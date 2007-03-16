Energie « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Login
 
Tidal power

[verwijderd] 16 mrt 2007 om 14:29
EUROPE - TECHNOLOGY: 8 MW tidal power station being developed by E.ON UK and Lunar Energy
E.ON UK and Lunar Energy are planning to develop an 8 MW tidal stream power project off the west coast of England. The plant will be one of the largest commercial scale plants of its kind in the world, and will use fast-moving currents created by rising and falling tides, to turn an array of large turbines situated on the sea floor. The companies have completed feasibility studies and are reviewing a short list of potential sites with a view to getting the plant into operation by 2010.
E.ON UK's generating capacity is currently split between coal (50%), gas (36%) and renewables (14%). It has a target to reduce its carbon generation by 10% by 2012 and, as part of a £3 billion investment programme for the next three years, is building the UK's largest dedicated biomass power station, has started work on the world's largest offshore wind farm in the Solway Firth, and is developing a clean coal power station project in Lincolnshire. It is also developing around 1,300MW of wind farms; a wave power project in Cornwall; new gas-fired power stations in Kent and Derbyshire; new cleaner coal-fired units at Killingholme in Kent; and a clean coal power station project in Lincolnshire. It is also a member of the consortium aiming to build the 1,000 MW London Array wind farm off the Kent and Essex coasts. - JE
[verwijderd] 4 mei 2007 om 13:05
S Korea To Build World's Biggest Tidal Power Plant Near Seoul
SEOUL (Dow Jones)--South Korea plans to build the world's largest tidal power plant near Seoul by 2014 as part of its efforts to diversify sources of energy, a local government administration said Friday. The plant will have capacity of 812 megawatts, surpassing France's La Rance tidal power plant, currently the world's largest with a capacity of 240 MW, Incheon Metropolitan City said in a statement.
The city said it has signed an initial agreement with Korea Midland Power Co. and a group led by Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co. (047040.SE) to build the plant in Incheon.

The KRW1.78 trillion ($1.9 billion) project includes building a 7,795.2 meter-long barrage connecting four islands, including Gangwha island, 58 kilometers west of Seoul, Incheon City said.

The plant will generate 1,536 gigawatt-hour of power a year and do away with the need for an estimated 320,000 tons of heavy oil annually, the city said. Commercial production is scheduled to begin in January 2015, it added.

-By In-Soo Nam, Dow Jones Newswires; 822-721-0583; In-Soo.Nam@dowjones.com

-Edited by Marissa Chew [ 05-04-07 0300ET ]
[verwijderd] 15 mei 2007 om 13:27
World energy: Tapping the power of the sea

THE ECONOMIST, 14 May 2007
An effort to harvest electricity from tides and waves is gathering pace
IF ONLY a few little problems, to do with politics, government regulation and technology, could be solved, then the remedy for the world's fossil-fuel dependence would be wonderfully simple: just look to the ocean. A fraction of the energy locked up in the oceans could, in theory, meet the world's entire electricity needs.
In practice, of course, things are nothing like that simple. Extracting hydropower from dammed-up rivers is comparatively easy compared with harvesting energy from offshore tides and waves, and then putting it into the grid via underwater cables. Only 14 countries now operate tidal or wave-power stations, and most are tiny, experimental and expensive.

But with governments all over the world thinking about climate change, and under pressure from voters to show their green colours, the tide may be turning, politically at least. Australian scientists fantasise about the day when they could get enough power from the surf-friendly waves along the southern coast to meet the whole country's electricity needs. Politicians in Oregon dream of generating all the state's power from the Pacific. Britain's Carbon Trust, a government-funded company that proffers help with cutting greenhouse emissions, says 20% of national energy could come from the sea.

Compared with those dreams, anything that is really happening, or likely to happen in the near future, sounds puny. Technology piloted at the European Marine Energy Centre, a testing ground in the storm-tossed Orkney islands off northern Scotland, will soon be used to supply the Portuguese national grid. But the device that will be set up by Ocean Power Delivery, a Scottish company, off Portugal's coast is not (or not yet) going to change the world; initially it will provide 2.25MW of electricity, enough for around 1,500 homes, and later ten times as much. A "wave farm" off Cornwall will soon supply 7,500 English homes.
Meanwhile, America's first tidal project became operational last December, when two underwater turbines were installed in New York's East River. It took Verdant Power, a Canadian-American company, five years to get the necessary permits--in part because this tiny project faces as big a regulatory burden from federal authorities as a giant conventional power station.

