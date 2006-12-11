Grondstoffen« Terug naar discussie overzicht

Wie heeft de grootste voorraad Uranium?
Weet iemand welk bedrijf de grootste voorraad Uranium heeft?
geen idee maar ik gok op Cameco, maar die heeft een klein probleem.
De Bandiet schreef:
wat vindt je hiervan::
December 10, 2006
By Julie Ickes, Editor
Uranium Price Indicator Climbs to $65/pound
Sellers Expecting Price Bump Next Week
Aggressive bidding for spot uranium may soon be in the cards. Uranium buyers and sellers anticipate a potentially stronger upward move in the spot uranium price after a U.S. producer offers material for sale this coming week.
Subsequently, the official TradeTech U3O8 Weekly Spot Price Indicator rose another dollar to $65/pound for the week ending December 8, 2006. According to the consulting firm’s weekly Nuclear Market Review (NMR), one utility’s recent uranium purchase fell more than 200,000 pounds shy of material the utility hoped to buy.
Sellers have continued the ‘wait and see’ attitude, established after the late October announcement of flooding at Cameco’s Cigar Lake uranium project. According to NMR editor Treva Klingbiel, “A US producer plans to enter the market next week to auction as much as 200 thousand pounds U3O8 for delivery later this month.” She pointed out “bidding is expected to be aggressive.”
NMR also reported, “Sellers have withdrawn from the market or are making market-related offers in anticipation of a price bump following the auction.” Ten buyers remain active in the market hoping to purchase more than five million pounds of U3O8 equivalent. Nineteen utilities are actively seeking nearly 43 million pounds for delivery beginning in 2007.
Similar tight conditions were reported in the uranium conversion and enrichment markets. Buyers appear unable to obtain the entire requests, settling instead for partial delivery. Up to nine U.S. and non-U.S. utilities are said to be evaluating off-market purchases to meet long-term enrichment commitments.
TradeTech posts the official weekly spot price indicator on the company’s website: www.uranium.info
nog iets leerzaams
Nuclear Power Revival Could Encounter Hurdles [WSJ]
Tight Uranium Supplies, Scarce Processing Facilities May Hurt Bush Energy Plan
By JOHN J. FIALKA
December 5, 2006; Page A4
WASHINGTON -- The Bush administration's plan for a "renaissance" in nuclear power may be crimped by tightening world-wide supplies of uranium and a lack of enrichment facilities to turn the uranium into fuel for power plants.
In a recent setback, an accident in October flooded the world's largest uranium mine, which was set to open in Canada next year. That nudged prices for processed uranium ore, already up more than 800% since 2001, even higher.
Meanwhile, enrichment facilities, which turn uranium into fuel for nuclear power plants, have already pledged their services because of growing interest in nuclear fuel by other countries. The result is that the U.S. is relying more than before on Russia, which provides about half the enriched nuclear fuel used in this country.
Uranium is extracted from mines and processed into a form called "yellowcake." The yellowcake, in turn, is processed at enrichment plants, into fuel for nuclear-power plants. A far more time-consuming process is required to turn yellowcake into fuel for nuclear weapons.
Spurred by President Bush, who for years has touted nuclear power as a clean, safe way to generate electricity, the owners of U.S. utilities have made plans for at least 30 new U.S. nuclear power plants.
The administration is calling its plan a "renaissance," as it would revive a domestic industry that has been dormant for decades. The most recent time a utility ordered a new nuclear power plant in the U.S. was 1973.
Spurring the renaissance isn't just the tax breaks the administration is offering for the first six plants. Some utilities also are looking to nuclear power because of the soaring prices of natural gas and the prospect of controls on fossil-fuel generated power. Possible climate-change legislation wouldn't affect nuclear power, which doesn't generate the same pollutants.
However, the "Ad Hoc Utility Group," an industry collective that represents 85% of the utilities involved in producing nuclear power is nervous about securing adequate fuel supplies for nuclear power plants over the next 10 years. The group is lobbying the administration to allow Russia to sell enriched fuel directly to U.S. utilities.
That effort is opposed by USEC Inc., the Bethesda, Md., company that acts as the U.S. agent for Russian enriched fuel under a 1993 agreement that requires Russia to supply $12 billion of enriched uranium derived from its nuclear weapons to the U.S. USEC opposes the introduction of more Russian fuel, arguing that it could interfere with its plans to finance and build a new enrichment plant in the U.S.
The supply situation with uranium and enrichment facilities will be discussed today at an international gathering of nuclear power experts here. One speaker, Thomas L. Neff, a senior researcher at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, says the supply issues mean that "it will take heroic efforts to fuel the expected growth in nuclear power by 2015. Under the most positive assumptions you might just get there. But they may not pan out."
