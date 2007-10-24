Energie « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Inloggen

[verwijderd] 24 okt 2007 om 22:01
24 woensdag
oktober 2007 - 21:59:33

‘Biobrandstoffen zijn een hype’
Door: Mathijs Rotteveel
Gepubliceerd: gisteren 23:42
Update: gisteren 23:57

Beleggingsgoeroe en wereldreiziger Jim Rogers vindt de aandacht voor biobrandstoffen gehypet. ‘Het kost meer energie om ze te produceren dan dat ze bij verbranding opleveren.’

Het duurt niet lang meer voordat de luchtbel van de biobrandstoffen wordt doorgeprikt, verwacht beleggingsgoeroe Jim Rogers. De grondstoffen voor de brandstof – suiker, koolzaad en maïs – zijn gewoonweg te duur. Begin dit jaar dreigden miljoenen Mexicanen in opstand te komen, omdat ze door de hoge maïsprijzen hun basisvoedsel, de tortilla, niet meer konden betalen. Desondanks wint maïs populariteit als basismateriaal voor biobrandstoffen.

‘De prijzen van grondstoffen zijn de afgelopen tien jaar alleen maar gestegen, zeker die van agrarische bulkproducten’, zegt Rogers tijdens een seminar van ABN Amro in Amsterdam. ‘Doordat verschillende westerse overheden, waaronder de Verenigde Staten, hun consumenten nu biobrandstoffen door de strot duwen, gaat die prijsstijging door.’

Jim Rogers kan het weten. Hij stichtte in 1970 samen een andere legendarische belegger, George Soros, het uiterst succesvolle Quantum Fund. Op zijn 37e kon hij als multimiljonair stoppen met werken. Hij koos ervoor Wall Street te verlaten en de wereld rond te reizen. Eind jaren negentig startte hij zijn eigen grondstoffenindex, die nu wereldwijd toonaangevend is.

‘Overheden zetten in op biobrandstoffen, omdat ze daarmee het electoraat op het platteland willen paaien’, zegt hij. ‘Wat ze er niet bij vertellen: voor de productie van een liter bio-ethanol is meer energie nodig dan dat hij bij verbranding oplevert. Natuurlijk kan technologische vooruitgang het productieproces goedkoper maken. Maar de kosten van de grondstoffen zullen stijgen. Waar moet al die maïs en suikerriet verbouwd worden? Als we wereldwijd alle beschikbare landbouwgrond gebruiken voor biobrandstoffen, kunnen we daarmee maar eenderde van alle motoren laten draaien.’
[verwijderd] 24 okt 2007 om 22:09
Beetje oud nieuws.
Jim heeft waarschijnlijk het laatste nieuws gemist.

Biobrandstoffen zijn al een tijdje bezig aan de tweede generatie op cellulosic basis.
[verwijderd] 15 jun 2008 om 21:32
Biotreibstoff aus Biomasse: CHOREN GmbH erhält den Europäischen Umweltpreis für Unternehmen 2008


Zwei deutsche Unternehmen haben den Europäischen Umweltpreis erhalten. Der Preis wird im Rahmen der Grünen Woche in Brüssel von EU-Umweltkommissar Stavros Dimas verliehen. Das deutsche Unternehmen CHOREN GmbH erhielt den Preis für die Entwicklung und Anwendung eines neuen Produktionsverfahrens. Das Unternehmen wurde ausgewählt, weil es ein Verfahren für die Gewinnung von hochreinem Biotreibstoff aus Biomasse entwickelt hat. Der Biokraftstoff der zweiten Generation, für den keine Nahrungspflanzen verwendet werden, ist schadstoffarm, praktisch CO2-neutral und mit der heutigen und künftigen Dieselmotortechnik kompatibel.
[verwijderd] 16 jun 2008 om 17:45
Finnish refiner Neste Oil unveiled plans Friday to invest €670 million ($1 billion) building a biodiesel refinery in the Netherlands with the aim of meeting European biofuels demand.
[verwijderd] 16 jul 2008 om 22:43
Komt de oeso ook weer eens ergens achter.

