Philips « Terug naar discussie overzicht

voda 11 aug 2006 om 22:55








RTRS-Philips in opsporing moleculen
EINDHOVEN (ANP) - Philips heeft een samenwerkingsverband
gesloten met de Amerikaanse onderneming BG Medicine, die
pioniert op het gebied van moleculaire geneeskunde. Het concern
hoopt dat de technieken van de partner kunnen leiden tot een
vroegere opsporing en daarmee betere bestrijding van ziektes.
Philips neemt ook een belang van 6,3 procent in de onderneming.

BG Medicine is gespecialiseerd in het vinden van cellen in
het lichaam die verantwoordelijk zijn voor ziektes. Met deze
zogenoemde biomarkers is het mogelijk om veel preciezer een
patiënt te behandelen. In de medische sector is nu een
verschuiving gaande van opsporing op orgaanniveau naar
celniveau. ,,We staan hier nog maar aan het begin'', zei een
woordvoerder van Philips vrijdag.

De woordvoerder wilde niet zeggen hoeveel Philips betaalt
voor de deelneming. De samenwerking krijgt vorm onder de vlag
van Philips Research. Deze onderzoekstak werkt op het medische
vlak ook al samen met onder meer Organon en Amerikaanse
ziekenhuizen.

Philips wil hard groeien in de medische sector. Uitbreiding
van de divisie medische systemen heeft daarom prioriteit.

((ANP Redactie Economie, email economie(at)anp.nl, +31 20
504 5999))
voda 25 aug 2006 om 16:24








RTRS-Topman Deense brouwer leidde verdachte Philips-tak
KOPENHAGEN/FRANKFURT (ANP) - De bestuursvoorzitter van de
Deense brouwer Royal Unibrew heeft in het verleden leiding
gegeven aan een Duitse divisie van Philips, die momenteel onder
verdenking van justitie staat door een omkoopschandaal. Dat
heeft Philips vrijdag bevestigd tegenover persbureau Reuters.
Royal Unibrew is een partner van Heineken.

Poul Moller was tussen 2000 en 2002 de eerste man van de
divisie huishoudelijke apparaten in Duitsland en tevens
bestuurslid van Philips Duitsland. Het Duitse Openbaar
Ministerie onderzoekt momenteel of de huishoudelijke divisie
cadeaus heeft gegeven aan inkoopmanagers van onder meer Media
Markt. Dat zou zijn gebeurd in ruil voor orders.

Justitie heeft eerder al aangegeven dat de hoofdverdachte in
de zaak een voormalig bestuurslid van Philips Duitsland is.
Philips wil niet bevestigen dat Moller bij het strafrechtelijk
onderzoek betrokken is.

Royal Unibrew heeft een notering aan de beurs in Kopenhagen.
Het bedrijf was niet bereikbaar voor commentaar. Royal Unibrew
bottelt sinds 2002 Heineken-bier in Denemarken.

((ANP Redactie Economie, email economie(at)anp.nl, +31 20
504 5999))
voda 31 aug 2006 om 16:20








RTRS-Jaaromzet lichtgevende Philips-tv's naar miljard
BERLIJN (ANP) - Philips blijkt met Ambilight-tv's een
succesnummer in huis te hebben. Het elektronicaconcern verwacht
dit jaar wereldwijd 1 miljard euro aan omzet te behalen met deze
platte televisies met extra verlichting die het kijkplezier moet
verhogen. Dit maakte Philips donderdag bekend op de IFA-beurs
voor consumentenelektronica in Berlijn.

De Ambilight-tv's werden halverwege 2004 op de markt
gebracht. Eind dit jaar zullen er in totaal een miljoen stuks
zijn verkocht, zo verwacht het bedrijf.

Volgens Allard Bijlsma, directeur consumentenelektronica van
de Benelux, behaalt Philips in Nederland nu al een derde van
zijn omzet uit platte tv's met Ambilight-exemplaren. Binnen
afzienbare tijd zal dit 50 procent zijn, zo gaf hij aan.

