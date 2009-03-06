Login
 
Home  /  Forum  /  Koffiekamer  /  Gaat niet goed met General Electric.

Koffiekamer « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Gaat niet goed met General Electric.

Volgen
 

U volgt dit forumtopic.

Wijzig uw voorkeuren bij uw volginstellingen.

Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
24 Posts, Pagina: 1 2 » | Laatste
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omlaag ↓
[verwijderd] 6 mrt 2009 om 20:15
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
15.061
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 3759
Gegeven: 7287

Om verwarring te voorkomen met GM een aanzet tot een apart GE draadje. Bij de creditcarddivisie zijn wat probleemtjes, maar laat ik hier mee beginnen. Het is niet opbeurend dus neem er nog eentje op deze vrijdagavond.

" General Electric Pays Price for Real Estate, Debt Investments

By Daniel Taub and Rachel Layne

March 6 (Bloomberg) -- General Electric Co. Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Immelt is paying the price for his investments in commercial real estate and U.K. property debt.

Profit at GE Real Estate dropped by $1.1 billion last year, according to the annual report from the parent company’s GE Capital finance arm. Fairfield, Connecticut-based General Electric’s real estate earnings are likely to fall further as occupancies and rents drop in a U.S. recession that’s now in its second year, said James S. Corl, who oversees distressed real estate investments at Siguler Guff & Co. in New York.

“They spent a huge amount of money in real estate,” Corl said. “They paid a full price for what ends up being a lot of mediocre real estate.”

General Electric shares this week dropped below $6 for the first time since December 1991 on concern that GE Capital may require additional cash. GE Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer Keith Sherin said in a statement yesterday that he sees no need to raise additional capital, and that the company’s financial services businesses expect to be profitable in the first quarter of 2009 and all year.

Sherin also said the company will host a GE Capital investor meeting later this month and examine the “hot spots in the company, including real estate, U.S. consumer, global mortgage with a focus on U.K. home lending, and central and eastern Europe exposure.”

GE said on Jan. 23 that its real estate unit will post a loss of $500 million this year as it absorbs $4 billion more in pretax losses. That will help drag GE Capital’s profit down to $5 billion from $8.6 billion in 2008, the company said.

‘Too Much Exposure?’

“Did we end up with too much exposure in certain areas during the credit bubble? Maybe, a few,” Immelt said in his annual letter to shareholders, released March 2. “Today, I wish we had less exposure to commercial real estate and U.K. mortgages.”

GE’s commercial real estate business consists of both property and real estate loans. It has stakes in or financing on 8,000 properties in 2,600 cities, with an average investment of less than $10 million, according to regulatory filings. GE’s property includes office buildings, warehouses and apartments, with about 71 percent located outside the U.S., primarily in Europe, Asia, Canada and Mexico, the company said.

‘Cash-Flow Positive’

“Our conservative underwriting of properties for which a valid value-add strategy (improve the building, re-lease, raise rents) was appropriate makes us comfortable with our portfolio,” GE spokesman Russell Wilkerson said in a statement yesterday. “We have business plans in place to improve properties where necessary. Many of these properties still carry below-market rents, providing us with protection and some upside.”

The company’s property “portfolio generates $1.7 billion in net operating income, while we depreciate the assets by about $1.1 billion per year,” Wilkerson said. “This makes the properties cash-flow positive in the aggregate.”

GE in 2006 purchased Arden Realty Inc. for $3.2 billion. Arden was then the largest publicly traded landlord in Southern California. The company also bought self-storage company Storage USA in 2002 and sold it for $2.3 billion in 2005.

Cutting Costs

“It’s an understatement today to say operating in this environment is tough,” Joaquin de Monet, chief executive officer of GE’s Arden Realty, said yesterday at Incisive Media’s Real Estate 2009 conference in Los Angeles. Arden is working on cutting costs during the slump, he said. “It’s really a focus on how diligent you can be.”

The vacancy rate at U.S. office buildings likely will rise to 16.7 percent this year from 14.5 percent at the end of 2008 as tenants cut jobs, research company Reis Inc. said last month. Vacancies at U.S. retail centers approached a 10-year high in the fourth quarter, and apartment rents fell as the national vacancy rate climbed to a four-year high, Reis said in January.

