Amerikaanse aandelen« Terug naar discussie overzicht

Home  /  Forum  /  Amerikaanse aandelen  /  Penny Stocks voor....Dur(f)vers

Amerikaanse aandelen

Penny Stocks voor....Dur(f)vers

112 Posts
  1. [verwijderd] 11 juli 2008 03:14
    Quest Minerals & Mining Corp. (QMNM.OB)

    Quest Minerals & Mining Initiates Coal Production At Pond Creek
    Wednesday July 9, 2:21 pm ET

    PATERSON, N.J., July 9, 2008 (PRIME NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Minerals & Mining Corp. (OTC BB:QMNM.OB - News) (Frankfurt:QMNB.F - News), a Kentucky based operator of energy and mineral related properties, is very pleased to announce that its Pond Creek Location has commenced its coal production operations as of Wednesday, July 9, 2008.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Eugene J. Chiaramonte, Jr., President of Quest Minerals and Mining Corp., stated, ``I am ecstatic to announce that after a lengthy five month rehabilitation process, we have begun mining coal at our Pond Creek location. Despite a number of delays and setbacks experienced in bringing the property online into the coal production stage, we feel that production could not have come at a better time given the recent surge in global coal prices.''

    According to GlobalCoal.com, the weekly index for power-station coal priced at the port in New South Wales (Australia) gained $22.69 to $194.79 per metric ton in the week ended July 4 for a record 6th week of increases.

    The Pond Creek location is expected to be in full production mode within the next few weeks. Management aspires to then shift strategic focus towards bringing its Cedar Grove mine online.

    Everett Hampton, President of Whitestar Mining, LLC stated, ``I am pleased to announce that coal is now being mined at our Pond Creek location. Once full production is achieved, we anticipate to mine approximately 1,500 - 2,000 raw tons of coal per day. In addition, we expect very similar output from our Cedar Grove property once it is brought online.''


    ** QMNM Video Chart - 7/10/2008 ** 7/10/2008 5:03:37 PM

    investorshub.advfn.com/boards/playvid...
    ( Ps: Bekijk eerst de video.)

    Day Low 11:08 AM EDT 0.0275
    Day High 9:33 AM EDT 0.043
    Volume 93.84 M
    52-Wk Low 6/25/08 0.0006
    52-Wk High 7/2/08 0.45
    Range 0.45
    Prev. Close 7/9/08 0.0339
    Today's Open 0.0375
    Change 10.62%

  2. [verwijderd] 16 juli 2008 18:27
    quote:

    skippy44 schreef:


    Quest Minerals & Mining Corp. (QMNM.OB)


    ** QMNM Video Chart - 7/10/2008 ** 7/10/2008 5:03:37 PM

    investorshub.advfn.com/boards/playvid...
    ( Ps: Bekijk eerst de video.)

    Day Low 11:08 AM EDT 0.0275
    Day High 9:33 AM EDT 0.043
    Volume 93.84 M
    52-Wk Low 6/25/08 0.0006
    52-Wk High 7/2/08 0.45
    Range 0.45
    Prev. Close 7/9/08 0.0339
    Today's Open 0.0375
    Change 10.62%


    Zo als u ziet is de koers alweer gehalveerd.

    Quest Minerals&Mng Corp (BB) (QMNM)
    $0.0205Change:-0.0018 (-8.07%)Volume:8,392,732


    Quest Adds Maintenance Shift at Pond Creek
    biz.yahoo.com/pz/080715/146365.html
    ih.advfn.com/p.php?pid=squote&symbol=...
  3. [verwijderd] 27 augustus 2008 18:31
    quote:

    Durfinvest schreef:


    Laten we eerlijk zijn,dit zou de hype na de internetbubbel worden,je moest hier long in gaan...


    Beiden Bio waarvan CEGE al een draadje heeft in het bioforum en waarvan beiden hun product stopzetten met dit onwaarschijnlijk horror scenario als gevolg.


    Symbool Naam Last Change Volume
    NEXM NEXMED I. 0.25 -81.62 % 14389439
    CEGE CELL GEN. 0.81 -71.07 % 12691852
    Bij Cege komt er wat beweging in.