((ANP Redactie Economie, email economie(at)anp.nl, +31 20
504 5999))
voda 31 aug 2006 om 23:35








RTRS-Chipdivisie van Philips omgedoopt tot NXP - UPDATE
N i e u w bericht, meer informatie

BERLIJN (ANP) - De chipdivisie die Philips deze maand heeft
verkocht, gaat verder onder de naam NXP. De nieuwe naam is een
afkorting van Next Experience en wordt vrijdag gepresenteerd op
een beurs voor consumentenelektronica in Berlijn.

De nieuwe eigenaren hebben gekozen voor een simpele naam,
die moet verwijzen naar de nieuwe generatie
entertainmentproducten voor consumenten die mogelijk wordt
gemaakt met de halfgeleiders van het bedrijf. Als eerbetoon aan
de afgelopen 53 jaar waarin de chipdivisie onder de vleugels van
Philips heeft gedijd, zal NXP de ondertitel 'founded by Philips'
hanteren.

De chipdivisie heeft momenteel 1,2 miljard euro in kas
zitten. Dat bedrag kan worden aangewend voor overnames.
Onduidelijk is nog of dat ook daadwerkelijk zal gebeuren en op
wat voor soort prooien het verzelfstandigde bedrijf in dat geval
exact aast.

Philips heeft zijn chipdivisie deze maand voor 6,4 miljard
euro verkocht aan een groep investeerders, waaronder KKR en
Alpinvest. Het elektronicaconcern houdt zelf een belang van
bijna 20 procent in het onderdeel.

Met de nieuwe eigenaren is afgesproken dat het bedrijf in
Eindhoven gevestigd blijft. De zittende bestuursvoorzitter Frans
van Houten blijft eveneens aan. Daarnaast stappen zeshonderd
werknemers van de onderzoeksafdeling van Philips over naar de
chipproducent.

((ANP Redactie Economie, email economie(at)anp.nl, +31 20
504 5999))
[verwijderd] 4 sep 2006 om 08:56








RTRS-Philips voltooit overname Avent
AMSTERDAM (ANP) - Philips heeft de overname van Avent afgerond. Dat heeft
het elektronicaconcern maandag bekendgemaakt. De acquisitie van het Britse
bedrijf, dat producten voor moeder- en babyverzorging maakt, werd op 23 mei
aangekondigd.

Philips heeft 675 miljoen euro voor Avent betaald. Het elektronicaconcern
wil met de overname zijn positie op de markt voor persoonlijke verzorging
versterken. Avent is de marktleider in het Verenigd Koninkrijk en behoort tot de
grootste fabrikanten in de Verenigde Staten.

Philips heeft hoge verwachtingen van de markt voor moeder- en
babyverzorgingsproducten. Nu is deze zo'n 7 miljard euro waard, maar hij groeit
de komende tijd in ontwikkelde landen jaarlijks met 5 procent en in opkomende
markten 10 procent.

((ANP Redactie Economie, email economie(at)anp.nl, +31 20 504 5999))
[verwijderd] 5 sep 2006 om 07:46








Philips gaat LED's produceren in Singapore - media5 sep 2006, 07:33 uur
AMSTERDAM (Dow Jones)--Koninklijke Philips Electronics start een fabriek waar het LED-verlichting gaat produceren op een terrein in Singapore dat voorheen eigendom was van producent van harde schijven, Maxtor. Dit meldt de Straits Times dinsdag.

Philips zal tot 900 man aannemen als de fabriek, de eerste buiten de Verenigde Staten, begin volgend jaar operationeel wordt, aldus de krant.

De productielocatie wordt verdeeld over twee gebouwen, die Philips van Seagate Technology heeft overgenomen. Seagate, een Amerikaanse technologie-onderneming nam Maxtor recent over.

Bij de nieuwe Philipsfabriek zullen hoge spanning LED's worden geproduceerd. Deze LED's worden gebruikt in producten als straatverlichting tot en met dashboards van auto's.

Hoeveel Philips in de fabriek zal investeren, wil Mourad Mankarios, bestuursvoorzitter van Philips Singapore, niet zeggen, aldus de krant. Wel zegt hij dat het gaat om en 'substantieel bedrag".

