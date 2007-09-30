BioPharma « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Login
 
[verwijderd] 30 sep 2007 om 12:50
Goedennmiddag

Solide investeringen is wat iedereen wilt

Ik ben bang dat ik er nu een gevonden heeft
nadat ik het spoor van STICHTING PENSI0ENFONDS ABP heeft gevolgd kwam ik op deze fonds

Volgens de berichtgeving word er dit fonds sinds april van dit jaar een positie ingenomen
Nu zeg dat natuurlijk wel iets van dit fonds de vooruit zichten zijn goed te noemen anders duik zo Nederlands parade paard niet in zo koers
Huiswerk is goed gedaan Toch?

Groei ziet er goed uit zeker een aankoop waard

finance.yahoo.com/q/mh?s=AUO

Succes

Ik zelf heeft nog geen positie in genomen maar gaat dit zeker wel doen

Vriendelijke groet,
[verwijderd] 30 sep 2007 om 13:14
AU Optronics Announces the Grand Opening of New Manufacturing Plant in Xiamen, China
Move Enhances Services and Responsiveness for Mainland China Customers

Hsinchu, Taiwan, - (September 9, 2007)

AU Optronics Corp. ("AUO") (TAIEX: 2409; NYSE: AUO) today announced the grand opening of its Xiamen manufacturing facility, the second China production base that manufactures small- medium- and large-sized LCD modules. This new manufacturing facility will provide more responsive service to customers in the South China region and offer more extensive support to the fast-growing economic development of the Xiamen Special Economic Zone.

Since entering the China market in 2002, AUO has steadily increased its business and services in line with the company’s overall global growth strategy. The new Xiamen manufacturing facility is a vital part of AUO’s global manufacturing operation system, enabling AUO to respond more rapidly and provide undiluted focus on the needs of its customers. AUO is looking forward to the tremendous business growth of its Xiamen manufacturing facility, which will provide easily accessible support for customers in Xiamen and surrounding areas.

“As China continues to shape the global economic landscape, our Mainland China customers must have access to real-time and immediate support in order to be competitive and continue to grow their businesses,” said Mr. K.Y. Lee, Chairman of AU Optronics Corp. “We recognized China’s potential many years ago and have steadily increased our investment in the market over the past six years. The establishment of our Xiamen manufacturing facility strengthens our commitment to the dynamic China marketplace and complements our current global manufacturing and logistical operations.”

“Xiamen is one of the most economically dynamic cities in Fujian Province, and offers great potential. We are confident of the future development of the Xiamen manufacturing facility based on AUO’s global manufacturing operations system in South China region and the outstanding achievements scored so far,” said Mr. Fred Hsieh, General Manager of AU Optronics (Xiamen) Corp. “We greatly appreciate the Xiamen Government’s commitment to expanding business opportunities by increasing access to markets. Xiamen ranks high among other locations with an excellent combination of infrastructure, land- sea- and-air traffic networks, geographic location and weather conditions.”

“We will devote ourselves to continual service and product improvement to better serve our customers in the South China region; we will provide our staff with training and other opportunities for career development; we will conduct ourselves as good corporate citizens and contribute to community development,” Mr. Fred Hsieh added.

With a building area of 250,000 square meters, AUO’s Xiamen manufacturing facility, located at Xiamen Torch Hi-tech Industrial Development Zone, began volume production in April 2007. It is estimated that by the end of 2007 production capacity may reach 500,000 units per month for large-sized LCD modules and 5,000,000 units per month for small-and –medium sized LCD modules. With the joining of AUO Xiamen in LCD-module manufacturing, production capacity will increase by 50% for both China’s monthly TV module capacity and small-and-medium sized LCD module capacity. AUO currently employs a total of approximately 3,500 employees in Xiamen.



Yawen Hsiao
Corporate Communications Dept.
AU Optronics Corp.