    NEXM NEXMED I.

    NexMed, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEXM), a developer of products based on the NexACT(R) drug delivery technology, today announced that based on First Interpretable Results of Phase III clinical studies for NM100060, a topical application of terbinafine formulated with NexACT(R) for the treatment of onychomycosis, the decision has been taken not to submit a New Drug Application with the Food and Drug Administration at this time.



    The two NM100060 clinical studies were randomized, double-blind and placebo-controlled, and designed to assess the efficacy, safety and tolerability of NM100060 in patients with mild to moderate toenail onychomycosis (nail fungus). No significant adverse event was reported in the studies.



    NexMed entered into an exclusive, worldwide agreement with Novartis in September 2005, under which Novartis assumed all clinical development, regulatory, manufacturing and commercialization responsibilities for NM100060.



    "While this is disappointing," said Vivian Liu, NexMed´s President and Chief Executive Officer, "a European comparator study is still ongoing, and those results are expected mid 2009."



    NexMed will host a conference call to discuss today´s announcement this evening, August 26, 2008, at 5 pm EDT. The call can be accessed in the U.S. by dialing 877-407-9205 and outside of the U.S. by dialing 201-689-8054 and asking the conference operator for the NexMed Conference Call. The teleconference replay is available for one week by dialing in the U.S. 877-660-6853 and outside of the U.S. by dialing 201-612-7415. Replay pass codes 286 and 295576 are both required for playback. The conference call will also be Webcast live at URL www.investorcalendar.com/IC/CEPage.as... The Webcast replay will be available for three months
  4. [verwijderd] 27 augustus 2008 19:37
    quote:

    skippy44 schreef:


    [quote=Durfinvest]
    Laten we eerlijk zijn,dit zou de hype na de internetbubbel worden,je moest hier long in gaan...

    [/quote]
    Beiden Bio waarvan CEGE al een draadje heeft in het bioforum en waarvan beiden hun product stopzetten met dit onwaarschijnlijk horror scenario als gevolg.


    Symbool Naam Last Change Volume
    NEXM NEXMED I. 0.25 -81.62 % 14389439
    CEGE CELL GEN. 0.81 -71.07 % 12691852
    Bij Cege komt er wat beweging in.


    NEXM NEXMED I.

    NexMed, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEXM), a developer of products based on the NexACT(R) drug delivery technology, today announced that based on First Interpretable Results of Phase III clinical studies for NM100060, a topical application of terbinafine formulated with NexACT(R) for the treatment of onychomycosis, the decision has been taken not to submit a New Drug Application with the Food and Drug Administration at this time.



    The two NM100060 clinical studies were randomized, double-blind and placebo-controlled, and designed to assess the efficacy, safety and tolerability of NM100060 in patients with mild to moderate toenail onychomycosis (nail fungus). No significant adverse event was reported in the studies.



    NexMed entered into an exclusive, worldwide agreement with Novartis in September 2005, under which Novartis assumed all clinical development, regulatory, manufacturing and commercialization responsibilities for NM100060.



    "While this is disappointing," said Vivian Liu, NexMed´s President and Chief Executive Officer, "a European comparator study is still ongoing, and those results are expected mid 2009."



    NexMed will host a conference call to discuss today´s announcement this evening, August 26, 2008, at 5 pm EDT. The call can be accessed in the U.S. by dialing 877-407-9205 and outside of the U.S. by dialing 201-689-8054 and asking the conference operator for the NexMed Conference Call. The teleconference replay is available for one week by dialing in the U.S. 877-660-6853 and outside of the U.S. by dialing 201-612-7415. Replay pass codes 286 and 295576 are both required for playback. The conference call will also be Webcast live at URL www.investorcalendar.com/IC/CEPage.as... The Webcast replay will be available for three months

    Ja ik had/heb al jaren geen goed gevoel meer bij de bio...ik zie maar weinig grote uitslagen meer naar boven,wel zeer grote telkens naar onder,en als er een grote stijger is dan gaat het meestal over een overname op een lage koers.
  5. [verwijderd] 27 augustus 2008 19:48
    quote:

    skippy44 schreef:


    [quote=Durfinvest]
    Laten we eerlijk zijn,dit zou de hype na de internetbubbel worden,je moest hier long in gaan...

