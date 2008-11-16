Inloggen

Login
 
Wachtwoord vergeten?
Home  /  Forum  /  Koffiekamer  /  G20 : volledige verklaring

Koffiekamer « Terug naar discussie overzicht

G20 : volledige verklaring

Volgen
 

U volgt dit forumtopic.

Wijzig uw voorkeuren bij uw volginstellingen.

Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
44 Posts, Pagina: 1 2 3 » | Laatste
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omlaag ↓
[verwijderd] 16 nov 2008 om 10:09
2
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
4.363
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1403
Gegeven: 453
G20 declaration: Full text
Full text of declaration by world leaders meeting in Washington to discuss the global financial crisis:

SUMMIT ON FINANCIAL MARKETS AND THE WORLD ECONOMY

1. We, the Leaders of the Group of Twenty, held an initial meeting in Washington on November 15, 2008, amid serious challenges to the world economy and financial markets. We are determined to enhance our cooperation and work together to restore global growth and achieve needed reforms in the world's financial systems.

2. Over the past months our countries have taken urgent and exceptional measures to support the global economy and stabilize financial markets. These efforts must continue. At the same time, we must lay the foundation for reform to help to ensure that a global crisis, such as this one, does not happen again. Our work will be guided by a shared belief that market principles, open trade and investment regimes, and effectively regulated financial markets foster the dynamism, innovation, and entrepreneurship that are essential for economic growth, employment, and poverty reduction.

Root Causes of the Current Crisis

3. During a period of strong global growth, growing capital flows, and prolonged stability earlier this decade, market participants sought higher yields without an adequate appreciation of the risks and failed to exercise proper due diligence. At the same time, weak underwriting standards, unsound risk management practices, increasingly complex and opaque financial products, and consequent excessive leverage combined to create vulnerabilities in the system. Policy-makers, regulators and supervisors, in some advanced countries, did not adequately appreciate and address the risks building up in financial markets, keep pace with financial innovation, or take into account the systemic ramifications of domestic regulatory actions.

4. Major underlying factors to the current situation were, among others, inconsistent and insufficiently coordinated macroeconomic policies, inadequate structural reforms, which led to unsustainable global macroeconomic outcomes. These developments, together, contributed to excesses and ultimately resulted in severe market disruption.

Actions Taken and to Be Taken

5. We have taken strong and significant actions to date to stimulate our economies, provide liquidity, strengthen the capital of financial institutions, protect savings and deposits, address regulatory deficiencies, unfreeze credit markets, and are working to ensure that international financial institutions (IFIs) can provide critical support for the global economy.

6. But more needs to be done to stabilize financial markets and support economic growth. Economic momentum is slowing substantially in major economies and the global outlook has weakened. Many emerging market economies, which helped sustain the world economy this decade, are still experiencing good growth but increasingly are being adversely impacted by the worldwide slowdown.

7. Against this background of deteriorating economic conditions worldwide, we agreed that a broader policy response is needed, based on closer macroeconomic cooperation, to restore growth, avoid negative spillovers and support emerging market economies and developing countries. As immediate steps to achieve these objectives, as well as to address longer-term challenges, we will:

• Continue our vigorous efforts and take whatever further actions are necessary to stabilize the financial system.

• Recognize the importance of monetary policy support, as deemed appropriate to domestic conditions.

• Use fiscal measures to stimulate domestic demand to rapid effect, as appropriate, while maintaining a policy framework conducive to fiscal sustainability.

• Help emerging and developing economies gain access to finance in current difficult financial conditions, including through liquidity facilities and program support. We stress the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) important role in crisis response, welcome its new short-term liquidity facility, and urge the ongoing review of its instruments and facilities to ensure flexibility.

• Encourage the World Bank and other multilateral development banks (MDBs) to use their full capacity in support of their development agenda, and we welcome the recent introduction of new facilities by the World Bank in the areas of infrastructure and trade finance.

• Ensure that the IMF, World Bank and other MDBs have sufficient resources to continue playing their role in overcoming the crisis.

Common Principles for Reform of Financial Markets

8. In addition to the actions taken above, we will implement reforms that will strengthen financial markets and regulatory regimes so as to avoid future crises. Regulation is first and foremost the responsibility of national regulators who constitute the first line of defense against market instability. However, our financial markets are global in scope, therefore, intensified international cooperation among regulators and strengthening of international standards, where necessary, and their consistent implementation is necessary to protect against adverse cross-border, regional and global developments affecting international financial stability. Regulators must ensure that their actions support market discipline, avoid potentially adverse impacts on other countries, including regulatory arbitrage, and support competition, dynamism and innovation in the marketplace. Financial institutions must also bear their responsibility for the turmoil and should do their part to overcome it including by recognizing losses, improving disclosure and strengthening their governance and risk management practices.

9. We commit to implementing policies consistent with the following common principles for reform.

• Strengthening Transparency and Accountability: We will strengthen financial market transparency, including by enhancing required disclosure on complex financial products and ensuring complete and accurate disclosure by firms of their financial conditions. Incentives should be aligned to avoid excessive risk-taking.

• Enhancing Sound Regulation: We pledge to strengthen our regulatory regimes, prudential oversight, and risk management, and ensure that all financial markets, products and participants are regulated or subject to oversight, as appropriate to their circumstances. We will exercise strong oversight over credit rating agencies, consistent with the agreed and strengthened international code of conduct. We will also make regulatory regimes more effective over the economic cycle, while ensuring that regulation is efficient, does not stifle innovation, and encourages expanded trade in financial products and services. We commit to transparent assessments of our national regulatory systems.

• Promoting Integrity in Financial Markets: We commit to protect the integrity of the world's financial markets by bolstering investor and consumer protection, avoiding conflicts of interest, preventing illegal market manipulation, fraudulent activities and abuse, and protecting against illicit finance risks arising from non-cooperative jurisdictions. We will also promote information sharing, including with respect to jurisdictions that have yet to commit to international standards with respect to bank secrecy and transparency.

• Reinforcing International Cooperation: We call upon our national and regional regulators to formulate their regul
[verwijderd] 16 nov 2008 om 10:11
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
4.363
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1403
Gegeven: 453
• Reinforcing International Cooperation: We call upon our national and regional regulators to formulate their regulations and other measures in a consistent manner. Regulators should enhance their coordination and cooperation across all segments of financial markets, including with respect to cross-border capital flows. Regulators and other relevant authorities as a matter of priority should strengthen cooperation on crisis prevention, management, and resolution.

• Reforming International Financial Institutions: We are committed to advancing the reform of the Bretton Woods Institutions so that they can more adequately reflect changing economic weights in the world economy in order to increase their legitimacy and effectiveness. In this respect, emerging and developing economies, including the poorest countries, should have greater voice and representation. The Financial Stability Forum (FSF) must expand urgently to a broader membership of emerging economies, and other major standard setting bodies should promptly review their membership. The IMF, in collaboration with the expanded FSF and other bodies, should work to better identify vulnerabilities, anticipate potential stresses, and act swiftly to play a key role in crisis response.

Tasking of Ministers and Experts

10. We are committed to taking rapid action to implement these principles. We instruct our Finance Ministers, as coordinated by their 2009 G-20 leadership (Brazil, UK, Republic of Korea), to initiate processes and a timeline to do so. An initial list of specific measures is set forth in the attached Action Plan, including high priority actions to be completed prior to March 31, 2009.

In consultation with other economies and existing bodies, drawing upon the recommendations of such eminent independent experts as they may appoint, we request our Finance Ministers to formulate additional recommendations, including in the following specific areas:

• Mitigating against pro-cyclicality in regulatory policy;

• Reviewing and aligning global accounting standards, particularly for complex securities in times of stress;

• Strengthening the resilience and transparency of credit derivatives markets and reducing their systemic risks, including by improving the infrastructure of over-the-counter markets;

• Reviewing compensation practices as they relate to incentives for risk taking and innovation;

• Reviewing the mandates, governance, and resource requirements of the IFIs; and

• Defining the scope of systemically important institutions and determining their appropriate regulation or oversight.