Dit soort onnodige en achterlijke organisaties vreten onze belasting centjes op.
Waarschijnlijk honderden personeelsleden die het volgende ver achterhaalde A4tje als eindresultaat brengen van maandenlang vergaderen en denken.
Hoe lang nog?
'Investeren in biobrandstoffen is inefficiënt en duur'
16 juli 2008, 17:56 | BNR.nl
Het investeren in biobrandstoffen is inefficiënt, duur en het leidt maar beperkt tot vermindering van broeikasgassen. Tenminste, dat is de conclusie van het rapport over de effectiviteit van het biobrandstoffenbeleid, gepubliceerd door de OESO (de Organisatie voor Economische Samenwerking en Ontwikkeling).

Voortzetting van dit beleid zou tevens leiden tot hogere voedselprijzen en meer onzekerheid over de voedselvoorziening in ontwikkelingslanden.

Hoogstens 0,8 procent minder
De OESO berekende dat de transportsector in de Verenigde Staten, Canada en de Europese Unie, met het huidige beleid, door het gebruik van biobrandstoffen in 2015 hoogstens 0,8 procent minder broeikasgassen zal uitstoten dan nu. Deze beperkte verlaging kost de regeringen van de betreffende landen rond 2015 jaarlijks 25
miljard dollar.

De schadelijke broeikasgassen zijn volgens de OESO veel beter en goedkoper te bestrijden door efficiënter om te gaan met energie, dan door een verhoging van het gebruik van biobrandstoffen.

Importheffingen
Verder moeten de westerse landen alle importheffingen op de plantaardige brandstoffen opheffen, zodat alleen de meest efficiënte vormen, zoals de Braziliaanse variant op basis van suikerriet, worden geproduceerd. Daarnaast moet er vooral hard worden gewerkt aan de ontwikkeling van biobrandstoffen die niet ten koste gaan van de voedselvoorziening, zoals brandstoffen op basis van hout.

"Het klopt dat de broeikasgasreductie van biobrandstoffen overal niet zo goed is", zegt Geert Bergsma, themaleider biobrandstoffen bij de CE Delft op BNR. "Het probleem is dat een heleboel biobrandstoffen relatief slecht scoren, denk bijvoorbeeld maar aan maïsethonal uit de VS." Bergsma pleit dan ook dat het geld dat nu in biobrandstoffen wordt geïnvesteerd, voor een gedeelte wordt besteed aan windmolens op zee.

Peter Goedvolk, van de vereniging Nederlandse biodiesel industrie (VNBI), gaat niet bij de pakken neer zitten, maar leuk is anders zegt hij. "Het is een tegenslag. We zagen al wat terughoudendheid bij bedrijven die van plan waren in biodiesel te investeren." Beluister het gesprek met Geert Bergsma en met Peter Goedvolk.


"We moeten nu doorstoten naar de tweede generatie biobrandstof. En die tweede generatie komt er alleen als bedrijven erin willen investeren en de noodzaak ervan inzien. Als we nu dus stoppen met het beleid dan blijven we gewoon aardolie uit Saoedi-Arabië halen, zegt PvdA-Kamerlid Diederik Samsom. Luister hier het gesprek met Diederik Samsom.



voda 7 jul 2009 om 17:58
EU helpt biodieselbedrijven met importheffing
7 juli 2009, 17:53 | ANP
BRUSSEL (ANP) - De Europese Unie voert zondag een importheffing in op gesubsidieerde Amerikaanse biodiesel. Dat moet de Europese producenten van biodiesel beschermen. Ministers van Financiën van de 27 EU-landen hebben dat dinsdag besloten als hamerstuk.

De brancheorganisatie European Biodiesel Board (EBB) had al langer geklaagd over enorme subsidies van de Amerikaanse overheid voor VS-fabrikanten van biodiesel. De Amerikaanse bedrijven leveren hun product daardoor tegen spotprijzen aan Europa, onder meer via de Rotterdamse haven. De Europese producenten zouden zo op een bankroet afstevenen.

