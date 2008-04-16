Login
 
Koffiekamer

IBM

The Artist 16 apr 2008 om 18:03
check nabeurs bij de cijfers de WPA.
The Artist 16 apr 2008 om 18:15
ik reken op een minimum +6% van de koers nabeurs.
23years 16 apr 2008 om 18:51
quote:

The Artist schreef:


ik reken op een minimum +6% van de koers nabeurs.


Niet meer? whahaaha
The Artist 16 apr 2008 om 19:25
natuurlijk verwacht ik zelfs meer, vandaar "minimum".
The Artist 16 apr 2008 om 20:23
Merk op dat 65% van de omzet buiten de VS komt.

IBM volop eigen aandelen inkoopt.

En afgelopen maanden extra cash heeft dankzij de werkoop van Lenovo aandelen met grote winst.




Will IBM Follow Intel's Optimistic Outlook?
Wednesday April 16, 12:12 pm ET


If investors were steeling themselves for weak tech earnings, they got to exhale in a big way following Intel's optimistic outlook on Tuesday. And if Intel (NasdaqGS:INTC - News) isn't seeing any domestic or global business slowdown, as the company's chief financial officer Stacy Smith told me following the earnings news, it stands to reason that IBM (NYSE:IBM - News) might be in a very good position to sound the same optimistic tone.


We've already gotten hints that this would be a pretty good quarter for Big Blue, following the company's announcement in February that it was raising the low-end of its guidance, and would fuel inject its stock buyback program to the tune of $15 billion. Nothing like ponying up some big-time cash for your own stock as a way to show the market how optimistic you are about your company's future.



And investors seem to buying into the story: IBM shares have been on the move since that February news when shares were hovering around $105, and trading now right near its 52-week high which was $121 and change. The Street expects $1.45 a share on $23.63 billion, though FactSet Research is looking for $1.50 on $23.8 billion. IBM has already told analysts it would earn more than $8.25 for its full year 2008, so the focus will be on how the company plans to get there, where the growth will come from, and what it's looking for in the current quarter.

Interestingly, with so much optimism around this stock right now, the folks at whispernumber.com say the whisper is actually in line with analysts, even though IBM has beat estimates in 19 quarters, while meeting or missing estimates in 15 quarters. Interesting bet -- with the bar set kinda low--with stats like that, especially coming on the heels of the Intel news and a renaissance of optimism taking the broader markets higher today.

The key here is what IBM sees domestically and internationally as far as tech spending is concerned. A new mainframe from IBM seems to be selling well, and it ain't cheap. If customers are spending big, and if IBM can maintain double-digit earnings growth, it should put an exclamation point on the news from Intel yesterday.

There's been so much concern about a softening in tech spending, and IBM as big as it is, should offer up the best glimpse yet into the global spending scene, especially since the company generates more than 65 percent of its revenue from overseas customers. The company's services business and backlog also will be closely watched. Numbers there should be in the $14 billion range, with new bookings between $9 billion and $11 billion.

IBM could be the ultimate defensive play. A tech company that isn't merely a safe place to park your money while you're looking for something better; it could be a safe place to park your money and also enjoying more than merely healthy growth. The flip-side of course is that IBM offers something other than stability and optimism. There's been some air blowing into IBM shares lately and if the company disappoints in any of its metrics, that "popping" noise could be very loud.

[verwijderd] 16 apr 2008 om 21:02
+6% of meer? beetje overrated..
[verwijderd] 16 apr 2008 om 21:12
Al die goede verwachtingen voor IBM zijn allang bekend en zitten daardoor ook al in de koers.

En dan kan het alleen maar tegenvallen , of ze moeten die hoge verwachtingen nog eens ruim overtreffen.



The Artist 16 apr 2008 om 21:16
quote:

henkj44 schreef:


Al die goede verwachtingen voor IBM zijn allang bekend en zitten daardoor ook al in de koers.

En dan kan het alleen maar tegenvallen , of ze moeten die hoge verwachtingen nog eens ruim overtreffen.




het effect van de inkoop van eigen aandelen zorgt zowieso dat de verwachtingen overtroffen worden, vandaar dat ik in de openingsposting schreef, kijk straks vooral naar de WPA.
[verwijderd] 16 apr 2008 om 21:23
quote:

The Artist schreef:


[quote=henkj44]
Al die goede verwachtingen voor IBM zijn allang bekend en zitten daardoor ook al in de koers.

En dan kan het alleen maar tegenvallen , of ze moeten die hoge verwachtingen nog eens ruim overtreffen.