11. In view of the role of the G-20 in financial systems reform, we will meet again by April 30, 2009, to review the implementation of the principles and decisions agreed today.

Commitment to an Open Global Economy

12. We recognize that these reforms will only be successful if grounded in a commitment to free market principles, including the rule of law, respect for private property, open trade and investment, competitive markets, and efficient, effectively regulated financial systems. These principles are essential to economic growth and prosperity and have lifted millions out of poverty, and have significantly raised the global standard of living. Recognizing the necessity to improve financial sector regulation, we must avoid over-regulation that would hamper economic growth and exacerbate the contraction of capital flows, including to developing countries.

13. We underscore the critical importance of rejecting protectionism and not turning inward in times of financial uncertainty. In this regard, within the next 12 months, we will refrain from raising new barriers to investment or to trade in goods and services, imposing new export restrictions, or implementing World Trade Organization (WTO) inconsistent measures to stimulate exports. Further, we shall strive to reach agreement this year on modalities that leads to a successful conclusion to the WTO's Doha Development Agenda with an ambitious and balanced outcome. We instruct our Trade Ministers to achieve this objective and stand ready to assist directly, as necessary. We also agree that our countries have the largest stake in the global trading system and therefore each must make the positive contributions necessary to achieve such an outcome.

14. We are mindful of the impact of the current crisis on developing countries, particularly the most vulnerable. We reaffirm the importance of the Millennium Development Goals, the development assistance commitments we have made, and urge both developed and emerging economies to undertake commitments consistent with their capacities and roles in the global economy. In this regard, we reaffirm the development principles agreed at the 2002 United Nations Conference on Financing for Development in Monterrey, Mexico, which emphasized country ownership and mobilizing all sources of financing for development.

15. We remain committed to addressing other critical challenges such as energy security and climate change, food security, the rule of law, and the fight against terrorism, poverty and disease.

16. As we move forward, we are confident that through continued partnership, cooperation, and multilateralism, we will overcome the challenges before us and restore stability and prosperity to the world economy.

Action Plan to Implement Principles for Reform

This Action Plan sets forth a comprehensive work plan to implement the five agreed principles for reform. Our finance ministers will work to ensure that the taskings set forth in this Action Plan are fully and vigorously implemented. They are responsible for the development and implementation of these recommendations drawing on the ongoing work of relevant bodies, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF), an expanded Financial Stability Forum (FSF), and standard setting bodies.

Strengthening Transparency and Accountability

Immediate Actions by 31 March 2009

• The key global accounting standards bodies should work to enhance guidance for valuation of securities, also taking into account the valuation of complex, illiquid products, especially during times of stress.

• Accounting standard setters should significantly advance their work to address weaknesses in accounting and disclosure standards for off-balance sheet vehicles.

• Regulators and accounting standard setters should enhance the required disclosure of complex financial instruments by firms to market participants.

• With a view toward promoting financial stability, the governance of the international accounting standard setting body should be further enhanced, including by undertaking a review of its membership, in particular in order to ensure transparency, accountability, and an appropriate relationship between this independent body and the relevant authorities.

• Private sector bodies that have already developed best practices for private pools of capital and/or hedge funds should bring forward proposals for a set of unified best practices. Finance Ministers should assess the adequacy of these proposals, drawing upon the analysis of regulators, the expanded FSF, and other relevant bodies.

Medium-term actions

• The key global accounting standards bodies should work intensively toward the objective of creating a single high-quality global standard.

• Regulators, supervisors, and accounting standard setters, as appropriate, should wo
[verwijderd] 16 nov 2008 om 10:13
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
4.363
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1403
Gegeven: 453
Regulators, supervisors, and accounting standard setters, as appropriate, should work with each other and the private sector on an ongoing basis to ensure consistent application and enforcement of high-quality accounting standards.

• Financial institutions should provide enhanced risk disclosures in their reporting and disclose all losses on an ongoing basis, consistent with international best practice, as appropriate. Regulators should work to ensure that a financial institution' financial statements include a complete, accurate, and timely picture of the firm's activities (including off-balance sheet activities) and are reported on a consistent and regular basis.

Enhancing Sound Regulation

Regulatory Regimes

Immediate Actions by 31 March, 2009

• The IMF, expanded FSF, and other regulators and bodies should develop recommendations to mitigate pro-cyclicality, including the review of how valuation and leverage, bank capital, executive compensation, and provisioning practices may exacerbate cyclical trends.

Medium-term actions

• To the extent countries or regions have not already done so, each country or region pledges to review and report on the structure and principles of its regulatory system to ensure it is compatible with a modern and increasingly globalized financial system. To this end, all G-20 members commit to undertake a Financial Sector Assessment Program (FSAP) report and support the transparent assessments of countries' national regulatory systems.

• The appropriate bodies should review the differentiated nature of regulation in the banking, securities, and insurance sectors and provide a report outlining the issue and making recommendations on needed improvements. A review of the scope of financial regulation, with a special emphasis on institutions, instruments, and markets that are currently unregulated, along with ensuring that all systemically-important institutions are appropriately regulated, should also be undertaken.

• National and regional authorities should review resolution regimes and bankruptcy laws in light of recent experience to ensure that they permit an orderly wind-down of large complex cross-border financial institutions.

• Definitions of capital should be harmonized in order to achieve consistent measures of capital and capital adequacy.

Prudential Oversight

Immediate Actions by 31 March, 2009

• Regulators should take steps to ensure that credit rating agencies meet the highest standards of the international organization of securities regulators and that they avoid conflicts of interest, provide greater disclosure to investors and to issuers, and differentiate ratings for complex products. This will help ensure that credit rating agencies have the right incentives and appropriate oversight to enable them to perform their important role in providing unbiased information and assessments to markets.

• The international organization of securities regulators should review credit rating agencies' adoption of the standards and mechanisms for monitoring compliance.

• Authorities should ensure that financial institutions maintain adequate capital in amounts necessary to sustain confidence. International standard setters should set out strengthened capital requirements for banks' structured credit and securitization activities.

• Supervisors and regulators, building on the imminent launch of central counterparty services for credit default swaps (CDS) in some countries, should: speed efforts to reduce the systemic risks of CDS and over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives transactions; insist that market participants support exchange traded or electronic trading platforms for CDS contracts; expand OTC derivatives market transparency; and ensure that the infrastructure for OTC derivatives can support growing volumes.

Medium-term actions

• Credit Ratings Agencies that provide public ratings should be registered.

• Supervisors and central banks should develop robust and internationally consistent approaches for liquidity supervision of, and central bank liquidity operations for, cross-border banks.

Risk Management

Immediate Actions by 31 March, 2009

• Regulators should develop enhanced guidance to strengthen banks' risk management practices, in line with international best practices, and should encourage financial firms to reexamine their internal controls and implement strengthened policies for sound risk management.

• Regulators should develop and implement procedures to ensure that financial firms implement policies to better manage liquidity risk, including by creating strong liquidity cushions.

• Supervisors should ensure that financial firms develop processes that provide for timely and comprehensive measurement of risk concentrations and large counterparty risk positions across products and geographies.

• Firms should reassess their risk management models to guard against stress and report to supervisors on their efforts.

• The Basel Committee should study the need for and help develop firms' new stress testing models, as appropriate.

• Financial institutions should have clear internal incentives to promote stability, and action needs to be taken, through voluntary effort or regulatory action, to avoid compensation schemes which reward excessive short-term returns or risk taking.

• Banks should exercise effective risk management and due diligence over structured products and securitization.

Medium-term actions

• International standard setting bodies, working with a broad range of economies and other appropriate bodies, should ensure that regulatory policy makers are aware and able to respond rapidly to evolution and innovation in financial markets and products.

• Authorities should monitor substantial changes in asset prices and their implications for the macroeconomy and the financial system.

