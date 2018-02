Energie « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Winds of change for China outfit

AMANDA BATTERSBY

Player's new name and focus puts it at forefront of power industry HONG Kong Pharmaceutical is renaming itself China Wind Power Group to reflects its growing investment and focus on the mainland wind power industry.

The Virgin Islands



incorporated outfit is targeting three aspects of the business



equity in wind farms, design and engineering, and equipment manufacture.



The first of the company's joint venture wind power projects, at Changtu in Liaoning province, was built in 2006 and is now in operation.



Four more, two in Inner Mongolia and one each in Jilin and Liaoning province, are now being built and the company aims to finish two or three of these projects before the winter.



Another four new wind power projects and four expansion phases are planned for next year. All of the projects and their expansion phases are 50 megawatts in capacity as this is the limit local governments can approve, chief executive Liu Shunxing said.



Larger size wind farms would need the green light from Beijing, he added.



Each of the 50MW projects costs between $52.8 million to $59.5 million, which China Wind Power (CWP) said is typically financed by one-third equity and two-thirds loan, Shunxing said.



CWP is taking between a quarter and half-share in the proposed wind power, and its partners include local power companies and Asian-listed outfits, a source said.



The wind farms need to be operated by a Sino-foreign enterprise to obtain VAT rebates on equipment.



The project must also be controlled by a mainland Chinese partner holding at least a half-share to receive a Clean Development Mechanism (CDM).



A CDM gives a country the option of investing in emission-cutting measures in another land. The investor country can then use the emissions reductions from such projects to fulfill its own Kyoto commitments.



"Carbon credits are only given to Chinese companies," said the source, who added that CWP had pre-sold its carbon credits at



9 per tonne through to the end of 2012



when the Kyoto Protocol expires. He added: "Initially, we want to work with many companies as we are now at this [industry] but we will look to just two or three partners in future years."



These China wind power projects generate a rate of return on investment of more than 13%.



However, the company's strategy to maximise profits is being bolstered by four 100%-owned contractors that together offer everything from the feasibility study stage through engineering, procurement and construction to plant maintenance and operational support.



Jilin CCH Electricity Construction, the EPC contractor, is largely used on the company's joint venture projects although the firm has secured work for third party wind farms in China.



Meanwhile, CWP has ambitions for its maintenance company Beijing Guoai Wind Power which, it believes, has the potential to go global.



Between 70% and 75% of a wind farm project's cost is for hardware. This has led to CWP taking strategic equity stakes in two firms that build tower tubes and gear boxes respectively.



China is home to 5050 MW of wind power capacity with 3500 MW of the total at five sites in Inner Mongolia.