BioPharma « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Misschien dat de reden voor koersstijging is, dat is de deal van het Zwitserse Novartis en Morphosys.

Morphosys doet zelfde type R&D als Genmab.

Forbes: Novartis Builds Its Antibodies

Vidya Ram, 12.03.07, 1:00 PM ET LONDON -



Biotechnology companies usually have to renew contracts every two to three years. Therefore it's not surprising that shares in German antibody research company MorphoSys shot up after Swiss drug maker Novartis announced a 10-year contract with the company worth over $1 billion.



Shares in MorphoSys soared by 10.41 euros ($15.26), or 25.3%, to 51.60 euros ($75.63) in midday trading in Frankfurt on Monday, reacting to Novartis' announcement over the weekend. Novartis shares traded down 0.8%, at 63.85 Swiss francs ($56.57) in Zurich.



"This is a transforming deal for MorphoSys," said MorphoSys Chief Executive Simon Moroney. "This alliance heralds a new chapter in our corporate development as it offers us the perfect construct to increase significantly the value of our proprietary drug development pipeline while simultaneously maximizing our financial interest in partnered programs."



The deal will make MorphoSys into Novartis' main collaborator for the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for a wide range of diseases, giving Novartis almost exclusive access to its technology, including to its library of more than 10 billion human antibodies. Novartis retains an option to prolong the contract for an additional two years.

etc....