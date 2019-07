Edelmetalen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Bericht nabeurs........................



November 17, 2010

Victoria Gold Discovers Multiple New Gold Zones at Dublin Gulch

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwire - Nov. 17, 2010) - Victoria Gold Corp. (TSX VENTURE:VIT) ("Victoria" or the "Company") is pleased to provide new exploration results from the Company's 100%-owned Dublin Gulch property in the Yukon Territory, Canada.



New Gold and Silver Zones Found Near Eagle



Victoria's first generative exploration campaign at Dublin Gulch identified many new zones containing higher-grades of gold and silver over a large area located near the advanced Eagle gold deposit ("Eagle").



An independent positive pre-feasibility study on Eagle was reported by the Company on April 23, 2010 demonstrating planned production starting in 2013 at an average rate of over 170,000 ounces of gold per annum at a total cash cost of about US$500/oz.