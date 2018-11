Ook Dell laat het afweten.







After the bell, Dell /quotes/comstock/15*!dell/quotes/nls/dell (DELL 12.65, -0.37, -2.84%) said it expects to report "a slight sequential revenue increase" for its second fiscal quarter, which ends July 31. During its first quarter, the computer giant reported sales of $12.34 billion.



Chief Financial Officer Brian Gladden said that demand for the company's products has stabilized, but that stabilization varies "by customer segment and geography." Analysts had forecast sales of $12.5 billion for its second quarter.



Dell's stock fell 3.4% to $12.58 as investors reacted to the company's forecast for weaker gross margins in the period.







mvrgr jo jo