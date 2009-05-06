Login
 
Home  /  Forum  /  Koffiekamer  /  BNP Paribas

Koffiekamer « Terug naar discussie overzicht

BNP Paribas

Volgen
 

U volgt dit forumtopic.

Wijzig uw voorkeuren bij uw volginstellingen.

Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
89 Posts, Pagina: 1 2 3 4 5 » | Laatste
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omlaag ↓
Swordfisher 6 mei 2009 om 09:46
1
Lid sinds: 27 feb 2008
Laatste bezoek: 21 okt 2009
Aantal posts:
97
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 3
Gegeven: 0
Grote stijger vandaag. Nu al sinds vorige week 5 euro erbij!
HerrKaiser 6 mei 2009 om 09:56
1
Lid sinds: 20 jan 2009
Laatste bezoek: 29 mei 2018
Aantal posts:
21.601
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2831
Gegeven: 3585
idd. heb die nog op de kop kunnen slaan rond 21 euro, stel u voor, wie had dat gedacht...
HerrKaiser 12 jun 2009 om 14:07
1
Lid sinds: 20 jan 2009
Laatste bezoek: 29 mei 2018
Aantal posts:
21.601
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2831
Gegeven: 3585
New York - Op 8-6-2009 herhalen de analisten van Keefe Bruyette & Woods hun koopadvies voor het Franse financiële concern BNP Paribas (ISIN: FR0000131104 / Mnemo: BNP).

Het 12-maands koersdoel voor BNP Paribas wordt opwaarts bijgesteld van 57.00 euro naar 63.00 euro. In 2007 bedroeg de koerswinstverhouding (berekend met de ultimo slotkoers van het aandeel in 2007) 8.63.
TraderRon 12 jun 2009 om 14:09
1
Lid sinds: 31 okt 2008
Laatste bezoek: 29 mei 2018
Aantal posts:
13.851
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 771
Gegeven: 490
Alleen de nederlandse financials willen laatste tijd niet echt meer ;-)
el toro invencible 12 jun 2009 om 14:19
1
Lid sinds: 04 sep 2006
Laatste bezoek: 04 apr 2018
Aantal posts:
1.108
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 95
Gegeven: 199
Het Tilmant effect??? :)
www.fd.nl/artikel/11624045/michel-til...
HerrKaiser 12 jun 2009 om 14:59
1
Lid sinds: 20 jan 2009
Laatste bezoek: 29 mei 2018
Aantal posts:
21.601
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2831
Gegeven: 3585
(Analist.nl) Amsterdam - Op 12-6-2009 verhogen de analisten van ING Fin. Markets hun advies voor het Franse financiële concern BNP Paribas (ISIN: FR0000131104 / Mnemo: BNP) van "houden" naar "kopen".

Een koersdoel wordt niet afgegeven. In 2007 bedroeg de koerswinstverhouding (berekend met de ultimo slotkoers van het aandeel in 2007) 8.63.

(Analist.nl) Amsterdam - Op 11-6-2009 verhoogt analist Jurriaan Hofman van IRIS zijn advies voor het Franse financiële concern BNP Paribas (ISIN: FR0000131104 / Mnemo: BNP) van "houden" naar "kopen".

Een koersdoel wordt niet afgegeven. In 2007 bedroeg de koerswinstverhouding (berekend met de ultimo slotkoers van het aandeel in 2007) 8.63.
HerrKaiser 12 jun 2009 om 15:03
1
Lid sinds: 20 jan 2009
Laatste bezoek: 29 mei 2018
Aantal posts:
21.601
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2831
Gegeven: 3585
UPDATE 1-BNP Paribas says well placed despite tough market
Thu Jun 11, 2009

* Well placed despite tough environment

(Adds detail, background)

PARIS, June 11 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA: Quote, Profile, Research, Stock Buzz), France's biggest bank by market value, remains well placed despite the tough environment caused by the global financial crisis, it said on Thursday.

"We are fully equipped to meet the challenges of 2009," Chief Executive Baudouin Prot told a conference organised by the bank. His remarks were broadcast on BNP Paribas' Web site.

Prot also said he hoped the cost of risk in 2010 would be below that of 2009.