Web site krant: straitstimes.asia1.com.sg

- Door Robin van Daalen; Dow Jones Nieuwsdienst; +31-20-5890270; robin.vandaalen@dowjones.com

[verwijderd] 17 okt 2006 om 13:10








RTRS-Nieuwe baas bij medische divisie Philips
AMSTERDAM (ANP) - De topman van de medische divisie van
Philips, Jouko Karvinen, verlaat in december zijn post. De Fin
wordt de nieuwe bestuursvoorzitter van het Finse papierconcern
Stora Enso. Philips heeft Stephen Rusckowski als opvolger
benoemd. Dat maakte het elektronicaconcern dinsdag bekend.

Rusckowski geeft nu leiding aan een onderdeel van de divisie
medische systemen, Imaging Systems. De Amerikaan speelt ook een
leidende rol in de uitbreiding van het concern op het gebied van
persoonlijke gezondheidszorg. Sinds 2001 is hij werkzaam bij
Philips.

((ANP Redactie Economie, email economie(at)anp.nl, +31 20
504 5999))
[verwijderd] 19 okt 2006 om 08:23








Philips kijkt naar groeipotentie Azie - Duitse media19 okt 2006, 08:19 uur
AMSTERDAM (Dow Jones)--Elektronicaconcern Philips kijkt in toenemende mate naar potentiele groei in Azie als onderdeel van zijn strategische focus. Dat zegt Philips-bestuurder Gottfried Dutine volgens een bericht in de Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeiting donderdag.

Het bedrijf streeft ernaar de omzet in Azie in tien jaar tijd op te schroeven tot een derde van de totale omzet van het concern, aldus het dagblad.

Archie van Riemsdijk; Dow Jones Nieuwsdienst; +31-20-5890270; archie.vanriemsdijk@dowjones.com

[verwijderd] 25 okt 2006 om 10:02









511 Teletekst wo 25 okt
***************************************
*************************************
Philips voorziet hotels van tv
***************************************
` Philips gaat platte tv's leveren aan
de Franse hotelketen Accor.Philips zegt
dat tot 480.000 kamers worden voorzien
van een televisie en noemt het contract
met Accor een mijlpaal.Over bedragen
reppen de bedrijven niet.

Accor is met ketens als Sofitel,Mercure
en Novotel een van de grootste in zijn
sector ter wereld.


[verwijderd] 25 okt 2006 om 12:06








RTRS-Aandeelhouders Philips akkoord met aandeleninkoop
AMSTERDAM (ANP) - De aandeelhouders van Philips hebben
ingestemd met het voornemen om dit jaar voor 2,5 miljard euro
aandelen van het elektronicaconcern in te kopen. Het voorstel
werd woensdag voorgelegd aan de bijzondere vergadering van
aandeelhouders.

Bestuursvoorzitter Gerard Kleisterlee verwacht dat er voor
het eind van dit jaar 88,4 miljoen aandelen, circa 7,2 procent
van het totaal aantal uitstaande aandelen, worden ingekocht. De
ingekochte aandelen worden ingetrokken.

Philips kreeg van de aandeelhouders ook toestemming voor een
nieuw aandeleninkoopprogramma. Het bedrijf liet al eerder weten
hier volgend jaar nog eens 1,5 miljard euro voor uit te willen
trekken.

Na de verkoop van ruim 80 procent van de
halfgeleidersdivisie beschikt Philips over miljarden euro's. In
het komende jaar kan het bedrijf nog eens miljarden euro's
binnenhalen met de verkoop van belangen in een aantal Aziatische
technologiebedrijven.

((ANP Redactie Economie, email economie(at)anp.nl, +31 20
504 5999))
voda 25 okt 2006 om 17:11








