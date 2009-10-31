Royal Dutch Shell « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Login
 
voda 31 okt 2009 om 16:53








Megaboete voor olieconcern BP
31 okt 2009, 12:12 uur

HOUSTON (AFN) - De Amerikaanse autoriteiten hebben het Britse olieconcern BP een recordboete van ruim 87 miljoen dollar (59 miljoen euro) opgelegd. BP is afspraken over verbetering van de veiligheid bij een raffinaderij in Texas niet nagekomen. Bij deze raffinaderij kwamen in 2005 vijftien mensen om bij een explosie.

Volgens de Amerikaanse minister van Arbeid, Hilda Solis, kunnen de overtredingen van BP tot een nieuwe ramp leiden. Inspecteurs hebben 270 zaken ontdekt waarin het bedrijf faalde om zijn veiligheidsstandaarden te verbeteren. Daarnaast zijn er nog eens 439 nieuwe ,,moedwillige'' overtredingen ontdekt.

Nog nooit is in de Verenigde Staten zo'n hoge boete opgelegd voor overtreding van veiligheidsregels. BP heeft beroep aangetekend.
voda 1 nov 2009 om 16:29








BP-topman: megafusies in oliesector voorbij
1 november 2009, 15:19 | ANP
AMSTERDAM (AFN) - De tijd voor megafusies binnen de olie-industrie is voorbij. Dat zei bestuursvoorzitter Tony Hayward van BP in de Britse zondagskrant Sunday Times.

,,Er is geen noodzaak in deze industrie'' voor het type grote overnames die de sector een decennium geleden omvormden, aldus de topman. De industrie zal volgens Hayward gedefinieerd worden door partnerschappen tussen grote concerns en de nieuwe generatie van staatsbedrijven en overheden van grondstofrijke landen.

,,We moeten nieuwe bronnen aanboren. We moeten toegang krijgen tot nieuwe consumenten. Een fusie met een andere olie-gigant zal ons geen van dat alles brengen'', aldus Hayward.

Vraag

De industrie probeert de afnemende vraag naar olie in het Westen en de prijsdaling van de afgelopen maanden het hoofd te bieden. Olieconcerns, zoals BP en ook Shell, hebben intensieve kostenbesparingsprogramma's gelanceerd. Speculaties in de markt over grote consolidaties tussen grote concerns wijst de topman van de hand.

Hayward ziet meer heil in het herpositioneren van het concern om in opkomende markten in met name Azië te kunnen profiteren. Zo voert BP gesprekken met Petrochina en Sinopec over de bouw van een 7 miljard pond sterling (7,8 miljard euro) kostende raffinaderij in China. Dit zou een van de weinige raffinaderijen zijn voor grote Westerse concerns.

Plannen

,,Wij steken onze plannen om onze positie in China uit te breiden niet onder stoelen of banken. Wij hebben er nog geen raffinaderij en wij praten met de Chinezen over mogelijkheden om met hen er een te bouwen'', aldus Hayward. BP zou een belang van minder dan 50 procent krijgen in de nieuwe raffinaderij die in drie tot vier jaar gebouwd zou moeten worden.

BP is ook actief in Irak. Dinsdag zal het concern samen met het Chinese CNPC een overeenkomst tekenen met betrekking tot het Rumaila-olieveld, dat goed is voor de helft van de Iraakse productie. Het is het eerste contract op de ontginning van de olievelden van Irak in bijna drie decennia.
voda 19 nov 2009 om 22:19








Total ontspringt dans in rechtszaak explosie
19 nov 2009, 22:07 uur

TOULOUSE (AFN) - Olieconcern Total en de voormalige topman van het bedrijf worden niet verantwoordelijk gehouden voor een explosie in 2001 op een terrein van Total in Toulouse waarbij 31 mensen om het leven kwamen en duizenden mensen gewond raakten. Dat heeft een Franse rechtbank donderdag beslist.

