Franse aandelen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

  3. [verwijderd] 23 april 2010 18:20
    In het Engels:
    -----------------
    Updated on April 25, 2008
    NEWS RELEASES

    S.T.DUPONT : CONSOLIDATED SALES FOR THE YEAR 2009-2010
    (4/23/2010 6:02:00 PM)


    << BACK attached documents:

    --------------------------------------------------------------------------------

    23 April 2010

    Strong increase in sales in controlled distribution

    Turnaround in sales to Agents and Distributors

    Strong increase in sales for Lighters and Writing Instruments

    Sales as at March, 31, 2010 are as follows

    4th quarter and year to date 2009-2010 (per geographical area)
    Euros millions Quarter 4 Variation 12 months Variation
    31/03/2010 Gross Organic 31/03/2010 Gross Organic
    France 2,2 27,8% 27,8% 9,9 20,3% 20,3%
    Europe controlled distribution (ex France) 1,4 10,7% 10,5% 8,5 10,5% 10,4%
    Asia controlled distribution 5,9 0,3% 5,8% 22,7 1,6% 4,4%
    Total controlled distribution 9,4 7,0% 6,2% 41,1 10,0% 9,3%
    Agents 3,6 17,6% 18,1% 13,7 -28,8% -28,8%
    Total Products 13,1 9,8% 9,3% 54,8 -2,4% -3,0%


    (unaudited)

    For the 4th quarter, sales are strongly increasing, especially within the controlled network:
    France improves its sales growth (+27.8%);
    As regards Western Europe, increase in sales remains material (+10.5% for the quarter). This increase concerns all the markets except Spain that is still decreasing due to the specific economical situation of the country ;
    In Asia, Hong-Kong/China is increasing while Japan is flat ;
    As for Agents and Distributors, although Russia didn't start reordering, other markets (Middle East and Eastern Europe) did well for the quarter.

    On a cumulative basis, the overall increase in controlled distribution didn't compensate the drop in sales to agents and distributors despite the turnaround during the 4th quarter.

    Exchange rate impact accounted for +0.5% both for the quarter and the year to date.

    Par sector of business, sales are the following:
    Euros millions Quarter 4 Variation 12 months Variation
    31/03/2010 Gross Organic 31/03/2010 Gross Organic
    Lighters and writing instruments 6,4 19,3% 18,4% 28,8 6,7% 5,8%
    Leather goods, access. & RTW 6,7 2,0% 2,0% 26,1 -10,9% -11,1%
    Total Sales products 13,1 9,8% 9,3% 54,8 -2,4% -3,0%


    (unaudited)

    All sector of business are increasing for the 4th quarter. This is especially true for Lighters and Writing instruments, thanks to the impact of new products launches in 2009-2010 (Défi pen and Jet lighters). Limited editions (Shanghai & Neptune) did also well and are all sold out.

    As regards leather goods, accessories and RTW, if sales are slightly increasing in Q4, we must point out the turnaround when comparing with sales variance on a cumulative basis.



  7. YVES11 3 augustus 2010 10:02
    Les ventes du groupe de luxe St Dupont se sont améliorées au premier trimestre de son exercice décalé 2010/2011 (clos au 30 juin) de près de 19% à 14,4 millions d'euros, grâce à l'Asie et une reprise des ventes aux distributeurs, a-t-il annoncé vendredi.

    stijging boven 0.21 cent op korte tijd is best mogelijk ,vrijdagnabeurs kwam nieuws dat verkoop met 19 % gestegen was