RTRS-Philips speelt met licht in winkel van de toekomst
EINDHOVEN (ANP) - De luxe winkels in de PC Hooftstraat in
Amsterdam hangen binnen vijf jaar vol met de nieuwste
technologische snufjes, bedoeld om de aandacht van klanten te
trekken. Interactieve etalageschermen tonen automatisch de
kledingcollectie aan voorbijgangers; kledingrekken kleuren rood
als er rode shirtjes hangen en schoenen worden belicht als
iemand er toevallig voorbijloopt.Het klinkt misschien als toekomstmuziek, maar het
elektronicaconcern Philips is ervan overtuigd dat de duurdere
winkels binnen enkele jaren met licht spelen en nieuwe
technologieën inzetten om klanten te lokken. Op zijn campus in
Eindhoven heeft Philips woensdag zijn eigen 'winkel', het
zogenoemde Shoplab, geopend om te laten zien wat de
mogelijkheden zijn.Alles wat de onderneming daar toont, bevindt zich nog in de
testfase. Dan wil het wel gebeuren dat niet alles naar behoren
werkt, zoals de lampen boven de 'relaxhoek' die niet automatisch
aanspringen als iemand gaat zitten. Maar Philips heeft genoeg
vertrouwen in zijn producten zodat de komende weken winkelketens
langs mogen komen om de snufjes te aanschouwen.Het pronkstuk is de interactieve etalage, in feite niets
meer dan een dure sticker op het raam die het licht van een
beamer weerkaatst. Een sensor merkt op wanneer een voorbijganger
naar de artikelen in een etalage blijft kijken. Op het scherm
verschijnt een welkomsboodschap en kan de potentiële klant via
een menu de kledingcollectie doorbladeren. Camera's zien
bovendien wanneer hij naar dat ene paar witte schoenen kijkt
zodat via het scherm nuttige informatie over onder meer de prijs
kan worden gegeven.Het is zelfs mogelijk om het systeem persoonlijke gegevens
van klanten te laten onthouden, zoals de maat. Via een chip op
zijn klantenkaart zou iemand dan via de etalage kunnen winkelen.
Heel handig buiten openingstijden, denkt wetenschapper Evert van
Loenen van Philips. ,,Mensen kunnen 's avonds een product kopen
of reserveren en dat later ophalen.''In nog geen enkele echte winkel hangt de
Philips-technologie. Voorlopig zal dat waarschijnlijk wel zo
blijven. ,,Je merkt dat retailers erg terughoudend zijn. Ze
houden vast aan de traditie om iets fel te belichten'', zei Van
Loenen. Daar komt bij dat Philips nu nog niet kan inschatten wat
een investering van een winkel in de moderne snufjes aan extra
omzet oplevert. Het concern hoopt daar tijdens de bezoeken van
de winkelketens de komende maanden achter te komen. De eerste
reacties van retailers zijn wel positief, aldus Philips. Het is
ook de bedoeling klanten in het Shoplab te laten winkelen, maar
dat gebeurt pas nadat de winkels zelfs langs zijn geweest.Naast het Shoplab heeft Philips woensdag ook een
nepappartement van een oudere geopend. Daarin wil de onderneming
nieuwe foefjes uitproberen waardoor ouderen langer thuis kunnen
blijven wonen. Een bed houdt bijvoorbeeld tijdens de slaap de
hartslag bij en een computersysteem waarschuwt tegen tocht als
twee ramen tegen elkaar openstaan. Philips gebruikte al langer
een 'huiskamer' om nieuwe producten voor thuis te testen.((ANP Redactie Economie, email economie(at)anp.nl, +31 20
504 5999))
[verwijderd] 13 nov 2006 om 13:07








RTRS-'Philips neemt Belgische lampenfabrikant Massive over'
BRUSSEL (ANP) - De Belgische lampenfabrikant Massive komt
waarschijnlijk in handen van Philips. De Belgische krant De
Standaard meldde maandag dat het elektronicaconcern een
biedingsstrijd rondom de onderneming, die tegenwoordig officieel
Partners in Lighting International heet, gaat winnen.

Massive is sinds de zomer van 2002 grotendeels in handen van
CVC Capital Partners. Deze investeringsmaatschappij zocht echter
al een tijdje een koper. Twee andere investeringsmaatschappijen,
Carlyle en Bridgepoint, zouden ook hebben meegeboden.

Massive is vooral bekend van de plafond- en
buitenverlichting. Vorig jaar genereerde ze volgens De Standaard
een omzet van 343 miljoen euro en een nettowinst van iets minder
dan 1 miljoen euro.

((ANP Redactie Economie, email economie(at)anp.nl, +31 20
504 5999))
[verwijderd] 30 nov 2006 om 11:58








RTRS-Philips zet eerste stap in Second Life
AMSTERDAM (ANP) - Philips betreedt de virtuele wereld van
Second Life. De inwoners van Second Life kunnen hun ideeën en
wensen kwijt over onder meer de kleur en functies van producten.
,,We onderzoeken wat mensen willen'', zei een woordvoerster
donderdag.

