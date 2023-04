Dat het land naar de gossiemijne wordt geholpen door meneer Chavez is niet nieuw. De Venezuelanen laten hem zitten dus: who am I? Er is nu weer een nieuwe fase.Chavez Tightens Hold on Venezuela With Bank Takeover (Update5)By Matthew Walter and Daniel CancelAug. 1 (Bloomberg) -- Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez is set to tighten his government's grip on the economy by taking over his first bank, the local unit of Spain's Banco Santander SA.Plans to nationalize the country's third-largest bank, announced yesterday, will give the state access to Banco de Venezuela SA Grupo Universal's 285 offices and $9.46 billion in deposits. It follows nationalizations in the oil, steel, cement, electricity and telecommunications industries.Chavez is using a surge in oil revenue to increase his control of the economy and move the South American country closer to his goal of ``21st-century socialism,'' even as government takeovers scare off investors. The economy expanded at its slowest pace in more than four years in the first quarter as private investment contracted.``With this price of oil, the government has the capacity to buy, and it seems they're upsizing to control new sectors of everyday life,'' said Alejandro Grisanti, an economist at Barclays Capital Inc. in New York.Chavez said he will pay fair compensation for Banco de Venezuela, which Santander bought from the government in 1996. He said he has been in touch with the bank's local president, and that he is interested in seeking a ``friendly agreement.''`Service of Venezuela'``I want to get it back because it's the bank of VenezuelaTo contact the reporter on this story: Matthew Walter in Caracas at mwalter4@bloomberg.netDaniel Cancel in Caracas at dcancel@bloomberg.net Last Updated: August 1, 2008 18:13 EDT"Venezuala is dus nu helemaal een shortkandidaat. Wat mij betreft krijgt hij er trouwens gratis de Nederlandse Antillen bij. Mijn vraag is: hoe speel ik als belegger op de onvermijdelijke en te verwachten neergang van dit land in?.Groet, Jonas