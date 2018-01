Een stukje uit een groter bericht.vr.gr. duroBy Anthony DiPaolaDec. 1 (Bloomberg) -- A decade after OPEC failed to prevent oil from collapsing to $10 a barrel, the world’s biggest producers are delaying actions needed to arrest the steepest slide in energy prices.The Main Determinant’Oil prices may fall more as world growth slows, Fatih Birol, the IEA’s chief economist in Paris, said in an interview Nov. 27.“The main determinant will be how the global economy performs,” Birol said. “If the economy continues to slow, this will put downward pressure on demand and also have an impact on prices.”OPEC reduced its quota 11 percent in the year through March 1999 to battle falling prices, according to data on the group’s Web site. Its decision in October to cut removed less than half that amount from the market.By June 2000, the cartel’s quota was almost 25 percent lower than the 27.5 million-barrel limit agreed to in the three months from January 1998 through March 1998.While New York-based Merrill Lynch predicts a recovery in the second half, with 2009 prices averaging $50 a barrel, Barclays Plc says crude will trade at $72.10 next quarter and average $100.50 for 2009, according to a report Nov. 21.Spending ProgramsOil producers are depending on crude prices to support spending programs. Venezuela, the largest oil exporter in the Western Hemisphere, estimated an average price of $60 a barrel for its 2009 budget. The Latin American country depends on oil for half its public spending and more than 90 percent of exports.Russia‘s 2009 spending plans are based on a forecast of $95 a barrel of Urals crude, and Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin said Sept. 16 the budget will break even next year if the price of oil averages $70 a barrel. Urals crude, Russia’s benchmark blend, was last priced at $49.60.Oil producers “do have leverage but it depends on how much unity they can muster up,” said Simon Wardell, an analyst at Global Insight Inc. in London. “They’re facing budget shortfalls, so a decline in output will hurt them even if it does push prices up.”At the same time, international oil companies, concerned falling crude may make new exploration projects unprofitable, are curtailing investment plans and slowing projects. That may affect supply when demand does recover.Investment PlansProducers such as Royal Dutch Shell Plc are cutting back plans to develop deposits like Canadian oil sands. Shell indefinitely postponed the second-phase expansion of its Athabasca project because of rising construction costs. Shell, based in The Hague, also delayed seeking regulatory approval for Carmon Creek. Higher cost plans require $80-a-barrel oil to be profitable, according to Merrill Lynch.“The market is very related to the global economic crisis,” Qatari Oil Minister Abdullah bin Hamad al-Attiyah said in Cairo. “There’s pressure on demand.”To contact the reporter on this story: Anthony DiPaola in Dubai at adipaola@bloomberg.net Last Updated: November 30, 2008 21:25 EST