Promoting Integrity in Financial Markets

Immediate Actions by 31 March, 2009

• Our national and regional authorities should work together to enhance regulatory cooperation between jurisdictions on a regional and international level.

• National and regional authorities should work to promote information sharing about domestic and cross-border threats to market stability and ensure that national (or regional, where applicable) legal provisions are adequate to address these threats.

• National and regional authorities should also review business conduct rules to protect markets and investors, especially against market manipulation and fraud and strengthen their cross-border cooperation to protect the international financial system from illicit actors. In case of misconduct, there should be an appropriate sanctions regime.

Medium-term actions

• National and regional authorities should implement national and international measures that protect the global financial system from uncooperative and non-transparent jurisdictions that pose risks of illicit financial activity.

• The Financial Action Task Force should continue its important work against money laundering and terrorist financing, and we support the efforts of the World Bank - UN Stolen Asset Recovery (StAR) Initiative.

• Tax authorities, drawing upon the work of relevant bodies such as the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), should continue efforts to promote tax information exchange. Lack of transparency and a failure to exchange tax information should
[verwijderd] 16 nov 2008 om 10:15
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
4.363
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1403
Gegeven: 453
Tax authorities, drawing upon the work of relevant bodies such as the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), should continue efforts to promote tax information exchange. Lack of transparency and a failure to exchange tax information should be vigorously addressed.

Reinforcing International Cooperation

Immediate Actions by 31 March, 2009

• Supervisors should collaborate to establish supervisory colleges for all major cross-border financial institutions, as part of efforts to strengthen the surveillance of cross-border firms. Major global banks should meet regularly with their supervisory college for comprehensive discussions of the firm's activities and assessment of the risks it faces.

• Regulators should take all steps necessary to strengthen cross-border crisis management arrangements, including on cooperation and communication with each other and with appropriate authorities, and develop comprehensive contact lists and conduct simulation exercises, as appropriate.

Medium-term actions

• Authorities, drawing especially on the work of regulators, should collect information on areas where convergence in regulatory practices such as accounting standards, auditing, and deposit insurance is making progress, is in need of accelerated progress, or where there may be potential for progress.

• Authorities should ensure that temporary measures to restore stability and confidence have minimal distortions and are unwound in a timely, well-sequenced and coordinated manner.

Reforming International Financial Institutions

Immediate Actions by 31 March, 2009

• The FSF should expand to a broader membership of emerging economies.

• The IMF, with its focus on surveillance, and the expanded FSF, with its focus on standard setting, should strengthen their collaboration, enhancing efforts to better integrate regulatory and supervisory responses into the macro-prudential policy framework and conduct early warning exercises.

• The IMF, given its universal membership and core macro-financial expertise, should, in close coordination with the FSF and others, take a leading role in drawing lessons from the current crisis, consistent with its mandate.

• We should review the adequacy of the resources of the IMF, the World Bank Group and other multilateral development banks and stand ready to increase them where necessary. The IFIs should also continue to review and adapt their lending instruments to adequately meet their members' needs and revise their lending role in the light of the ongoing financial crisis.

• We should explore ways to restore emerging and developing countries' access to credit and resume private capital flows which are critical for sustainable growth and development, including ongoing infrastructure investment.

• In cases where severe market disruptions have limited access to the necessary financing for counter-cyclical fiscal policies, multilateral development banks must ensure arrangements are in place to support, as needed, those countries with a good track record and sound policies.

Medium-term actions

• We underscored that the Bretton Woods Institutions must be comprehensively reformed so that they can more adequately reflect changing economic weights in the world economy and be more responsive to future challenges. Emerging and developing economies should have greater voice and representation in these institutions.

• The IMF should conduct vigorous and even-handed surveillance reviews of all countries, as well as giving greater attention to their financial sectors and better integrating the reviews with the joint IMF/World Bank financial sector assessment programs. On this basis, the role of the IMF in providing macro-financial policy advice would be strengthened.

• Advanced economies, the IMF, and other international organizations should provide capacity-building programs for emerging market economies and developing countries on the formulation and the implementation of new major regulations, consistent with international standards.

Story from BBC NEWS:
news.bbc.co.uk/go/pr/fr/-/2/hi/busine...
[verwijderd] 16 nov 2008 om 14:00
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
4.363
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1403
Gegeven: 453
G20 summit: In quotes
Global leaders at the G20 financial summit in Washington have pledged to work together to restore world economic growth, and to carry out reforms of the economic system.

GEORGE W BUSH, US PRESIDENT

"There was a common understanding by all of us that we should take pro-growth economic policies. Whatever we do, whatever reforms are recommended, we need to be guided by this simple fact - that the best way to solve the problem is economic growth, and the surest path to this grown is free-market capitalism.

These institutions have been very important - the World Bank and the IMF. But they were based on an economic order of 1944. The World Bank and the IMF should modernize their governance structure. They should consider extending voting powers and government structures... particularly to those that have increased their funding.

The temptation is in times of economic stress is to say that 'Trade is not worth it. Let's throw up economic barriers.' But that was rejected."

GORDON BROWN, UK PRIME MINISTER

"Today's G20 meeting is historic. We have reached important conclusions today about trade, about financial stability and about the expansion of our economies...

There was widespread agreement that at a time like this when the world faces huge uncertainty... that this is the time when you need to support our economies.

There is a clear determination on the part of world leaders in every continent to take the necessary action to move economies out of this difficult period."

BARACK OBAMA, US PRESIDENT-ELECT - STATEMENT "The president-elect believes that the G20 summit of leaders from the world's largest economies is an important opportunity to seek a coordinated response to the global financial crisis… [he is determined] to continuing to work together on these challenges after he takes office in January."

BAN KI-MOON, UN SECRETARY GENERAL - STATEMENT

"The secretary-general welcomes the Declaration of the Summit on Financial Markets and the World Economy... which committed leaders to joint action.

He noted the agreement on the international co-ordination of stimulus packages, a move he had advocated in his remarks at the White House, also new market regulation to avoid future crises, more inclusive new economic governance, and the need to avoid trade and investment protectionism."

FELIPE CALDERON, MEXICAN PRESIDENT

"The international financial institutions must adopt a much more active role, supporting emerging and less developed countries so that the impact on economic activity and poverty is minimized."

LUIZ INACIO LULA DA SILVA, BRAZILIAN PRESIDENT "We are talking about the G20 because the G8 doesn't have any more reason to exist, in other words, the emerging economies have to be taken into consideration in today's globalized world.

The existing multilateral organizations and the international rules in place were rejected by history. Both the IMF and the World Bank should open themselves to bigger participation of developing economies."

ANGELA MERKEL, GERMAN CHANCELLOR

"I think we took important steps toward global economic order, toward global regulation of business and global market oversight... I am therefore extraordinarily satisfied with the conclusion of the meeting."

PASCAL LAMY, WTO DIRECTOR GENERAL

"This high-level commitment to enhance the global trading system is vital to the success of our negotiations. What we need now is for this strong show of support to be translated into action at the negotiating table in Geneva."

ROBERT ZOELLICK, WORLD BANK PRESIDENT

"What matters now are the follow-up actions. People are looking to leaders for a global, coordinated and fast response.

It is a positive step forward that leaders of developed economies are now meeting together with leaders from the rising economic powers. But the poorest developing countries must not be left out in the cold. We will not solve this crisis, or put in place sustainable long-term solutions by accepting a two-tier world."

TARO ASO, JAPANESE PRIME MINISTER

"We should firmly maintain the dollar-centred currency system... There is a voice questioning if it's stable for the US dollar of the world's largest debt country to continue to be a key currency, [but] no currency but the dollar can be used as a key currency."

DMITRY MEDVEDEV, RUSSIAN PRESIDENT

"We can see inadequate structures, which were created at that time, including security structures. That is why now we need more powerful ideas than the decades ago...

It will be necessary to rebuild the whole international financial architecture, make it open and fair, effective and legitimate, and by increasing the role of the existing ones it is necessary to create new collective structures of global co-ordination and regulation."