But the climate may be shifting. A legislator from Washington state this week urged Congress to spend at least $50m on ocean-power research: not world-beating, but potentially the first federal funding in decades for sea-based renewables.With its fossil-fuel culture, the United States is a laggard in marine energy. Tidal power projects have been in place for more than 40 years in China, Russia and also in France, where a tidal unit on the Rance river claims to produce energy more cheaply than nuclear power stations.

Canada established a tidal-research station in its eastern Bay of Fundy, said to have some of the best tidal resources in the world, in 1984. This uses an old technology, called barrage (blocking the tide), but the Nova Scotia government hopes to have new machines in place by 2009.Many other governments are interested in marine power but want to see whether other states shoulder the financial risks, says Michael Hay, of Britain's Wind Energy Association: he mentions Ireland, Spain, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, China and South Korea.Hunter Lovins, an energy economics pundit, says the financial obstacles to widespread marine power may trump the political attractions. "Absent a global recognition of the extreme seriousness of climate change, tidal's not really a player." she says. But is there such an absence?
[verwijderd] 15 mei 2007 om 13:32
Scottish Power and Hammerfest Strom establish tidal energy joint venture
Scottish Power has established a tidal energy company with Norwegian technology group Hammerfest Strøm. The new company, Hammerfest UK, will develop a full-scale tidal generation prototype in Scottish waters. Manufacture of the prototype turbine will commence in 2008, with installation during 2009.
Hammerfest Strøm’s main shareholders are Norwegian oil and gas group Statoil and electricity utility Hammerfest Energi.

Hammerfest Strøm installed a prototype 300 kW tidal energy turbine in the Kval Sound in northern Norway in 2003. The turbine is the first in the world to supply power to the commercial power grid. The technology employed is based on underwater turbines mounted on the sea bed and aligned to the tidal flow. Each turbine will have a capacity of 1 MW. In future, arrays of turbines with a combined capacity of 50-100 MW are anticipated, the companies said.

The UK has an estimated 13 TWh of potential tidal power resources, and over 80% of this is located in Scottish waters, Scottish Power said.

Keith Anderson, managing director of Scottish Power’s renewables business, commented: “Collaboration between our two countries, Scotland and Norway, will help us to deploy our massive tidal power resources and reduce our emissions of CO2. Most importantly, by investing now and developing the world-leading technology here in Scotland, this project will help us to secure significant jobs and economic benefits in future.
voda 3 sep 2010 om 15:50
Uur U voor getijcentrale Oosterschelde
3 september 2010, 10:24 | ANP
RIJSWIJK (AFN) - Het is dit jaar erop of eronder voor de getijcentrale in de Oosterschelde. Dat zegt een woordvoerder van Ecofys, het energiebedrijf dat vorig jaar door Eneco uit de boedel van het failliete Econcern werd gehaald, naar aanleiding van berichtgeving over de centrale in dagblad Trouw.

,,We hebben de komende vijftien jaar 8 tot 9 miljoen euro nodig'', aldus de Ecofys-woordvoerder vrijdag.

Ecofys is al een paar jaar bezig met het project. Door gebruik te maken van eb en vloed kan met rotoren op duurzame wijze elektriciteit worden opgewekt. De getijcentrale in de Oosterschelde heeft een potentieel van duizend huishoudens, tot dusver de grootste in Nederland.

Of het project doorgaat, hangt af of moederbedrijf Eneco en het Rijk willen bijspringen. Woensdag presenteert Ecofyn het toekomstplan van de getijcentrale.
voda 18 jul 2012 om 15:58
Waterkrachtspecialist mikt op exportmarkt

Getijdenenergie heeft de toekomst, stelt Hans van Breugel, ceo van de Nederlandse waterkrachtspecialist Tocardo International. Deze nieuwe vorm van energieopwekking kan in de toekomst in circa 10% van de mondiale energiebehoefte voldoen.

Tocardo heeft grote ambities, in Nederland en daarbuiten. In Nederland wil het bedrijf met behulp van stroming elektriciteit opwekken in de Oosterscheldekering en de Brouwersdam. Tegelijkertijd wil de hightechonderneming uit Den Oever de waterturbines tot een nieuw, innovatief exportproduct maken, dat in Nederland de nodige werkgelegenheid zal opleveren.

Van Breugel: ‘Dit is een nieuwe markt met een nieuw product. We kunnen op dit terrein een belangrijke rol spelen als innovatie- en exportland. We hebben in Nederland veel kansen laten liggen op het gebied van windenergie en die markt overgelaten aan bijvoorbeeld Denemarken. Dat mag met de getijdenenergie niet opnieuw gebeuren.’