Sherin said the company has about $50 billion of commercial real estate loans, and about $34 billion of equity. “That’s the actual value of the properties, with over 80 percent of that with no third-party debt,” Sherin said in yesterday’s statement. The company has $2.9 billion of commercial mortgage-backed securities.

The company accounts for its real estate holdings at the price they paid for them, depreciating the values over time, rather than periodically marking them to their current market values, arguing that the company is a long-term investor, CreditSights Inc. analysts led by Richard Hofmann said in a March 3 note to investors.

“We are an owner-operator,” Wilkerson said in the statement. “We expect to hold the properties for the long term, so therefore they need to be accounted for in a different manner. If we did mark to market we would remove the depreciation from our net income calculation, so this would be an offset.”

‘Look Out Below’

GE Capital “has staunchly defended its long-term hold position for real estate assets, allowing it to carry positions at historical cost (and depreciate those values over time), rather than marking-to-market, which we imagine could turn into a ‘look out below’ type exercise in the current climate,” Hofmann wrote.

GE’s position on mark-to-market accounting is similar to the approach of U.S. real estate investment trusts, and has led analysts such as Nicholas P. Heymann at Sterne Agee, a Birmingham, Alabama-based brokerage, to reach their own conclusions about the value of the company’s holdings.

“We conservatively believe there could be 5 to 13 percent, or $4.3 billion to $11.0 billion, of cumulative losses/write-downs in the commercial real estate portfolios,” Heymann and his fellow Sterne Agee analysts said in a note to investors this week.

GE’s Wilkerson said the company will update investors on details of the company’s real estate holdings at the presentation the week of March 16.

Early in Cycle?

With a tougher refinancing market and property income being hurt by a rise in vacancies, “we believe asset values will experience significant weakness for the next several years,” Heymann wrote. “Furthermore, our analysis of the commercial real estate portfolio indicates the company’s holdings are concentrated in markets that are early in the credit deterioration/vacancy cycle.”

GE officials have argued that the company has acted quickly to avert trouble. It left the U.S. mortgage business in 2007, ahead of the surge in residential loan defaults. More than 8.3 million U.S. mortgage holders owed more on their loans in the fourth quarter than their property was worth as the recession cut home values by $2.4 trillion last year, First American CoreLogic said yesterday.

GE “exited U.S. mortgage as soon as we recognized the issues,” Sherin said in a presentation at a Barclays Plc conference last month.

‘Manage Through’

“Yes, our real estate business is larger than we want in this environment, but we can manage through,” he said.

In Europe, GE has $22 billion of real estate assets. About a third of that was rea
[verwijderd] 7 mrt 2009 om 21:58
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
15.061
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 3759
Gegeven: 7287

Niemand een mening? Zijn we wel echte beleggers? GE is het belangrijkste U.S.-bedrijf en zit in alle delen van de economie. Meer dan 200.000 werknemers. De creditcardtak is alleen al 4de bank in de U.S. Jarenlang gegarandeerde hoge stabiele dividenduitkeringen en nu niet meer dus.

Problemen met onroerend goed zoals in het bovenstaande valt te lezen. Geen KK-er geinteresseeerd?

Groet, Jonas
arjan k 7 mrt 2009 om 22:03
1
Lid sinds: 07 okt 2006
Laatste bezoek: 14 mei 2015
Aantal posts:
4.702
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 322
Gegeven: 172
interview met de ceo gezien op cnbc, ze redden het wel.
[verwijderd] 7 mrt 2009 om 22:12
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
15.061
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 3759
Gegeven: 7287

Arjan, ik zal eens kijken of ik dat interview kan vinden. Gelukkig heb ik een mede forumlid gevonden die ook over GE nadenkt en zit ik niet helemaal in het luchtledige te zwetsen.

Ik kan geen directe onderbouwde reactie geven. Dat kost even tijd en dat zal je begrijpen.

Groet, Jonas
[verwijderd] 7 mrt 2009 om 22:47
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
58
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 3
Gegeven: 1
Jonas.......één van de oorzaken.....


market-ticker.denninger.net/archives/...

market-ticker.denninger.net/archives/...

market-ticker.denninger.net/archives/...

GE wordt de markt uitgeshort....

Die Karl is trouwens lekker leesvoer elke dag......weet alle aspecten van deze crisis haarfijn uit te leggen.....