Direct contact met de inwoners van Second Life kan tot
betere ontwerpen van producten in de echte wereld leiden, denkt
Philips. De onderneming hoopt op ,,innovatieve en verrassende
resultaten''. Philips heeft een samenwerkingsverband met het
ontwerpbureau Rivers Red Run gesloten. Dit bureau gaat de
virtuale ruimte van het concern ontwerpen.

Second Life is de nieuwste trend op het internet. Drie jaar
geleden kwam de virtuele wereld tot leven en deze telt inmiddels
al anderhalf miljoen bewoners. Met een zelf ontworpen alter ego
kunnen zij de wereld verkennen en verschillende locaties
bezoeken, waaronder een virtueel Amsterdam. Second Life kent een
eigen economie, waar geld te verdienen valt met onder meer
vastgoed.

,,Second Life is voor ons een interessante omgeving. Het is
een wereld gebaseerd op de wensen'', zei de
Philips-woordvoerster. Bewoners van de wereld kunnen contact
hebben met onder meer het virtuele personage van de
bestuursvoorzitter van Philips Design, Stefano Marzano. Een team
ontwerpers zal ook in Second Life aanwezig zijn.

Diverse ondernemingen zijn al in Second Life gestapt. Nike
verkoopt er schoenen, het persbureau Reuters heeft er een eigen
verslaggever en Nissan biedt gebruikers proefritjes aan in
nieuwe automodellen. Het online rollenspel kent sinds kort zelfs
een miljonair. Ailin Graef heeft haar geld verdiend met virtueel
vastgoed.

((Marcel Proos, email economie(at)anp.nl, +31 20 504 5999))
[verwijderd] 5 dec 2006 om 11:05








RTRS-Philips ziet af van navigatiesysteem
AMSTERDAM (ANP) - Philips heeft zijn plannen om een rentree
te maken op de navigatiemarkt afgeblazen. Het concern wilde
begin volgend jaar een concurrerend apparaat van de TomTom
introduceren, maar ziet daar nu vanaf. Het concern gaat zich
concentreren op de verkoop van andere consumentenelektronica,
zoals platte tv's en randapparatuur voor computers.

Dit zei Rudy Provoost, de bestuursvoorzitter van de divisie
consumentenelektronica van Philips, dinsdag bij een presentatie
voor analisten. De Belg had eind augustus al onverwachts
bekendgemaakt dat de introductie van Philips-navigatiesystemen
zou worden uitgesteld.

((ANP Redactie Economie, email economie(at)anp.nl, +31 20
504 5999))
[verwijderd] 6 dec 2006 om 08:04








Bartjens: Doe het zelf
Diverse bedrijven moesten hun beleid aanpassen onder druk van muitende aandeelhouders. Philips is de dans vooralsnog ontsprongen. Toch is het elektronicaconcern stelselmatig bezig het standaardwensenlijstje van de activistische belegger af te werken. Aandeelhouders willen focus, transparantie, kostenbesparingen en geld. Philips heeft dat goed in zijn oren geknoopt. Zo verkocht het zijn chipdivisie eerder dit jaar, na jarenlang hardnekkig aan die tak te hebben vastgehouden. En gisteren cancelde Philips plotseling de introductie van navigatieapparatuur. Meer transparantie creëert Philips onder andere door een regionale managementlaag weg te snijden. Een grootscheepse aandeleninkoop had Philips eerder al aangekondigd.
De vraag is of Philips hiermee potentiële belagers weet af te schudden. Het bedrijf blijft een conglomeraat.
Philips voert de druk op het management van de productdivisies op en spoort hen aan nog gedisciplineerder te werken. Daar heeft het bedrijf geen activistische aandeelhouders voor nodig. Philips doet het zelf. (FD, p. 13
[verwijderd] 15 dec 2006 om 08:51














December 15, 2006

PHILIPS EXECUTES SALE OF STAKE IN FEI COMPANY
Amsterdam, The Netherlands – Royal Philips Electronics (NYSE:PHG, AEX:PHI) today announced the sale of 8.4 million shares of common stock in FEI Company (NASDAQ: FEIC). All of the shares included in this offering were sold by Philips Business Electronics International B.V. The sale will provide Philips with net proceeds of approximately EUR 155 million. As a result of this transaction, the company will book a non-taxable gain of approximately EUR 75 million in its earnings for the fourth quarter of 2006.
This offering by Philips of FEI Company shares was announced on November 30, 2006, and priced on December 14, 2006 at USD 25.0 per share of common stock. Upon closing of the transaction, which is scheduled for Wednesday, December 20, 2006, Philips will have reduced its shareholding in FEI to zero.