De EU had in maart al een tijdelijke importheffing ingevoerd. De nieuwe heffing duurt vijf jaar en kan oplopen tot 409 euro per ton.

Biodiesel is diesel gemengd met enkele procenten plantaardige olie. Dat zorgt voor minder uitstoot van broeikasgas CO2.
voda 14 jul 2009 om 16:28
ExxonMobil stort zich op algenbrandstof
14 juli 2009, 13:24 | ANP
IRVING (AFN) - De Amerikaanse oliegigant ExxonMobil gaat samen met het biotechnologiebedrijf Synthetic Genomics Inc een biobrandstof ontwikkelen uit algen. Daarmee is naar verwachting een investering van ruim 600 miljoen dollar gemoeid. Dat heeft ExxonMobil, onder meer bekend van de Esso-pompen, dinsdag bekendgemaakt.

Het mes snijdt aan twee kanten. Door te investeren in de groene brandstof wordt de vervuiling, mede veroorzaakt door Exxons eigen olieproductie, teruggebracht. Anderzijds mikt Exxon op een leidende positie in alternatieve brandstoffen. Die zijn nodig om aan de groeiende energiebehoefte in de wereld te kunnen voldoen

ExxonMobil investeerde de afgelopen vijf jaar ruim 1,5 miljard dollar in de ontwikkeling van alternatieven voor de fossiele brandstoffen olie en gas. De Brits-Nederlandse rivaal Shell begon al in december 2007 met de bouw van een testfabriek op Hawaï voor de ontwikkeling van biologische brandstoffen uit algen.
voda 25 aug 2009 om 16:04
'Overschot graan naar biobrandstof'
25 augustus 2009, 14:25 | ANP
DEN HAAG (AFN) - De mate waarin gewas wordt ingezet voor biobrandstof dient af te hangen van de omvang van de oogst. Dat bepleit Jaap Haanstra, die bij LTO-Nederland voorzitter is van de vakgroep Akkerbouw.

De Europese Unie heeft bepaald dat een vast percentage van autobrandstof moet bestaan uit plantaardig materiaal. Haanstra pleit voor een ,,variabele bijmengverplichting'', die omhoog gaat als er veel graan is en omlaag als er weinig op de markt komt. De boeren kampen nu met lage prijzen van graan op de wereldmarkt. Een variabele bijmenging zou meer stabiliteit brengen in de prijzen.

Volgens LTO kent alleen Brazilië een systeem dat hierop lijkt. Daar is de hoeveelheid ethanol in de benzine afhankelijk van de olieprijzen.
[verwijderd] 26 aug 2009 om 15:40
Slechte ontwikkeling, ik ben tegen dat overschotten van gewassen gebruikt worden voor brandstof als deze ook voor consumptie gebruikt kunnen worden

Laat maar opgeslagen liggen
voda 26 aug 2009 om 16:33
Nieuwe 'groene steenkool' uit Steenwijk
26 augustus 2009, 16:18 | ANP
STEENWIJK (AFN) - Stramproy Green Coal gaat energiebedrijf Essent gedurende twee jaar biocoal leveren, een nieuwe stof die samen met kolen gestookt kan worden in energiecentrales. De bedrijven tekenden woensdag een overeenkomst die voorziet in 90.000 ton in een periode van twee jaar.

Het bedrijf gaat de steenkoolvervanger maken in een nieuwe installatie in het Overijsselse Steenwijk. Volgens beide bedrijven gaat het om de eerste installatie ter wereld die deze stof op commerciële basis gaat vervaardigen.

Biocoal geldt als milieuvriendelijk. Met 90.000 ton biocoal hoeft een kleine 80.000 ton steenkool minder te worden geïmporteerd in ons land. Biocoal wordt gemaakt door houtachtige biomassa onder druk langzaam te verhitten tot zo'n 300 graden. De stof krijgt daardoor eigenschappen die met steenkool te vergelijken zijn.