Getijdenenergie

De totale markt voor getijdenenergie is kleiner dan die van windenergie, maar kan volgens de ceo van Tocardo wel een belangrijke bijdrage leveren aan het beperken van de energieschaarste en zal ook kostenconcurrerend zijn. ‘Getijdenenergie is bovendien heel voorspelbaar: we weten nu al hoe volgend jaar op een bepaald tijdstip de getijden zijn.’

Met behulp van waterkrachtturbines, in feite windmolens onder water, kan overal ter wereld in zee-engtes en rivieren elektriciteit worden opgewekt, van de Waddenzee en de Straat van Gibraltar tot de Noordzee tussen Denemarken en Duitsland. Twaalf jaar lang heeft Tocardo onderzoek gedaan naar deze nieuwe technologie. De eerste experimentele en demonstratieturbines zijn ettelijke jaren getest in de Afsluitdijk en de technologie is nu optimaal en klaar voor grootschalige productie. Volgend jaar hoopt het bedrijf in Nederland met een eerste project in de Oosterschelde te kunnen beginnen.

Teamwork Technology

Tocardo is een ‘spin-off’ van Teamwork Technology, een onderneming uit het nabijgelegen West-Friese plaatsje Zijdewind die actief is op het gebied van duurzame energie en nog steeds aandeelhouder is in Tocardo. Andere aandeelhouders zijn het management, onder wie Van Breugel en investeringsmaatschappij E2 Clean­tech uit Amsterdam.

Tocardo richtte zich de afgelopen jaren bewust op de ontwikkeling van kleinere en efficiënte rewaterturbines, waar veelal grotere Schotse en Britse concurrenten zich met grote turbines richten op de offshoremarkt. ‘We hebben bewust gekozen voor het laaghangende fruit’, zegt Van Breugel. ‘Zoals wij het doen, blijven de installatiekosten laag en kunnen we de technologie geleidelijk aan verbeteren en grotere turbines bouwen die sterkere zee- en getijdenstromingen kunnen weerstaan.’

Offshoremarkt

Tocardo kan die grote investeringen vooralsnog niet alleen opbrengen. Van Breugel: ‘De spelers in de offshoremarkt zijn voor de installatie van de turbines honderdduizenden euro’s per dag kwijt; als wij schepen voor de installatie van onderwaterwindmolens inhuren, kost ons dat enkele honderden euro’s per uur. Maar we zijn technisch klaar voor het bouwen van grote offshoreturbines en kunnen ook de benodigde financiering aantrekken.’

Tocardo zette al voorzichtige stappen op de exportmarkt. Met partners in Japan en Zuid-Korea zijn dealerschappen afgesloten voor de distributie van de Nederlandse getijdentechnologie in deze landen, wat in Japan tot de eerste verkoop leidde. Vorige maand is een contract gesloten met een bedrijf in Nepal voor de verkoop van 25 gepatenteerde waterturbines. In samenwerking met het ministerie van Economische Zaken, Landbouw en Innovatie gaat Tocardo ook zijn groene technologie in de Verenigde Staten en Canada promoten. Bij dat project zijn nog zes andere Nederlandse bedrijven betrokken.

Bluerise

Ook andere Nederlandse bedrijven, zoals Bluerise en energiebedrijf International Hydro begeven zich op de markt voor waterenergie, maar zij gebruiken andere technologieën en maken geen gebruik van vrij stromend water zoals Tocardo. Van concurrentie is nauwelijks sprake. ‘We werken nauw samen’, zegt Van Breugel.

Met zijn 15 werknemers en een omzet van nog geen € 10 mln is Tocardo nog een kleine speler, ook al zijn de eerste stappen in het buitenland gezet. Van Breugel, die al vijftien jaar onderzoek doet naar energie uit water, verwacht uiterlijk in 2014 het break-evenpunt te bereiken. ‘En binnen tien jaar willen we uitgroeien naar een omzet van € 500 mln. Als we met onze onderwaterwindmolens los gaan, kan het wel eens heel hard gaan.’


Tjabel Daling
Bron: Fd.nl
voda 10 dec 2012 om 16:43
India has Potential of 8000 MW Tidal Energy

Dr Farooq Abdullah the Minister of New and Renewable Energy informed Lok Sabha that in order to exploit tidal power, Government of Gujarat has signed a MoU in January 2011 for establishing a 250 MW tidal power project in Gulf of Kutch with Gujarat Power Corporation Ltd, Vadodara, Atlantis Resource Corporation, United Kingdom and Perfect Mining Energy Solutions, Singapore.