Veel plezier,


Bas.
Bart Meerdink 7 mrt 2009 om 22:58
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 2000
Laatste bezoek: 27 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
4.377
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 944
Gegeven: 569
quote:

jonas schreef:


" General Electric Pays Price for Real Estate, Debt Investments

Link: www.bloomberg.com/apps/news?pid=20601...

Koers is inmiddels weer $7,06

Buffett stopte begin oktober 3 miljard USD in GE, en toen was de koers nog drie keer zo hoog.

Ondanks het verlagen van het dividend (van $0,31 naar $0,10 per kwartaal) is GE potentieel natuurlijk wel een koopje op deze koers. Maar dan moet je wel eerst een hoop studeren, net als Buffett, en dan nog kan de schuld van ruim 500 miljard (!) in verhouding tot de marketcap (75 miljard) voorzichtig maken.

Ikzelf doe tot nu toe niets in Amerikaanse aandelen, ik heb het gevoel dan een uitwedstrijd te spelen, met een informatieachterstand.

/edit, Zzzz... bedankt voor de linkjes; Ik heb al veel vaker geschreven de Credit Default Swaps z.s.m. verboden en geliquideerd moeten worden, het is puur vergif voor de markt.
[verwijderd] 7 mrt 2009 om 23:11
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
15.061
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 3759
Gegeven: 7287

Bart, dank. Eigenlijk moet ik andere dingen doen, maar dit is toch schrikken?

"Tuesday, March 3. 2009
Posted by Karl Denninger in Politics at 11:35

Here It Comes (GE)
This is what is going to happen, as I noted in BlogTalkRadio yesterday afternoon, if "The Bezzle" is not removed from our system NOW.

Take a look at that folks. That's a snapshot of today's volume for June GE $2.50 PUTs.

That's over 52,000 contracts traded today, controlling 5.2 million shares.

They were purchased for about 30 cents, which means that the price has to be under $2.20 for them to go "in the money".

This is a bankruptcy bet on General Electric by the third week of June.

That's right - General Electric.

Folks, this is precisely what I was talking about last night on BlogTalkRadio. Go listen to my monologue on "The Bezzle", right at the front of the show, very carefully.

This is precisely what has happened with many financial institutions already and what happened to hundreds of companies during the 00-03 Tech Wreck.

General Electric is a stalwart of our financial and industrial system. A bankruptcy by GE would be catastrophic for our economy and capital markets. The follow-on damage with suppliers and customers would be even worse.

If "The Bezzle" is not brought under control right damn now this is what is going to to happen to company after company. We WILL see the S&P trade at one hundred if we start to see firms like GE go down the toilet.

Ladies and Gentlemen, Legislators and President Obama, your time is running out to change direction.

The number of people who have told me that I am wasting my time continues to grow.

You folks who are sending me those emails are missing the point of my activities in this regard.

It is my intention to guarantee that these actions and intentional and willful blindness is documented so that when these failures occur, which I have predicted and provided a path by which they can be prevented, occur due to the intentional and willful malfeasance of our lawmakers and policy "wonks", the people can correctly hold to account the people responsible for their unemployment, homelessness and hunger.

When firms like GE come under attack like this what I am talking about here is coming - imminently.

Either behavior changes RIGHT NOW or the outcome will become inevitable."

Nu moet ik wat andere dingen doen. Het is niet anders. Kom erop terug.

Groet, Jonas. Bart ouwe Univarmakker, ik weet het nog wel.
Bart Meerdink 7 mrt 2009 om 23:26
1
Lid sinds: 01 jan 2000
Laatste bezoek: 27 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
4.377
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 944
Gegeven: 569
@jonas, 5,2 miljoen aandelen GE is niet zo veel, en er zijn natuurlijk allerlei indekkings-mechanismen actief, zoals Karl Denninger ook beschrijft.

Wie weet is er de één of andere arbitrage gaande waarbij een partij CDS koopt wetende dat er een effect of de (optie-) markt is dat profijtelijk uitgebuit kan worden, wie weet.

Er is wel iets 'zieks' gaande als je zelfs Berkshire Hathaway's voortbestaan als object van CDS-speculatie ziet worden.

