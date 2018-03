Air France - KLM « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Dj airline index is vanavond aardig positief,word mede door dit bericht omhoog gestuwd,onverwacht gaat het enorm goed met Delta airways,helaas moet Air France vanavond ruim 3% inleverenOctober 16, 2007 1:19 p.m. EDTDOW JONES REPRINTSThis copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. To order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers, use the Order Reprints tool at the bottom of any article or visit:• See a sample reprint in PDF format.• Order a reprint of this article now.Delta's Net IncomeMore Than QuadruplesBy ANN KEETONOctober 16, 2007 1:19 p.m.Delta Airlines Inc.'s third-quarter net income quadrupled as the company's planes were fuller than ever during the summer, and the airline continued aggressive international expansion.The third-largest U.S. airline, by passenger traffic, and the first to report quarterly results, Delta said domestic and international ticket bookings into November are looking strong. But, as the Atlanta airline plans its flight schedule for 2008, it is keeping an eye on the U.S. economy, as well as high fuel prices.In the third quarter, Delta's first full quarter since emerging from bankruptcy on April 30, net income rose to $220 million, or 56 cents a share, compared with $52 million a year earlier. The year-earlier period included a $98 million restructuring gain, primarily related to aircraft financing deals.MORE ON EARNINGSBone up on what to expect from other major companies, including AMR2 and Southwest Airlines3, as they report quarterly earnings.Delta's operating margin more than doubled to 8.7% in the latest period, topping Delta's target of 6% to 8%. Revenue increased 10% to a quarterly record of $5.23 billion.Delta shares were up 1.7% at $20.34 in recent trading, as the company's third-quarter performance topped expectations. The mean estimates of analysts surveyed by Thomson Financial were for earnings of 42 cents a share on revenue of $5.1 billion.Jim Corridore, a transportation industry analyst at Standard & Poor's, said that Delta's results "show strong progress and good cost controls." In a note, he said Delta's strategy to expand internationally is improving its revenue mix, though he said investor caution is warranted, in part because of record-high oil prices.Delta said operating expenses increased 4% in the quarter from a year earlier on profit-sharing expenses, higher costs related to capacity growth, noncash expenses from fresh-start accounting and stock-based compensation. Thanks to its fuel-hedging strategy, total fuel expense and related taxes in the quarter held virtually flat year over year at $1.27 billion.Though high oil prices continue to hammer the airline industry, capacity reductions and solid travel demand have enabled domestic airlines to boost fares and profitability. Market participants will get the next clue on the health of U.S. carriers on Wednesday, when American Airlines operator AMR Corp. releases third-quarter results. Southwest Airlines Co. and Continental Airlines Inc.Continued International GainsDelta Chief Executive Richard Anderson, who took the reins on Sept. 1 when Gerald Grinstein retired, said Tuesday that the third-quarter results are evidence that Delta has emerged as a leader in the airline industry.During a conference call with analysts, Mr. Anderson said Delta expects consolidation in the U.S. airline industry, and is reviewing options for the company to benefit shareholders and employees. If it chooses to participate in consolidation, Delta intends to be an acquirer, not an acquiree, he said.Delta now flies to more world-wide destinations than any other airline, according to the company. It continues to expand international routes, while cutting less profitable domestic flights.In the fourth quarter, Delta expects domestic seat capacity to be flat compared with a year earlier, with international gains up 12% to 14%. This year, 35% of seat capacity is outside the U.S., up from 24% in 2005.The company, which sees a fourth-quarter operating margin of 3% to 5%, said it's on track with its long-term plan to match the average industry passenger revenue by 2008. Revenue per seat mile, or the revenue generated by carrying one passenger one mile, increased 6.4% in the third quarter. Revenue per seat mile is considered the best measure of revenue for airlines.Load factor, or the percentage of available seats filled, increased 2.9 percentage points to 83.1%. Load factor hit a monthly record in July, with August and September levels hitting new highs for those months.Delta's international growth comes partly from adding service at its hub at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport. While government officials are mulling changes at JFK to cut traffic congestion, Delta said earlier it would make voluntary changes to ease congestion next summer. Those include using larger aircraft on fewer domestic flights, even as the international growth continues. More needs to be done at JFK, Mr. Anderson said, adding that he doesn't think putting caps on capacity at JFK would benefit the airline industry.Improved FinancesDuring its 19 months under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, Delta slashed $3 billion in annual costs and continues to look for more cost-cutting.In the third quarter, the airline paid down $1 billion of debt. Mr. Anderson told analysts that the airline will continue to stay focused on "a debt-to-equity ratio of 40% to 50%, on a stand-alone basis," which will require discipline on capital spending, including purchasing new aircraft.He said Delta will decide in the next quarter whether or not to keep its Comair subsidiary. The carrier isn't looking at selling other assets, such as maintenance operations, which can add value to the company. Delta likely next year will begin reporting separate financial results for noncore business units, he said.The company said it expects to have $2.9 billion of cash on hand at the end of 2007, with total liquidity of $4 billion.Klein beetje positief nieuws of afblazen aandeelswap met Alitalia,en Air France haalt alles weer in.mvrgr jo jo