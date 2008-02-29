Grondstoffen « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Inloggen

mercurius-adept 29 feb 2008 om 09:11
heeft het nog zin om in te stappen voor een ritje grondstoffen, of is het nu al te laat?

(gaan we nog verder naar boven, of keren we binnenkort toch weer terug naar normalere niveaus?)




heb zelf dus al een paar keer gedacht dat we het hoogtepunt nu wel achter de rug zouden hebben, maar nee...
haas 21 jan 2011 om 06:41
quote:

mercurius-adept schreef op 29 feb 2008 om 09:11:


heeft het nog zin om in te stappen voor een ritje grondstoffen, of is het nu al te laat?

(gaan we nog verder naar boven, of keren we binnenkort toch weer terug naar normalere niveaus?)




heb zelf dus al een paar keer gedacht dat we het hoogtepunt nu wel achter de rug zouden hebben, maar nee...


die vragen komen regelmatig naar boven drijven:)
s.lin 29 jan 2011 om 12:40
’Grondstoffen zijn nu de beste belegging’ door Ronald van Gessel
Amsterdam - Vergeet aandelen en obligaties, grondstoffen zijn dé belegging van dit moment. Als de wereldeconomie aantrekt stijgt de vraag en dus de prijzen. Als de wereldeconomie terug zakt gaan de overheden nog meer geld bijdrukken en krijgen we mega-inflatie. Ook dan gaan de prijzen van grondstoffen omhoog. Hoeveel meer zekerheid wil je hebben?


Superbelegger Jim Rogers zal er komende dinsdag in de Amsterdamse RAI geen doekjes om winden. De uitverkochte zaal krijgt precies waar het op staat. Na gestudeerd te hebben op Yale en Oxford University, startte hij samen met George Soros het Quantum Fund. Na tien jaar was het kapitaal van het beleggingsfonds met 4200% gestegen, terwijl de Standard & Poors in die periode 50% opliep. Rogers ging met 37 jaar met pensioen en reist sindsdien de wereld rond en geeft beleggersseminars.

Rogers constateert een tweedeling. „Een aantal landen heeft miljarden in de economie gepompt en de mensen die aan de ontvangende kant van deze miljarden zaten, gaat het nu weer redelijk goed. Maar de meeste mensen hebben geen direct profijt van die miljarden gehad, ze moeten het op eigen kracht doen. Het is van vitaal belang dat het huidige aarzelende herstel doorzet, de overheden hebben hun kruit verschoten, de VS kunnen hun schulden niet nog een keer laten verviervoudigen. Een volgende crisis zal daarom vele malen harder aankomen.”

Gezien de enorme verschillen in hersteltempo tussen de oude en de nieuwe wereld voorziet Rogers nog veel onrust aan het valuta-front. De inflatiedreiging maakt obligaties ongeschikt. „Ik ben ’short’ in obligaties, maar ’long’ in grondstoffen en ook in een aantal valuta zoals de yen, de Singapore dollar, de Canadese- en Australische dollar, maar ook de Zweedse-, Deense en Noors kroon en de Zwitserse frank.”

De Europese schuldencrisis ziet hij wel degelijk als een probleem. „Over vijftien jaar bestaat er geen euro meer of die wordt nog slechts gedragen door landen als Duitsland, Nederland, Finland, Oostenrijk. Het is fout om te proberen om landen als Griekenland en Ierland overeind te houden. Over vijf jaar is hun schuld alleen nog maar toegenomen. Laat ze maar omvallen, pappen en nathouden is helemaal niet goed voor een land als Griekenland. Zo komt het nooit tot het ombuigen van de schuldcurve en uiteindelijk moet de bom dan toch barsten.”

Grondstoffen vormen nu de basis van Rogers beleggingsportefeuille. „De afgelopen twaalf jaar hebben aandelen eigenlijk alleen maar zijdelings bewogen en dat gaat nog jaren zo door. Het is nu echt de tijd van back to basics: concrete zaken die worden geproduceerd tellen, je moet het kunnen eten of gebruiken. Voedsel, energie, het wordt allemaal snel schaarser en dus duurder. Er wordt wel steeds geroepen dat er weer nieuwe grote olievelden zijn ontdekt, maar niemand weet nog precies waar die zijn, in wat voor toestand die olie is en wat de kosten zijn om die te winnen.”

Die oplopende voedselprijzen zullen echter ook voor de nodige onrust zorgen. „Je ziet nu dat de Tunesische regering erover is gevallen en dat zal niet het laatste voedseloproer zijn, kijk maar naar Egypte en Bangla Desh, maar er is geen weg terug. We móeten ook naar hogere voedselprijzen toe, er moet voldoende aan kunnen worden verdiend anders wordt er straks niets meer verbouwd. De gemiddelde leeftijd van een boer is nu 58, zonder financiële prikkel sterft het vak uit. En zoals gezegd, ook als het slecht blijft gaan in de wereld zit je met grondstoffen goed, overheden zetten dan de geldpersen weer aan en dat betekent inflatie”.