Ik snap eigenlijk niet dat er nog partijen zijn die rotzooi schrijven. Daarom vragen ze er natuurlijk zo'n hoge vergoeding voor...
Amor Arrows 8 mrt 2009 om 07:10
0
Lid sinds: 14 mrt 2001
Laatste bezoek: 17 apr 2016
Aantal posts:
15.093
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2620
Gegeven: 1395

Jonas schrijft:.....Niemand 'n mening.....

Howdy,

lees de andere GE-draadjes maar. Er zijn er al minstens 2, behalve deze.

>--:-)-->
gerrit 69 8 mrt 2009 om 13:03
1
Lid sinds: 12 aug 2006
Laatste bezoek: 27 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
17.875
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1746
Gegeven: 624
quote:

Amor Arrows schreef:



Jonas schrijft:.....Niemand 'n mening.....

Howdy,

lees de andere GE-draadjes maar. Er zijn er al minstens 2, behalve deze.

>--:-)-->


Het nadeel van de Koffiekamer is eigenlijk, dat er te veel draadjes worden opgestart.
Men ziet door de bomen het bos niet meer en tegen de tijd, dat je nog wat reacties verwacht op je eigen draadje, sta je allang op een andere pagina.
Misschien is een beperking tot 10 of 15 draadjes per werkdag wel een oplossing.

General Electric is een zwaarwegend beursfonds in Amerika en het zou beter geweest zijn als het bedrijf zich meer tot zijn core business had gehouden.
Het zwaard van Damocles hangt voor veel bedrijven boven hun toko en niemand weet meer wat de gevolgen zijn van deze kredietcrisis.
Mijn hoop is gevestigd op Obama, maar hij kan ook niet toveren.

Gerrit
[verwijderd] 8 mrt 2009 om 21:55
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
15.061
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 3759
Gegeven: 7287

Ik ben begonnen met dit dit draadje met in het achterhoofd de gedachte als het daar fout gaat dan zijn we in de aap gelogeerd. Ammor noemde eerdere draadjes. Ik heb er eentje kunnen vinden. Hier wat reacties, waarbij het mij er zeker niet omgaat de collega IEX-ers van domheid te betichten. Ik had sommige zaken zelf kunnen beweren. Je ziet wel dat de zaken zeer snel veranderd zijn.

"Nítwit - 19 feb 09, 21:43 | Reageer | Quote | Zoek | Dit is niet OK | Aanbevolen: 0

Ben je dan niet beter af met een s&p500 tracker?

jojobuitenzorg schreef:
Wel een goed aandeel als de Dow stijgt gaat GE net zo hard mee,zie het als een doorsnee van de US economie.
Staat op mijn kooplijst.
mvrgr jo jo

Gordon Shandling - 19 feb 09, 21:44 | Reageer | Quote | Zoek | Dit is niet OK | Aanbevolen: 0

Het is wachten op het downgraden van de rating. Nu nog AAA maar dit is een wassen neus gezien de problemen bij de financiele tak.

Zoek eens wat Amerikaanse sites op. Er wordt veek geschreven over GE. Zie o.a. seekingalpha.com/

Waarom wil je in GE beleggen? Je belegt eigenlijk in Amerika in het klein. Dus inclusief alle problemen van een financiële sector.
Amor Arrows - 19 feb 09, 21:47 | Reageer | Quote | Zoek | Dit is niet OK | Aanbevolen: 0

jojobuitenzorg schreef:

DonFredo5 schreef:

Bedankt voor je reactie jojo.
Weet voorlopig wel genoeg.
Erg speculatief, dus niet koopwaardig!

Groet, Fredo.

Wel een goed aandeel als de Dow stijgt gaat GE net zo hard mee,zie het als een doorsnee van de US economie.
Staat op mijn kooplijst.
mvrgr jo jo

Howdy,

GE afschrijven is inderdaad voorbarig.

Immelt heeft het dividend voor 2009 gegarandeerd, maar daarna zal het natuurlijk verlaagd of afgeschaft worden.
Ik kijk er ook al jaren naar toe, en heb 't ooit gehad rond de $40.

Is 1 van de beste concerns ter wereld, maar inderdaad het is voor ca. de helft 'n financieel bedrijf.

Dus afkijken hoe de financiele crisis zich ontwikkelt.

Het wordt met de dag goedkoper en aanlokkelijker (zal wel "meer aanlokkelijk" moeten zijn, maar aanlokkelijker klinkt zo mooi).