For more information, please contact:
Arent Jan Hesselink
Philips Corporate Communications:
Tel: +31 20 5977415
Email: arentjan.hesselink@philips.com

About Royal Philips Electronics
Royal Philips Electronics of the Netherlands (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHI) is a global leader in healthcare, lifestyle and technology, delivering products, services and solutions through the brand promise of “sense and simplicity”. Headquartered in the Netherlands, Philips employs approximately 126,000 employees in more than 60 countries worldwide. With sales of EUR 30.4 billion in 2005, the company is a market leader in medical diagnostic imaging and patient monitoring systems, energy efficient lighting solutions, personal care and home appliances, as well as consumer electronics. News from Philips is located at www.philips.com/newscenter.

Forward-looking statements
This release may contain certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Philips and certain of the plans and objectives of Philips with respect to these items. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.
[verwijderd] 15 dec 2006 om 08:53








Philips verkoopt belang in FEI voor circa EUR 155 miljoen15 dec 2006, 08:49 uur
Amsterdam (BETTEN BEURSMEDIA NEWS) - Philips Electronics heeft zijn belang in FEI Company van 24,8% verkocht voor ongeveer EUR 155 miljoen, zo laat 's werelds grootste producent van gloeilampen en scheerapparaten vrijdag weten.

Eind november van dit jaar liet Philips al weten de ruim 8,4 miljoen aandelen FEI Company van de hand te willen doen. Het elektronicaconcern realiseert een boekwinst van zo'n EUR 75 miljoen op de verkoop, die zal worden geboekt in het vierde kwartaal van 2006.

FEI Company levert onder meer electron-microscopen aan producenten van halfgeleiders en wetenschappelijke instituten. In 1997 voegde Philips zijn Electron Optics-onderdeel samen met FEI Company en kreeg het een belang in het Amerikaanse bedrijf.

De transactie wordt op 20 december afgerond, waarna Philips geen belang meer heeft in FEI.

(c) BETTEN BEURSMEDIA NEWS (tel: +31 20 710 1756; fax: +31 20 710 1875)
dmzn 8 jan 2007 om 20:14








Persbericht Philips - lancering nieuwe producten CE
08-01-2007 17:46:21

Amsterdam (BETTEN BEURSMEDIA NEWS) - Hier volgt de tekst van het persbericht van Philips.

PHILIPS PROPELS INNOVATION TO CENTER STAGE AT THE 2007 CONSUMER ELECTRONICS SHOW

Las Vegas, United States - A trendsetter in the development of innovative consumer technologies, Philips today announced a new range of products that will elevate consumers' entertainment experiences with unparalleled levels of design, quality and freedom of content. Showcased at the 2007 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Philips' fresh lineup – which ranges from FlatTV™s and unconventional sound systems to life-like gaming experiences – delivers relevant innovation into the hands and homes of consumers. Technology exists to help make consumers' lives easier and more productive. Philips believes in simplicity and is committed to delivering products and solutions that are easy to experience, designed around consumers and advanced.

"The 2007 Consumer Electronics Show provides us with an excellent opportunity to showcase a broad range of entertainment innovations that are pertinent to today’s consumer," said Stewart Muller, president of Philips Consumer Electronics, North America. "Our newest products emphasize a deeper entertainment experience, free consumers from the existing constraints of technology and are backed by well-established partnerships to deliver the most dynamic solutions on the market. We ensure that what we bring to the consumer brings simplicity to their everyday life."

Philips' innovation in consumer experiential research enables it to discover, open and create new consumer-focused and relevant product categories. The company places an emphasis on the lifestyle of the consumer with a focus on technology to simplify and enhance day-to-day experiences. Watching a movie, making a long-distance call or playing a video game all take on a new approach with smart, sophisticated designs and intuitive operation that delivers the ultimate flexibility.