Last month, BNP Paribas said first-quarter net profit fell 21 percent from a year ago to 1.56 billion euros ($2.2 billion), although the results were well ahead of analyst forecasts. [ID:nL6247697]

BNP Paribas has also sealed a deal to buy some of the main assets of European bank Fortis (FOR.BR: Quote, Profile, Research, Stock Buzz), which will make it the eurozone's biggest bank in terms of deposits.

BNP Paribas shares were up 0.1 percent at 48.35 euros in early morning trade, broadly in line with a 0.2 percent rise in the DJ Stoxx European banking index . (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by David Holmes) ($1=.7126 Euro)

www.reuters.com/articlePrint?articleI...
HerrKaiser 12 jun 2009 om 15:07
1
Lid sinds: 20 jan 2009
Laatste bezoek: 29 mei 2018
Aantal posts:
21.601
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2831
Gegeven: 3585
Vietcombank, Cardif and SeAbank launch VCLI, specialist in bancassurance

www.bnpparibas.com/en/news/group.asp?...,%20Cardif%20and%20SeAbank%20launch%20VCLI,%20specialist%20in%20bancassurance

www.bnpparibas.com/en/news/group.asp
HerrKaiser 12 jun 2009 om 15:23
0
Lid sinds: 20 jan 2009
Laatste bezoek: 29 mei 2018
Aantal posts:
21.601
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2831
Gegeven: 3585
DOW JONES à 12.000 en Septembre 09 !!!!

Dow Will Reach 12,000 By September: Strategist
Published: Wednesday, 10 Jun 2009

By: JeeYeon Park

Mike Rubino, president of Rubino Financial, and Harry Clark, president and CEO of Clark Capital Management Group, shared their market strategies and investment recommendations in a bulls vs. bears discussion.

“The sky is not falling — it’s rising,” Clark told CNBC. He believes that the Dow will reach 12,000 by September or October of this year.

“Ninety percent of all stocks are above their 10-day moving average, which means we’re not going to have any more corrections above 5 to 6 percent—that’s historically a fact,” he said.

Clark said consumers have hit their lowest point and will start spending again, which is a bullish sign.

Second Opinion:

* Brace For Market Pullback Soon: S&P's Stovall

On the other hand, Rubino said while he is bullish in the short-term, there are still economic reasons behind his longer bearish outlook.

“Unemployment rate is rising, the housing market is horrible, banks aren’t lending, consumers aren’t spending, and to top it all off — we have the communization of the American economy,” said Rubino.

Recommendations:

Clark Likes:

Metals, Mining, Steel and Coal ETFs

Consumer Discretionary

Financials

Emerging Markets

Rubino Likes:

Energy—Especially Oil

Emerging Markets—Especially Asia
HerrKaiser 12 jun 2009 om 15:55
1
Lid sinds: 20 jan 2009
Laatste bezoek: 29 mei 2018
Aantal posts:
21.601
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2831
Gegeven: 3585
Recession May Be Done By September 09

www.youtube.com/watch?v=om8u12fy7hk

Analysis and discussion with Thomas Harr, Senior Currency Strategist. He talks about the economies recovery from recession. (The Trade)
HerrKaiser 12 jun 2009 om 15:58
1
Lid sinds: 20 jan 2009
Laatste bezoek: 29 mei 2018
Aantal posts:
21.601
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2831
Gegeven: 3585
BNP Paribas : RECESSION Is Over in U.K.

BNP Paribas

watch :

www.bloomberg.com/avp/avp.htm?N=av&T=...
HerrKaiser 26 jun 2009 om 09:12
1
Lid sinds: 20 jan 2009
Laatste bezoek: 29 mei 2018
Aantal posts:
21.601
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2831
Gegeven: 3585
Advies omschrijving:
(Analist.nl) Parijs - Op 24-6-2009 verhogen de analisten van Société Générale hun advies voor het Franse financiële concern BNP Paribas (ISIN: FR0000131104 / Mnemo: BNP) van "houden" naar "kopen".