    [/quote]
    Beiden Bio waarvan CEGE al een draadje heeft in het bioforum en waarvan beiden hun product stopzetten met dit onwaarschijnlijk horror scenario als gevolg.


    Symbool Naam Last Change Volume
    NEXM NEXMED I. 0.25 -81.62 % 14389439
    CEGE CELL GEN. 0.81 -71.07 % 12691852
    Bij Cege komt er wat beweging in.


    NEXM NEXMED I.

    NexMed, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEXM), a developer of products based on the NexACT(R) drug delivery technology, today announced that based on First Interpretable Results of Phase III clinical studies for NM100060, a topical application of terbinafine formulated with NexACT(R) for the treatment of onychomycosis, the decision has been taken not to submit a New Drug Application with the Food and Drug Administration at this time.



    The two NM100060 clinical studies were randomized, double-blind and placebo-controlled, and designed to assess the efficacy, safety and tolerability of NM100060 in patients with mild to moderate toenail onychomycosis (nail fungus). No significant adverse event was reported in the studies.



    NexMed entered into an exclusive, worldwide agreement with Novartis in September 2005, under which Novartis assumed all clinical development, regulatory, manufacturing and commercialization responsibilities for NM100060.



    "While this is disappointing," said Vivian Liu, NexMed´s President and Chief Executive Officer, "a European comparator study is still ongoing, and those results are expected mid 2009."



    NexMed will host a conference call to discuss today´s announcement this evening, August 26, 2008, at 5 pm EDT. The call can be accessed in the U.S. by dialing 877-407-9205 and outside of the U.S. by dialing 201-689-8054 and asking the conference operator for the NexMed Conference Call. The teleconference replay is available for one week by dialing in the U.S. 877-660-6853 and outside of the U.S. by dialing 201-612-7415. Replay pass codes 286 and 295576 are both required for playback. The conference call will also be Webcast live at URL www.investorcalendar.com/IC/CEPage.as... The Webcast replay will be available for three months

    Ik denk waar komt die post nou weer vandaan van me hahaha...maar die heb je hier geplukt www.debeurs.nl/debeurs/discussies/ond... zie ik..het is toch gewoon waar lijkt me als we insm gnbt gtcb noem maar op allemaal zien,en dan die gemene reacties als gewoon de waarheid verteld wordt he ?
  6. [verwijderd] 27 augustus 2008 19:51
    quote:

    Durfinvest schreef:


    [quote=skippy44]
    [quote=Durfinvest]
    Laten we eerlijk zijn,dit zou de hype na de internetbubbel worden,je moest hier long in gaan...

    [/quote]
    Beiden Bio waarvan CEGE al een draadje heeft in het bioforum en waarvan beiden hun product stopzetten met dit onwaarschijnlijk horror scenario als gevolg.


    Symbool Naam Last Change Volume
    NEXM NEXMED I. 0.25 -81.62 % 14389439
    CEGE CELL GEN. 0.81 -71.07 % 12691852
    Bij Cege komt er wat beweging in.


    NEXM NEXMED I.

    NexMed, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEXM), a developer of products based on the NexACT(R) drug delivery technology, today announced that based on First Interpretable Results of Phase III clinical studies for NM100060, a topical application of terbinafine formulated with NexACT(R) for the treatment of onychomycosis, the decision has been taken not to submit a New Drug Application with the Food and Drug Administration at this time.



    The two NM100060 clinical studies were randomized, double-blind and placebo-controlled, and designed to assess the efficacy, safety and tolerability of NM100060 in patients with mild to moderate toenail onychomycosis (nail fungus). No significant adverse event was reported in the studies.



    NexMed entered into an exclusive, worldwide agreement with Novartis in September 2005, under which Novartis assumed all clinical development, regulatory, manufacturing and commercialization responsibilities for NM100060.



    "While this is disappointing," said Vivian Liu, NexMed´s President and Chief Executive Officer, "a European comparator study is still ongoing, and those results are expected mid 2009."