Total Immersion
Ten years ago, Philips publicly unveiled the world’s first Plasma FlatTV. Since then, Philips has reinvented the FlatTV category with its unique Ambilight™ technology. In fact, last November Philips celebrated an exciting milestone having produced its' one millionth Ambilight FlatTV at the manufacturing and design center in Bruges, Belgium. The new line up of Ambilight FlatTVs includes sets that boast 1080p resolution and incorporate Philips' latest picture quality enhancements through its Perfect Pixel HD Engine™. Utilizing this technology, each pixel of the incoming picture is enhanced to better match the surrounding pixels, resulting in a more natural picture. Artifacts and noise in all sources from multimedia to standard TV to highly-compressed high-definition (HD) are detected and reduced ensuring, that the picture is clean and razor sharp.

The Ambilight effect is now created by an innovative LED light source to generate more saturated colors, consume less power and provide a more compact design. This year, Philips has expanded the Ambilight line to include a 32-inch, 47-inch and the company’s first 52-inch LCD FlatTV.

Ambience creates a superior dimension in the home theater experience. Philips adds another dimension to the ambient concept with Ambisound™ - a wall-mountable, integrated home theater system with an elegant and functional design. The perfect complement for a FlatTV display on a wall, Ambisound immerses the listener in an incredible sound experience.

The HTS8100 system envelops the listener with full, multi-channel surround sound from just one bar of speakers and a single subwoofer. It delivers a deep, rich sound while reducing the clutter in a home theater environment.

An evolution of Philips' multi-year research into ambient intelligence, amBX™ heightens the senses of sound, sight and touch in a PC game. The sensory enhancements produce a range of external effects while playing an encoded game. Stop playing the game, start living the game with these cutting-edge peripherals. The arrival of amBX not only enhances immersion for gamers, but unleashes a venue of creativity for designers. Game developers can now add new layers to the sensory experience beyond dynamic visuals. Several developers have already launched amBX-enabled games. New releases and previously issued games are expected to join this growing catalog.

Liberating content
Guided by the vision of ultimate personalization and unleashing content, portability has become a critical component in Philips' strategy. The company’s portfolio of products continues to take the lead in providing people access to their entertainment and information whether at home or on the move.

Philips' new portable DVD line boasts versatility and mobility in one simple package. Each device can play a broad range of video-based media and features a memory card reader, which also can display digital photos. One new line even supports video through iPod™ docking, allowing users to play and view entertainment virtually anywhere and accessing CDs, DVDs plus music and videos stored on iPods.

With Philips' new 7-inch and 9-inch PhotoFrame™ line, consumers can free digital memories from their computer - where precious moments are stored but rarely seen - and share them with family and friends. New to the range this year is the advanced Smart Album™ software. This exclusive system helps users manage albums and set up, adjust and add transition effects to slideshows.

A survey commissioned by Philips revealed that Americans frequently enjoy music all around the home, and in increasingly personal ways. Nearly one-third of all respondents revealed that – thanks to multi-room audio devices – they enjoy listening in the locations they choose. Roughly 45 percent of American home listeners want to enjoy music in the living room, but are just as likely to listen in the bedroom, kitchen or even the bathroom.

Philips has addressed the growing interest for multi-room music enjoyment with its Streamium™ Wireless Music System. Easy to operate, the Philips Wireless Music Center freely and intuitively stores, manages and shares digital music with Wireless Music Stations that can be set up around the house. These music centers convert audio CDs into MP3 music files and store these on an 80 GB Actual storage may be less. 1 GB = 1 billion byteshard disk (up to 1550 CDs of music) to stream music around the home. The Wireless Music Center allows consumers to listen to the same songs in every room, a different selection for each room or enjoy any combination in between.

Effective Collaboration
Philips continues to align with partners for explosive potential and growth in the coming years. According to a new eMarketer report, the number of households using VoIP for phone calls will climb from 5.2 million this year to 32.6 million in the next three years. Philips’ latest Skype VoIP phones operate on Digitally Enhanced Cordless Telephones (DECT™) t
dmzn 8 jan 2007 om 20:15








Persbericht Philips - 1 miljoen Ambilight-tv's
08-01-2007 18:12:17

Amsterdam (BETTEN BEURSMEDIA NEWS) - Hier volgt de tekst van het persbericht van Philips.