Misschien toch binnenkort 'n klein plukje alvast inkopen? Het is vast en zeker betere kwaliteit dan sommige rotzooi waar ik nog mee in de maag zit :-)"

Het zal mij allemaal benieuwen hoe dit gaat aflopen. Hoe je ook wendt of keert wij volgen met onze AEX steeds trouw de Amerikanen.

Groet, Jonas
op en top 8 mrt 2009 om 22:09
0
Lid sinds: 05 feb 2004
Laatste bezoek: 31 okt 2016
Aantal posts:
8.229
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1475
Gegeven: 561
Jonas ik zie je draadje nu pas.
Ik bankier bij GE.. ter info ze lieten een persbericht uitgaan afgelopen vrijdag over hun financieele situatie.

Eerlijk gezegd zie ik hen niet als loosers.
de finance tak zal het slecht doen maar niet slechter dan gemiddeld.
Immelt zit naast Obama in een team om utility werk te gaan doen in de USA. daar wordt natuurlijk wel geld aan verdiend.

Welke bank kan dat zeggen?
Wij nederlanders zijn echt negatievelingen.
Toen GE rapporteerde dat de heathcare divisie achterbleef zakt Philips gelijk als een baksteen van 28 naar 20 ..
Nu meldden ze niets over de healthcare divisie maar wel over de finance tak, en prompt zakken de finnen. Philips zakt echter ook mee , zal wel uit sympathie zijn.

Ze verliezen waarschijnlijk hun AAA status.. ben je dan een slecht bedrijf als je AA+ bent.?
Flauwekul allemaal.

Wat ze wel doen is de boel op orde zien te krijgen en daarbij houden ze de regie in eigen hand. Immers het wel of geen dividend uitkeren bepalen ze zelf. Of ze dan AAA of AA+ worden is aan een ander. Maar men meent dat de verlaging van het dividend al genoeg geld opbrengt om de balans weer op orde te brengen.

Als je nu short wilt gaan , doe dat dan op een one tric pony niet op een bedrijf wat altijd meerdere poten heeft om op te staan.

grt
[verwijderd] 8 mrt 2009 om 22:37
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
15.061
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 3759
Gegeven: 7287

Op en top, dank voor je reactie. Zie je wel in Rotterdam? Ik kijk naar GE niet zozeer om er direct in te beleggen, maar meer als graadmeter voor de U.S.-economie.

Het is een rijk bedrijf en dat maakt de vraag interessant hoe zij de klappen kunnen opvangen her en der. Dat ze verliezen bij die creditcardtak is wel duidelijk, maar waar verdienen ze dat dan terug of waar kunnen ze dat terugverdienen?

In het algemeen heb ik trouwens nu zoiets van waar zouden technologische doorbraken kunnen liggen? In de sfeer van consumentengoederen zie ik ze niet zo, maar ik zag dan ook niet indertijd het belang van een internet in dus dat zegt weinig. Ik ben zelfs al tevreden zonder flatscreme T.V. en heb ook nog een ouderwetse grote computerkijkdoos voor de snuffer.

Groet, Jonas
, 8 mrt 2009 om 22:48
0
Lid sinds: 31 mrt 2003
Laatste bezoek: 17 mei 2016
Aantal posts:
18.556
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 3651
Gegeven: 2613
Ik ben nog steeds niet in GE gestapt,blijf huiverig houd de US aandelen die ik heb maar blijf afwachten.

GE gebruik ik al jaren om het volume grafisch te zien als er geen expliciet nieuws over GE is gedraagt deze zich als de DOW,grafisch kun je dan zien hoe het volume die dag verloopt.

custom.marketwatch.com/custom/ameritr...

mvrgr jo jo
op en top 8 mrt 2009 om 22:54
0
Lid sinds: 05 feb 2004
Laatste bezoek: 31 okt 2016
Aantal posts:
8.229
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1475
Gegeven: 561
De Nedl tak kan zich prima bedruipen zonder kapitaalsinjectie van GE of zo..
Er worden (zijn) redelijk veel leningen afgelost
en ze hebben momenteel eigenlijk geld over.
ja dat is anders dan wat bij andere banken geldt.

Hoewel ik eerlijk gezegd de grootste voorzichtigheid wil nemen bij hetgeen ik lees.
Journalisten zijn vaak net niet intelligenter dan de persoon die ze vragen stellen.

