Franse aandelen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Updated on April 25, 2008
S.T.DUPONT : CONSOLIDATED SALES FOR THE YEAR 2009-2010
(4/23/2010 6:02:00 PM)
23 April 2010
Strong increase in sales in controlled distribution
Turnaround in sales to Agents and Distributors
Strong increase in sales for Lighters and Writing Instruments
Sales as at March, 31, 2010 are as follows
4th quarter and year to date 2009-2010 (per geographical area)
Euros millions Quarter 4 Variation 12 months Variation
31/03/2010 Gross Organic 31/03/2010 Gross Organic
France 2,2 27,8% 27,8% 9,9 20,3% 20,3%
Europe controlled distribution (ex France) 1,4 10,7% 10,5% 8,5 10,5% 10,4%
Asia controlled distribution 5,9 0,3% 5,8% 22,7 1,6% 4,4%
Total controlled distribution 9,4 7,0% 6,2% 41,1 10,0% 9,3%
Agents 3,6 17,6% 18,1% 13,7 -28,8% -28,8%
Total Products 13,1 9,8% 9,3% 54,8 -2,4% -3,0%
(unaudited)
For the 4th quarter, sales are strongly increasing, especially within the controlled network:
France improves its sales growth (+27.8%);
As regards Western Europe, increase in sales remains material (+10.5% for the quarter). This increase concerns all the markets except Spain that is still decreasing due to the specific economical situation of the country ;
In Asia, Hong-Kong/China is increasing while Japan is flat ;
As for Agents and Distributors, although Russia didn't start reordering, other markets (Middle East and Eastern Europe) did well for the quarter.
On a cumulative basis, the overall increase in controlled distribution didn't compensate the drop in sales to agents and distributors despite the turnaround during the 4th quarter.
Exchange rate impact accounted for +0.5% both for the quarter and the year to date.
Par sector of business, sales are the following:
Euros millions Quarter 4 Variation 12 months Variation
31/03/2010 Gross Organic 31/03/2010 Gross Organic
Lighters and writing instruments 6,4 19,3% 18,4% 28,8 6,7% 5,8%
Leather goods, access. & RTW 6,7 2,0% 2,0% 26,1 -10,9% -11,1%
Total Sales products 13,1 9,8% 9,3% 54,8 -2,4% -3,0%
(unaudited)
All sector of business are increasing for the 4th quarter. This is especially true for Lighters and Writing instruments, thanks to the impact of new products launches in 2009-2010 (Défi pen and Jet lighters). Limited editions (Shanghai & Neptune) did also well and are all sold out.
As regards leather goods, accessories and RTW, if sales are slightly increasing in Q4, we must point out the turnaround when comparing with sales variance on a cumulative basis.
Helemaal niet slecht denk ik. Dieptepunt achter de rug. Maandag een paar centjes hoger? Eerst weekend!
De 0.19 helemaal en de 0.20 gedeeltelijk leeggekocht.Ik zie geen nieuws, maar ben benieuwd of er hier eindelijk weer eens iets gaat gebeuren.
Les ventes du groupe de luxe St Dupont se sont améliorées au premier trimestre de son exercice décalé 2010/2011 (clos au 30 juin) de près de 19% à 14,4 millions d'euros, grâce à l'Asie et une reprise des ventes aux distributeurs, a-t-il annoncé vendredi.
stijging boven 0.21 cent op korte tijd is best mogelijk ,vrijdagnabeurs kwam nieuws dat verkoop met 19 % gestegen was
Wow. Vrijdag nabeurs goede berichten: 0.28 cent...
mwaaah lekker hoor... 30% winst op 1 dag... maar eens kijken of ik op 0.29 uit kan stappen
Nah ben eruit op 0.29. Heeft wel 10 maanden geduurd maar toch niet slecht een winst van 45%. Btw die Fransen zijn laten zich echt helemaal gek maken... Hopelijk slaat dit over naar de andere pennystocks, ik zit nu ook nog in Cibox en in Theolia.
Ben ff op vakantie geweest... is niemand dit opgevallen? St Dupont is ff 300% gestegen de laatste maanden... en dat voorals nog zonder nieuws, behalve een sterke verbeteringen van de resultaten.
Hopen maar dat de gekte overslaat naar de andere Franse pennystocks :)
Een bedrijf dat rond de 400M uitstaande aandelen heeft en dit jaar max 2M winst zal maken.... of er is een overname aanstaande, of die Fransen zijn echt helemaal gek geworden... 0.85 inmiddels
0.99 geraakt
Ik zeg dit was de top maar ja dat dacht ik bij 0.4 ook al... motiveert mij wel om rustig in Cibox te blijven zitten want de resulaten waren daar eigenlijk veel spectaculairder dan bij St Dupont.
en nu weer terug naar 0.70... tja je zal maar gekocht hebben op 0.99...
kan volgende week wellicht naar 0.09 en meer gaan voor de cijfers
dupont aandeel van de dag + 34 percent nu ,vanmorgen zelf even 0.12 cent gezien