Total-dochter Grande Paroisse, de officiële eigenaar van de fabriek waar de explosie plaatsvond, werd vrijgesproken.

De explosie op een industrieterrein in het buitengebied van Toulouse gebeurde minder dan twee weken na 9/11, waardoor in eerste instantie aan een aanslag werd gedacht. Er werd echter geen bewijs gevonden voor een aanslag.

De explosie beschadigde ongeveer 30.000 huizen en honderden bedrijven in een straal van 6 kilometer. Zowel Grande Paroisse en de toenmalige directeur Serge Biechelin waren aangeklaagd voor doodslag en het toebrengen van letsel en het vernietigen van onroerend goed. De rechter vond daar geen overtuigend bewijs voor. Total viel sowieso niks te verwijten, oordeelde de rechter, omdat de rol van het moederbedrijf in de ramp niet was onderzocht.
voda 23 nov 2009 om 17:07








Indiaas miljardenbod op petrochemiereus LyondellBasell
23 november 2009, 8:14 uur | FD.nl
Reliance Industries, het grootste beursgenoteerde bedrijf van India, wil een bod doen op het Nederlands-Amerikaanse petrochemie bedrijf LyondellBasell. Volgens de Financial Times behelst het bod circa $10 mrd.


Het zou een van de grootste buitenlandse overnames ooit zijn door een Indiaas bedrijf. Reliance en LyondellBasell bevestigen dat er gesprekken gaande zijn.

Kredietcrisis

LyondellBasell, met een hoofdkantoor in Rotterdam, verkeert als gevolg van de kredietcrisis in grote problemen. Het op twee na grootste petrochemische bedrijf ter wereld kampt met een dramatische daling van de vraag naar chemische producten in de wereld.

Het chemieconcern gaat bovendien gebukt onder een schuldenlast van $ 26 mrd. De Amerikaanse tak vroeg begin januari uitstel van betaling aan. Ook een Europese dochter verkeer in surseance.

Het concern ontstond in 2007 na de overname van Lyondell uit Houston door het Nederlandse Basell voor $ 12,7 mrd. Basell was oorspronkelijk een gezamenlijk petrochemiebedrijf van Basf en Shell, maar sinds 2005 eigendom van Lev Blavatnik, een Amerikaanse magnaat van Russische afkomst.

Blavatnik heeft de reeks overnames scherp gefinancierd, waardoor het chemiebedrijf de marktcrisis in de sector te lijf moet met een forse schuldenlast op zijn schouders.

Ambitieus Reliance

De overname van LyondellBasell past in de ambities van het Indiase Reliance om een wereldspeler te worden. Het onderstreept ook het snelle herstel van Indiase bedrijven na de kredietcrisis. Volgens analisten zal Reliance weinig moeite hebben om de deal te financieren. Het bedrijf heeft miljarden in de oorlogskas en slaagde er onlangs eenvoudig in om een aandelenemissie van $660 mln te plaatsen.

Reliance, 's werelds grootste producent van polyester vezels, zet jaarlijks $30 mrd om. Ter vergelijking de omzet van LyondellBasell is $50 mrd. Het Amerikaans-Nederlandse bedrijf heeft 25.000 mensen in dienst in 19 landen.

'Alternatief voor reorganisatie'

Het overnamebod van Reliance, dat in contanten wordt gedaan, is een 'potentieel alternatief voor een reorganisatie', liet LyondellBasell zondag weten in een persbericht. Het kan nog maanden duren voordat de overname is afgewikkeld.

Vopak profiteert van verschuiving chemie (22 april 2009)
Crisis trekt diep spoor in chemie (20 januari 2009)
LyondellBasell krijgt noodkrediet (1 januari 2009)


Copyright (c) 2009 Het Financieele Dagblad
voda 28 nov 2009 om 16:38









'Olie is als de zwaartekracht'
28 november 2009 | Het Financieele Dagblad

Als student werd Edward Burtynsky door zijn docent op pad gestuurd met de opdracht om 'de sporen van de mens' te fotograferen. Sindsdien voelt Burtynsky zich als een 'buitenaards wezen' die de mensheid observeert. Hij fotografeert mijnen en industriële landschappen.