    NexMed will host a conference call to discuss today´s announcement this evening, August 26, 2008, at 5 pm EDT. The call can be accessed in the U.S. by dialing 877-407-9205 and outside of the U.S. by dialing 201-689-8054 and asking the conference operator for the NexMed Conference Call. The teleconference replay is available for one week by dialing in the U.S. 877-660-6853 and outside of the U.S. by dialing 201-612-7415. Replay pass codes 286 and 295576 are both required for playback. The conference call will also be Webcast live at URL www.investorcalendar.com/IC/CEPage.as... The Webcast replay will be available for three months

    [/quote]Ja ik had/heb al jaren geen goed gevoel meer bij de bio...ik zie maar weinig grote uitslagen meer naar boven,wel zeer grote telkens naar onder,en als er een grote stijger is dan gaat het meestal over een overname op een lage koers.

    Of ge moet het geluk hebben op het juiste moment zoals met Dndn indertijd up van 3.60 naar 23 zie grafiek. Maar al even snel naar af.De rest van dit verhaal kennen we ook al lang ondertussen.
    Bijlage:
  7. [verwijderd] 27 augustus 2008 19:53
    quote:

    skippy44 schreef:


    [quote=Durfinvest]
    [quote=skippy44]
    [quote=Durfinvest]
    Laten we eerlijk zijn,dit zou de hype na de internetbubbel worden,je moest hier long in gaan...

    [/quote]
    Beiden Bio waarvan CEGE al een draadje heeft in het bioforum en waarvan beiden hun product stopzetten met dit onwaarschijnlijk horror scenario als gevolg.


    Symbool Naam Last Change Volume
    NEXM NEXMED I. 0.25 -81.62 % 14389439
    CEGE CELL GEN. 0.81 -71.07 % 12691852
    Bij Cege komt er wat beweging in.


    NEXM NEXMED I.

    NexMed, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEXM), a developer of products based on the NexACT(R) drug delivery technology, today announced that based on First Interpretable Results of Phase III clinical studies for NM100060, a topical application of terbinafine formulated with NexACT(R) for the treatment of onychomycosis, the decision has been taken not to submit a New Drug Application with the Food and Drug Administration at this time.



    The two NM100060 clinical studies were randomized, double-blind and placebo-controlled, and designed to assess the efficacy, safety and tolerability of NM100060 in patients with mild to moderate toenail onychomycosis (nail fungus). No significant adverse event was reported in the studies.



    NexMed entered into an exclusive, worldwide agreement with Novartis in September 2005, under which Novartis assumed all clinical development, regulatory, manufacturing and commercialization responsibilities for NM100060.



    "While this is disappointing," said Vivian Liu, NexMed´s President and Chief Executive Officer, "a European comparator study is still ongoing, and those results are expected mid 2009."



    NexMed will host a conference call to discuss today´s announcement this evening, August 26, 2008, at 5 pm EDT. The call can be accessed in the U.S. by dialing 877-407-9205 and outside of the U.S. by dialing 201-689-8054 and asking the conference operator for the NexMed Conference Call. The teleconference replay is available for one week by dialing in the U.S. 877-660-6853 and outside of the U.S. by dialing 201-612-7415. Replay pass codes 286 and 295576 are both required for playback. The conference call will also be Webcast live at URL www.investorcalendar.com/IC/CEPage.as... The Webcast replay will be available for three months

    [/quote]Ja ik had/heb al jaren geen goed gevoel meer bij de bio...ik zie maar weinig grote uitslagen meer naar boven,wel zeer grote telkens naar onder,en als er een grote stijger is dan gaat het meestal over een overname op een lage koers.
    [/quote]
    Of ge moet het geluk hebben op het juiste moment zoals met Dndn indertijd up van 3.60 naar 23 zie grafiek. Maar al even snel naar af.De rest van dit verhaal kennen we ook al lang ondertussen.



