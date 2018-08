Amerikaanse aandelen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Lower Zone OverviewThe Lower Zone is divided in ownership; currently, Nevsun owns 60.4% with Freeport-McMoRan Exploration Corporation (Freeport) holding the remaining 39.6%. Upon completion of a feasibility study, Nevsun will indirectly own 46% of the Lower Zone and Freeport will indirectly own 54%.Cukaru Peki Drill Hole Locations and SectionsCukaru Peki Drill HoleLocationsThe Cukaru Peki Lower Zone porphyry-type mineralization is characterized by chalcopyrite-pyrite and occasional bornite and molybdenite occurring as disseminations and within quartz and quartz-magnetite stockwork veinlets. Anhydrite veins are common. Within the Lower Zone, porphyry-type potassic alteration is preserved locally but generally overprinted by sericite-clay, argillic and locally advanced argillic alteration. The latter overprinting also locally brings covellite-pyrite mineralization. The host rocks are predominantly volcanic andesite and andesite breccias.The Lower Zone appears to be limited to the southwest and southeast by drilling and geological considerations, but could be reasonably expected to extend to the north, and possibly to the south beneath the Upper Zone where there are no holes extending to the depths at which the Lower Zone might be expected. The top of the Lower Zone mineralization occurs at depths below surface ranging from approximately 1400 metres in the west to 750 metres in the east. The vertical full extent of the Lower Zone is not known since several drill holes terminate in mineralization, but intervals up to 900 metres have been reported. The geometry of the Lower Zone remains to be defined by the ongoing drilling.The underlying Lower Zone of porphyry type mineralization has not yet been modelled due to the lack of drill data and geometrical understanding, and is not included in the resource estimate.More on the exploration potential within the Lower Zone project can be found here.