A Special Purpose Vehicle has been incorporated in May, 2011 and GPCL has taken up a 50 MW tidal power project at Mandavi in district Kutch in first phase. There is no other tidal power project under consideration.

In eighties, a study was undertaken by Central Electricity Authority, New Delhi for the assessment of tidal energy potential in the country.

According to the study, there is an estimated potential of about 8000 MW tidal energy in the country. This includes about 7000 MW in the Gulf of Cambay, 1200 MW in the Gulf of Kutch in the State of Gujarat and about 100 MW in the Gangetic Delta in the Sunderbans region in the State of West Bengal.

Source - PIB
voda 29 okt 2014 om 19:07
Deze ‘zeemolen’ wekt elektriciteit op land op met golven op zee

Gepubliceerd: 29 oktober 2014 11:34

De ‘zeemolen’ Searaser gebruikt de deining van de zee om schone elektriciteit op land op te wekken. Anders dan bij wisselvallige bronnen als zon en wind kan de productie van de Searaser gecontroleerd worden.

Searaser is een uitvinding van Alvan Smith en het Britse bedrijf Ecotricity is met hem in zee gegaan om de technologie op de markt te brengen, schrijft EnergieBusiness.nl.

Nadat het bedrijf 18 maanden heeft gewerkt aan het optimaliseren van het originele ontwerp, worden nu de eerste prototypes getest in de golfslagtank van het CoastLAB van de Universiteit van Plymouth. En tot nu toe slaagt het apparaat voor alle testen met vlag en wimpel.

Waterkracht

De zeemolen pompt water op hoger gelegen land waar het wordt gebruikt om een waterkrachtcentrale aan te drijven.

(klik voor vergroting)

De Searaser bestaat uit twee boeien met daartussen een zuiger. Eén boei is onder water met een gewicht aan de zeebodem geketend, de andere boei gaat op en neer met het deinen van de zee.

Met elke golfslag pompt de zuiger water onder druk op het land. Met het opgepompte water worden turbines op land aangedreven waarmee elektriciteit wordt geproduceerd.

Een voordeel van de Searaser is dat de elektriciteitsproductie op land plaatsvindt. Daardoor wordt de apparatuur niet blootgesteld aan de harde condities op zee. Dat scheelt enorm in de kosten omdat de apparatuur minder robuust hoeft te worden gebouwd en minder onderhoud nodig heeft.

Controleerbare energieproductie

Omdat de elektriciteit wordt opgewekt in een waterkrachtcentrale is de energieproductie controleerbaar. Het water uit de hoger gelegen opslag drijft de turbines aan op het moment dat het wordt teruggestort in zee.

De Searaser kan ook elektriciteit genereren als er geen hoger gelegen land voorhanden is. Het water dat door de zuiger wordt gestuwd heeft, met hulp van een accumulator, voldoende druk om een turbine aan te drijven. Maar het nadeel is dat zonder opslag de elektriciteitsproductie niet controleerbaar is.

Het Britse bedrijf hoopt over 12 maanden de eerste prototypes op zee te testen en over paar jaar de energiebron in te kunnen zetten, aldus Ecotricity-oprichter Dale Vince.

Lees meer op EnergieBusiness.nl

Groen licht voor mijlpaal in duurzame energiewinning

‘Big data voor systemen zonnepanelen nodig’

Dit zijn de 10 grootste faillissementen van energiebedrijven

Voor afbeeldingen, zie link.

www.z24.nl/ondernemen/deze-zeemolen-w...
voda 13 apr 2015 om 19:13
Mr V K Hegde installs a mini tidal power plant at Kadike

The Hindu reported that Mr Vijay Kumar Hegde, engineer and head of Susi Global Research Centre, has installed a pilot tune-up tidal power plant, generating power through sea waves, on the Kadike Beach here.

The plant is presently run on an experimental basis about 250 metres from the sea shore. It is fixed on seven feet-high pillars. A drum, 2 feet in diameter and four feet in length, attached to it floats along with the waves.

Explaining the working of the small experimental plant, Mr Hegde, who got a patent for it eight years ago, told presspersons here on Thursday that in the first stage of energy synchronising system, the mechanical energy of the floating drum moving up and down gets converted into continuous rotary motion by using ratchet and gear mechanism.

In the second stage, the mechanical energy is converted into pneumatic energy. In the third stage, the pneumatic equipment is coupled to the alternator to produce electric energy. The purpose of converting mechanical energy to pneumatic energy is to maintain constant speed of alternator irrespective of the variation in tidal waves.