    die rit heb ik toen meegemaakt bij dndn...van 4,65 naar de 18 de volgende dag.verkocht toen en later weer ingestapt en dezelfde rit weer meegemaakt maar de andere kant op ;-(
  9. [verwijderd] 27 augustus 2008 20:08
    quote:

    rac69 schreef:





    die rit heb ik toen meegemaakt bij dndn...van 4,65 naar de 18 de volgende dag.verkocht toen en later weer ingestapt en dezelfde rit weer meegemaakt maar de andere kant op ;-(
    Dus per saldo ?...niet veel soeps dan lijkt me,IDMI heb jij toen toch ook nog een stukje meegelift..ik zat er als eerste in die dag maar verkocht ze jammerlijk genoeg al op 1,36..dat deed pas pijn ik denk er nog regelmatig aan joh,zat er met 10K in en had een paar uur later 30k winst gehad indien ik even gewacht had.
  10. [verwijderd] 27 augustus 2008 20:19
    finance.yahoo.com/echarts?s=IDMI#char... Deze was dat toen manmanman ik wordt er weer strond ziek van als het allemaal weer zie,gekocht toen ik dacht net boven de 1$ getipt hier en verkocht op dacht rond de 1,36...even later indien gewacht 30k winst kunnen hebben ongelooflijk klote was dat.
  11. [verwijderd] 2 september 2008 17:02
    CHCI - COMSTOCK HOMEBUILD (US, Nasdaq)
    Laatste koers : 0.36 USD 0.23 (176.92 %)

    Slotkoers Openingskoers
    0.13 0.15
    Laagste v/d dag Hoogste v/d dag
    0.15 0.37
    52wk Range: 0.05 - 2.65

    PRESS RELEASE: Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. Eliminates $32.7 Million of Debt Through Friendly Foreclosure Agreement With BB&T

    mstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. Eliminates $32.7 Million of


    Debt Through Friendly Foreclosure Agreement With BB&T



    RESTON, VA -- (MARKET WIRE) -- 09/02/08 --

    Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHCI) and certain of its

    subsidiaries (collectively "Comstock" or the "Company") today announced

    that on Friday, August 29, 2008 it had entered into a foreclosure

    agreement ("Agreement") with Branch Banking and Trust Company ("BB&T")

    with respect to approximately $32.7 million of the Company´s $144.0

    million of secured debt. Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company

    agreed to cooperate with BB&T with respect to its foreclosure on certain

    of the Company´s real estate assets and BB&T agreed to provide the

    Company a full release from its obligations with no deficiency liability

    post-foreclosure. The foreclosure agreement covers properties in Virginia

    and Atlanta. Comstock will retain pre-sold lots in Atlanta which are not

    included in the foreclosure.

    "As previously announced we are working to restructure a significant

    portion of our debt to ensure our ability to survive what has turned out

    to be the worst cyclical market downturn in a generation. We are pleased

    with the results of our negotiation with BB&T and consider this an

    important first step in our plan to reposition Comstock to meet current

    market challenges," said Christopher Clemente, Comstock´s Chairman and

    Chief Executive Officer. "We continue to focus on similar negotiations

    with certain other lenders and remain optimistic regarding the outcome of

    those negotiations."

    It is expected that on September 2, 2008 BB&T will complete the

    foreclosure process on select lots at Maristone, James Road, Wyngate and

    Glen Ivy, all in the Atlanta, Georgia market and that on or before

    September 30, 2008, BB&T will complete the foreclose process on the

    collateral securing the Company´s debt at two projects in Virginia,

    Barrington Park and Woodlands of Round Hill. The Company announced that

    in anticipation of this agreement it had recorded impairment charges

    related to the BB&T collateral in the quarter ending June 30, 2008 and as

    a result the Company does not anticipate any material future write-offs

    as a result of the Agreement or the foreclosures.

    About Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc.

    Established in 1985, Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. is a publically

    traded, diversified real estate development firm with a focus on

    affordably priced for-sale residential products. Comstock builds and

    markets single-family homes, townhouses, mid-rise condominiums, high-rise

    condominiums, mixed-use urban communities and active adult communities.

    The company currently markets its products under the Comstock Homes brand

    in the Washington, D.C.; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Atlanta, Georgia

    metropolitan areas. Comstock Homebuilding Companies Inc. trades on Nasdaq

    under the symbol CHCI. For more information on the Company or it projects

    please visit www.comstockhomebuilding.com.

    Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

    This release contains "forward-looking" statements that are made pursuant

    to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform

    Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks

    and uncertainties that may cause actual future results to differ

    materially from those projected or contemplated in the forward-looking

    statements. Additional information concerning these and other important

    risks and uncertainties can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in

    the Company´s most recent form 10-K, as filed with the Securities and

    Exchange Commission on March 24, 2008. Comstock specifically disclaims any

    obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as

    a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
  12. [verwijderd] 2 september 2008 17:19
    quote:

    skippy44 schreef:


    [quote=Durfinvest]
    Laten we eerlijk zijn,dit zou de hype na de internetbubbel worden,je moest hier long in gaan...

    [/quote]
    Beiden Bio waarvan CEGE al een draadje heeft in het bioforum en waarvan beiden hun product stopzetten met dit onwaarschijnlijk horror scenario als gevolg.


    Symbool Naam Last Change Volume
    NEXM NEXMED I. 0.25 -81.62 % 14389439




    Blijkbaar was - 81.62 % nog niet genoeg.Vandaag nogmaals -21.05 % 0.15 USD .Volume 3.894.440



  13. [verwijderd] 3 september 2008 16:27
    quote:

    skippy44 schreef:


    CHCI - COMSTOCK HOMEBUILD (US, Nasdaq)
    Laatste koers : 0.36 USD 0.23 (176.92 %)

    Slotkoers Openingskoers
    0.13 0.15
    Laagste v/d dag Hoogste v/d dag
    0.15 0.37
    52wk Range: 0.05 - 2.65

    PRESS RELEASE: Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. Eliminates $32.7 Million of Debt Through Friendly Foreclosure Agreement With BB&T



    Laatste koers:0.51 USD 0.14 (37.84 %)
  16. [verwijderd] 4 september 2008 17:21
    quote:

    skippy44 schreef:


    [quote=sethonno]
    rt 0.83 plus 124%
    [/quote]

    Ja, 0.88 USD 0.51 (137.84 %).Heeft bijna $1 gedaan.En zeggen dat het nog 0.15 stond op vrijdag.
    En wie had dat verwacht na gisteren.Dat maakt nu eventjes +480% sedert gisteren.


    En dit bij een bloedrode beurs.Zie indices de 3 de dag up.
    Laatste koers 0.94 USD 0.21 (28.77 %)

    Marktindices
    BEL 20 3076.62 -88.71 -2.8 %
    Nasdaq 2290.45 -43.28 -1.85 %
    Dow Jones * 11295.38 -237.5 -2.06 %
    Nasdaq 100 1805.33 -27.76 -1.51 %
    CAC 40 4319.45 -127.68 -2.87 %
    Euronext 100 758.09 -19.09 -2.46 %
    Next 150 1457.71 -29.96 -2.01 %
    AEX 25 399.43 -6.89 -1.7 %
    MIDKAP 573.5 -13.25 -2.26 %
    DAX 30 6303.46 -164.03 -2.54 %
    MIB 30 28891 -780 -2.63 %
    FTSE™ 100 5406.7 -93 -1.69 %
    SMI 71.02 -1.67 -2.3 %
    VIRTX 89.83 0 0 %
    IBEX 35 11576.7 -272.4 -2.3 %
    S&P/TSX 12954.65 -183.07 -1.39 %
    OMX Nordic 40 951.38 -25.82 -2.64 %
    OMX Helsinki 25 2312.34 -66.1 -2.78 %
    OMX Stockholm 30 856.92 -23.83 -2.71 %
    OMX Copenhagen 20 403.57 -13.97 -3.35 %



  18. [verwijderd] 23 september 2008 19:45
    quote:

    sethonno schreef:


    wat een top aandeel chci woensdag gekocht op 0.35.
    en nu rt 0.67 yes


    Laatste koers Verschil
    0.40 USD -0.06 (-13.04 %)



    En hier weer een ander aandeel voor wie die durft.

    NMGC - NEOMAGIC CORP (US, Nasdaq)

    Laatste koers 0.19 USD (137.5 %)

    Day's Range: 0.09 - 0.22
    52wk Range: 0.08 - 4.23

    En de site van Lebeb ,ook al voor grote durvers.
    lebed.biz/
Pagina: 1 2 3 4 5 6 »» | Laatste |Omhoog ↑

