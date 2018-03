Unilever « Terug naar discussie overzicht

pensions Unilever ends final salary scheme

By Philip Aldrick

UNILEVER, the food and consumer goods giant, is closing its final salary scheme to new entrants. The decision was taken after a review of the company's UK pension arrangements.

It is "committed'' to the final salary scheme for existing staff but they will have to increase their contributions to 7pc from 5pc, starting next year. The change will affect 7,000 employees in the UK.



The scheme for new employees will be based on a career average salary. The "hybrid arrangement'' will include "a defined benefit component, based on career average, covering earnings up to a threshold of pounds 35,000''. Above that level, the defined contribution scheme kicks in.



Unilever said the scheme closure was not taken to address the group's pounds 2.8bn pension deficit. It had already reached agreement with the trustees on how to fund the deficit a year ago.



Unilever will make additional fund contributions, including pounds 510m in the three years through April 2008, in an attempt to eliminate the deficit within eight years.



Unilever is the latest corporate to close its final salary scheme to new members, two thirds of which are thought to have been shut since the turn of the century.



Tesco, Rexam and Scottish & Newcastle are a few of the big employers who still offer pure salary-related schemes to new joiners.



Pensions experts say there has been a move towards average salary rather than final salary for employers who are choosing to keep a defined benefit element to their pension schemes.