No.1, Li-Hsin RD 2, Science-Based Industrial Park,
Hsinchu City 300, Taiwan, R.O.C.
Tel:+886-3-500-8899 ext:3211
Fax:+886-3-5772730
[verwijderd] 30 sep 2007 om 13:52
Bedrijfsprofiel : AU Optronics Corp. (TPE:2409)
AU Optronics Corp. is Taiwan's grootste fabrikant van thin film transistor liquid crystal display panels, ook wel TFT-LCD schermen genoemd. Deze schermen worden gebruikt voor o.a. televisies en computer schermen. AU Optronics is opgericht in september 2001 door de samenvoeging van Acer Display Technology, Inc. en Unipac Optoelectronics Corporation. In 2006 is AU Optronics ook nog samengegaan met Quanta Display Inc., waardoor het bedrijf wereldwijd nu meer dan 20% van de markt in handen heeft.

Contact informatie
No.1, Li-Hsin Rd 2, Hsinchu Science Park, Hsin-Chu, Taiwan
Web Site: www.auo.com
[verwijderd] 30 sep 2007 om 17:09
Sales Revenue
2006 US$ 9.0 billion
2005 US$ 6.6 billion
2004 US$ 5.3 billion
2003 US$ 3.1 billion
2002 US$ 2.2 billion
2001 US$ 1.1 billion
2000 US$ 771 million
1999 US$ 185 million
bertvv 1 okt 2007 om 08:57
Merci, lijkt erg goed.
[verwijderd] 1 okt 2007 om 21:30
Sit ik zit er nog niet in maar het gaat als een raket omhoog


Up 0.85 (5.02%)
[verwijderd] 23 okt 2007 om 14:39
Hoi de stijgingen zijn continue

In nog geen maand van 17.25 naar 20,40

Langzaam gaat het maar omhoog


Maar waar ligt de top?

Wie het weet mag het zeggen

Succes

Vriendelijke groet,
Henk Snaph 23 okt 2007 om 14:51
quote:

The Wishbone schreef:


Hoi de stijgingen zijn continue

In nog geen maand van 17.25 naar 20,40

Langzaam gaat het maar omhoog


Maar waar ligt de top?

Wie het weet mag het zeggen

Succes

Vriendelijke groet,



Wish, de grote vraag is wat het beleggingsprofiel van het ABP is. Zover ik weet bekijken zij hun profijt per kwartaal, m.a.w. bij welke winst stappen zij weer uit.

Henks
[verwijderd] 23 okt 2007 om 15:26
Ik zal het niet weten henks

Maar dit is aardig om even in te bladeren

abp.turnpages.nl/hoeABPbelegt/

groet,
[verwijderd] 23 okt 2007 om 15:42
Van het yahoo bord

If interested, go to bloomberg.com and punch in AUO. JPMorgan's Asia technology research head Shah has raised his price target on AUO to $100NT. There is a video available there. He goes on to say that $100NT is "not a very aggressive price target".
[verwijderd] 23 okt 2007 om 16:05
AUO:US
AU Optronics Corp
Shah of JPMorgan Sees `Strong Outlook' for AU Optronics: Video

Oct. 23 (Bloomberg) -- Bhavin Shah, head of global technology research at JPMorgan Chase & Co., talks with Bloomberg's Catherine Yang from Ahmedabad, India, about AU Optronics Corp.'s fourth-quarter earnings forecast, the outlook for technology companies and impact of a possible U.S. recession on the industry. AU Optronics, the world's third-largest maker of liquid-crystal displays, said profit may slip in the current quarter. (Source: Bloomberg)


AU Optronics Posts Record Profit on Display Prices (Update3)

By Tim Culpan and Chinmei Sung

Oct. 22 (Bloomberg) -- AU Optronics Corp., the world's third-largest maker of liquid-crystal displays, posted a record quarterly profit after prices rose as the company sold more panels used in televisions.

Third-quarter net income jumped to NT$22.6 billion ($694 million), or NT$2.89 a share, from NT$612 million, or 10 NT cents, a year earlier, Hsinchu, Taiwan-based AU Optronics said in a statement today. Profit beat the NT$19.1 billion average of 12 analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

AU Optronics joins Samsung Electronics Co. and LG.Philips LCD Co. in reporting higher profits after they took market share from rival plasma and glass-tube display makers. Chief Executive Officer H.B. Chen said the company will probably post similar profit this quarter, more than analysts expect.

``Everybody's now looking for a better-than-seasonal fourth quarter,'' said Sean Wu, who rates AU Optronics as ``neutral'' in coverage for Nomura Securities Co. in Taipei. ``The risk is that panel prices will fall in the second-half of this quarter as we move into low season.''

