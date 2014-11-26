US in Recovery
Consumer spending rebounds, income rises modestly" ift.tt/1ygvBik
U.S. debit and credit cards to be allowed in Cuba as part of plans to normalize relations » cnb.cx/1AEYFz6
BREAKING: Dec. Bloomberg economic expectations index at 51 vs. 47 bloom.bg/1v3wfv8
U.S. economy grows at its quickest pace in 11 years in the third quarter: reut.rs/1vjN8Su
The Fed is feeling pretty good about the economy bloom.bg/1A1LzxU
"1 million expected to lose food stamps as economy improves" ift.tt/14jcfOs
Sales of new homes in U.S. climb 6.8% in April on.mktw.net/1LFiyw3
Six years later, 93% of U.S. counties haven't recovered from the recession, a study finds on.wsj.com/1mTMvC2
Fed speaker: 2016 economy looks promising ohne.ws/1VgjT0v
Jobless claims fall more than expected reut.rs/1QuKYMp
Oil's plunge won't drag down the U.S. economy bv.ms/1Q53wjw
Economists say ‘wow’ to below-5% unemployment on.mktw.net/23NmO6W
US loan funds took a $4B hit in Jan. That's actually an improvement from Dec. ow.ly/YLkxU (free)
Nasdaq CEO Greifeld: Expect Greater Economic Growth with Trump | www.foxbusiness.com/politics/2016/12/...
Stock Market Surge Is An Illusion, The Economic Crisis Date Was Planned 2 Years Ago
youtu.be/Ama2Ms9Ophc
11 Quotes From Trump’s Speech To Congress That Show That The U.S. Economy Is In A State Of Collapse goo.gl/eTEIb6
Texas will join a handful of other states taking significant steps toward reopening businesses, including restaurants, theaters and malls www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-...
Indices
|
|AEX
|512,19
|+1,44%
|
|EUR/USD
|1,0831
|+0,08%
|
|Germany30^
|10.698,50
|+0,36%
|
|Gold spot
|1.706,91
|-0,50%
|
|LDN100-24h
|5.833,43
|-0,06%
|
|NY-Nasdaq Composite
|8.730,16
|+1,11%
