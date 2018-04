Energie « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Panel to Weigh Nuclear-Waste OptionsBy Rebecca Smith603 words26 March 2010The Wall Street Journal (Online and Print)WSJOBusinessEnglishCopyright 2010 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved.A panel appointed by President Barack Obama to find solutions for the U.S.'s nuclear-waste problem said it would move swiftly to determine how the government could provide permanent storage for the toxic material.But the panel, meeting for the first time Thursday, seemed unlikely to suggest a geological substitute for the Yucca Mountain, Nev., waste repository, which was abandoned this month.Energy Secretary Steven Chu, a physicist, urged the group, to consider alternative possibilities including interim storage or reprocessing. He said "this is not a siting commission" and is not intended "to pick spots" to store waste.At stake is the viability of the nuclear industry, which says the uncertainty in the market could delay planned expansion of nuclear power, an energy source the Obama administration is encouraging.The commission's co-chairs—Lee Hamilton, a former congressman, and retired Gen. Brent Scowcroft—said on Thursday the 15-member panel may complete its task to analyze how the government could live up to its obligation to provide permanent storage for waste from utilities and the military in less than the two years it has been given. The Washington meeting was broadcast live on the Department of Energy's Web site.On March 3, the agency asked the U.S. Atomic Licensing Board for permission to withdraw its application to open Yucca Mountain as a permanent site for high-level radioactive waste, angering some utilities and states that said the government was continuing to violate its contractual obligation to take possession of waste from commercial reactors after February 1998.The Yucca Mountain plan stumbled amid popular opposition in Nevada, which has no nuclear reactors and which was the site of nuclear weapons tests.But Mr. Chu contrasted the situation today from the early 1980s, when Yucca Mountain entered consideration as a possible repository. Cold War politics, at the time, discouraged reprocessing and few people were expecting another building cycle for nuclear reactors. Today, the prospect of more reactors means "huge demands on repositories" unless something is done to reduce the waste volume, he said.One prospect he discussed, fuel recycling, involves reusing the material, ultimately reducing the volume and toxicity of the waste to be stored. The drawback is that it is expensive. Another option, he suggested, would be to foster development of so-called fast reactors that could "burn down the waste."John Rowe, a member of the commission and chief executive of Exelon Corp., operator of 17 of the nation's 104 power reactors, said the absence of a waste-storage plan wasn't an immediate crisis, but "a major impediment to development of new sites" for nuclear plants. The federal government cannot issue any new licenses until it has a viable nuclear-waste plan.Vicky Bailey, a panel member and former member of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, said there might not be a scientific crisis, but there was a "crisis of confidence" concerning the government's ability to offer the clarity and certainty the nuclear-power industry needs. She said she wanted to know whether dry casks—above-ground steel-and-concrete containers used by utilities to warehouse used fuel—are adequate to assure public safety.The commission expressed interest in looking at storage and waste-reprocessing approaches taken by other nations. No country has a permanent site for high-level radioactive waste, but Sweden and Finland provide incentives for communities to host storage sites. "We need to learn from our own failed process," Ms. Bailey said.Write to Rebecca Smith at rebecca.smith@wsj.com