Is het werkelijk mogelijk om de olieprijs te manipuleren? Er is een website die een community zijn begonnen om zodoende de prijs te manipuleren. Het staat praktisch in alle talen en is dus duidelijk gericht op een groot publiek. Is dit een haalbare kaart of zal het niet werken?www oil-traders com

Is het werkelijk mogelijk om de olieprijs te manipuleren? Er is een website die een community zijn begonnen om zodoende de prijs te manipuleren. Het staat praktisch in alle talen en is dus duidelijk gericht op een groot publiek. Is dit een haalbare kaart of zal het niet werken? www oil-traders com

Is het werkelijk mogelijk om de olieprijs te manipuleren? Er is een website die een community zijn begonnen om zodoende de prijs te manipuleren. Het staat praktisch in alle talen en is dus duidelijk gericht op een groot publiek. Is dit een haalbare kaart of zal het niet werken? www oil-traders com