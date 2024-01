Akamai Technologies (AKAM) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.42 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.38 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items.



This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.16%. A quarter ago, it was expected that this cloud services provider would post earnings of $1.30 per share when it actually produced earnings of $1.38, delivering a surprise of 6.15%.



Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates four times.



Helaas is de markt niet zo blij. Dikke 7% eraf in het eerste uur van vandaag (van $120 naar $110).