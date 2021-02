Amerikaanse aandelen« Terug naar discussie overzicht

CHCI - COMSTOCK HOMEBUILD (US, Nasdaq)Laatste koers : 0.36 USD 0.23 (176.92 %)Slotkoers Openingskoers0.13 0.15Laagste v/d dag Hoogste v/d dag0.15 0.3752wk Range: 0.05 - 2.65PRESS RELEASE: Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. Eliminates $32.7 Million of Debt Through Friendly Foreclosure Agreement With BB&Tmstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. Eliminates $32.7 Million ofDebt Through Friendly Foreclosure Agreement With BB&TRESTON, VA -- (MARKET WIRE) -- 09/02/08 --Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHCI) and certain of itssubsidiaries (collectively "Comstock" or the "Company") today announcedthat on Friday, August 29, 2008 it had entered into a foreclosureagreement ("Agreement") with Branch Banking and Trust Company ("BB&T")with respect to approximately $32.7 million of the Company´s $144.0million of secured debt. Under the terms of the Agreement, the Companyagreed to cooperate with BB&T with respect to its foreclosure on certainof the Company´s real estate assets and BB&T agreed to provide theCompany a full release from its obligations with no deficiency liabilitypost-foreclosure. The foreclosure agreement covers properties in Virginiaand Atlanta. Comstock will retain pre-sold lots in Atlanta which are notincluded in the foreclosure."As previously announced we are working to restructure a significantportion of our debt to ensure our ability to survive what has turned outto be the worst cyclical market downturn in a generation. We are pleasedwith the results of our negotiation with BB&T and consider this animportant first step in our plan to reposition Comstock to meet currentmarket challenges," said Christopher Clemente, Comstock´s Chairman andChief Executive Officer. "We continue to focus on similar negotiationswith certain other lenders and remain optimistic regarding the outcome ofthose negotiations."It is expected that on September 2, 2008 BB&T will complete theforeclosure process on select lots at Maristone, James Road, Wyngate andGlen Ivy, all in the Atlanta, Georgia market and that on or beforeSeptember 30, 2008, BB&T will complete the foreclose process on thecollateral securing the Company´s debt at two projects in Virginia,Barrington Park and Woodlands of Round Hill. The Company announced thatin anticipation of this agreement it had recorded impairment chargesrelated to the BB&T collateral in the quarter ending June 30, 2008 and asa result the Company does not anticipate any material future write-offsas a result of the Agreement or the foreclosures.About Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc.Established in 1985, Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. is a publicallytraded, diversified real estate development firm with a focus onaffordably priced for-sale residential products. Comstock builds andmarkets single-family homes, townhouses, mid-rise condominiums, high-risecondominiums, mixed-use urban communities and active adult communities.The company currently markets its products under the Comstock Homes brandin the Washington, D.C.; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Atlanta, Georgiametropolitan areas. Comstock Homebuilding Companies Inc. trades on Nasdaqunder the symbol CHCI. For more information on the Company or it projectsplease visit www.comstockhomebuilding.com. Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsThis release contains "forward-looking" statements that are made pursuantto the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation ReformAct of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risksand uncertainties that may cause actual future results to differmaterially from those projected or contemplated in the forward-lookingstatements. Additional information concerning these and other importantrisks and uncertainties can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" inthe Company´s most recent form 10-K, as filed with the Securities andExchange Commission on March 24, 2008. Comstock specifically disclaims anyobligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether asa result of new information, future developments or otherwise.