Als Rotterdammer heb je wellicht ook het AD
moet je het stuk lezen over Wijers. Niet een kritische vraag niet een opmerkelijk nieuwsfeit.
Nee ik geen geen kritiek over mijn opvolgers
Nee ik ben niet immuun voor de credietcrises
Nee ik ben niet altijd thuis
Nou mooi intervieuw we zijn een stuk wijzer.

Omdat de situatie bij Ge-cap. in Nedl. zo is als ik die aangeef zou het mij niet verbazen dat die bij andere banken ook zo is.. dat zeggen ze niet want als men weet dat de inkomenskant toenneemt ontstaat er druk om ook weer leningen te gaan verstrekken.

grt
PS ik werd benaderd voor een deeltijdfunctie in RDam mocht de PVV daar stemmen gaan halen , niets voor mij , wat voor jou?
Amor Arrows 9 mrt 2009 om 03:48
0
Lid sinds: 14 mrt 2001
Laatste bezoek: 17 apr 2016
Aantal posts:
15.093
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2620
Gegeven: 1395
Howdy,

'n Paar dagen geleden las ik het volgende pessimische artikel, dat ik nu pas weer terug heb kunnen vinden:

Even At $7, GE's Not Cheap (GE)
Henry Blodget|Mar. 4, 2009, 9:16 AM|31

We figured that, by now, GE's demolished stock must be screamingly cheap (because people were telling us it was cheap when it was $25). So we looked at the numbers. To our surprise, GE's still not cheap.

Even in its shriveled state, GE is still trading at 17X trailing free cash flow. In a rip-roaring bull market, that might be reasonable (might). In today's market, it's startlingly expensive.

How do we get there?

At $7, GE has an equity market cap of $75 billion and net debt of $475 billion. Add those together, and you get an enterprise value of $550 billion. Last year, GE had free cash flow (operating cash flow less capital expenditures) of $32 billion. $550 billion divided by $32 billion gets you 17X.

(True, finance businesses like GE Capital aren't often viewed this way, but GE has some industrial operations, too. And, ultimately, all that matters is to stakeholders is their share of the cash flow).

The other problem for GE is that that $32 billion of free cash flow is likely to shrink as GE Capital's assets go bad and GE's industrial profits get squeezed. So GE's valuation on normalized free cash flow (post-GE Capital-boom-years) might be even higher.

What would be a fair free cash flow multiple for a huge, mature company of this quality? Probably about 10X.

Unfortunately, to trade at 10X, GE's enterprise value would have to get cut in half, to $300 billion. And that would wipe stockholders out.

Klinkt niet best, en Henry Blodget is niet zo maar 'n analyst.
Gedurende de 2000-dotcom-bullmarkt was hij 1 van de meest gerespecteerde analysten, maar later werd hij ontmaskerd als een niet te eerlijke schrijver die stocks recommendeerde terwijl hij zelf verkocht.

Of hij nu eerlijk is, wie weet?

>--:-)-->
voda 5 mrt 2010 om 17:16
0
Lid sinds: 02 dec 2005
Laatste bezoek: 27 mrt 2018
Aantal posts:
194.533
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 29529
Gegeven: 9815
GE doet roken in de ban
5 maart 2010, 17:09 | ANP
AMSTERDAM (AFN) - Als het aan General Electric (GE) ligt, verdwijnt de koukleumende, rokende werknemer uit het straatbeeld. Maart volgend jaar doet het conglomeraat roken op zijn terreinen wereldwijd in de ban.

GE wil met de stap de gezondheid van zijn werknemers verbeteren, aldus een woordvoerder. Eerder gold al een rookverbod in de meeste kantoren en andere gebouwen van het concern.

Het wereldomspannende bedrijf heeft ook een groot aantal Nederlandse vestigingen in onder meer Amsterdam en Bergen op Zoom. Het nieuwe rookbeleid zal in principe ook gelden voor deze werknemers. De woordvoerder maakte wel de kanttekening dat het beleid altijd in overeenstemming moet zijn met lokale wetgeving.
verwijderd 5 mrt 2010 om 17:35
0
Lid sinds: 02 sep 2012
Laatste bezoek: 18 mrt 2016
Aantal posts:
2.287
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 620
Gegeven: 717
quote:

voda schreef:


GE doet roken in de ban
5 maart 2010, 17:09 | ANP
AMSTERDAM (AFN) - Als het aan General Electric (GE) ligt, verdwijnt de koukleumende, rokende werknemer uit het straatbeeld. Maart volgend jaar doet het conglomeraat roken op zijn terreinen wereldwijd in de ban.