Story from BBC NEWS:
news.bbc.co.uk/go/pr/fr/-/2/hi/busine...
[verwijderd] 16 nov 2008 om 14:30
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
0
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 0
Gegeven: 0
Gung Ho, je was me voor met de verklaring. Ik heb hem niet gezien, anders was ik hier wel verder gegaan. Het is bijzonder interessant allemaal. Hier wordt geschiedenis geschreven.
[verwijderd] 16 nov 2008 om 18:03
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
4.363
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1403
Gegeven: 453
Hi Swingman,

Mijn eerste indruk is weer bijzonder veel ideologische NWO blahblah en dat er vooral nog meer ZIRP brandhout in het uitgestorven brandhoutbos moet worden bijgezet en dat er dan vanzelf weer brandhout gaat groeien. How wrong can you go...... Maar het blijft een fascinerend kijkje hoe de NWO apparatsjiks de westerse middenklasses nu openlijk aan het nivelleren zijn.
Natuurlijk laten de kameraden zich dit galgemaal van de westerse middenklasses allemaal goed smaken. Alleen een vrije markt activist/NWO kniesoor als GH maakt zich daar blijkbaar nog druk over.

We zullen zien

Succes

GH

World leaders dine in style as they discuss financial crisis
Posted: 10:53 PM ET

Shafer Cabernet “Hillside Select” 2003 can go for as much as $500 a bottle.

(CNN) – The global economy may be undergoing a significant downturn, but the White House's dinner budget still appears flush with cash.

After all, world leaders who are in town to discuss the economic crisis are set to dine in style Friday night while sipping wine listed at nearly $500 a bottle.

According to the White House, tonight's dinner to kick off the G-20 summit includes such dishes as "Fruitwood-smoked Quail," "Thyme-roasted Rack of Lamb," and "Tomato, Fennel and Eggplant Fondue Chanterelle Jus."

To wash it all down, world leaders will be served Shafer Cabernet “Hillside Select” 2003, a wine that sells at $499 on Wine.com.

The exceedingly pricey wine may seem a bit peculiar given leaders are in Washington to discuss a possible world financial meltdown, but Sally McDonough, a spokeswoman for Laura Bush, said it "was the most appropriate wine that we had in the White House wine cellar for such a gathering.

McDonough also said the White House purchased the wine at a "significantly lower price" than what it is listed at.

"Of course the White House gets its wine at wholesale prices," she said. "Given the intimate size of the group, it was an appropriate time for The White House to use this stock."

The leaders of the U.K., France, Russia, China, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey and 11 developing economies have all come to Washington at the behest of President Bush in an effort to express confidence in the fundamental underpinnings of the world's economy.



quote:

Swingman schreef:


Gung Ho, je was me voor met de verklaring. Ik heb hem niet gezien, anders was ik hier wel verder gegaan. Het is bijzonder interessant allemaal. Hier wordt geschiedenis geschreven.
[verwijderd] 17 nov 2008 om 10:01
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
4.363
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1403
Gegeven: 453
G20 marks a shift in economic power
Published: November 16 2008 19:37 | Last updated: November 16 2008 19:37
Nothing is harder than to determine the historic significance of events when they are happening. Yet the meeting of the heads of governments of the Group of 20 in Washington at the weekend looks as historic as the crisis it responds to. It might even prove the one bright light in the gathering darkness.

While the G20 contains countries of small significance, it does include all important advanced and emerging countries. The fact that this group could meet and commit itself to a substantial agenda and another meeting in April 2009 shows belated recognition of the shift in the balance of economic power.

As important is the consensus on the roots of the crisis and what needs to be done. On the former, the communiqué recognises not just the failures of the financial system itself, but also the underlying mistakes in macroeconomic policies. On the latter, it stresses two imperatives: strong and co-operative action to stimulate the world economy and maintenance of the open economy on which all depend.

If we have learnt anything from the catastrophe of the 1930s it is the importance of avoiding beggar-thy-neighbour policies, particularly protectionism. Fortunately, at the rhetorical level, the leaders seem to understand that they must hang together or hang separately. The commitment to completion of the Doha round may even be real. More important will be strong action to reduce external imbalances, particularly by large countries with huge current account surpluses.

Furthermore, the leaders have set their finance ministers a set of tough objectives, to be carried out by the end of March 2009. These include: mitigating against pro-cyclicality in regulatory policy; reviewing global accounting standards; strengthening derivatives markets; reviewing compensation practices in financial institutions; and reviewing the mandates, governance and resource requirements of international financial institutions. Moreover, the leaders also agreed to broaden the membership of the financial stability forum.

The agenda is ambitious, as it has to be. The world confronts huge dangers. It must now minimise the scale of the slowdown and create a more robust economic and financial regime. It can only achieve these objectives if all significant countries co-operate. It is a point the incoming Obama administration, attracted by the lures of protectionism, must note. If the world works together, it can yet emerge healthy from this crisis. If it does not, no government, however powerful, will be able to deliver on its promises. It is as simple – and brutal – as that.

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2008
[verwijderd] 17 nov 2008 om 10:09
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
14.633
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1352
Gegeven: 856
In dit volledige stuk lees ik maar liefst 32x "global", kort samen gevat, de VS FUCKS UP en global mag het betalen

Wakeup call to all EU leaders!!!!! stop met het global geneuzel en fuckoff met de VS

Tijd om te herkennen wie je vrienden zijn!, en dat is de VS cnn, cnbc, en al de crap die er uit de VS komt NIET!

Gewoon die bad assets terug sturen waar ze vandaan komen, en meer samenwerken met azie china en Rusland!

p.s. verlaat al uw posities in dollars!
[verwijderd] 17 nov 2008 om 20:38
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
0
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 0
Gegeven: 0
Ik geloof niet zo in NWO samenzwerings theorien. Denk wel dat het een logisch uitvloeisel is van het proces van politieke schaalvergroting wat al eeuwen bezig is. Het zou ook wel verbazingwekkend zijn geweest als ze met voorstellen zouden zijn gekomen die pleiten voor een 100% goudstandaard Rothbardian style. Voor een dergelijk scenario bespreekbaar wordt, zullen we toch nog een heel eind dieper moeten zinken. Een politicus eet liever een bezem op dan toegeven dat zijn interventie maatregelen niet alleen volstrekt nutteloos, maar zelfs contraproductief zijn geweest.

Overigens begin ik chart technisch behoorlijk bullish te worden.




quote:

Gung Ho schreef:


Hi Swingman,

Mijn eerste indruk is weer bijzonder veel ideologische NWO blahblah en dat er vooral nog meer ZIRP brandhout in het uitgestorven brandhoutbos moet worden bijgezet en dat er dan vanzelf weer brandhout gaat groeien. How wrong can you go...... Maar het blijft een fascinerend kijkje hoe de NWO apparatsjiks de westerse middenklasses nu openlijk aan het nivelleren zijn.
Natuurlijk laten de kameraden zich dit galgemaal van de westerse middenklasses allemaal goed smaken. Alleen een vrije markt activist/NWO kniesoor als GH maakt zich daar blijkbaar nog druk over.

We zullen zien

Succes

GH

World leaders dine in style as they discuss financial crisis
Posted: 10:53 PM ET

Shafer Cabernet “Hillside Select” 2003 can go for as much as $500 a bottle.

(CNN) – The global economy may be undergoing a significant downturn, but the White House's dinner budget still appears flush with cash.

After all, world leaders who are in town to discuss the economic crisis are set to dine in style Friday night while sipping wine listed at nearly $500 a bottle.

According to the White House, tonight's dinner to kick off the G-20 summit includes such dishes as "Fruitwood-smoked Quail," "Thyme-roasted Rack of Lamb," and "Tomato, Fennel and Eggplant Fondue Chanterelle Jus."

To wash it all down, world leaders will be served Shafer Cabernet “Hillside Select” 2003, a wine that sells at $499 on Wine.com.