The pneumatic equipment is coupled to the alternator to produce electrical energy in the fourth stage. The alternator produces electrical power by receiving the mechanical energy from air. His pilot plant uses float type mechanism, generating power on a continuous basis. It uses environment-friendly technology. Such tidal power plants can be located along the coastline.

He said that “My plant illuminates 19 LED bulbs of 5 Watts each.”

Mr Hedge said that there were plants with similar designs available in other parts of the world.

But many of them were more expensive. His pilot plant was suited only for high tides. He would build another plant prototype where power could be generated during low and high tides and during the rainy season.

Mr Hedge said that “It will take at least three months and require 100 skilled persons including 12 engineers to build the plant. It is only after that a Detail Project Report can be prepared for production on a large scale.”

Mr Nagaraja, Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering, Manipal Institute of Technology, who saw the plant being developed in Mr Hegde’s workshop, said that he had not seen the working of the pilot plant on the beach.

He said that “But the technology of the plant is new and viable. His effort is laudable. But getting funds to realise it on a large scale will be a challenge. There has been no commercialisation of tidal power in India so far.”

Source : THE HINDU
voda 27 nov 2015 om 17:20
Tidal power firm awarded USD 2.25 million federal grant

Bangor Daily News reported that Ocean Renewable Power Co. has won a USD 2.25 million federal grant to build a deployment, anchor and retrieval system for its tidal and river power generation turbines.

The U.S. Department of Energy funding will allow the company to develop ways to lower the costs of deploying, retrieving and anchoring its tidal and river power turbines, making them more commercially competitive.

Mr Chris Sauer, Ocean Renewable President and CEO called the grant award a “big deal,” saying the work to be done with the grant will represent an important advancement in alternative power technology.

Mr Sauger said that “These types of advances are what will make us competitive with natural gas.”

He said that “It was not as reliable as it needed to be and it was costly.”

He added that but the work to be done on the deployment, anchoring and retrieval system for the turbines has the potential to seriously reduce the costs of producing electricity.

He further added that this work should be done by next summer with turbines back in the water for testing in Cobscook Bay by the end of 2017.

Source : Bangor Daily News
voda 2 feb 2016 om 17:06
Mr Guptas to develop tidal lagoon power in UK, India

The Gupta family, which last year restarted a mothballed steel plant in Britain and took over parts of Lord Swraj Paul’s Caparo Group, is to invest in a project to develop tidal lagoon power in Britain and India.

While the first tidal lagoons established by Tidal Lagoon Power, in which the Gupta’s SIMEC division has just acquired a stake, are planned for Wales, the two companies have set up a joint venture to develop large-scale tidal lagoons in India.

Feasibility studies are set to be conducted in the Gulf of Khambhat, SIMEC said, adding that they hoped to build on the co-operation in the clean energy space pledged by Britain and India, during Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi’s visit to Britain last year.

Mr Sanjeev Gupta, a representative of the family, who also heads Liberty House, which acquired the Caparo assets last year, said that “We are very pleased to invest in this ambitious and innovative enterprise that promises to provide low-carbon, base load energy and drive economic renewal through the development of a high-value supply chain that will create thousands of new jobs.”

The Gupta family has been rapidly expanding its presence in Britain: in addition to the steel mill restart, and the Caparo acquisitions, they have expressed interest in Scottish assets that form part of Tata Steel’s long products division, currently the subject of exclusive talks between Tata Steel and Greybull Capital.

In an interview, Mr Gupta spoke of his eagerness to establish a sizable global steel business, focused on secondary steel production, though the company has been expanding in other areas, including renewable and clean energy.

Meanwhile, the first tidal lagoon — set for Swansea Bay in Wales — is pegged to open in 2018, with an estimated cost of GBP 1 billion.

Source : Business Line
voda 18 feb 2016 om 20:06
‘Grootste getijdencentrale ter wereld moet doorgaan’

UTRECHT – Het zou “waanzin” zijn als de Britse overheid zich terugtrekt uit het plan om een revolutionaire getijdenenergiecentrale te bouwen in Swansea Bay.

Dit heeft Tim Farron, leider van de Britse liberale partij Lib Demse en oppositieleider in het Britse parlement , tegen zijn achterban gezegd tijdens een conferentie in Cardiff, niet ver van Swansea Bay vandaan.

Het project, dat al een aantal jaar in ontwikkeling is, moet de grootste getijdencentrale ter wereld worden en vooral de sector in Groot-Brittannië een enorme stimulans geven.

“De Swansea Bay-getijdencentrale moet doorgaan. Het gaat honderden banen creëren en energie leveren voor een periode van 120 jaar, meer dan 3 keer zolang als een kerncentrale”, aldus Farron tegenover The Guardian.