GE wil met de stap de gezondheid van zijn werknemers verbeteren, aldus een woordvoerder. Eerder gold al een rookverbod in de meeste kantoren en andere gebouwen van het concern.

Het wereldomspannende bedrijf heeft ook een groot aantal Nederlandse vestigingen in onder meer Amsterdam en Bergen op Zoom. Het nieuwe rookbeleid zal in principe ook gelden voor deze werknemers. De woordvoerder maakte wel de kanttekening dat het beleid altijd in overeenstemming moet zijn met lokale wetgeving.






Roken, we komen er samen wel uit, zo begon de politiek hier de kiezer te hersenspoelen,nu een dictaat inmiddels is de horeca gehalveerd, jeugd zoekt z'n eigen stekje op.

Nu zijn dus bedrijven bezig het animo van de werkers verder neer te sabelen.
Gaat niet lang meer duren dan is praten aan de beurt, nog iets langer lachen ook niet meer.
Amor Arrows 5 mrt 2010 om 17:56
0
Lid sinds: 14 mrt 2001
Laatste bezoek: 17 apr 2016
Aantal posts:
15.093
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 2620
Gegeven: 1395
quote:

jonas schreef:



General Electric shares this week dropped below $6 for the first time since December 1991 on concern that GE Capital may require additional cash.


Howdy,

Nu, 1 jr later $16

>--:-)-->

p.s. Roken jullie nog ? lol bah
fintech 5 mrt 2010 om 21:25
0
Lid sinds: 21 mei 2004
Laatste bezoek: 25 jan 2017
Aantal posts:
4.976
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 587
Gegeven: 140
quote:

Amor Arrows schreef:


[quote=jonas]

General Electric shares this week dropped below $6 for the first time since December 1991 on concern that GE Capital may require additional cash. [/quote]

Howdy,

Nu, 1 jr later $16

>--:-)-->

p.s. Roken jullie nog ? lol bah


Begin maart 2009 nog $7, kortom 170% erbij. Gaat niet goed hoor met GE.
24 Posts, Pagina: 1 2 » | Laatste
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Markt vandaag

Techsector drukt Wall Street in het rood

27 mrt De aandelenbeurzen in New York zijn dinsdag met stevige minnen gesloten. Vooral verliezen van techbedrijven... 2

    Indices

    AEX 525,76 +1,35%
    Dow30# 23.935,60 +0,33%
    EUR/USD 1,2415 +0,49%
    Germany30^ 11.820,90 -1,25%
    Gold spot 1.346,39 -0,07%
    LDN100-24h 6.879,57 +0,31%
    NY-Nasdaq Composite 7.008,81 -2,93%

    Stijgers

    Flow T...
    +5,16%
    Fagron
    +4,63%
    ForFar...
    +4,09%
    Akzo N...
    +3,46%
    Lucas ...
    +3,13%

    Dalers

    Unibai...
    -1,85%
    Altice
    -1,42%
    Air Fr...
    -0,92%
    BAM
    -0,80%
    Takeaw...
    -0,66%

    Nieuws Forum Meer»

    (2)

    OzzyO op 28-mrt-18 01:06
    (83)

    zeurpietje op 28-mrt-18 00:53
    (5)

    De Troon Jan op 27-mrt-18 22:06
    (12)

    MJansen op 27-mrt-18 21:43
    (2)

    wins op 27-mrt-18 21:04

    Column Forum Meer»

    (293)

    Call me Put op 28-mrt-18 02:42
    (10)

    macthamac op 28-mrt-18 02:29
    (7)

    OzzyO op 28-mrt-18 01:16
    (3)

    Gam de la Vega op 27-mrt-18 23:53
    (222)

    Pomper op 27-mrt-18 22:45
     

    Populair

    Trending

    Bitcoin

    Opinie

    Actueel

    Koersen

    Premium

    Forum

    Secties

    Mijn IEX

    Over IEX