The exceedingly pricey wine may seem a bit peculiar given leaders are in Washington to discuss a possible world financial meltdown, but Sally McDonough, a spokeswoman for Laura Bush, said it "was the most appropriate wine that we had in the White House wine cellar for such a gathering.

McDonough also said the White House purchased the wine at a "significantly lower price" than what it is listed at.

"Of course the White House gets its wine at wholesale prices," she said. "Given the intimate size of the group, it was an appropriate time for The White House to use this stock."

The leaders of the U.K., France, Russia, China, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey and 11 developing economies have all come to Washington at the behest of President Bush in an effort to express confidence in the fundamental underpinnings of the world's economy.



[quote=Swingman]
Gung Ho, je was me voor met de verklaring. Ik heb hem niet gezien, anders was ik hier wel verder gegaan. Het is bijzonder interessant allemaal. Hier wordt geschiedenis geschreven.

[/quote]
[verwijderd] 18 nov 2008 om 00:14
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
4.363
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1403
Gegeven: 453
On G-20 and GM: Economics, Politics and Social Stability
November 17, 2008 By George Friedman

Political Economy and the Financial Crisis
The G-20 met last Saturday. Afterward, the group issued a meaningless statement and decided to meet again in March 2009, or perhaps later. Clearly, the urgency of October is gone. First, the perception of imminent collapse is past. Politicians are superb seismographs for detecting impending disaster, and these politicians did not act as if they were running out of time. Second, the United States will have a new president in March, and nothing can be done until he defines his policy.

Given the sense in Europe that this financial crisis marked the end of U.S. economic supremacy, it is ironic that the Europeans are waiting on the Americans. One would think they would be using their newfound ascendancy to define the new international system. But the fact is that for all the shouting, little has changed in the international order. The crisis has receded sufficiently that nothing more needs to be done immediately beyond “cooperation,” and nothing can be done until the United States defines what will be done. We feel that our view that the international system received fatal blows Aug. 8, when Russia and Georgia went to war, and Oct. 11, when the G-7 meeting ended without a single integrated solution, remains unchallenged. Now, it is every country for itself.

From Financial Crisis to Cyclical Recession
The financial crisis has been mitigated, if not solved. The problem now is that we are in a cyclical recession, and that every country is trying to figure out how to cope with the recession. Unlike the past two recessions, this one is more global than local. But unlike the 1970s, when recession was global, this one is not accompanied by soaring inflation and interest rates.

All recessions have different dynamics, but all have one thing in common: They impose punishment and discipline on economies run wild. This is happening around the world.

China, for example, faces a serious problem. China is an export-oriented economy whose primary market is the United States. As the United States goes into recession, demand for Chinese goods declines. Chinese businesses have always operated on very tight — sometimes invisible — profit margins designed to emphasize cash flow and to pay off debts to banks. As U.S. demand contracts, many Chinese firms find themselves in untenable positions, without room to decrease prices, lacking operating reserves and insufficiently capitalized. Recessions are designed to cull the weak from the herd, and a huge swath of the Chinese economy is ripe for the culling.

If the world were all about economics, culling is what the Chinese would do. But the world is more complex than that. A culling would lead to massive unemployment. Many Chinese employees live on Third World wages; indeed, the vast majority of Chinese have incomes of less than $1,000 a year. To them, unemployment doesn’t mean problems with their 401k. It means malnutrition and desperation — neither of which is unknown in 20th century Chinese history, including the Communist period. The Chinese government is rightly worried about the social and political consequences of rational economic policies: They might work in the long run, but only if you live that long.

Economic Restructuring vs. Stability
The Chinese have therefore prepared a massive stimulus package that is more of a development program to make up for declining U.S. demand. It aims to keep businesses from failing and spilling millions of angry and hungry workers into the street. For the Chinese, the economic problem creates a much larger and more serious issue. It is also an issue that must be solved quickly, and the amount of time needed outstrips the amount of time available.

This is not only a Chinese problem. Wherever there is an economic downturn, politicians must decide whether society — and their own political futures — can withstand the rigors recessions impose. Recessions occur when, as is inevitable, inefficiencies and irrationalities build up in the financial and economic system. The resulting economic downturn imposes a harsh discipline that destroys the inefficient, encourages everyone to become more efficient, and opens the doors to new businesses using new technologies and business models. The year 2001 smashed the technology sector in the United States, opening the door for Google Inc.

The business cycle works well, but the human costs can be daunting. The collapse of inefficient businesses leaves workers without jobs, investors without money and society less stable than before. The pain needed to rectify China’s economy would be enormous, with devastating consequences for hundreds of millions of Chinese, and probably would lead to social chaos. Beijing is prepared to accept a high degree of economic inefficiency to avoid, or at least postpone, the reckoning. The reckoning always comes, but for most of us, later is better than sooner. Economic rationality takes a back seat to social necessity and political common sense.

Every country in the world is looking inward at the impact of the recession on its economy and measuring its resources. Countries are deciding whether they have the ability to prop up business that should fail, what the social consequences of business failure would be, and whether they should try to use their resources to avoid the immediate pain of recession. This is why the G-20 ended in meaningless platitudes.

Each country is also trying to answer the question of how much pain it — and its regime — can endure. The more pain imposed, the healthier countries will emerge economically — unless of course the pain kills them. Ultimately, the rationality of economics and the reality of society frequently diverge.

Recession and the U.S. Auto Industry
For the United States, this choice has been posed in stark terms with regard to the dilemma of whether the U.S. government should use its resources to rescue the American auto industry. The American auto industry was once the centerpiece of the U.S. economy. That hasn’t been true for a generation, as other industries and services have supplanted it and other countries’ auto industries have surpassed it. Nevertheless, the U.S. auto industry remains important. It might drain the U.S. economy by losing vast amounts of money and destroying the equity held by its investors, but it employs large numbers of people. Perhaps more important, it purchases supplies from literally thousands of U.S. companies.

There can be endless discussions of why the U.S. auto industry is in such trouble. The answer lies not in one place but in many, from the decisions and makeup of management to the unions that control much of the workforce, and from the cost structure inherent in producing cars in the American economy to a simple systemic inability to produce outstanding vehicles. There might be varying degrees of truth to all or some of this, but the fact remains that each of the U.S. carmakers is on the verge of financial collapse.

This is what recessions are supposed to do. As in China and everywhere else, recessions reveal weak businesses and destroy them, freeing up resources for new enterprises. This recession has hit the auto industry hard, and it is unlikely that it is going to survive. The ultimate reason is the same one that destroyed the U.S. steel industry a generation ago: Given U.S. cost
[verwijderd] 18 nov 2008 om 00:15
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
4.363
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1403
Gegeven: 453
The ultimate reason is the same one that destroyed the U.S. steel industry a generation ago: Given U.S. cost structures, producing commodity products is best left to countries with lower wage rates, while more expensive U.S. labor is deployed in more specialized products requiring greater expertise. Thus, there is still steel production in the United States, but it is specialty steel production, not commodity steel. Similarly, there will be specialty auto production in the United States, but commodity auto production will come from other countries.
That sounds easy, but the transition actually will be a bloodletting. Current employees of both the automakers and suppliers will be devastated. Institutions that have lent money to the automakers will suffer massive or total losses. Pensioners might lose pensions and health care benefits, and an entire region of the United States — the industrial Midwest — will be devastated. Something stronger will grow eventually, but not in time for many of the current employees, shareholders and creditors.Here the economic answer, cull, meets the social answer, stabilize. Policymakers have a decision to make. If the automakers fail now, their drain on the economy will end; the pain will be shorter, if more intense; and new industries would emerge more quickly. But though their drain on the economy would end, the impact of the automakers’ failure on the economy would be seismic. Unemployment would surge, as would bankruptcies of many auto suppliers. Defaults on loans would hit the credit markets. In the Midwest, home prices would plummet and foreclosures would skyrocket. And heaven only knows what the impact on equity markets would be.
In the U.S. case, the healthful purgative of a recession could potentially put the patient in a coma. Few if any believe the U.S. auto industry can survive in its current form. But there is an emerging consensus in Washington that the auto industry must not be allowed to fail now. The argument for spending money on the auto industry is not to save it, but to postpone its failure until a less devastating and inconvenient time. In other words, fearing the social and political consequences of a recession working itself through to its logical conclusion, Washington — like Beijing — wants to spend money it probably won’t recover to postpone the failure. Indeed, governments around the world are considering what failures to tolerate, what failures to postpone, and how much to spend on the latter. General Motors is merely the American case in point.