Het 12-maands koersdoel voor BNP Paribas wordt opwaarts bijgesteld van 41.00 euro naar 54.00 euro. In 2007 bedroeg de koerswinstverhouding (berekend met de ultimo slotkoers van het aandeel in 2007) 8.63.

source : www.analist.nl/index.php?page=advies&...
HerrKaiser 26 jun 2009 om 09:13
1
Lid sinds: 20 jan 2009
Laatste bezoek: 29 mei 2018
Aantal posts:
21.601
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2831
Gegeven: 3585
BNP PARIBAS : AVIS 29 ANALYSTS

ACHETER : 11

ACHETER / Conserver : 7

Conserver : 9

Conserver / vendre : 1

vendre : 1

AVIS 29 ANALYSTS :

AHORRO CORPORATION FINANCIERA SA, BANK JULIUS BAER, BBVA BOLSA, CAIC, CDC BOURSE, CREDIT SUISSE FIRST BOSTON, DEUTSCHE BANK GLOBAL RSRCH FI, DG BANK, EIFB, IBERSECURITIES, ING BARINGS, JP MORGAN, KEEFE BRUYETTE & WOODS, NOMURA SECURITIES, ODDO PINATTON, SAL. OPPENHEIM, SALOMON SMITH BARNEY, SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE, WESTLB
HerrKaiser 26 jun 2009 om 14:18
1
Lid sinds: 20 jan 2009
Laatste bezoek: 29 mei 2018
Aantal posts:
21.601
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2831
Gegeven: 3585
CNBC : ACHETEZ MAINTENANT FINANCIERS

Market Tips: Buy, Buy, Buy US Stocks

| 26 Jun 2009 | 06:14 AM

Global stocks rose on Friday as metal and oil prices gained. Experts tell CNBC the rally still has legs and it's time to buy, buy, buy.

Time to Shop in the US

The second-quarter earnings season may offer positive surprises, says Milton Ezrati of Lord Abbett, after U.S. first-quarter GDP fell a less-than-expected 5.5%. He tells CNBC that he sees long-term opportunities in the U.S. market.

US Markets Can Continue to Rally

Milton Ezrati, partner, senior economist & market strategist at Lord Abbett sees a lot of evidence to suggest that the U.S. market can continue to rally. But he tells CNBC that this is unlikely to happen in a straight line.

Buy Financials, Defensives

Robert Howe, chief executive officer at Geomatrix (H.K.) is buying financials and defensives.

Underweight Equities

Hans Goetti, chief investment officer at LGT Bank in Liechtenstein, says the market rally still has legs given abundant liquidity, but he is underweight equities.

The Case for Managed Futures

Hans Goetti, chief investment officer at LGT Bank in Liechtenstein finds attractive opportunities in managed futures and high quality corporate bonds.

Don't Listen to Economists!

Don't listen to the economists, quips Roger Nightingale, strategist at Pointon York. He says corporates give a better gauge of the environment, and that they now say things are still weak.

Increase Exposure to Asia

Investors should increase their exposure to Asian equities, advises Kerry Series, head of Asia Pacific equities at AMP Capital Investors.

Commodities Due for a Correction

The commodity market is due for a correction, believes Mark Hansen, director of trading at CPM Group, adding that energy will lead the way.

Dollar Finds Good Support at 95-Yen Range

Jonathan Cavenagh, currency strategist at Westpac Bank, believes the green shoots story will fade going into the third quarter and risk aversion is creeping back. He tells CNBC a less downbeat tankan will be positive for the yen but will not make lasting impact on dollar-yen trade.


URL: www.cnbc.com/id/31560869/
HerrKaiser 26 jun 2009 om 14:19
1
Lid sinds: 20 jan 2009
Laatste bezoek: 29 mei 2018
Aantal posts:
21.601
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2831
Gegeven: 3585
CNBC : ACHETEZ MAINTENANT FINANCIERS