Shipments of large panels, which measure greater than 10- inches in diagonal length, climbed to a record 22.3 million units with the average price rising to $173 in the quarter from $153 a year ago, the display maker said. Sales for the quarter almost doubled to NT$137.96 billion from NT$71.3 billion a year earlier.

Television Panels

Panels used in televisions accounted for 42 percent of sales, up from 36 percent a year ago, with those panels selling for an average $334 each compared with an average $122 for each panel used in computer monitors, the company reported.

The gross margin, or the percentage of sales left after deducting the cost of goods sold, rose to 23 percent from 8.3 percent a year earlier, the company said. Gross margin will ``fall slightly'' this quarter while sales may rise a single- digit percentage point from the third quarter, Chen said.

His forecast of similar profit this quarter surpasses the NT$14.2 billion estimate of 11 analysts compiled by Bloomberg. Today's profit announcement marks the second consecutive quarter where earnings beat estimates.

AU Optronics's capital spending may rise to about NT$90 billion next year from NT$70 billion this year, Chief Financial Officer Max Cheng said. The company originally forecast about NT$90 billion in spending for this year, and NT$70 billion next year.

``The payment schedule has been delayed, but the capacity expansion is still the same,'' Cheng said.

Shipments of panels used in televisions may grow by a ``low- teen'' percentage this quarter, while prices for those panels will fall by a ``low single-digit'' percentage, the company said.

AU Optronics, which currently trades at 19.5-times estimated 2008 earnings, has climbed 57 percent this year to close at NT$69.60 today in Taipei. The benchmark Taiex has added 20 percent.

Ben er maar in gestapt

Zoveel positief nieuws
het kan zo door naar de 29 dollar is mijn opinie

We zullen zien als Amerikanen dit ziet is het hek van de dam.

Vriendelijke groet,
[verwijderd] 23 okt 2007 om 18:11
Short
Interest 5,626,835.000

Dat is nog al wat

Maar de koers is nog steed up


Vriendelijke groet,
[verwijderd] 23 okt 2007 om 19:22
Het goed nieuws show komt op gang

tinyurl.com/236bgb

Remember er staat aardig wat short posities uit

Vriendelijke groet
[verwijderd] 23 okt 2007 om 22:40
Last Trade: 20.41
Trade Time: 4:03PM ET
Change: Up 0.65 (3.29%)
Prev Close: 19.76
Open: 20.33

After Hours: 20.27 Down 0.14 (0.70%)

Vriendelijke groet,
[verwijderd] 24 okt 2007 om 16:25
Flinke stap terug

koers nu 19,78 slot was 20.46

instap moment ?

Succes
[verwijderd] 24 okt 2007 om 22:22
Last Trade: 19.72
Change: Down 0.69 (3.38%)
De naweeën van de instabiele financiële wereld ?

Vriendelijke groet,
[verwijderd] 29 okt 2007 om 09:57
Hoi de koers kan omhoog?
voor wat het waard is

AUO up over 5% in Taiwan
To close at $69 TWD. That is $21.30 U.S.

mensen kunnen toch rekenen

En ik lees maar mee

Klein positie genomen op 20.30

Vriendelijke groet,
[verwijderd] 29 okt 2007 om 13:31
Een hogere koers is volgens de onderstaande gegevens mogelijk


Pre-Market: 21.00 Up 0.84 (4.17%


finance.yahoo.com/q?s=AUO
[verwijderd] 29 okt 2007 om 21:28
Koers inderdaad gestegen

Loopt in lijn met de verwachtingen

Up 7.24%

Last Trade: 21.62
Trade Time: 4:02PM ET
Change: Up 1.46 (7.24%)
Prev Close: 20.16
Open: 20.86
Bid: N/A
Ask: N/A
1y Target Est: 24.20
[verwijderd] 30 okt 2007 om 21:31
zo als altijd gaat een stijging nooit recht omhoog

Slot 21.20

Down 0.42cent -(1.94%

Last Trade: 21.20
Trade Time: 4:02PM ET
Change: Down 0.42 (1.94%)
Prev Close: 21.62
Open: 21.18
Bid: N/A
Ask: N/A
1y Target Est: 24.20

vriendelijke groet,