Naast grondstoffen en olie (de prijs gaat dit jaar zeker door de $100 per vat) denkt Rogers dat ook de rol van goud nog lang niet is uitgespeeld, ook al maakt de goudprijs nu even een pas op de plaats. „Als het nog even terugzakt koop ik weer, op de lange termijn blijft goud een prima bescherming tegen ongeveer alles.”

www.telegraaf.nl/dft/nieuws_dft/88664...
Cézan 2 feb 2011 om 11:50
Silver World Spot(US 500 27,52 13.760 28,4525 14.226 466 (+3,39%)

Dit heb ik even opgehaald uit een beursspel portefeuille, maar ik vraag me af hoe beleg ik eigenlijk in zilver?

Gewoon silver world spot opzoeken in Alex?
Zit er nog muziek in?

///
TSX, Canada dus, vond ik bij alex deze.
Ga hier over deze stocks denk ik wat chart- en DDL doen.

140111 CA26830P1053 aand. ECU Silver Mining Inc.
140177 CA29258Y1034 aand. Endeavour Silver Corp.
140067 CA32076V1031 aand. First Majestic Silver Corp.
140199 CA3499151080 aand. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.
140171 CA39115V1013 aand. Great Panther Silver Ltd.
140346 CA55903Q1046 aand. MAG Silver Corp.
140071 CA60254C1005 aand. Minco Silver Corp.
140176 CA6979001089 aand. Pan American Silver Corp.
140123 CA7852461093 aand. Sabina Gold & Silver Corp.
140404 CA82735N1096 aand. Silver Bear Resources Inc.
140378 CA8274671012 aand. Silver Bullion Trust
140520 CA8283361076 aand. Silver Wheaton Corp.
140091 CA82835P1036 aand. Silvercorp Metals Inc.
140573 CA8284261069 aand. Silvermex Resources Inc.
140509 CA8363071082 aand. South American Silver Corp.
140570 CA85207K1075 aand. Sprott Physical Silver Trust ETF
haas 3 feb 2011 om 10:39
Hoe beleggen in edelmetalen.............mss vindt u daar wat ?

www.iex.nl/forum/Topic/1231070/Edelme...
haas 6 feb 2011 om 07:32
met dank aan YoePie voor deze link,

jimrogers-investments.blogspot.com/20...
Cézan 6 feb 2011 om 22:37
www.stockhouse.com/Community-News/201...
haas 17 feb 2011 om 00:24
Base Metals
Name Price Change Percent Units Last Update
Aluminium 2475.5 -2.75 -0.11% USD/tn Market Close / Feb 16
Copper 9848.0 -179.25 -1.79% USD/tn Market Close / Feb 16
Lead 2595.75 -46.25 -1.75% USD/tn Market Close / Feb 16
Nickel 28542.0 -175.00 -0.61% USD/tn Market Close / Feb 16
Tin 32460.0 -11.00 -0.03% USD/tn Market Close / Feb 16
Zinc 2459.75 -7.25 -0.29% USD/tn Market Close / Feb 16
haas 12 aug 2011 om 10:07
Copper 8802.00 8820.00 463150 -875
Alum. 2367.50 2403.00 4572575 -8225
Nickel 21225.00 21225.00 103500 +624
Zinc 2125.50 2158.00 881525 -900
Lead 2300.50 2309.00 309150 -675
Tin 23300.00 23400.00 22615 +35
Al.Alloy 2275.00 2275.00 127300 +320
NASAAC 2405.00 2440.00 151720 -360
Molybdenum 264 0
Cobalt 260 0
Steel(Med) 46865 +910
EdArnhem 13 aug 2011 om 18:58
het is interessant te zien welke commodities zich niets aantrokken van de misère op de beurzen in de afgelopen weken. De granen zijn toch prima overeind gebleven.

Voor rijst verwacht ik opwaartse prijsdruk nu de nieuwe regering van Thailand hoge garantiebedragen wil betalen aan de boeren. Thailand zou wel willen streven naar een soort OPEC, maar dan voor rijst.

Katoen zit er ook aardig doorheen, kon wel eens leuk bijtrekken.

Aardgas zit op de kostprijs en kon nog wel eens een sprongetje maken richting 4,50 ivm hurricane-season en hittegolf. Alvorens de seizoensdip (3,60?) in sept/okt te maken, waar het een absolute koop is naar de highs toe van januari/februari. Vanaf H2 2012 structureel hogere prijzen te verwachten van 4,50-5,00

Sinasappelsap is ook wel in voor tussentijdse opleving.

Rubber staat ook laag. Er is een vrij lange periode nodig om nieuwe bomen op te kweken (zo'n 7 jaar). Dus aanbod is voorlopig beperkt, in verhouding tot de groeiende vraag (door bijv. autoverkopen).
EdArnhem 13 aug 2011 om 19:32
www.planetnext.net/2011/07/rising-foo...