www.cnbc.com/id/15840232/?video=11645...
HerrKaiser 23 aug 2009 om 16:42
1
Lid sinds: 20 jan 2009
Laatste bezoek: 29 mei 2018
Aantal posts:
21.601
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2831
Gegeven: 3585
vrijdag noteerden ze bij sluiting 58,90 euro, ben benieuwd voor maandag hoeveel mijn aandelen gaan openen ;
60 of 61 euro ?
nu de heropleving bezig is gaan we die enorme winsten niet vlug meer meemaken
aex 400 binnen paar maanden
nobahamas 1 okt 2009 om 19:30
1
Lid sinds: 20 dec 2008
Laatste bezoek: 29 mei 2018
Aantal posts:
9.687
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1365
Gegeven: 553
Waarom daalt BNP nu zo sterk?
Bang voor verwatering?
Alle uitleg is welkom
HerrKaiser 6 okt 2009 om 09:11
1
Lid sinds: 20 jan 2009
Laatste bezoek: 29 mei 2018
Aantal posts:
21.601
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2831
Gegeven: 3585
Advies omschrijving:
(Analist.nl) Arlington, Virginia - Op 30-9-2009 herhalen de analisten van Friedman Billings Ramsey hun houdadvies voor het Franse financiële concern BNP Paribas (ISIN: FR0000131104 / Mnemo: BNP).

Het 12-maands koersdoel voor BNP Paribas wordt opwaarts bijgesteld van 58.79 euro naar 68.60 euro. In 2007 bedroeg de koerswinstverhouding (berekend met de ultimo slotkoers van het aandeel in 2007) 8.63.
HerrKaiser 5 nov 2009 om 08:48
1
Lid sinds: 20 jan 2009
Laatste bezoek: 29 mei 2018
Aantal posts:
21.601
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2831
Gegeven: 3585
Fortis Bank geeft BNP Paribas duw in de rug
Draagt ruim half miljard bij tot resultaat voor belastingen
BNP Paribas-topman Baudouin Prot

BNP Paribas heeft over het derde kwartaal een nettowinst geboekt van 1,305 miljard euro. Dat is bijna 45 procent meer dan over dezelfde periode vorig jaar en meer dan verwacht. Analisten geraadpleegd door het persagentschap Bloomberg gingen gemiddeld uit van een winststijging met 40 procent. Het goede resultaat is te danken aan Fortis Bank en de tak zakenbankieren.

www.tijd.be/nieuws/ondernemingen_fina...
hahahahaha, vliegen vandaag....
HerrKaiser 17 feb 2010 om 08:47
1
Lid sinds: 20 jan 2009
Laatste bezoek: 29 mei 2018
Aantal posts:
21.601
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2831
Gegeven: 3585
BNP Paribas ziet winst bijna verdubbelen in 2009
Bank verhoogt dividend tot 1,5 euro

www.tijd.be/nieuws/ondernemingen_fina...

laat maar komen ;)
89 Posts, Pagina: 1 2 3 4 5 » | Laatste
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Markt vandaag

Italiaanse onrust op beurzen houdt aan

17:43 De Europese aandelenbeurzen zijn dinsdag opnieuw duidelijk in het rood gesloten. De politieke crisis in het...

    Indices

    AEX 554,77 -0,91%
    Dow30# 24.318,27 -1,76%
    EUR/USD 1,1523 -0,87%
    Germany30^ 12.625,10 -1,85%
    Gold spot 1.299,79 +0,13%
    LDN100-24h 7.602,96 -1,70%
    NY-Nasdaq Composite 7.433,85 +0,13%

    Stijgers

    Flow T...
    +2,87%
    Kendrion
    +1,41%
    Van La...
    +0,79%
    SBM Of...
    +0,67%
    Royal ...
    +0,65%

    Dalers

    Altice
    -5,09%
    ASR Ne...
    -4,80%
    Avantium
    -3,97%
    NN Group
    -3,83%
    ABN AMRO
    -3,64%

    Nieuws Forum Meer»

    (2)

    @monkeytail op 29-mei-18 18:51
    (50)

    DeZwarteRidder op 29-mei-18 18:50
    (2)

    Foppie op 29-mei-18 18:44
    (2)

    Dennis V. op 29-mei-18 17:47
    (2)

    Jestbread op 29-mei-18 16:52

    Column Forum Meer»

    (171)

    snuf13 op 29-mei-18 19:27
    (2)

    Jeroen_The_Man op 29-mei-18 18:20
    (4)

    Bakker88 op 29-mei-18 18:13
    (5)

    ronaldus op 29-mei-18 18:10
    (11)

    NicoInberg op 29-mei-18 17:23
     

    Populair

    Trending

    Bitcoin

    Opinie

    Actueel

    Koersen

    Premium

    Forum

    Secties

    Mijn IEX

    Over IEX