Mr. Neff, who has followed the nuclear fuel market for 30 years, blames the tightening uranium supply on a failure to open mines in the U.S. and elsewhere. Between 1987 and 2001, he says, stockpiles of processed uranium were "sold off really cheap." Some hedge funds, he adds, are exacerbating the situation by buying and holding uranium off the market in an effort to reap profits later.
The accident at the Canadian mine highlights the supply problem. In October, the ceiling of the nearly completed mine, located in Saskatchewan, collapsed and let in a flood of water. The mine's owner, Cameco Corp., says the mishap will delay completion for as long as three years. The mine could eventually supply 17% of the world's uranium demand, Cameco says.
The dwindling supply of uranium enrichment plants began after two U.S. facilities, built after World War II, shut down, leaving power-plant owners more dependent on the Russians. Natural uranium has less than 1% of the unstable isotope U-235, which must be concentrated to a level of 4% to 5% to make fuel for nuclear power plants. The concentration required to make nuclear weapons is closer to 90%. The concentration is done through a complex sifting process called enrichment.
USEC plans to build a $2 billion enrichment facility near Piketon, Ohio, scheduled to open around 2009, but it still must obtain the financing -- a concern for utility-plant owners who need an assured supply of fuel. The plant will use a type of high-speed centrifuges that haven't been commercially proven in the U.S. Currently USEC operates a plant near Paducah, Ky., built in the 1950s. "If anything happens to that, where do you go?" asks Jim Tramuto, a vice president of PG&E Corp., a San Francisco utility, and a leader of the Ad Hoc Utility Group.
"You want to have as many suppliers in the market as you can have," adds Mr. Tramuto, noting that most non-Russian suppliers already have promised their supplies of enriched uranium to buyers.
The Russians say they could supply more enriched uranium to the U.S., but they are blocked by an agreement with the Commerce Department that restricts their imports to the current levels managed by USEC. While the Russians have some additional near-term capacity, they say they will cut shipments to the U.S. in half after 2013, when the current agreement to use fuel derived from nuclear weapons ends.
"We're having our own nuclear renaissance," says Vladimir I. Rybachenkov, a counselor at the Russian embassy in Washington. He notes Russia recently announced plans to increase its use of nuclear power to generate electricity to 25% from 15%, which means it will need more of its uranium and enrichment facilities.
Still, Mr. Rybachenkov says, Russia is willing to help the U.S. if the limits on its near-term imports of enriched fuel are lifted. "If nothing happens by 2013, there will be a black hole in deliveries of enriched fuel for the U.S. from Russia," he predicts.
Clay Sell, deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy and an architect of U.S. plans for more use of nuclear power, admits that there are near-term problems with both uranium and enrichment services, but adds: "We think it can all be managed."
His department is circulating a draft plan among U.S. power-plant owners that suggests that more enriched uranium fuel could be provided by "blending down" highly enriched uranium from retired U.S. nuclear warheads and by reprocessing uranium tails, or wastes from the process of enriching uranium for U.S. nuclear weapons.
"The higher uranium prices go, the more these tails look like money instead of trash," Mr. Sell says.
Getting more fuel from U.S. enrichment wastes, however, might require the Russians to enrich them, another option under discussion. Mr. Sell says the future U.S. supply picture may not be as bleak as the "black hole" described by Mr. Rybachenkov. "You've got to understand that a lot of what they're saying right now has to do with bargaining," he noted.
Iemand een advies over Mega Uranium?
Helaas niet ik heb zelf een belang in Dennison Mining.
Wellicht is de volgende link behulpzaam:
www.stockhouse.ca/bullboards/viewmess...
Ik heb een belang in Uranex. Volgens mij is Australië de grootste producent van Uranium. Daarnaast is Enery Metals Corp. van Canada ook geen verkeerde keus als aandeel.
Grondstoffen - Wie heeft de grootste voorraad Uranium?
wss hebt u het meest aan het aandeel wat de grootste wordt ?........Extract: EXT.TO
-
De Bandiet schreef:
Rössing South potentially world’s largest uranium mine
www.economist.com.na/index.php?option...
-
haas schreef:
wss hebt u het meest aan het aandeel wat de grootste wordt ?........Extract: EXT.TO
Nou die gaat lekker. had er niet op gerekend dat de krs zo snel omhoog ging,..30 Juli 7.50.
NU,25 Augustus,04.25 NE time: krs range 9.00-9.70.
Op naar de 30.00 in 2013 ??
Het lijkt mij: Biliton.
S&J.
Dinsdag,26-8-2009,18.30:news:
A$91 Million Equity Raising by Extract Resources
(c the Northern Miner)details onbekend
-
ja northern miner vraagt geld voor standaard PB's...
S&J.
PinetreeCapital had volgens haar overzicht eind Q1-2009 ruim één miljoen aandelen Extract in port.
Blijkens het nu beschikbare overzicht hebben ze die niet meer in Port op 30-6-2009.