[/quote]


het effect van de inkoop van eigen aandelen zorgt zowieso dat de verwachtingen overtroffen worden, vandaar dat ik in de openingsposting schreef, kijk straks vooral naar de WPA.


Hoop dat je gelijk krijgt.. geloof het alleen amper..
[verwijderd] 16 apr 2008 om 21:26
wanneer die inkoop eigen aandelen al bekend is of verwacht wordt zit het ook al in de koers.
The Artist 16 apr 2008 om 21:26
quote:

rubbererobby schreef:


[quote=The Artist]
[quote=henkj44]
Al die goede verwachtingen voor IBM zijn allang bekend en zitten daardoor ook al in de koers.

En dan kan het alleen maar tegenvallen , of ze moeten die hoge verwachtingen nog eens ruim overtreffen.

[/quote]


het effect van de inkoop van eigen aandelen zorgt zowieso dat de verwachtingen overtroffen worden, vandaar dat ik in de openingsposting schreef, kijk straks vooral naar de WPA.
[/quote]

Hoop dat je gelijk krijgt.. geloof het alleen amper..


Toen bij de vorige resultaten IBM liet weten dat ze eigen aandelen gingen inkopen, schrok ik me ook een aap, dat was die ene dag dat de dow waarschijnlijk met 3% steeg, losjes tijdens een zeer pessimitische stemming.

Bij de cijfers van Intel viel mijne euro, natuurlijk koopt zo'n bedrijf niet voor niets eigen aandelen in, het haalt zijn winsten dan ook vooral uit de BRIC daar waar de groei zit.

Doordat IBM zijn PC-afdeling aan Lenovo heeft verkocht, wordt IBM alvast in China in de watten gelegd, dat geldt ook voor Microsoft.
The Artist 16 apr 2008 om 21:55
quote:

The Artist schreef:


check nabeurs bij de cijfers de WPA.


toen ik dit schreef stond ie amper +1%, dus al wat er nog bij gekomen is mag eigenlijk bij die 6% bijgeteld worden.
Al denk ik niet dat dat nodig zal zijn.
Ekster1155 16 apr 2008 om 22:03
Als Lenovo nou ook ff meeprofiteerd :)
Beter slechte cijfers dan stijg je 11% (ASML)
The Artist 16 apr 2008 om 22:12
IBM Reports 2008 First-Quarter Results

Wednesday April 16, 4:07 pm ET


-- Diluted earnings of $1.65 per share, up 36 percent;
-- Total revenues of $24.5 billion, up 11 percent;
-- Global Technology Services revenues up 17 percent; pre-tax income up 45 percent;
-- Global Business Services revenues up 17 percent; pre-tax income up 23 percent;
-- Software revenues up 14 percent; pre-tax income up 22 percent;
-- 65 percent of revenues from outside the U.S.; E/ME/A revenues up 16 percent; Asia Pacific up 14 percent; U.S. up 6 percent;
-- Services signings of $10.8 billion at constant currency; $12.6 billion at actual rates.


ARMONK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IBM (NYSE: IBM - News) today announced first- quarter 2008 diluted earnings of $1.65 per share from continuing operations compared with diluted earnings of $1.21 per share in the first quarter of 2007, an increase of 36 percent as reported. First- quarter income from continuing operations was $2.3 billion compared with $1.8 billion in the first quarter of 2007, an increase of 26 percent. Total revenues for the first quarter of 2008 of $24.5 billion increased 11 percent (4 percent, adjusting for currency) from the first quarter of 2007.

"IBM had a very good quarter, and a good start to 2008. These results reinforce our confidence in IBM's ability to perform well in a dynamic global economy. Our performance is a tribute to the way we have repositioned our company over the past several years, as well as the hard work of IBMers across the globe," said Samuel J. Palmisano, IBM chairman, president and chief executive officer.

"IBM is a different company today, with a number of unique advantages: our global reach and scale, our strength in profitable growth segments, strong recurring revenue and profit streams, products and services that create real value for clients, and the discipline and financial strength and flexibility that enables us to adjust our business model as conditions require.

"We feel good about the rest of the year."

From a geographic perspective, the Americas' first-quarter revenues were $9.9 billion, an increase of 8 percent as reported (6 percent, adjusting for currency) from the 2007 period. Revenues from Europe/Middle East/Africa were $8.8 billion, up 16 percent (4 percent, adjusting for currency). Asia-Pacific revenues increased 14 percent (3 percent, adjusting for currency) to $5.1 billion. OEM revenues were $696 million, down 16 percent compared with the 2007 first quarter. Revenues from the countries in IBM's growth markets unit were up 11 percent at constant currency and represent about 17 percent of the company's total revenue.