The Recession in Context
The people arguing for postponement aren’t foolish. The financial system is still working its way through a massive crisis that had little to do with the auto industry. Some traction appears to be occurring; certainly there was no crisis atmosphere at the G-20 meeting. The economy is in recession, but in spite of the inevitable claims that we have never seen anything like this one before, we have. There is always some variable that swings to an extreme — this time, it is consumer spending — but we are still well within the framework of recent recessions.

Consider the equity markets, which we regard as a long-term measure of the market’s evaluation of the state of the economy. In January 2000, the S&P 500 peaked at 1,455. This was the top of the market. In July 2002, 18 months later, the S&P bottomed out at 935. Over the next five years it rose to 1,519 in July 2007, the height for this cycle. It fell from this point until Nov. 12, 2008, when it closed at 852.30. This past Friday, it was at 873.29.
We do not know what the market will do in the future. There are people much smarter than we are who claim to know that. What we do know is what it has done. And what it has done this time — so far — is almost exactly what it did last time, except that in 2000-2002 it took 18 months to do it, while this time it was done in about 16 and a half months (assuming it bottomed out Nov. 12). But even if the market didn’t bottom out then, and it falls to 775, for example, it will have lost 50 percent of its value from the peak. This would be more than in 2000-2002, but not unprecedented.
The point we are making here is that if we regard the equity markets as a long-term seismograph of the economy, then so far, despite all the storm and stress, the markets — and therefore the economy — remain within the general pattern of the 2000-2002 market at the 2001 recession. That recession certainly was unpleasant, what with the devastation of the tech sector, but the economy survived. At the same time, however, it is clear that things are balanced on a knife’s edge. Another hundred points’ fall on the S&P, and the markets will be telling us that the world is in a very different place indeed.
A massive bankruptcy in the automotive sector could certainly set the stage for an economic renaissance in the next generation. But at this particular moment in time (it’s no coincidence that the crisis in the U.S. automotive industry comes as we enter a recession), a wave of bankruptcies would dramatically deepen the recession. This probably would be reflected by the destruction of trillions more in net worth in the equity markets.
There is a powerful counterargument to bailing out the U.S. auto industry. This argument holds that the auto industry is a drain on the U.S. economy, that it will never be globally competitive, and that if it is dragged back from the edge, no one will then say it is time to push it to the edge and over. The next time it will be on the brink will be during the next recession, and the same argument to save it will be used. In due course, the United States, like China, will be so terrified of the social and political consequences of business failure that it will maintain Chinese-like state owned enterprises, full of employees and generation-old plants and business models. Clearly, short-run solutions can easily become long-term albatrosses.
The only possible solution would be a bailout followed by a Washington-administered restructuring of the auto industry. This causes us to imagine a collaboration between the auto industry’s current management and Washington administrators that would finally put Detroit on a path to where it can compete with Toyota. Frankly, the mind boggles at this. But boggle though we might, hitting the economy with another massive financial default, a wave of bankruptcies, massive unemployment surges and another blow to housing prices boggles our mind even more.
The geopolitical problem confronting the world at the moment is that it has been forced to offer massive support to the global financial system with sovereign wealth — e.g., via taxes and currency printing presses. The world might just have squeaked through that crisis. Now, the world is in an inevitable recession and businesses are on the brink of failure. A wave of massive business failures on top of the financial crisis might well move the global system to a very different place. Therefore, each nation, by itself and indifferent to others, is in the process of figuring out how to postpone these failures to a more opportune time — or to never. This will build in long-term inefficiencies to the global economy, but right now everyone will be quite content with that.Thus the financial crisis became a recession, and the recession triggered bankruptcies. And because no one wants bankruptcies right now, everyone who can is using taxpayer dollars to prote
[verwijderd] 18 nov 2008 om 00:23
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
4.363
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1403
Gegeven: 453
Thus the financial crisis became a recession, and the recession triggered bankruptcies. And because no one wants bankruptcies right now, everyone who can is using taxpayer dollars to protect the taxpayer from the consequences of mismanagement. And the last thing any one cared about was the G-20 concept for the future of the economic system.
[verwijderd] 22 nov 2008 om 09:45
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
4.363
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1403
Gegeven: 453
Hier zullen de NWO collaborateurs niet blij mee zijn hun grote held en warmonger Bushnev is nu zelfs bij zijn (voormalige?) kameraden niet populair meer. Hier kun je zelfs met Leo Strauss niet meer mee scoren.

World leaders refuse to shake Bush’s hand during G20 photo-op

CNN’s Rick Sanchez highlighted yesterday that during last weekend’s G20 Economic Summit, leaders from around the world refused to acknowledge or shake hands with President Bush as they walked on stage for a photo-op. As Sanchez explained, everyone was “greeting each other and shaking hands, but Bush walks with his head down like the dejected most unpopular kid in high school.”

www.dailypaul.com/node/73673



If you don't trust GOLD,the only asset with a 6000 year track record, do you trust the logic of taking a $1,000 pine tree, cutting it up, turning it to pulp, putting some ink on it, and then calling it one billion $ dollars?
[verwijderd] 26 mrt 2009 om 09:03
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
4.363
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1403
Gegeven: 453
March 26, 2009
EDITORIAL
Grand Bargain

You think the world’s economic outlook is grim? Consider this possibility: Europe rejects the United States’ call for more fiscal stimulus and resists further monetary easing, and Congress further tightens import restrictions to ensure the economic rescue package only creates jobs at home and doesn’t leak to other countries.

Rich nations that have spent hundreds of billions of dollars bailing out their banks instruct them to focus on lending at home. Developing countries are cut off from international finance. Most devalue; many default. Trying to export their way out, they engage in competitive devaluations yet run up against new import barriers in the West.

It would be wrong to shrug off this scenario. Of course, every world leader knows that beggar-thy-neighbor strategies are likely to make the current global emergency worse. Still, protectionism thrives in economic crises as people seek scapegoats abroad for their troubles and demand protection for domestic jobs.

At their summit in Washington last November, leaders of the Group of 20 biggest economies underscored “the critical importance of rejecting protectionism.” A tally by the World Bank found that 17 of the countries have imposed some kind of protectionist policy — from tariffs to tax rebates to export subsidies — since then.

Leaders gathering for another G-20 summit next week in London must not only commit to avoid this path, they must flesh out their commitment with concrete proposals for concerted actions. The world needs a bargain that commits us all to seek collective solutions.

The meeting could easily snag on intractable differences. The International Monetary Fund forecasts that countries in the euro zone will suffer a deeper recession than the United States. Still, this seems less of a worry to Europe than potential long-term budget deficits and currency weakness. The countries have not only refused the American call to spend more to dig out, but the Czech prime minister, representing the European Union, called the American plan the “way to hell.”

But there are some areas of accord that could be built on — including support by Japan, the European Union and the United States to increase the resources available to the I.M.F. to at least $500 billion. The I.M.F. also has revamped aid programs to loosen some conditions and speed up payment to countries in need.

More needs to be done to help poorer nations. The World Bank has asked industrial countries to commit 0.7 percent of their stimulus financing toward aid. They could also back a new issue of special drawing rights — the I.M.F.’s currency that can be used to help nations in need — and welcome a bigger role in the fund for China, which could use some of its vast resources to help. It is important that they lean on their banks — perhaps provide guarantees — to encourage them not to pull out of the developing world.

