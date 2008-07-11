Amerikaanse aandelen« Terug naar discussie overzicht

skippy44 schreef:
Laten we eerlijk zijn,dit zou de hype na de internetbubbel worden,je moest hier long in gaan...
Beiden Bio waarvan CEGE al een draadje heeft in het bioforum en waarvan beiden hun product stopzetten met dit onwaarschijnlijk horror scenario als gevolg.
Symbool Naam Last Change Volume
NEXM NEXMED I. 0.25 -81.62 % 14389439
CEGE CELL GEN. 0.81 -71.07 % 12691852
Bij Cege komt er wat beweging in.
NEXM NEXMED I.
NexMed, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEXM), a developer of products based on the NexACT(R) drug delivery technology, today announced that based on First Interpretable Results of Phase III clinical studies for NM100060, a topical application of terbinafine formulated with NexACT(R) for the treatment of onychomycosis, the decision has been taken not to submit a New Drug Application with the Food and Drug Administration at this time.
The two NM100060 clinical studies were randomized, double-blind and placebo-controlled, and designed to assess the efficacy, safety and tolerability of NM100060 in patients with mild to moderate toenail onychomycosis (nail fungus). No significant adverse event was reported in the studies.
NexMed entered into an exclusive, worldwide agreement with Novartis in September 2005, under which Novartis assumed all clinical development, regulatory, manufacturing and commercialization responsibilities for NM100060.
"While this is disappointing," said Vivian Liu, NexMed´s President and Chief Executive Officer, "a European comparator study is still ongoing, and those results are expected mid 2009."
NexMed will host a conference call to discuss today´s announcement this evening, August 26, 2008, at 5 pm EDT. The call can be accessed in the U.S. by dialing 877-407-9205 and outside of the U.S. by dialing 201-689-8054 and asking the conference operator for the NexMed Conference Call. The teleconference replay is available for one week by dialing in the U.S. 877-660-6853 and outside of the U.S. by dialing 201-612-7415. Replay pass codes 286 and 295576 are both required for playback. The conference call will also be Webcast live at URL www.investorcalendar.com/IC/CEPage.as...
The Webcast replay will be available for three months
[/quote]Ja ik had/heb al jaren geen goed gevoel meer bij de bio...ik zie maar weinig grote uitslagen meer naar boven,wel zeer grote telkens naar onder,en als er een grote stijger is dan gaat het meestal over een overname op een lage koers.
Of ge moet het geluk hebben op het juiste moment zoals met Dndn indertijd up van 3.60 naar 23 zie grafiek. Maar al even snel naar af.De rest van dit verhaal kennen we ook al lang ondertussen.