Total Global Services revenues grew 17 percent (9 percent, adjusting for currency) with strong double-digit growth in all lines of businesses. Global Technology Services segment revenues increased 17 percent (9 percent, adjusting for currency) to $9.7 billion. Global Business Services segment revenues increased 17 percent (9 percent, adjusting for currency) to $4.9 billion. IBM signed services contracts totaling $10.8 billion, adjusting for currency, down 2 percent ($12.6 billion, at actual rates, up 6 percent). Short-term signings increased 6 percent to $5.6 billion, adjusting for currency (up 13 percent, at actual rates, to $6.5 billion). The company ended the first quarter with an estimated services backlog, including Strategic Outsourcing, Business Transformation Outsourcing, Integrated Technology Services, Global Business Services and Maintenance, of $118 billion, adjusting for currency, an increase of more than $2 billion year over year.

Revenues from the Systems and Technology segment totaled $4.2 billion for the quarter, down 7 percent (12 percent, adjusting for currency). Revenues decreased 2 percent excluding the year-to-year impact of the Printing System Division divestiture in June 2007. Systems and Technology revenues from System z server products increased 10 percent versus the year-ago period, which reflects the successful introduction of the new z10 enterprise class server. Total delivery of System z computing power, which is measured in MIPS (millions of instructions per second), increased 14 percent. Revenues from the System p UNIX server products increased 2 percent compared with the 2007 period and revenues from the System x servers were flat year over year. Revenues from the System i servers decreased 21 percent. Revenues from System Storage increased 10 percent and revenues from Technology decreased 20 percent.

Revenues from the Software segment were $4.8 billion, an increase of 14 percent (6 percent, adjusting for currency) compared with the first quarter of 2007. Revenues from IBM's middleware products, which primarily include WebSphere, Information Management, Tivoli, Lotus and Rational products, were $3.8 billion, up 16 percent versus the first quarter of 2007. Operating systems revenues of $529 million increased 1 percent compared with the prior-year quarter.

For the WebSphere family of software products, which facilitate customers' ability to manage a wide variety of business processes using open standards to interconnect applications, data and operating systems, revenues increased 20 percent. Revenues for Information Management software, which enables clients to leverage information on demand, increased 27 percent and includes growth from the acquisition of Cognos, which closed in the quarter. Revenues from Tivoli software, infrastructure software that enables clients to centrally manage networks including security and storage capability, increased 9 percent, and revenues for Lotus software, which allows collaborating and messaging by clients in real-time communication and knowledge management, increased 17 percent year over year. Revenues from Rational software, integrated tools to improve the processes of software development, increased 3 percent compared with the year-ago quarter.

Global Financing segment revenues increased 3 percent (down 3 percent, adjusting for currency) in the first quarter to $633 million.

The company's total gross profit margin was 41.5 percent in the 2008 first quarter compared with 40.2 percent in the 2007 period.

Total expense and other income increased 11 percent to $7.0 billion compared to $6.3 billion in the prior-year period. SG&A expense increased 10 percent to $5.6 billion. RD&E expense increased 4 percent to $1.6 billion compared with the year-ago period. Intellectual property and custom development income increased to $274 million compared with $205 million a year ago. Other (income) and expense contributed income of $125 million in the first quarter of 2008 versus income of $180 million in the first quarter of 2007, which primarily reflects higher year-to-year hedging losses. Interest expense increased to $178 million compared with $73 million in the prior-year period, primarily due to the increase in debt to finance the company's accelerated share repurchase agreements.

IBM's effective tax rate in the first-quarter 2008 was 27.5 percent compared with 28.5 percent in the first quarter of 2007.

Shares repurchased in the first quarter were approximately $2.7 billion. The weighted-average number of diluted common shares outstanding in the first-quarter 2008 was 1.40 billion compared with 1.52 billion shares in the same period of 2007. As of March 31, 2008, there were 1.37 billion basic common shares outstanding.
Anno2011 16 apr 2008 om 22:12
Apr. 15, 2008 Market Close: $ 117.17

Viel aardig terug dus?

Kheb nog géén AHQ's.
Hofnov 16 apr 2008 om 22:13
Wat doet IBM after hours???
Yabbadabbadoo 16 apr 2008 om 22:14
124 +
Crusader 16 apr 2008 om 22:16
BREAKING NEWS
IBM reports 36% jump in quarterly profit on sales of $24.5 billion.
CEO: 'We feel good about the rest of the year.'


More soon.
YVES11 16 apr 2008 om 22:16
koers ontploft morgen mooie dag europa
Anno2011 16 apr 2008 om 22:18
quote:

YVES11 schreef:


koers ontploft morgen mooie dag europa


125 afterhours high