These efforts would help avert catastrophe in the poor world — which would inevitably come back to bite the richer nations — and would establish a sense of collective responsibility. This is vital. Whether countries agree today on specific ideas for economic stimulus and financial rescue, this crisis is not over. Part of the task ahead will be to monitor the evolution of the economic emergency and the effectiveness of rescue plans.

This month, the I.M.F. forecasted that the world economy would contract between 0.5 percent and 1 percent this year, which would be the worst performance since World War II. But each new forecast brings worse news. Rescue plans may well need to be intensified. If reality turns out worse than expected, it would be best if the world’s leading countries were still talking and could agree to do something about it.



If you don't trust GOLD,the only asset with a 6000 year track record, do you trust the logic of taking a $1,000 pine tree, cutting it up, turning it to pulp, putting some ink on it, and then calling it one billion $ dollars?
[verwijderd] 27 mrt 2009 om 12:11
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
4.363
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1403
Gegeven: 453
G20 won’t focus on China currency idea: Flaherty
Reuters


OTTAWA -- China's proposal to replace the U.S. dollar as the international reserve currency will not get much attention at the upcoming G20 summit, Canadian Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said Thursday.

"It may come up as a sidebar discussion, but it's certainly not going to be the focus of discussion at the G20," Mr. Flaherty told reporters.

"I don't think it's a topic that's going to get a lot of attention right now," he added. "We're in the midst of a severe global recession and I think that's what people are focusing on."

China on Monday proposed a sweeping overhaul of the global monetary system, outlining how the IMF's Special Drawing Right could replace the dollar as a super-sovereign reserve currency.

The SDR was created by the IMF in 1969 as an international reserve asset allocated to member countries and is based on a basket of international currencies made up of the dollar, euro, Japanese yen and British pound.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner on Wednesday initially said he was "quite open" to the Chinese suggestion to move toward greater use of the SDR but later clarified that he favored the dollar remaining the world's dominant reserve currency.

The IMF's managing director, Dominique Strauss-Kahn, agreed that the dollar would prevail for a long time but said it was legitimate to discuss the role of reserve currencies in the world.

The leaders of the G20 powers, which include China, and their finance ministers will meet in London on April 2 to discuss how to combat the worst economic crisis since the 1930s.

© Thomson Reuters 2009
[verwijderd] 27 mrt 2009 om 20:06
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
4.363
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1403
Gegeven: 453
FX Trading – G‐20 bust in the making?

Does today’s price action foreshadow things to come after the G‐20 meeting? Or is it
another chance to sell the dollar again at a higher price?

Right now, we are going with the former because we think the G‐20 will be a total bust.
And given the penchant for all governments of late to crackdown on entrepreneurship
and penalize the competent to carry the rest of the pack, anything that flows from the
G‐20 seems highly unlikely to get economies moving again.

Our “esteemed” Treasury Secretary still seems to believe he can lead a horse to water
and make him drink. Pampered elites definitely see the world as they want it, and often
confuse their wants with the way it really is. Mr. Geithner thinks if everyone were to
lend and borrow again that all will be good—global demand will be restored. The loving
symbiotic relationship between the US and China will be back on track—the one that
has them sending us crates of stuff, and us sending them crates of dollars in the
shipping containers otherwise empty on the way back to Asia.

Was he not paying attention when Japan pushed rates to zero and stimulated out the
yin‐yang during its lost years? Japanese consumers didn’t borrow and the banks didn’t
lend much even with zero interest rates and infrastructure projects creating bridges to
nowhere. Japanese consumers and institutions were busy repairing their balance
sheets; that was their priority. It is no different now for US consumers after losing an
estimated $12‐$15 trillion in wealth over the past couple of years.



Knock‐knock: is there a brain‐cell home among the core of President Obama’s elite
economic advisors?

We think G‐20 is a bust. And today’s price action a precursor of things to come as dollar
perma bears realize that risk aversion may just last a lot longer than they think.

Stay tuned. A blast‐off, one way or another, may be in the offing!


If you don't trust GOLD,the only asset with a 6000 year track record, do you trust the logic of taking a $1,000 pine tree, cutting it up, turning it to pulp, putting some ink on it, and then calling it one billion $ dollars?
[verwijderd] 30 mrt 2009 om 14:40
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
4.363
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1403
Gegeven: 453
Angela sets off a smart bomb!  
 
We expected a major G‐20 bust, and thank goodness it is shaping up to be so.  We say 
that not because we want global economic failure, but because we believed this idea 
that throwing more money at our problems was only a recipe for more pain and in no 
way represents a solution. And we were very pleased to see real global leadership from 
someone who can… 
 
“This crisis did not come about because we issued little money but because we 
created economic growth with too much money, and it was not sustainable,” 
German chancellor Angela Merkel told the Financial Times yesterday. 
 
Bingo!   
 
Ms. Merkel’s cogent comments had the impact of a precision targeted smart bomb—it 
exploded the idea that stimulus was the be all and end all of economic salvation.  And 
made it very clear there are leaders out there who do get it.  We hope President 
Obama’s Harvard boys will be taking notes.  
 
Taxpayers and thinking people everywhere owe you a debt of gratitude Ms. Merkel—
thank you!  Let’s hope it helps.  



If you don't trust GOLD,the only asset with a 6000 year track record, do you trust the logic of taking a $1,000 pine tree, cutting it up, turning it to pulp, putting some ink on it, and then calling it one billion $ dollars?
[verwijderd] 1 apr 2009 om 08:43
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
4.363
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1403
Gegeven: 453
Aso lays bare G20 split on downturn
By Mure Dickie in Tokyo
Published: March 31 2009 23:40 | Last updated: March 31 2009 23:40
Taro Aso has dismissed Angela Merkel’s warnings about the risks of excessive public spending in the global downturn, saying Germany has failed to understand why strong fiscal action is vital for recovery.

The Japanese prime minister’s remarks – made in an interview with the Financial Times – underline the wide differences among world leaders as they head to London for Thursday’s G20 meeting on the global slump.

Ms Merkel, German chancellor, said last week that spending more public money as part of a co-ordinated stimulus risked creating an unsustainable recovery.

However, Mr Aso said that what his country went through after its asset price bubble burst in the early 1990s made clear that fiscal stimulus played a critical role in restoring growth.

“Because of the experience of the past 15 years, we know what is necessary, whilst countries like the US and European countries may be facing this sort of situation for the first time,” Mr Aso said. “I think there are countries that understand the importance of fiscal mobilisation and there are some other countries that do not – which is why, I believe, Germany has come up with their views.”

In a further sign of tensions ahead of Thursday’s summit, Nicolas Sarkozy, France’s president, has threatened to walk away from the negotiating table if his demands are not met.

Mr Sarkozy reportedly told cabinet colleagues on Monday that there would be “an empty chair” – a reference to Charles de Gaulle’s seven-month boycott of the European Economic Community in 1965 – if he was not satisfied, although diplomats in Paris later downplayed his comments.

Ms Merkel has cited Germany’s heavy public debt as a reason for caution on spending, but Japan – which, along with Germany and China, has been accused of contributing to global economic imbalances by running structural trade surpluses – has record government liabilities equivalent to more than 170 per cent of GDP.

Mr Aso said a Japanese stimulus package outlined on Tuesday would “mobilise all available means” to prevent the world’s second largest economy’s “floor” from “falling out”. The prime minister, whose government is already implementing stimulus spending measures worth about Y12,000bn ($120bn), said it was too early to talk about the likely scale of the new package. However, ruling party politicians have suggested it include fiscal spending of about Y20,000bn.

Saying Japan was ready to “take the lead” in global efforts to address the slump, Mr Aso said Tokyo would provide more than $22bn in additional trade financing assistance and give global coverage to a trade insurance network it announced for the Asia-Pacific region last year.

Japan would also offer Y500bn over the next three years in new overseas development aid for Asian countries suffering from the global downturn and stand by its pledge to double such aid for Africa by 2012, Mr Aso said.