Toen Burtynsky op een dag in 1997 zijn auto had volgetankt, besefte hij plots hoe de maatschappij is doordrenkt met olie. Er is geen product dat niet van olie is gemaakt of waarvoor geen olie is gebruikt bij de productie of transport. 'Olie is als de zwaartekracht', zegt Burtynsky. 'Je ziet het niet, maar het is overal.'

De opdracht van zijn leraar indachtig, begon Burtynsky met het vastleggen van de wereld achter de energievoorziening. Hij fotografeerde olievelden van Californië tot Azerbeidzjan, maar ook uit de vaart genomen olietankers in Bangladesh en raffinaderijen in de VS. Veel van die foto's zijn vanaf vandaag te zien op de expositie 'Oil' in het Amsterdamse Huis Marseille.

Een speciale fascinatie heeft Burtynsky met de auto-industrie. De fotograaf ging naar Detroit en vond de kamer waar Henry Ford ooit de Model T ontwierp. De democratisering van de auto die Ford teweeg bracht heeft de olieindustrie aangejaagd en grootgemaakt. De vervallen fabriekshallen waar Ford begon en uiteindelijk 15 miljoen auto's produceerde, vormden dankbaar materiaal voor Burtynsky.

Mensen ontbreken op de foto's, maar spelen toch een centrale rol in de beelden. 'Iedere beschaving bloeit op en verdwijnt naarmate ze de beschikking hebben over energie. Als de energieproductie piekt, zal de wereldbevolking krimpen', is de overtuiging van Burtynsky.

Een olieveld bij de plaats Belridge in Californië.


Copyright (c) 2009 Het Financieele Dagblad

voda 14 dec 2009 om 16:38








ExxonMobil koopt gasproducent voor $41 miljard
14 december 2009, 15:35 uur | FD.nl
De Amerikaanse oliegigant ExxonMobil neemt voor $ 41 mrd (euro 28 mrd) XTO Energy over, een van de grootste aardgasproducenten in de Verenigde Staten.


De overname, een van de grootste in de energiewereld de afgelopen jaren, wordt geheel betaald in aandelen. Dat maakte ExxonMobil maandag bekend.

Premie van 25%

ExxonMobil betaalt een premie van 25% op de slotkoers van het aandeel XTO van afgelopen vrijdag. In de overnamesom zit ook een schuld van $ 10 mrd.

XTO Energy is een van de leidende bedrijven in onconventionele gaswinning. Het bedrijf uit Texas produceert onder meer gas uit gesteente (shale gas).

Warren Buffett stapt in Nestlé en Exxon Mobil 17 november 2009
Exxon Mobil boekt groter dan verwachte winstdaling 19 oktober 2009
Gasdeal Exxon en China 19 augustus 2009



Copyright (c) 2009 Het Financieele Dagblad

www.fd.nl/artikel/13791555/exxonmobil...
Libretto 10 jan 2010 om 12:19








Chevron Oil Pipeline Attacked in Niger Delta
Saturday, January 09, 2010


PrintShareThisLAGOS, Nigeria — Gunmen attacked a Chevron Corp. oil pipeline in Nigeria's restive Niger Delta, causing an unknown amount of damage, a government spokesman said Saturday.

Linus Chima, a Delta State spokesman, said the gunmen damaged the Makaraba pipeline southwest of Warri. That pipeline transports crude oil out of one of Chevron's seven swamp fields in the area, which produced 77,000 barrels of oil per day in 2008.

Chima said government officials still were investigating the attack, which apparently occurred early Friday morning. Chevron previously pulled out of the region in 2003 over vandalism and attacks by local militants, but returned in 2007.