Financiële ondersteuning

Bij Swansea Bay zijn plannen voor de grootste getijdencentrale ter wereld. Een golfbreker van ongeveer 22 kilometer lang moet 90 turbines gaan herbergen. Een gebied van 70 kilometer wordt afgesloten door de kleine dijk. Het project krijgt een vermogen van 1,8 tot 2,8 gigawatt en kan voor 120 jaar lang groene energie produceren.

Probleem is de realisering. Het project heeft aardig wat financiële ondersteuning nodig, maar de initiatiefnemers halen aan dat er voor 120 jaar lang stroom wordt geproduceerd en dat met de ervaring van het project goedkoper op andere plekken getijdencentrales gebouwd kunnen worden.

groenecourant.nl/algemeen/grootste-ge...
voda 8 mrt 2016 om 17:22
Plan om Oosterscheldekering geschikter te maken voor getijdenenergie

URECHT – Een lokaal plan om de Oosterscheldekering te stroomlijnen voor het opwekken van stroom uit de getijden is de moeite waard om te onderzoeken.

Dit zegt ingenieur Jacob van Berkel, docent Waterwetenschappen aan de hogeschool HZ in Vlissingen, tegenover lokale media.

Hij zou graag een proef willen doen in het laboratorium van de hoge school, zegt hij tegenover Omroep Zeeland.

Hij reageert op een idee van Derk Thijs, een fabrikant van roeifietsen uit Middelburg. Die stelde voor om de bodem en de pijlers van de stormvloedkering te stroomlijnen. Zo kunnen er meer getijdenturbines in de Oosterscheldekering komen.

Kostenplaatje

“Als je de bodem onder de kering geleidelijker maakt, door hem op te hogen met keien, dan kan het water beter doorstromen”, aldus Thijs tegenover de regionale krant PZC. “Zo kun je de afremmende werking van de energiewinning compenseren.”

Het gaat nog maar om een idee. Een eventueel kostenplaatje moet ook uit een onderzoek komen. Eerder kwam Deltares op een investering van 40 tot 70 miljoen euro voor alleen het storten van de stenen.

Tocardo

Sinds november zijn er al een vijftal getijdenturbines van Tocardo geïnstalleerd in de Oosterscheldekering. Die leveren jaarlijks ongeveer genoeg stroom voor 1.000 huishoudens.

Plannen om alle openingen van de Oosterscheldekering uit te rusten met getijdenturbines zijn er niet. Meer getijdenturbines leiden tot een verminderde stroming en Rijkswaterstaat haalt aan dat de kering ook niet is gemaakt voor getijdenenergie.

groenecourant.nl/algemeen/plan-om-oos...
voda 4 jun 2016 om 20:47
Gibraltar opent eerste op het net aangesloten golfenergiecentrale in Europa

©: Eco Wave Power
Gibraltar opent eerste op het net aangesloten golfenergiecentrale in Europa
juni 02 17:07 2016


UTRECHT – De eerste Europese golfenergiecentrale die ook aangesloten is op het energienet is geopend in Gibraltar bij een aanlegsteiger voor een oude ammunitiedepot uit de Tweede Wereldoorlog.

Het Israëlische bedrijf Eco Wave Power (EWP) zit achter de technologie, die sinds 2012 in ontwikkeling is. Het concern zegt een commerciële overeenkomst te hebben gesloten voor de verkoop van de stroom.

Het systeem heeft op dit moment een bescheiden vermogen van 100 kilowatt. Ter vergelijking, de turbines die het Nederlandse Tocardo heeft geïnstalleerd in de Deltawerken hebben een capaciteit van 1,2 megawatt en produceren jaarlijks genoeg stroom voor 1.000 huishoudens.

15 procent van het stroomverbruik

Maar het concern is van plan om het vermogen tegen 2020 te hebben verhoogd naar 5 megawatt. Hiermee kan de installatie jaarlijks wel 15 procent van het stroomverbruik van het Britse overzees gebied produceren.

De beweging van de drijvers van EWP wordt met een kabel in een station op land omgezet in vloeistofdruk die gebruikt wordt om een generator aan te drijven en elektriciteit op te wekken.

EWP legt er de nadruk op dat alle technische onderdelen gesitueerd zijn op land, waardoor veel van het onderhoud ook buiten het water kan plaatsvinden. Een grote installatie kan tot wel 100 drijvers aansluiten op 1 station.
Voor afbeeldingen, zie link:

groenecourant.nl/wetenschap/gibraltar...
voda 4 jun 2016 om 20:51
Getijdenturbines in Deltawerken geïnstalleerd

UTRECHT – De grootste commerciële getijdeninstallatie ter wereld, 5 getijdenturbine in de Oosterschelde stormvloedkering, is eind vorige week geïnstalleerd.