Mr Aso said he would push for stronger funding of the International Monetary Fund through an increase in its New Arrangements to Borrow, while also calling for the proceeds of sales of IMF gold to be used for assistance to the poorest countries and for a fresh allocation of Special Drawing Rights.

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2009  

If you don't trust GOLD,the only asset with a 6000 year track record, do you trust the logic of taking a $1,000 pine tree, cutting it up, turning it to pulp, putting some ink on it, and then calling it one billion $ dollars?
[verwijderd] 1 apr 2009 om 20:27
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
4.363
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 1403
Gegeven: 453
Twenty Agendas at G-20
Author: Lee Hudson Teslik, Associate Editor


April 1, 2009

On April 2, heads of state from the Group of Twenty (G-20), which represents twenty of the world's leading and major emerging economies, meet in London to discuss the international response to the global economic crisis. The following is an outline of which policy issues will command the most attention for each of the G-20 members.

Argentina
Australia
Brazil
Britain
Canada
China
European Union
France
Germany
India
Indonesia
Italy
Japan
Mexico
Russia
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
South Korea
Turkey
United States

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Argentina
While each of the twenty members of the G-20 technically has equal power, experts say Argentina, which represents one of the smallest economies involved, will have more limited influence than most. President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner recently held meetings (Prensa Latina) with Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to try to coordinate their stances ahead of the summit. The two leaders indicated they will come to the summit with a joint proposal (LatAm Herald Tribune) for financial reform. But CFR's Shannon O'Neil says coordination among the three Latin American countries at the summit--Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico--will be scattered. Argentina favors a relaxation of certain International Monetary Fund (IMF) restrictions on loan recipients, she says, while Mexico and Brazil are more concerned with trade policy and tighter financial regulations--issues of less direct concern to Buenos Aires. Experts say Argentina might also push for increased IMF voting rights for emerging countries.

Australia
In the final days before the G-20 summit, Prime Minister Kevin Rudd has been coordinating with allies, like British Prime Minister Gordon Brown, and speaking publicly about the need for global coordination and improved financial regulation. Addressing the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington on March 26, Rudd spoke of the failed London Monetary and Economic Conference of 1933 and the economic stagnation that resulted from countries' insistence on handling their problems in isolation. Rudd met with Brown on March 30, and both leaders subsequently have made statements on the need for increased economic stimulus (Australian), world trade, and financial regulation. In Rudd's view, global stimulus should be subsidized through an expanded IMF, in which China would play a more significant role (Australian).

Brazil
Brazil represents the largest Latin American economy and the second-largest emerging market economy (behind China) present at the G-20 summit. In a recent interview (video), President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva argued that the United States needed to shore up its banks and called for "bold action" from U.S. President Barack Obama, citing Japan's experience in the 1990s as a critical lesson about what could happen if Obama does too little to confront the crisis. CFR's Julia Sweig says Brazil's top objective at the summit will be to "establish Brazil as the leading voice for the developing world." He will likely push for more flexible access to the IMF and other forms of multilateral funding for developing countries, Sweig says. He may also make strong statements on trade issues, she says--both the need for increased trade financing and the goal of limiting trade protectionism. "This crisis, paradoxically, while hurting domestically, may well enhance Brazil's standing as a leader in and voice for the emerging world," Sweig says.

Britain
As a former finance minister and the host of the G-20 summit, Prime Minister Brown has taken an outspoken role in advance of the meetings. Brown has called for a "global new deal" and has sought to establish himself as a broker of such a deal, alongside Obama. Brown later scaled back his rhetoric, calling the summit "part of a process" (FT) rather than a decisive event. Still, Brown is expected to release an ambitious plan for fixing international financial regulation. The Telegraph looks at different leaked versions of this plan. It notes Brown has drafted plans for a new international organization that would provide early warnings of future financial crises. He may also call for tighter regulation of banks and hedge funds, an emphasis on job creation, and the establishment of joint guidelines on executive pay, the paper reports.

Canada
Canada's government has indicated it will push for a "very focused" agenda at the G-20 summit, revolving around fixes to specific problems that are undermining the financial system. A spokesperson for Prime Minister Stephen Harper said Harper would push for countries to implement systems to "ring fence" toxic assets (Dow Jones) at their major banks and act to restore credit markets, saying these basic measures are necessary before broader growth can take place. In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Harper said he expects a reasonable degree of consensus at the summit about the need for tighter financial regulation internationally.

China
Ahead of the G-20 summit, China's central bank governor criticized the West for financial irresponsibility in what some news organizations interpreted as an attempt (Bloomberg) to alter leadership roles at the summit. China, which is invested heavily in U.S. Treasury bonds, has pressured the United States and other Western countries to increase their stimulus spending to boost local economies and to implement more effective domestic financial regulations. CFR's Adam Segal says Beijing, which has indicated it might move away from the dollar in favor of the IMF's currency substitute, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), knows that this is not a shift it can make in the short term, but has made the suggestion as an "opening gambit in negotiations." China may well push for a restructuring of IMF voting rights and governance powers to better reflect Beijing's growing economic strength, Segal says. Vice Premier Wang Qishan made this argument in a recent Times of London op-ed. Segal says China's statements at the summit should be understood as addressing two separate audiences-the United States and Western Europe, but also Chinese citizens, who desire a louder voice on the international stage in exchange for bailouts of foreign companies and countries.

European Union
The EU released a set of common goals for the G-20 summit at meetings earlier this month. Goals include coordinating fiscal stimulus measures internationally-though EU leaders have also spoken out against a U.S. push for increased stimulus spending-improving regulation of financial markets, including expanding regulation to hedge funds and the "shadow banking system"; reforming international financial institutions and improving financial monitoring to prevent further crises; reducing trade protectionism and creating a new trade financing fund; and increasing development assistance. Much has been made of the discord between the European Union and United States over fiscal stimulus, particularly after the EU president, Mirek Topolanek of the Czech Republic, called increased U.S. fiscal spending "the road to hell" (Deutsche-Welle).

France
President Nicolas Sarkozy has emerged as a leading voice for ramping up financial regulation. Sarkozy stated on March 31 that he wouldn't sign (AFP) any multilateral agreement that ignores his calls for a strict new
44 Posts, Pagina: 1 2 3 » | Laatste
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Markt vandaag

Wall Street sluit hoger

30 nov De aandelenbeurzen in New York zijn vrijdag in de plus geëindigd. Daarmee werden de kleine minnen van eerde...

    Indices

    AEX 519,37 -0,17%
    EUR/USD 1,1320 -0,60%
    Germany30^ 11.355,30 +0,51%
    Gold spot 1.222,40 0,00%
    LDN100-24h 7.036,90 0,00%
    NY-Nasdaq Composite 7.330,54 +0,79%
    US30# 25.562,53 +0,20%

    Stijgers

    ALTICE...
    +15,62%
    KPN
    +3,00%
    Sif Ho...
    +1,88%
    Heineken
    +1,38%
    RANDST...
    +1,25%

    Dalers

    Boskalis
    -3,74%
    Heijmans
    -3,65%
    ForFar...
    -2,81%
    Binck
    -2,55%
    Aalberts
    -2,55%

    Nieuws Forum Meer»

    (113)

    Realist2018 op 02-dec-18 16:10
    (1)

    Eugen III op 02-dec-18 15:32
    (13)

    Bravehendrik op 02-dec-18 14:03
    (4)

    Bravehendrik op 02-dec-18 13:48
    (9)

    Bravehendrik op 02-dec-18 13:41

    Column Forum Meer»

    (42)

    Sjoki op 02-dec-18 16:18
    (222)

    Sem_7 op 02-dec-18 15:49
    (20)

    Daxxer® op 01-dec-18 18:13
    (8)

    RCM op 02-dec-18 15:01
    (86)

    fred 57 op 02-dec-18 13:00
     

    Populair

    Trending

    Bitcoin

    Opinie

    Actueel

    Koersen

    Premium

    Forum

    Secties

    Mijn IEX

    Over IEX