De biocoal-installatie in Steenwijk is efficiënt doordat warmte niet verloren gaat, maar wordt gebruikt voor het opwekken van stroom.
voda 28 aug 2009 om 22:52
U.S. Biofuel Boom Running on Empty
By Ann Davis and Russell Gold
2083 words
27 August 2009
The Wall Street Journal
The biofuels revolution that promised to reduce America's dependence on foreign oil is fizzling out.

Two-thirds of U.S. biodiesel production capacity now sits unused, reports the National Biodiesel Board. Biodiesel, a crucial part of government efforts to develop alternative fuels for trucks and factories, has been hit hard by the recession and falling oil prices.

The global credit crisis, a glut of capacity, lower oil prices and delayed government rules changes on fuel mixes are threatening the viability of two of the three main biofuel sectors -- biodiesel and next-generation fuels derived from feedstocks other than food. Ethanol, the largest biofuel sector, is also in financial trouble, although longstanding government support will likely protect it.

Earlier this year, GreenHunter Energy Inc., operator of the nation's largest biodiesel refinery, stopped production and in June said it may have to sell its Houston plant, only a year after politicians presided over its opening. Dozens of other new biodiesel plants, which make a diesel substitute from vegetable oils and animal fats, have stopped operating because biodiesel production is no longer economical.

Producers of next-generation biofuels -- those using nonfood renewable materials such as grasses, cornstalks and sugarcane stalks -- are finding it tough to attract investment and ramp up production to an industrial scale. The sector suffered a major setback this summer after a federal jury ruled that Cello Energy of Alabama, a plant-fiber-based biofuel producer, had defrauded investors. Backed by venture capitalist Vinod Khosla, Cello was expected to supply 70% of the 100.7 million gallons of cellulosic biofuels that the Environmental Protection Agency planned to blend into the U.S. fuel supply next year. The alleged fraud will almost certainly prevent the EPA from meeting its targets next year, energy analysts say.

The wave of biodiesel failures and Cello's inability to produce even a fraction of what it expected have spooked private investors, which could further delay technology breakthroughs and derail the government's green energy objectives.

"If your investors are losing money in first-generation biofuels, I guarantee you they'll be more reluctant to put money into more biofuels, including next-generation fuels," says Tom Murray, global head of energy for German bank WestLB, one of the leading lenders to ethanol and biodiesel makers.

Domestically produced biofuels were supposed to be an answer to reducing America's reliance on foreign oil. In 2007, Congress set targets for the U.S. to blend 36 billion gallons of biofuels a year into the U.S. fuel supply in 2022, from 11.1 billion gallons in 2009. That would increase biofuels' share of the liquid-fuel mix to roughly 16% from 5%, based on U.S. Energy Information Administration fuel-demand projections.

Corn ethanol, which has been supported by government blending mandates and other subsidies for years, has come under fire for driving up the price of corn and other basic foodstuffs. While it will continue to be produced, corn ethanol's dominant role in filling the biofuels' blending mandate was set to shrink through 2022. Cellulosic ethanol, derived from the inedible portions of plants, and other advanced fuels were expected to surpass corn ethanol to fill close to half of all biofuel mandates in that time.

But the industry is already falling behind the targets. The EPA, which implements the congressional blending mandates, still hasn't issued any regulations to allow biodiesel blending, though they were supposed to start in January. The mandate to blend next-generation fuels, which kicks in next year, is unlikely to be met because of a lack of enough viable production.

"I don't believe there's a man, woman or child who believes the industry can hit" the EPA's 2010 biofuel blending targets, says Bill Wicker, spokesman for Sen. Jeff Bingaman of New Mexico, chairman of the Senate Energy Committee.

The business models for most biofuel companies were predicated on a much higher price of crude oil, making biofuels more attractive. A government-guaranteed market was also central to business plans.

But once blending mandates were postponed, oil prices plunged and the recession crushed fuel demand, many biodiesel companies started operating in the red. Even ethanol producers, which have enjoyed government subsidies and growing federal requirements to blend it into gasoline, have been operating at a loss over the past year. Numerous established producers have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy-court protection.

