) is a Canada-based junior exploration company engaged in acquiring mineral properties and conducting exploration programs. Abitibi’s target minerals include gold and uranium. The Company’s properties include Chapleau Diamond Project, Elliot Lake Uranium Project, Monmouth Uranium Property, Troyhill Uranium Property, Tannahill property and Redhat property. The Tannahill property has emerged as a prospective exploration target for the Company. The property is situated 16 kilometers south of the past-producing Holloway and Holt-McDermott gold mines.

Company website:
www.abitibi-mining.com/
smith&jones 12 nov 2009 om 18:25
Ja , prima, dat bedoel ik, gewoon wat in de zeef is blijven steken van alles wat al langs is komen vliegen de afgelopen maanden en nog niet is meegestegen... Ben zelf ook weer aan het zoeken, maar nu echt weer die potentiele knaller...

S&J.
haas 12 nov 2009 om 18:41
LetterPretPakket:
Voor instappers,Junioren en gevorderden,zonder zorgen:)

GXS.V Gold Source,kwam uit op steenkool 1.64

SGX.V Sage Gold.........................0.06
Thursday,12 Nove. 2009
Sage Drills 5.75 g Au/t Over 5.19 Metres-Pillars
finance.yahoo.com/news/Sage-Drills-57...

SGX.AX Sino Gold........................7.69
finance.yahoo.com/news/Eldorado-and-S...

SGR.V San Gold..........................2.98
The L-13 Zone - San Gold Discovers Another New High Grade Zone Near Surface
finance.yahoo.com/news/The-L13-Zone-S...


SXG.V Samex Gold........................0.40
SAMEX Mining Corp.: Final Payment Completed to Acquire Providencia Mine Concessions-Inca Project, Chile
finance.yahoo.com/news/SAMEX-Mining-C...
smith&jones 12 nov 2009 om 19:42
SINO : volgens dit bericht is de takeover door Eldorado 1,9 B, wat Sino waardeert op $6.66 (!)

www.google.com/finance?q=ASX%3ASGX

dus al ingeprijsd..
haas 12 nov 2009 om 23:37
quote:

schreef:

5c - the price of a coming gold producer Robin Bromby From: The Australian November 12, 2009 3:31PM

shares in Gold Anomaly were trading up 1.5c at 4.7c, although they did hit 5.5c earlier.
Ecuse me? Here is a company that this morning reported it has ordered an integrated gravity gold processing plant for its San Chico prospect in Brazil. It will be over there and in working order ready for the first gold production in four months’ time. So here we have a company on the brink of gold production and its stock has trouble breaking through the 5c mark!

Remember, this is no longer the cash strapped Gold Aura before its merger with Anomaly Resources (and changed its name), the latter an equally obscure company that had been floated on the small stock exchange in Newcastle.

Pure Speculation flagged the merger months ahead of its happening and pointed out the pedigree of the main mover behind Anomaly.

Start of sidebar. Skip to end of sidebar.
.End of sidebar. Return to start of sidebar.
By May this new combined outfit will be producing - if all goes well - at the rate of 20,000oz a year in Brazil at a cash cost of $340/oz. Which leaves a very comfortable margin. And will, as intended, generate cash flow for other projects, although the two biggies will probably attract deep-pocketed farm-in partners.

One of those projects is the potentially enormous Crater Mountain gold project in Papua New Guinea that Anomaly brought to the table. The other is the also potentially huge Croydon zinc-tin-copper-silver discovery in far north Queensland.

That’s a lot of bangs for your buck - or, in this case, for your 5c.

But it is just one more sign that it is a hard battle to get investor interest in gold stocks.
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx



hellup:)
Gold Anomaly Limited
Website: www.goldaura.com.au
haas 12 nov 2009 om 23:53
Gold Aura Limited (GOA) is a junior gold explorer company. Its key projects include the Fergusson Island Gold Project, situated off shore in SE Papua New Guinea, and the Croydon Gold Project in North Queensland. It also has small, preliminary projects in China and Brazil.
smith&jones 13 nov 2009 om 10:41
Wel tendentieus gezwam over de SP: hoeveel staan er uit?

Verder: vanavond eens uitspitten...
haas 13 nov 2009 om 11:21
672 Miljoen :)

theaustralian.aegis.com.au/Data/Annou...
smith&jones 14 nov 2009 om 13:59
niet bepaald 'tight share structure'...
smith&jones 15 nov 2009 om 12:18
Mijn ideale junior profiel momenteel ( met knipoog naar eerdere post van TAFKAF) in volgorde van belangrijkheid

-MC 5 tot 15 mio
-drill programma bezig, eerdere aardige resultaten
-financiering redelijk OK/goeie partnerships
-flagship project in gebied met eerdere goeie drillings
-infrastructuur in de buurt
-land met mijn-vriendelijke opstelling ( vgl Mexico, Peru etc)
haas 15 nov 2009 om 16:07
GOR.V--0.14

Goldrea Resources Corp. is engaged in the business of exploring, acquiring, and if warranted, developing mining properties and placing such properties into production. The Company holds interests in several resource properties, such as BX/Eskay Creek, British Columbia; Dobbin I, British Columbia; Crowrea/Empress, British Columbia; Flap, British Columbia; Tadpole (Dobbin II), British Columbia; Yalakom (Poison Mountain), British Columbia; Ungava, Quebec; Goldchain Arizona, the United States; Goldrush Arizona, the United States; Shandong Rushan Goldrea Gold (RGG), China, and Shandong Rushan Ludi Goldrea Gold (Ludi), China. Mineral prospects focus on copper, gold, silver, platinum, palladium, and molybdenum as the major metals of interest.