Mooi achtergrond leeswerk over Rijst. Het goud van de toekomst.

En dat is mijn visie: Aardgas en Rijst zijn voor de komende 20 jaar aan de beurt voor een gigantische bull-market
EdArnhem 13 aug 2011 om 19:50
www.agrimoney.com/news/fall-in-thai-r...

Global Rice Production in 2011/12
Projected To Be the Highest on Record
The 2011/12 global rice production forecast was reduced by 73,000 tons this month to 456.3 million tons, with increases for Egypt and the United States nearly offsetting reductions for Indonesia and the Koreas. In spite of the reduction, global rice production in 2011/12 remains projected at a record, up more than 1 percent from 2010/11.

Kijk, dat is bullish. De officiële outlook is een record-oogst van rijst dit jaar. Dus dat zit nu in de prijs verwerkt.

Vervolgens het politieke verhaal over Thailand, dat het allemaal anders moet. Voeg daarbij de enorme overstromingen in Thailand, waardoor de oogst gaat tegenvallen. Ook USA kan gaan tegenvallen door ongunstige weersomstandigheden
haas 22 aug 2011 om 06:47
Mining boom to leave economy stranded if prices fall, says BlueScope's Kraehe

AUSTRALIA'S economy risks being hollowed out by the country's mining boom and faces the prospect of a downturn once commodity prices fall, Reserve Bank of Australia board member and BlueScope Steel chairman Graham Kraehe said today.

But the country's financial resources are insufficient for it to follow the examples of Switzerland and Japan and intervene in the currency market to suppress the booming Australian dollar, which is therefore likely to stay well above historical rates for an extended period, he said.

"When the mining boom ceases - and it will - do we really want to be left with a hollowed-out economy? Obviously we don't," Mr Kraehe said in an interview with Dow Jones Newswires. "If you look at the 1970s and 1950s, Australia had terms of trade that were right up high. Those booms ended in recession and this one is a bigger and longer boom."

BlueScope, the country's second-largest manufacturer by revenue, today announced it would close its export business and shed 1000 jobs, due in part to the strength of the Australian dollar and raw materials prices, the latter being a major contributor to the local currency's strength.

BlueScope, the country's second-largest manufacturer by revenue, today announced it would close its export business and shed 1000 jobs, due in part to the strength of the Australian dollar and raw materials prices, the latter being a major contributor to the local currency's strength.
haas 31 aug 2011 om 02:24
Iron ore prices to stay high until 2015, says London Mining chief

THE chief executive of iron ore miner London Mining expects prices to remain high until 2015 as supply fails to keep pace with burgeoning demand from China.

Over "the next five years, expectations are for prices to remain high," Graeme Hossie told Dow Jones Newswires in an interview.

"Supply is not being added as fast as the industry thought it would be added" and China's rapid rate of urbanisation continues to drive robust demand for iron ore.

Iron ore is one of the key ingredients used in steelmaking and spot prices for iron ore delivered into China have been hovering at $US170-$US180 a tonne, despite current uncertainty about the global macro-economic environment.

Mr Hossie said iron ore is likely to remain above $US150/tonne over the next four years, on average, and said consensus views that iron ore would average at least $US100/tonne during the remainder of the decade were "very fair"
haas 1 sep 2011 om 10:27
Commodities
Let verder op de RICI index (grondstoffen). De stijgende lange termijntrend is nog helemaal intact. Verder brak hij gisteren nipt de bovenkant van het dalende correctiekanaal. Deze opwaartse doorbraak geeft een stijgingspotentieel van 10-15%. Boven de meest recente top van 4.115 is de uitbraak definitief, tot die tijd kan nog een klein aanloopje noodzakelijk zijn.
[verwijderd] 6 sep 2011 om 10:29
haas 6 sep 2011 om 15:37
Hi zijn er nog andere leveranciers bij u bekend(of die u hebt beoordeeld) die ook fysiek verkopen ?
Hebt u daarbij mss ook de voor- en nadelen tussen de verschillende leveranciers

Ik hoor graag van u.
EdArnhem 16 sep 2011 om 21:16
www.bloomberg.com/news/2011-09-16/ivo...

www.godmode-trader.de/blog/rohstoff/2...

een ritje short Cocoa lijkt interessant!
EdArnhem 24 okt 2011 om 13:38
de interessante softs voor dit moment:
long mais, rijst en soya
short cocoa
ritjes van 2-3 maanden

www.agrimoney.com/printnews.php?id=13...
www.agrimoney.com/news/agricultural-c...
haas 17 dec 2011 om 20:37
Lundin Mining (LUN-T3.700.123.35%) expects a rise in zinc and copper production in 2013 and 2014, helped by higher grades of ore and a ramp up of its production facility.

The company sees zinc production rising to 125,000-135,000 tonnes in 2013 and 145,000-155,000 tonnes in 2014 from 109,000-125,500 tonnes expected in 2012.