Critics of the biofuels boom say government support helped create the mess in the first place. In 2007, biofuels including ethanol received $3.25 billion in subsidies and support -- more than nuclear, solar or any other energy source, according to the Energy Information Administration. With new stimulus funding, this figure is expected to jump. New Energy Finance Ltd., an alternative-energy research firm, estimates that blending mandates alone would provide over $33 billion in tax credits to the biofuels industry from 2009 through 2013.

Not all biofuels may be worth the investment because they divert land from food crops, are expensive to produce and may be eclipsed by the electric car. One fact cited against biofuels: If the entire U.S. supply of vegetable oils and animal fats were diverted to make biodiesel, production still would amount to at most 7% of U.S. diesel demand.

Producers and investors now are pushing for swift and aggressive government help. Biodiesel makers are lobbying to kick-start the delayed blending mandates immediately and extend biodiesel tax credits, which expire in December.

On Aug. 7 more than two dozen U.S. senators wrote to President Barack Obama to warn that "numerous bankruptcies loom" in the biodiesel sector. "If this situation is not addressed immediately, the domestic biodiesel industry expects to lose 29,000 jobs in 2009 alone," the senators wrote, using estimates by the National Biodiesel Board.

Mr. Obama, who supported biofuels throughout his campaign, is working to roll out grants and loan guarantees for bio-refineries and green fuel projects, said Heather Zichal, a White House energy adviser. The pace of the disbursements should speed up this fall, administration officials say.

Obama officials defended the delay in biodiesel mandates. The EPA in May proposed rules that penalize soy-based diesel under the blending mandates, because deforestation from soybean cultivation is thought to offset the fuel's environmental benefits. Obama officials say the EPA must perform a thorough environmental review before it can issue rules. The amount of biodiesel that was to have been blended in 2009 will be added to the amount required for 2010, so that no volume is lost, they add.
Part 2:

Any state help might be too late for GreenHunter Energy. In 2007, the company, led by energy exploration executive Gary Evans, acquired a Houston refinery that processed used motor oil and chemicals and retrofit it to make 105 million gallons of biodiesel a year from all manner of feedstocks, from soybean oil and beef tallow to, potentially, inedible plant matter. GreenHunter's business model hinged on selling to a government-guaranteed buyer: GreenHunter has the capacity to make 20% of the 500 million gallons of biodiesel that Congress wanted to be blended into the 2009 fuel supply.

Until the mandate kicked in, GreenHunter and other biodiesel makers counted on exporting their output to Europe, a much bigger user of diesel.

GreenHunter opened in June 2008 as oil prices skyrocketed. By then, soybean oil prices were soaring, too, pinching refiners that had banked on using soy. Mr. Evans switched to inedible animal fats.

For about a month, when oil hovered above $120 a barrel and traditional diesel ran over $4 a gallon, GreenHunter says profit margins on turning animal fat into diesel rose as high as $1.25 a gallon. It wasn't sustainable. The price of animal fat soared too, cutting margins again.

As the EPA continued to delay the blending mandates, the global downturn obliterated demand for regular diesel. Prices cratered. GreenHunter's plant took a direct hit from Hurricane Ike in September. By the time the plant reopened in late November, the price of diesel had dropped by more than half, and GreenHunter was losing money on every gallon of fuel.

The European Union dealt the final blow this spring when it slapped a tariff on U.S. biodiesel, killing what had been the industry's main sales outlet.

GreenHunter has since stopped producing biodiesel. The American Stock Exchange informed GreenHunter in May that the company was out of compliance with some listing requirements; the firm has submitted a plan to remain listed. Its stock has sunk to about $2 a share from a high of $24.75 in May 2008.

Bio-refinery carcasses are everywhere. GreenHunter's lender, West LB, arranged $2 billion in ethanol and biodiesel loans, selling them to various investors beginning around 2006. Today, half of the $2 billion in loans have defaulted or are being restructured, according to people familiar with the portfolio. Publicly traded Nova Biosource Fuels Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization in March.