Company website:
www.goldrea.com/
haas 15 nov 2009 om 16:08
MOR.V------0.06

Molycor Gold Corporation is a Canada-based company. The Company’s principal business is the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company has one wholly owned subsidiary, Nevada Moray Inc. The Company's exploration projects include Dobbin I property, British Columbia; Dobbin II property, British Columbia; Windpass and Sweethome property, British Columbia; Crowrea property, British Columbia; Flap property, British Columbia; Beaverdell property, British Columbia; Griffon property, Nevada; TKO & Hot Dog Ridge property, Nevada; Silverado property, Nevada; Tami-Mosi property, Nevada; Davis property, Nevada and Ridgetop property, Nevada.

Company website:
www.molycor.com/
haas 15 nov 2009 om 22:40
quote:

smith&jones schreef:


Mijn ideale junior profiel momenteel ( met knipoog naar eerdere post van TAFKAF) in volgorde van belangrijkheid

-MC 5 tot 15 mio
-drill programma bezig, eerdere aardige resultaten
-financiering redelijk OK/goeie partnerships
-flagship project in gebied met eerdere goeie drillings
-infrastructuur in de buurt
-land met mijn-vriendelijke opstelling ( vgl Mexico, Peru etc)


teruggeredeneerd,informatie verzamelen op draad naar:
1. Per Regio(daarmee worden de laatste 3
selectiekriteria "afgedekt "
2. Binnen de draad de opsomming/waarneming van
fondsen,die mogelijk kandidaat zijn.
Daarbij zijn MC,drilprogramplanning
aandachtspunten(afdelling van
1e 2 selektiekriteria

verder kunnen binnen dat regio gebied natuurlijk ook belangrijke media nws komen van fondsen,die zich in die regio bevinden,en voorname rol spelen.
Soms politiek aangelegenheden..................etc

De rubriek diversen is >>>fantasy:)
smith&jones 15 nov 2009 om 23:29
ehm we hebben nu de nodige regio draadjes, plus idd de fantasy.
Ik hoopte met dit draadje weer eens te focussen op een paar topfondsjes, de vlijmscherpe combi van risicoprofiel en potentie.

De fantasy -draadjes zijn nu een op zich mooie vergaarbak geworden voor rijp, groen, pimpelpaars en downright lekker knettergek, dus mss een mooi voorland voor de 100 bagger-draad...?

S&J.
haas 16 nov 2009 om 04:11
jama......de MC van de vele gold babes is nogal gestegen door de POG van 1000 + (Bonus in de krs?)

als ze al 'n handje vol van dat spul gevonden hebben is de MC al snel 40/80 milj.?...........

vindt men 1 miljoen ons,dan is dat al $ 1 miljard.
haas 16 nov 2009 om 04:45
quote:

haas schreef:


Gold Aura Limited (GOA) is a junior gold explorer company. Its key projects include the Fergusson Island Gold Project, situated off shore in SE Papua New Guinea, and the Croydon Gold Project in North Queensland. It also has small, preliminary projects in China and Brazil.


Monday,.16 November 2009
Company Announcements Office
Australian Securities Exchange Limited
GOA to commence Bankable Feasibility Study at Fergusson Island - JV to be restructured Key Points

 GOA to become 100% owner of Fergusson Island Gold Project
 GOA to commence Bankable Feasibility Study on the Project
 BacTech to provide bacterial leach component of the BFS
 Yamana to become shareholder in Gold Anomaly
Background

Gold Anomaly Limited (GOA - ASX:GOA) currently owns 67% of the Papua New Guinea (PNG)
Fergusson Island Gold Project (the Project) with Yamana Gold Inc (Yamana - TSX:YRI) owning
.
theaustralian.aegis.com.au/Data/Annou...
8-P meelees modus 16 nov 2009 om 12:38
mss ook geen slecht idee om veel meer contact te zoeken met die fondsjes. als je een email stuurt krijg je vaak wel antwoord. En van die antwoorden (wel doorheen prikken natuurlijk) kunnen we VEEL leren.

bijvoorbeeld: dat er gedrilled gaat worden?: prima, maar van lengtes van 2 meter en dan op een nugget boren daar raakt niemand meer opgewonden van.

veel meters en lang (kostbaar dus). o.a. dat moeten we weten. dit is slechts een voorbeeld.
we moeten veel en veel meer insiders bij die junior micro/smallcaps gaan worden. die CEO's moeten gaan sidderen als er weer een scherpe vraag van haas of smith & jones binnenkomt!

nu blijft het bij een persberichtje copy/pasten, of een grappig tickertje in google finance intikken. hiermee gaan we niet die echte knallers maken waardoor we over een tijdje in de hangmat kunen.

heren! dit is OPBOUWEND bedoed. voel u niet aangevallen, maar laten we er iets van proberen te maken.
