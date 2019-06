Goldman considers share saleGoldman Sachs is considering a multi-billion dollar share issue to fund the repayment of the $10bn (£6.75bn) US government loan handed to the Wall Street bank at the height of the global financial crisis last autumn.By Mark KleinmanLast Updated: 9:27PM BST 04 Apr 2009Goldman, which will report its first-quarter results on April 14, is expected to announce on the same day that it is to submit a formal application to repay the sum given to it as soon as it passes the formal “stress test” being conducted by government officials on all major US financial institutions.People close to the bank say that its management, led by chairman and chief executive Lloyd Blankfein, is assessing a range of options for repaying the money loaned to it as part of the US Treasury’s Troubled Asset Relief Programme (Tarp). These include orchestrating a new share sale or funding the repayment from existing capital resources, and it may still decide to pursue the latter route.Goldman, along with a number of its rivals, is understood to have enjoyed a spectacular first three months of the year in terms of its trading performance, according to insiders.The bank would not require additional capital to repay the Tarp money, having raised $11bn from investors including Warren Buffett, the so-called “Sage of Omaha”, last autumn.Some senior Goldman officials believe, however, that the ongoing banking turmoil means that it should continue to take a conservative view of its balance sheet and exploit further opportunities to raise additional capital if it is accessible on reasonable terms.A number of smaller American banks have already taken steps to repay Tarp funds, but Goldman is expected to be the first Wall Street firm to do so.Goldman has also been linked with the sale of part of its stake in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, the world’s largest bank by market value, when a lock-up period expires later this month. However, people close to Goldman said that any such disposal would be unconnected to the repayment of the Tarp funds.Goldman declined to comment.