Imperium Renewables, a biodiesel maker in Washington, is trying to hang on as a storage depot, its founder says. Evolution Fuels, an outfit that used to sell a biodiesel brand licensed by country singer Willie Nelson, has stopped production and said in a securities filing it may not be able to continue as a going concern. The company didn't return calls for comment.

Some senators have introduced a bill to extend biodiesel tax credits. A provision passed in the House grandfathers soy-based biodiesel into the blending mandates for five years.

Second-generation biofuels have had their own setbacks.

When seeking investors for Cello Energy in 2007, Jack Boykin, an entrepreneur with a background in biochemistry, said Cello had made diesel economically in a four-million-gallon-a-year pilot plant from grass, hay and used tires. What's more, he told investors he had successfully used the fuel in trucks, according to testimony in a federal court case in Mobile, Ala. He said he had invested $25 million of his own money. An Auburn University agronomy professor advising the Bush administration on green energy endorsed his technology.

Alabama paper-and-pulp executive George Landegger and Mr. Khosla, the venture capitalist, separately invested millions in seed money into Cello and had plans to invest or lend more.

A lawsuit disputing the ownership stakes of investors produced Mr. Boykin's revelation, in a 2008 deposition, that he had never used inedible plant material such as wood chips or grass in his pilot plant, despite claims otherwise. Construction of his full-scale facility in rural Alabama moved forward anyway.

This year, Khosla representatives took samples of diesel produced at the new Cello plant and sent them off for testing. The results showed no evidence of plant-based fuel: Carbon in the diesel was at least 50,000 years old, marking it as traditional fossil fuel.

The EPA wasn't told about the test, and continued to rely on Mr. Boykin's original claims when it asserted in the Federal Register in May that Cello could produce 70% of the cellulosic fuel targets set by Congress that are due to take effect next year.

The jury returned a $10.4 million civil fraud and breach-of-contract verdict against the Alabama entrepreneur in favor of Mr. Landegger, one of the investors. Work on the plant has been suspended. Several weeks after the verdict was delivered, Mr. Boykin presented evidence that he had tested fuel from the plant and it did contain cellulosic material. He is seeking a new trial.

Mr. Boykin declined to comment, but his lawyer, Forest Latta, said his client denies committing fraud. The carbon testing, he said, reflected only an early stage quality-control test during startup trials. It would be premature to conclude, Mr. Latta said in an email, that Cello's fuel-making process is a failure. "This is a first-of-its-kind plant in which there remain some mechanical issues still being ironed out," he wrote.

Margo Oge, director of the EPA's office on transportation and air quality, says the agency is "looking into the whole case of Cello." Mr. Khosla declined to discuss Cello, but said he doubts the 2010 cellulosic fuel mandates can be met. "All projects, even traditional well-established technologies, are being delayed because of the financial crisis," he said in an interview.
voda 28 aug 2009 om 23:12
Energy group planning GBP 1bn biomass plants at Scots ports
Hamish Rutherford City Correspondent
512 words
28 August 2009
The Scotsman
SC
37
English
(c) 2009

FORTH Energy has unveiled plans to invest GBP 1 billion building biomass power stations at four Scottish ports.

The group, a joint venture between Forth Ports and Scottish & Southern Energy (SSE), is conducting engineering studies and consulting locals about the plan, which would see 100 megawatt stations built at Dundee, Rosyth, Grangemouth and Leith.

Planning applications are expected to be submitted early next year.

Biomass stations generate electricity by burning organic materials and are classed as renewable energy. Much of the fuel used comes from byproducts of the forestry industry, and having the stations near shipping facilities is more efficient than transporting it by road.

While Forth Energy said all of the materials used in the stations would be from sustainable sources, some of the fuel will come from overseas.

Forth Port's chief executive Charles Hammond said four stations would cost more than GBP 1bn to construct, and the port and property group expected to own only a small share of any completed facilities.

As well as a small equity stake Forth Ports would earn returns on the use of its land and the handling of fuel. If all the stations are built they will need two to three million tonnes of fuel annually.

