Amerikaanse aandelen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Micron Technology, Inc (Public, NYSE:MU)

7 Posts
mvdh 2 dec 2008 om 20:46
Voor een trade kan dit nog wel een leuk zijn.

finance.google.ca/finance?q=Micron+Te...

Micron Technology, Inc. is a global manufacturer and marketer of semiconductor devices, principally dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND Flash memory (NAND) and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor (CMOS) image sensors. It operates in two segments: Memory and Imaging. The Memory segment’s primary products are DRAM and NAND Flash, which are components used in an array of electronic applications, including personal computers, mobile phones, Flash memory cards, moving picture experts group layer-3 audio (MP3/4) players and other consumer electronics products. The Company’s Imaging segment operates under the Aptina brand name. Imaging’s primary products are CMOS image sensors, which are components used in an array of electronic applications, including mobile phones, webcams and other consumer, security and automotive applications. In March 2008, the Company announced that it had launched Aptina Imaging, creating a separate division and identity for its CMOS imaging business. More from Reuters »

gr
[verwijderd] 17 mrt 2009 om 04:35
quote:

mvdh schreef:


Voor een trade kan dit nog wel een leuk zijn.

gr

Tot nu toe al een hele leuke:)(+85%) sinds uw post en wie weet zit er hier nog meer in het vat na een buy advies ( Koersdoel $5 )
Micron upgraded to "buy"
10:03a.m. - Caris & Company

NEW YORK, March 16 (newratings.com) - Analysts at Caris & Company upgrade Micron (MU) from "average" to "buy." The target price has been raised from $2.25 to $5.
Q2 2009 Micron Technology Earnings Release
DATE/TIME (ET) 2/apr/09



Mvg;
Skip
haas 20 aug 2018 om 18:18
quote:

mvdh schreef op 2 dec 2008 om 20:46:


Voor een trade kan dit nog wel een leuk zijn.

gr


koers nu $ 47
haas 21 aug 2018 om 17:05
quote:

haas schreef op 20 aug 2018 om 18:18:


koers nu $ 47


haas 21 aug 2018 om 21:43
quote:

haas schreef op 21 aug 2018 om 17:05:


koers van ander aandeel:foute bericht
haas 7 sep 2018 om 16:02
DeZwarteRidder 20 nov 2018 om 10:32
China heeft 'stapels bewijs' van marktmisbruik door buitenlandse chipmakers

De aantijgingen treffen de Zuid-Koreaanse bedrijven Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix en het Amerikaanse Micron Technology, schrijft de Financial Times.