De gehele installatie is in een recordtijd van 9 maanden gebouwd en geplaatst, zo melden de betrokken bedrijven

De getijdeninstallatie is 50 meter lang en 20 meter breed en is via het water naar werkeiland Neeltje Jans getransporteerd.

De turbines zijn gemaakt door Tocardo. De ophangconstructie door Huisman. Het is één van de grootste getijdenprojecten ter wereld en het grootste commerciële project.

De 5 turbines hebben wel subsidie gekregen vanuit Europa, de Nederlandse overheid en de provincie Zeeland.

Groene stroom voor 1.000 huishoudens

De turbines gaan jaarlijks genoeg stroom opwekken om 1.000 huishoudens te voorzien van elektriciteit. Opgeteld hebben ze een vermogen van 1,2 megawatt.

Joop Roodenburg, technisch directeur van Huisman, haalt aan dat het produceren van energie uit getijdenturbines erg goed valt te voorspellen en dat de turbines niet zichtbaar zijn zoals met windmolens.

“Voor de toekomst focussen we op het opschalen van de installaties. Hiervoor is echter een grote investering benodig, een realistisch tarief voor getijdenenergie en een beetje idealisme”, aldus Roodenburg. “Alleen dan kunnen we ene belangrijke exportindustrie bouwen.”

Volgens Hans van Breugel, topman van Tocardo, is er op termijn een potentieel van 200 gigawatt aan export voor getijdenturbines.

Afsluitdijk

Eerder dit jaar werden 3 getijdenturbines van Tocardo geplaatst in de sluizen van de Afsluitdijk. Deze turbines hebben gezamenlijk een vermogen van 300 kilowatt en ze produceren genoeg stroom voor 100 huishoudens.

Bij een ander testproject in de Afsluitdijk produceert een turbine van Tocardo al ruim 6 jaar groene stroom. Het bedrijf is bezig zich te ontwikkelen tot een wereldwijde speler. Zo is Tocardo onder andere betrokken bij project op het Britse eiland Man en bij een groter project (28 megawatt) in Zuid-Korea.

Voor afbeeldingen etc. zie link:

groenecourant.nl/algemeen/getijdentur...
voda 6 jun 2016 om 19:18
Wereldrecord voor golfenergie, onderwaterboeien leveren 14.000 uur stroom

©: Carnegie Wave Energy


UTRECHT – Een mijlpaal voor het produceren van stroom uit golven wordt het genoemd. De onderwaterboeien van Carnegie Wave Energy hebben sinds installatie maar liefst 14.000 uur lang groene stroom geproduceerd.

De laatste 12 maanden liggen er 3 boeien iets onder het zeeoppervlak voor de kust van West-Australië. Daar produceren ze stroom en schoon water voor de grootste marinebasis van Australië.

Als de boeien bewegen door de golven worden pompen op de oceaanbodem aangedreven. Onder druk wordt water door een pijplijn naar het vasteland gepompt waar een conventionele waterkrachtturbine wordt aangedreven en elektriciteit wordt opgewekt.

Sterke oceanen

Er is zo’n 40 miljoen Australische dollar in het project gestoken, onder andere door het Australische agentschap voor hernieuwbare energie.

Volgens het instituut ligt het voor de hand dat er veel geld, tijd en moeite wordt gestoken in de ontwikkeling van golfenergie in het land. Ongeveer 80 procent van de bevolking woont langs de kust en Australië wordt omringd door sterke oceanen.

Het volgende ontwerp ligt al klaar. De CETO 6-onderwaterboeien krijgen elk een vermogen van maar liefst 1 megawatt en moeten commercieel geëxploiteerd worden.
Voor video, zie link:

groenecourant.nl/wetenschap/wereldrec...
voda 28 sep 2016 om 17:00
Government mulls generating power from tidal waves - Mr Gadkari

PTI reported that Goa is expected to be the next laboratory of the central government to generate power from tidal waves of the sea using Israeli technology.

Union Minister Mr Nitin Gadkari told a gathering here in the presence of Goa Chief Minister Mr Laxmikant Parsekar, said that "Since last two years, I have been constantly pursuing whether we can generate power using tidal waves in the sea. Today, I came to know that we can start experimenting this by using Israeli technology which will help generate power using tidal waves."