"The benefits we will get are from the land values and the port throughput as well as enjoying some form of equity return, but very much in a minority," Hammond said, adding that it would be "no issue" for the Scottish ports to be able to handle the fuel for the stations.

Forth Energy, which was formed in 2008, is also considering applying for permission to build wind turbines at some of its ports, although Hammond said focus had been on the biomass project, which was "much larger in scale and impact".

Perth-based SSE already owns and operates an 80MW biomass plant at Slough in Berkshire.

Chief executive Ian Marchant said biomass would play an increasing role in energy production in the future "and it is an area in which SSE expects to be a significant player".

The biomass plans were unveiled as Forth Ports reported a 10 per cent fall in underlying pre-tax profits to GBP 14.8 million in the six months to June 30.

While the group's core UK port business was stable, the group's Nordic business, which sells recyclable goods, suffered from a sharp fall in demand.

Forth Ports also wrote down the value of Ocean Terminal by GBP 2.4m although Hammond said the Leith retail complex continued to attract new high-quality tenants.

Forth Ports, which has extensive excess land around Leith, has scaled back its property development since the recession hit and Hammond cautioned against hopes of an early recovery for the sector. "We believe that we won't be seeing a real recovery in the property markets until, probably to coincide with the tram being built in Edinburgh, in 2012."
voda 23 apr 2010 om 15:38
Mogelijk rol Mozambique bij groene stroom
23 apr 2010, 14:48 uur

UTRECHT (AFN) - Mozambique gaat mogelijk biomassa produceren voor de Nederlandse energiesector. Solidaridad, een organisatie die zich inzet voor mensen in ontwikkelingslanden, en energieleverancier Electrabel maakten dat vrijdag bekend.

Ze doen met subsidie van de overheid onderzoek naar de mogelijkheden om in het Afrikaanse land verschillende soorten biomassa te verwerken in één eindproduct, dat te vergelijken is met steenkool en dat in ons land gebruikt kan worden voor het opwekken van stroom.

In Mozambique krijgen 2.500 boeren daarom training om niet alleen de voedselproductie te verbeteren, maar ook om snelgroeiend hout te produceren.
voda 4 jun 2010 om 15:51
Vattenfall ontwikkelt met ECN biobrandstof
4 jun 2010, 13:14 uur

PETTEN (AFN) - Vattenfall, het Zweedse energieconcern dat Nuon heeft ingelijfd, werkt samen met onderzoeksinstituut ECN aan de ontwikkeling van biobrandstof die gemaakt wordt van groen afval en die meegestookt kan worden in kolencentrales.

ECN maakte vrijdag bekend dat hiermee een belangrijke stap gezet wordt naar de commerciële toepassing van torrefractie, waarbij houtsnippers of groen afval van agrarische bedrijven worden omgezet in pallets of briketten. Torrefractie wordt al eeuwen toegepast bij het branden van koffiebonen en ECN heeft gekeken of dit ook geschikt is voor de productie van biobrandstof. Samenwerking met Vattenfall moet leiden tot een project op grotere schaal.
voda 4 jun 2010 om 15:51
EADS presenteert helikopter op biobrandstof
4 jun 2010, 12:51 uur

BERLIJN (AFN) - Het Europese lucht- en ruimtevaartconcern EADS presenteert komende week een helikopter die vliegt op biobrandstof die voor 100 procent gemaakt is van algen. Dat heeft technisch directeur Jean Botti van EADS vrijdag gemeld.

De introductie van de helikopter vindt plaats tijdens de luchtvaartshow die van 9 tot 13 juni in Berlijn wordt gehouden. ,,Daar gaan we voor het eerst vliegen met een toestel dat die biobrandstof gebruikt. Dat is een wereldprimeur'', aldus Botti.