Scott Walker, a spokesman for San Ramon, Calif.-based Chevron, said early Saturday morning that he could not confirm the attack on the pipeline operated by its Nigerian subsidiary.

"We are not speculating on any comment while investigations are under way," Walker said.

Lt. Col. Timothy Antigha, a military spokesman, said no one had claimed responsibility for the attack. He said soldiers began working their way along the pipeline system Saturday to find damage, though he stressed he had no independent confirmation of an attack.

"We are doing our checks along with the oil company," Antigha said.

Militants in the Niger Delta attacked the same area in June during a wave of violence before some began laying down their arms as part of a government amnesty program. The Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta, the main militant group in the region, has not mentioned the Friday attack. However, the group said in December it would consider its cease-fire agreement with the government void for 30 days.

The attack comes after soldiers shot two contract workers dead and injured four others at Chevron's Escravos gas project nearby. The soldiers opened fire after buses carrying the contract workers out of the plant blocked them from entering the plant's property. Workers responded by attacking the soldiers and setting fire to several buildings there.

Chima said he did not know whether the shooting Monday had any part in the pipeline attack.

Militants in the Niger Delta have attacked pipelines, kidnapped petroleum company employees and fought government troops since January 2006. They demand that the federal government send more oil-industry funds to Nigeria's southern region, which remains poor despite five decades of oil production.

That violence has cut Nigeria's oil production by about 1 million barrels a day, allowing Angola to surge ahead as Africa's top oil producer.
Libretto 15 jan 2010 om 11:20








IEA: hogere olievraag in 2010
15 jan 2010, 10:48 uur
LONDEN (AFN) - De wereldwijde vraag naar olie zal dit jaar het hoogste niveau bereiken sinds 2007. Deze verwachting sprak het Internationaal Energie Agentschap vrijdag uit. Met name de opkomende markten in Azië zullen verantwoordelijk zijn voor de hogere vraag naar olie door consumenten.

Het agentschap ziet het aantal vaten per dag met 1,4 miljoen toenemen tot een totaal van 86,3 miljoen vaten per dag. Afgelopen twee jaar daalde de consumptie.

Ook voor 2011 verwacht het IEA dat de vraag naar olie zal toenemen. ,,Wij verwachten een groei van ongeveer 1 miljoen vaten per dag en dat zou het hoogste ooit zijn'', aldus David Fyfe van het IEA. ,,Maar het hangt af van het herstel van de economie.''

De vraag naar olie in de Verenigde Staten, 's werelds grootste economie en grootste oliegebruiker, zal verder afnemen. ,,De Amerikaanse economie is nog erg fragiel'', aldus het agentschap.
voda 11 mrt 2010 om 17:21








BP koopt diepwaterportfolio Brazilie voor $7 mrd van Devon


LONDEN (Dow Jones)--Het Britse olieconcern BP plc kondigt donderdag aan zich te hebben ingekocht in een brede diepwaterexploratieportfolio voor de kust van Brazilie via een transactie met een totale waarde van $7,0 miljard met de Amerikaanse olieproducent Devon Energy.

BP liet al weten interesse te hebben in de Braziliaanse offshore exploratiemogelijkheden, die in de afgelopen decennia enkele van de grootste olievondsten hebben opgeleverd.

BP verkrijgt daarnaast een portefeuille van 240 licenties van Devon voor de Amerikaanse wateren in de Golf van Mexico, inclusief het 30%-belang van Devon in het belangrijke olieproject Kaskida waarmee BP zijn belang uitbreidt tot 100%. Ook neemt BP het belang van 5,63% van Devon over in het ontwikkelingsproject in de Kaspische Zee, waarmee het Britse concern zijn belang uitbreidt tot 39,77%.

Devon neemt op zijn beurt voor $500 miljoen een 50%-belang in BP's onontgonnen Kirby-teerzandvelden in Canada.



