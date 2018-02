Misschien wel een aardige vooruitblik tav het komende kwartaal. Doordat in het tweede kwartaal de winstcijfers door forse kostenbesparingen waren opgepoetst werd de omzetdaling voor lief genomen.Kan me wel vinden in de conclusie hier dat als de omzetten opnieuw tegen gaan vallen hier door de markt hard op gereageerd gaat worden.GrRuud(Het hele verhaal is stuk langer)Improved revenue could boost U.S. earningsReutersBy Caroline ValetkevitchNEW YORK (Reuters) – If the stock market bulls are right, U.S. third-quarter corporate earnings could show revenue kicked into gear after some disappointing numbers last quarter, sustaining the rally.As the reporting period approaches, analysts said economic growth in the quarter could lift companies' sales in contrast to the previous quarter, when revenue lagged bottom-line earnings."The key is revenue. I think (it) will surprise. It will grow from the second quarter along with GDP, and I think that's what investors are going to focus on," said Jeff Kleintop, chief market strategist at LPL Financial in Boston.Hopes the economy was stabilizing and an improved outlook for earnings helped propel the Standard & Poor's 500 Index (.SPX) up as much as 60 percent from March through last week, but analysts say an improvement in revenue is needed to sustain those gains.Weak economic data, including Friday's Labor Department report showing far more job losses than expected in September, added this week to recent doubts about the recovery's strength."The third quarter is going to be very telling," said Howard Silverblatt, an analyst at Standard & Poor's in New York. "We need to see we are holding the path, going according to plan."