Dus verkocht tegen krs van "maximaal " 6.50.
Slotkrs Vrijdag 28-8-2009: AUD $ 9.50
-
Dus verkocht tegen krs van "maximaal " 6.50.
correctie: 6.50 Moet/zijn: 7.20
-
NAMIBIA
Pohamba Visits India for Mining Cooperation
India is to sign an agreement to allow it access to Namibia’s uranium resources as part of a visit by President Hifikepunye Pohamba running until September 3.
(c.AFRICA MINING INTELLIGENCE N°209 )
-
DEALTALK-Mine find, Rio bid chatter propel Extract shares higher
09.03.09, 01:31 AM EDT
By Joseph Chaney, Asia Resources Correspondent
HONG KONG, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Investor enthusiasm over a recent find in Namibia by uranium miner Extract Resources and speculation of a takeover linked to the find have sent the company's shares up more than seven-fold this year.
Rio Tinto ( RTP - news - people ) owns 15 percent of the company, and investment bankers familiar with Rio's ambitions say the global giant may one day want to own the whole thing.
Shares of Extract traded at A$1.31 on December 31. On Wednesday the stock closed at A$9.63
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
Ik heb vanaf het begin er niet in gelooft dat RIO Extract zal opkopen Maar leest u in onderstaande link alle rumoer......................
www.forbes.com/feeds/afx/2009/09/03/a...
-
Kalahari sees Rossing South as No.2 uranium mine
By: Reuters
4th September 2009
LONDON - Aim-listed Kalahari Minerals expects the Rossing South project in Namibia to become the world's second-largest uranium deposit following recent exploration results, executive chairperson Mark Hohnen said.
Extended zones 1 and 2 at the project could contain more than 500-million pounds of uranium oxide, making the deposit the biggest after BHP Billiton's Olympic Dam in Australia, Hohnen told Reuters in an interview.
Additional resources could also be added from Zones 3 and 4. Early test results from Zone 3, released on Monday, confirmed strong uranium mineralisation.
Kalahari holds around 40% of Extract Resources , the owner of Rossing South, and sees itself as a key player if there is a takeover of the project.
"They [a potential buyer] can't do anything with Extract or the resource without having Kalahari on side," Hohnen said on Thursday.
Extract shares have jumped more than seven-fold this year on upbeat news from the deposit and speculation of a takeover.
"I guess they are all scratching their heads working out what they are going to do," said Hohnen, referring to potential buyers. "Of late there has been interest. We have talked to Rio and I think they would love to do it."
-
haas schreef:
[quote=haas]
Grondstoffen - Wie heeft de grootste voorraad Uranium?
-----------------------------------------
wss hebt u het meest aan het aandeel wat de grootste wordt ?........Extract: EXT.TO
[/quote]
Nou die gaat lekker. had er niet op gerekend dat de krs zo snel omhoog ging,..30 Juli 7.50.
NU,25 Augustus,04.25 NE time: krs range 9.00-9.70.
Op naar de 30.00 in 2013 ??
Toelichting:
Mijn prognose van $ 30 in 2013 heeft als uitgangspunt ura prijs van $ 50.
Voor beleggers met "grotere" vermogens is instappen op $ 10 dus 'n rendement van 200 % in 4 jaren.Evenzo spreiding over én exact/kalahari/Niger.Bij evt overname door andere partij,waar ik trowuens niet vanuit ga,is de kans ,imo, groot dat Kalahari de overname kandidaat zal kunnen zijn.
De inrichtingskosten van de mijn worden door Exact getaxeerd op rond de 600 Miljoen.Om dat te financieren is bij krs van 10 euro ""slechts " 'n emissie van 60 miljoen aandelen nodig. Bij 12/15 euro "nog maar " 50/40 Miljoen aaandelen.Met name de vroege investeerders (> $ 10) zullen hierbij baat ondervinden in de verdere krs-ontwikkeling.
Ik ga steeds uit van ura prijs $ 50 omdat dat historisch 'n aardige bodem lijkt.
alles imo.
-
Het zal duidelijk zijn dat waar ik schrijf "exact "m/z Extract.
[zal de (in)spanning wel zijn om vanaf Q4 2007 zo intensief bezig te zijn geweest met dit projekt.]
Dus Extract. Met hoofdletter:) in goud.:)
-
Extract Resources Limited Completes AUD40.3 Million Private Placement
Tuesday, 15 Sep 2009 08:17pm EDT
Extract Resources Limited announced that it has successfully completed its previously announced underwritten private placement of special warrants for gross proceeds of AUD40.3 million. The underwriters, BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. and Haywood Securities Inc. have placed 5.2 million special warrants at a price of AUD7.75 per special warrant. The Underwriters provided notice that the escrow release conditions relating to the placement had been satisfied. Proceeds of the placement were provided to Extract