- Door Martijn Mom; Dow Jones Nieuwsdienst; +31-20-5715 201; martijn.mom@dowjones.com
voda 13 apr 2010 om 17:21








China koopt belang in Canadese teerzanden
13 apr 2010, 17:13 uur

CALGARY (AFN) - De Chinezen zijn in hun honger naar olie gestuit op de teerzanden in Canada. Het staatsoliebedrijf Sinopec neemt het belang over in het enorme Syncrude-project van het Amerikaanse ConocoPhillips.

Het is niet de eerste investering door een Chinees bedrijf in de Canadese teerzanden, wel de grootste. Sinopec betaalt voor het belang van 9,03 procent van ConocoPhillips in Syncrude 4,65 miljard dollar (3,43 miljard euro).

Syncrude is momenteel het grootste teerzandenproject in Canada. De dagelijkse productie bedraagt 350.000 vaten olie, ongeveer 13 procent van de totale dagelijkse olieproductie van Canada.

China heeft de laatste jaren wereldwijd miljarden dollars geïnvesteerd in mijnbouw- en energieprojecten om de snelgroeiende economie te kunnen blijven voeden.
Bellafleur 27 apr 2010 om 08:45








***967 | dinsdag 27 april 2010 8:44










BP verdubbelt winst dankzij hogere olieprijs
27-04-2010 08:42:00
Door James Herron

Van DOW JONES NIEUWSDIENST



AMSTERDAM (Dow Jones)--Olieconcern BP plc heeft in het eerste kwartaal zijn aagepaste winst meer dan verdubbeld vanwege een hogere, gemiddelde olieprijs.

Echter, de beter dan verwachte resultaten zullen worden overschaduwd door het olielek in de Golf van Mexico, dat er naar verwachting voor zal zorgen dat zaterdag olie het land zal bereiken.

De olie- en gasproductie bedroeg gemiddeld 4,01 miljoen vaten per dag gedurende de eerste drie maanden van het jaar, 0,1% minder dan een jaar eerder. Analisten rekenden op een daling van 0,9%.

De nettowinst kwam uit op $6,08 miljard tegen $2,56 miljard een jaar eerder. De omzet steeg met 54,8% tot $74,41 mijard tegen $48,09 miljard een jaar eerder.

De verwaterde winst per aandeel kwam uit op 31,99 dollarcent tegen 13,54 dollarcent een jaar eerder.

BP sloot maandag op 627 pence, waarmee het 31% heeft gewonnen in de afgelopen 12 maanden.



Door James Herron; Dow Jones Nieuwsdienst; +31-20-5715 201, amsterdam@dowjones.com
voda 29 jul 2010 om 15:59








Exxon Mobil boekt 91% hogere nettowinst KW2 2010


AMSTERDAM (Dow Jones)--Exxon Mobil sa heeft in het tweede kwartaal van 2010 een 91% hogere nettowinst geboekt vanwege hogere grondstofprijzen en verbeterende raffinagemarges, maakt het olieconcern donderdag bekend.

De nettowinst steeg naar EUR7,56 miljard, of $1,60 per aandeel, tegenover $3,95 miljard, of $0,81 per aandeel, in dezelfde periode een jaar eerder. De omzet liep met 24% op naar $92,5 miljard van $74,5 miljard.

Analisten gepolst door Thomson Reuters hadden gerekend op een winst van $1,46 per aandeel en een omzet van $98,49 miljard.

Exxon zag de winsten uit de productie van olie en gas meer dan verdrievoudigen door de prijsstijgingen, in vergelijking met een jaar eerder toen er sprake was van een daling met 62%. De productie van olie en gas steeg met 8%.

De winst uit raffinage-en marketingactiviteiten verdubbelde ruim vanwege hogere marges. Deze sector profiteert van een verbeterende vraag naar benzine en diesel vanaf het begin van dit jaar.

Exxon heeft in het afgelopen kwartaal 24 miljoen eigen aandelen ingekocht voor een bedrag van $1 miljard.