Mr Gadkari said that "It will be cheap, and green power is very important for our green initiatives."

The Union Transport Minister also appealed to Parsekar to try and work out means to shift existing transport from conventional to green fuel.

He said that "There are a lot of initiatives which are taken by the Union government. The government is very much committed towards ecology and environment. As far as transport is concerned, we have decided to shift to green fuel. We have already two electric buses in Delhi."

He added that "Goa is a very beautiful state. The way development is happening in Goa, we should be very cautious about the ecology. In Nagpur, we have tried experimenting with green fuel. Goa should take more initiative to protect environment. It is time to make Goa transport run on green fuel. We are there to support any initiative to protect the environment."

Source : PTI
voda 17 okt 2016 om 16:59
Scotrenewables installs world’s largest tidal turbine at EMEC

The world’s most powerful tidal turbine, developed and manufactured by Scottish engineering company Scotrenewables Tidal Power Limited, has been installed on its moorings for the first time at the European Marine Energy Centre, Orkney as part of site commissioning and testing.

Source : Strategic Research Institute
voda 13 jan 2017 om 20:00
UK tidal energy report ticks all the boxes

The Hendry Report on the case for a tidal lagoon energy generation programme for the UK was published to universal acclaim on 12 January. Energy-intensive industry electricity costs have long been a bugbear for UK steelmakers but the new report by Charles Hendry highlights a cheap, renewable source of power going forward.

“I believe that the evidence is clear that tidal lagoons can play a cost effective role in the UK’s energy mix and there is considerable value in a small (less than 500 MW) pathfinder project. I conclude that tidal lagoons would help deliver security of supply; they would assist in delivering our decarbonisation commitments; and they would bring real and substantial opportunities for the UK supply chain,” Hendry says
“Most importantly, it is clear that tidal lagoons at scale could deliver low carbon power in a way that is very competitive with other low carbon sources,” he adds.

The report makes over 30 recommendations for delivering a tidal lagoon auditory bringing maximum benefit to the UK. In the course of the review Charles Hendry and his team visited Swansea, Cardiff, Newport, Liverpool, Bristol and, although a good 50 miles from the nearest coast, Sheffield. The ongoing Swansea Bay Tidal Lagoon project would be given special status outside any major strategy.

With over-blown electricity costs being high on UK steelmakers’ agenda, the potential of a competitively-priced, low carbon emission source of electricity has found favour with trade association UK Steel.

“The report rightly highlights that the building of tidal lagoons would be a welcome boost for the UK steel industry.  If a project goes ahead in Swansea, the government must ensure that maximum use can be made from locally manufactured steel to ensure not just ‘jobs being created’, but ‘jobs saved for the long-term’,” association director Gareth Stace tells Kallanish.

South Wales steel champion, MP Stephen Kinnock, is also a fan of the Swansea Bay Tidal Lagoon project. “This breakthrough project is excellent news our area, meeting 11% of Welsh energy needs, sustaining over 2,000 construction and manufacturing jobs in Wales, and saving almost a quarter of a million tonnes of carbon a year. It will also create substantial demand for steel and wider engineering services,” he says in a statement sent to Kallanish.

Source: Kallanish.com
voda 16 jan 2017 om 17:26
Tidal energy gives more bang for your electricity-bucks

The Hendry report on tidal lagoon energy generation in the UK says that the country could produce cheaper, renewable electricity by developing a number of such projects (see Kallanish 13 January). This would be of direct benefit to energy intensive industries such as steelmaking and steel processing. How then does the cost of electricity generated by tidal means compare with competing sources?

A so-called ‘new power cost league table’ was published in 2016 by Gloucester-based Tidal Lagoon and Power to compare both new and traditional methods of power generation. It also contrasts total energy consumer cost over lifetime for each type of system. The table appears to show a clear advantage in developing a system of electricity generation using tidal lagoons.

By 2030 the UK will have closed 82% of its existing fossil fuel-based power station capacity. Without more development of resources, there will be a national power deficit of 38 gigawatts. The league table compares the so-called new methods of generation that are available. These are offshore wind, combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT), solar, biomass conversion, nuclear, tidal lagoons and onshore wind.

Tidal Lagoon and power says that it has carried out the first “… apples for apples” UK cost comparison of competing renewable energy sources. It takes into account all known factors such as market structure, government funding/subsidies and government pricing strategies. Selective results are given for comparison in the table below. (It must be remembered that these are costs, not prices). If truly representative, these illustrate that tidal lagoon power could be something of a saviour for both steel producers and the man-in-the-street.

Zie verder de PDF.

Source: Kallanish.com