De luchtvaartindustrie heeft spoedig een alternatief voor kerosine nodig, stelde Botti. ,,Als 10 procent van onze vloot in 2040 op biobrandstof vliegt, zou ik bijzonder gelukkig zijn.''
[verwijderd] 10 jun 2010 om 19:16
www.zaplog.nl/zaplog/article/europa_t...
voda 21 jun 2010 om 16:15
Onderzoek naar vergroten bijstook biomassa
21 jun 2010, 16:09 uur

DELFT (AFN) - Energiebedrijf E.ON en de TU Delft starten een gezamenlijk onderzoek naar de mogelijkheden om meer biomassa bij te stoken in kolencentrales. Daardoor kan de uitstoot van het broeikasgas CO2 flink worden verlaagd. Dat maakten E.ON en TU Delft maandag bekend.

Nu bestaat iets minder dan 10 procent van het mengsel in de verbrandingsketels van kolencentrales uit biomassa. Het gaat dan om restproducten zoals hout en landbouwafval. E.ON wil rond 2015 zo'n 30 procent biomassa bijstoken en op de langere termijn, rond 2030, zelfs 50 procent.

Om het aandeel biomassa te kunnen vergroten, is het nodig de effecten te kennen van verschillende soorten biomassa op het verbrandingsproces. Daarnaast wordt gekeken naar afzettingen in de ketels die het rendement mogelijk kunnen aantasten. Het onderzoeksprogramma gaat vier jaar duren.
voda 28 jun 2010 om 15:29
Meer 'groene' kolen bij opwekken stroom
28 jun 2010, 11:32 uur

GEERTRUIDENBERG (AFN) - Energiebedrijf Essent meldt een succesvolle proef met het stoken van biomassa in de kolencentrale in Geertruidenberg. Voor het eerst werd meer dan 50 procent van de steenkool vervangen door biomassa. Essent wil de komende jaren investeren in biomassa als brandstof. Daardoor zou in 2015 continu 50 procent biomassa meegestookt kunnen worden in plaats van 30 procent.

Bij de proef bestond de biomassa uit houtpellets, maar Essent ziet vooral toekomst voor de zogenoemde biocal of wel houtachtige biomassa die zo bewerkt wordt dat 'groene' kolen ontstaan, die net als gewone kolen kunnen worden gestookt. Essent heeft voor de levering van de zogeheten biocal contracten gesloten met twee ondernemingen in ons land: Stramroy Green Coal en met Topell Energy, dat maandag in Duiven officieel wordt geopend door minister Maria van der Hoeven (Economische Zaken).
voda 8 jul 2010 om 16:13
Antonov kan in 2013 winstgevend zijn8 jul 2010, 13:27 uur

LONDEN (AFN) - Antonov kan in 2013 winstgevend zijn. Dat zei bestuurder Jos Haag van de onderneming donderdag in een gesprek met het ANP.

De producent van versnellingsbakken maakte bekend dat het een beslissende mijlpaal heeft bereikt in de ontwikkeling van de TX-6 automatische versnellingsbak. Dit product wordt op dit moment in elkaar gezet en getest.

,,2013 kan een winstgevend jaar voor Antonov zijn'', zo meldde de bestuurder. ,,Dat zou zeker moeten''.

Assemblagestraat

In oktober 2011 zal de Chinese joint venture EFA, samen met Landai, een assemblagestraat openen met een jaarcapaciteit van 200.000 stuks. ,,Dat is de capaciteit die we hebben en proberen te vullen. De capaciteit kan nog verder worden uitgebreid'', aldus Haag. De TX-6 automatische versnellingsbak heeft een verwachte verkoopprijs van ,,iets onder de duizend euro per stuk''.

Daarmee komt de jaaromzet van de joint venture Landai/Antonov inzake de TX-6 na berekeningen op basis van de productie en verkoopprijs uit op circa 200 miljoen euro. Beide partijen hebben een belang van 50 procent in de joint venture.

Concretiseren

Haag wil deze berekening niet concretiseren. ,,Ik kan het alleen plannen'', zo liet hij weten.

Of winstgevendheid voor Antonov al in 2012 lukt, is volgens Haag koffiedik kijken. ,,Dat ligt onder andere aan de aanloop van de productie en andere omstandigheden'', aldus Haag.