Door Tess Stynes; Dow Jones Nieuwsdienst +31 20 57 15 201; amsterdam@dowjones.com



voda 29 jul 2010 om 16:04








Repsol boekt 60% hogere winst door hogere olieprijzen en marges


MADRID (Dow Jones)--Repsol ypf sa heeft een 60% hogere nettowinst exclusief voorraadeffecten behaald in het tweede kwartaal vanwege hogere olieprijzen en herstellende raffinagemarges, maakt het Spaanse olieconcern donderdag bekend.

De aangepaste winst steeg tot EUR523 miljoen van EUR326 miljoen een jaar eerder. Door Dow Jones Newswires geraadpleegde analisten hadden gemiddeld gerekend op een winst van EUR485,8 miljoen. De onaangepaste winst liep op tot EUR650 miljoen versus EUR434 miljoen een jaar eerder.

De aangepaste operationele winst steeg in de tweede periode naar EUR1,26 miljard van EUR481 miljoen.

De olie-en gasproductie daalde 4,5% tot 896.000 vaten olie-equivalent per dag door voornamelijk een natuurlijke afname van de productie uit Argentijnse olie-en gasvelden.



Door Bernd Radowitz; Dow Jones Nieuwsdienst +31 20 57 15 201; amsterdam@dowjones.com



voda 30 jul 2010 om 15:45








Chevron winst KW2 stijgt op hogere prijzen en raffinagemarges


AMSTERDAM (Dow Jones)--Chevron Corp heeft over het tweede kwartaal de winst ruimschoots weten te verdrievoudigen, nadat het oliebedrijf profiteerde van toegenomen productie en prijzen in combinatie met sterkere marges voor raffinageproducten en valuta-effecten.

De nettowinst kwam uit op $5,41 miljard of $2,70 per aandeel tegen $1,75 miljard of $0,87 per aandeel in de vergelijkbare periode vorig jaar. De omzet steeg met 29% tot$51,05 miljard.

Analisten geraadpleegd door Thomson Reuters hielden rekening met een winst per aandeel van $2,44 bij een omzet van $52,53 miljard.

De winst uit exploratie en productie verdrievoudigde bijna, dankzij een toename van de productie met 1% in de Verenigde Staten.

De Amerikaanse downstream-activiteiten, ofwel raffinage en marketing, wisten weer winst te maken dankzij hogere marges.



-Door Tess Stynes en Maaike Noordhuis; Dow Jones Nieuwsdienst; +31-20-5715201; maaike.noordhuis@dowjones.com

voda 30 jul 2010 om 16:10








Winst Total flink hoger
30 juli 2010, 9:10 | ANP
PARIJS (AFN) - De Franse oliemaatschappij Total heeft in het tweede kwartaal een nettowinst gemaakt van 3 miljard euro of wel 72 procent meer dan in dezelfde periode vorig jaar. De omzet steeg met meer dan 30 procent naar 41 miljard euro.

De productie van olie en gas steeg met 8 procent ten opzichte van dezelfde periode vorig jaar. De olieprijs zat mee, de marges bij de raffinage waren beter en het ging ook beter in de chemie. Wel stonden de gasprijzen onder druk, aldus Total.
R Invest 11 okt 2011 om 23:08








SAN RAMON, Calif., October 11, 2011 – Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) today reported in its interim update that earnings for the third quarter 2011 are expected to be comparable with second quarter 2011 results. Lower crude oil realizations and lower liftings are expected to reduce upstream earnings. Downstream earnings in the third quarter are expected to be higher, largely reflecting an asset sale gain. Earnings in both operating segments are expected to benefit from favorable non-cash foreign currency effects due to the strengthening of the U.S. dollar in the third quarter against other major currencies.
slin 13 okt 2011 om 07:35








Shell in Chinese samenwerking voor bouw raffinagecomplex
Gepubliceerd: 07:20
BEIJING (Dow Jones)--China National Petroleum Corp., Qatar Petroleum International en Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSA) hebben eerder deze week een raamovereenkomst getekend voor de bouw van een raffinage- en petrochemisch complex in Taizoe, aldus CNPC donderdag in een interne nieuwsbrief.

In deze overeenkomst, die op maandag 10 oktober van dit jaar werd ondertekend, wordt verder ingegaan op de doelstellingen en de speelruimte van de drie bedrijven binnen deze samenwerking. Overige informatie ontbrak.

Taizoe ligt in de provincie Zjengjang. Daar zullen ruwe grondstoffen worden verwerkt tot ethyleen en andere petrochemische producten, aldus de nieuwsbrief.

(c) 2011 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.
pffffffff 13 okt 2011 om 07:46








PEKING (AFN) - Shell gaat meewerken aan de ontwikkeling van een raffinagecomplex in de Chinese provincie Zhejiang. Het bedrijf werkt daarbij samen met China National Petroleum Corp. en Qatar Petroleum.



De partijen hebben daar eerder deze week een overeenkomst voor ondertekend, zo werd donderdag bekend. Het project betreft de ontwikkeling van raffinaderij met een capaciteit van 400.000 vaten per dag en een ethyleenfabriek met een capaciteit van 1,2 miljoen ton per jaar.

www.belegger.nl/nieuws/2605556/shell-...
pardon 18 dec 2011 om 23:44








In het verre oosten van Rusland kapseisde zondag een booreiland. Zeker vier mensen kwamen daarbij om het leven. Voor het leven van tientallen andere mensen wordt nog gevreesd.
Van alle mensen die aanwezig waren op het booreiland worden er nog 49 vermist. Hulpdiensten konden 14 mensen redden, meldden de autoriteiten.

Uren na het ongeluk zochten schepen en helikopters nog steeds naar overlevenden. De Russische president Dmitri Medvedev heeft een onderzoek aangekondigd naar het ongeluk.

Storm
Het ongeluk gebeurde op een afstand van 200 kilometer van het eiland Sachalin. Het booreiland werd gesleept door een ijsbreker, toen het tijdens een storm in de Ochotskische Zee en bij een temperatuur van meer dan 15 graden onder nul in nood raakte. Hoge golven bemoeilijken de reddingswerkzaamheden.

Volgens de autoriteiten stonden de bemanningsleden te wachten op een helikopter die hen in veiligheid zou brengen, toen het booreiland omsloeg. Zij slaagden er niet meer in plaats te nemen in een van de vier reddingsboten. Die zijn later leeg aangetroffen.
voda 22 feb 2012 om 17:12








Hoogste bonussen in delfstoffenwinning
Gepubliceerd op 22 feb 2012 om 10:28 | Views: 380

DEN HAAG (AFN) - De gas- en oliewinning was in 2010 de bedrijfstak met de hoogste bijzondere beloningen. Deze bedroegen gemiddeld 17.000 euro per werknemer, waarvan twee derde bestond uit bonussen. Een goede tweede was de financiële dienstverlening met ruim 12.000 euro aan bijzondere beloningen. Dit meldde het Centraal Bureau voor de Statistiek (CBS) woensdag.

Ook de bedrijfstakken energievoorziening, informatie en communicatie, en de specialistische zakelijke dienstverlening hadden relatief veel incidentele maar weinig overeengekomen toeslagen.

Sinds 2008 zijn voor alle bedrijfstakken samen de bonussen licht afgenomen. Vooral in de financiële dienstverlening en het onroerend goed zijn de bonusbetalingen tussen 2008 en 2010 gedaald, met ruwweg 20 procent. Ook voor transport, cultuur en overige zakelijke dienstverlening was er een afname, zij het beperkter.

Daarentegen was er in de bedrijfstakken informatie, horeca, water en zorg een lichte toename van de bonussen te zien. Een duidelijke stijging van bonussen was er in de energievoorziening. In deze sector werd in 2009 een relatief groot bedrag aan bonussen betaald. Dit hield verband met overnames in de branche.