PHILIPS UNVEILS DIAMOND-ENCRUSTED AMBILIGHT FLATTV CELEBRATING ITS MILLIONTH AMBILIGHT

Las Vegas, United States - Philips Electronics today unveiled a diamond-encrusted Ambilight FlatTV celebrating its one millionth Ambilight FlatTV. Created in conjunction with New York–based jewelry company A.Link, the 42-inch Ambilight LCD HDTV features 225 carats of diamonds - close to 2,250 individual diamonds are applied along the sides and edges of the set’s Ambilight frame, adding a whole new dimension to the Ambilight feature.

Celebrating the one millionth Ambilight FlatTV, the Diamond FlatTV will be shown at different events around the world to Philips customers, employees and consumers and is one-of-a-kind and will not be available for retail.

Philips' exclusive, Ambilight backlighting technology transforms the overall viewing experience by surrounding the TV with ambient light that automatically adapts in color and intensity according to the changing content on the screen, resulting in a completely immersive experience. A recent Philips satisfaction surveys found 85 percent of customers rate Ambilight technology as "very good" or "excellent".

"Manufacturing our millionth Ambilight FlatTV is a great moment for Philips and demonstrates that consumers have responded strongly to the viewing experience that Ambilight provides," said Rudy Provoost, chief executive officer, Philips Consumer Electronics. "To celebrate in style, we have created a truly glamorous, iconic set to commemorate our entire line of Ambilight FlatTV models. Ambilight backlighting provides an amazing, immersive viewing experience that is unmatched."

Combining class and elegance into a FlatTV
A.Link worked with Philips to develop this one-off special edition Ambilight FlatTV, celebrating the millionth Ambilight FlatTV. The company provided the diamonds as well as its century-old expertise in helping create this one-off special edition Ambilight FlatTV. The set features 225 carats and close to 2,250 diamonds set into a graceful stylized floral pattern around the edges of the TV, and will tour the world in 2007 to mark this important milestone for Philips.

"The Philips Millionth Ambilight FlatTV is truly an amazing piece of art," said Jeffrey Link, president, A.Link. "The combination of our top of the line diamonds and the Ambilight technology creates a beautiful radiance of colorful light and glamour. We pride ourselves in developing products that are iconic and highlight the diamonds in a stylish and sophisticated manner. The millionth Ambilight FlatTV is an amazing icon that we are proud to have helped developed."

Philips Millionth Ambilight FlatTV
Providing consumers an award-winning, immersive viewing experience Introduced by Philips in 2004, Ambilight creates ambiance, stimulates more relaxed viewing and improves perceived picture detail, contrast and color. Originally introduced on the left and right sides of the FlatTV, the award-winning Ambilight technology can be found in two, three and foursided (Full Surround) LCD and Plasma models.
In the past decade Philips has drawn on 60 years' heritage in television to capture a leadership position in the LCD display market. The millionth television comes on the heels of the 10th anniversary of Philips first-ever flat-panel TV, a 42-inch (107cm) Plasma FlatTV which was displayed at CeBIT Home in 1996. Only four-inches (10cm) thick with a widescreen viewing angle of 160-degrees, "the world's first TV you can hang on the wall like a painting" created a worldwide media storm.

Today, the majority of TVs sold by Philips are either LCD or Plasma FlatTVs. The 2006 range now comprises a massive range of more than 30 models, with consumers offered a selection of screen sizes from 15-inch (38cm) up to 63-inch (160cm), with more than 90 percent ready to display highdefinition TV.

Developed as a celebration for the development of the millionth Ambilight FlatTV, the set is not available for consumer purchase and will be auctioned off to charity later in 2007.

(c) BETTEN BEURSMEDIA NEWS (tel: +31 20 710 1756; fax: +31 20 710 1875)
[verwijderd] 9 jan 2007 om 07:51








RTRS-Philips Lumileds wint patentzaak van concurrent Epistar
SAN JOSE (ANP) - Philips-dochter Lumileds heeft in de
Verenigde Staten een patentzaak gewonnen van concurrent Epistar.
Door de uitspraak blijkt nu dat Epistar regels overtreedt bij
het importeren van zogeheten LED's, een soort lampjes. Dat
maakte Philips dinsdag bekend.

De uitspraak werd gedaan door een rechter van de Amerikaanse
International Trade Commission. Philips Lumileds heeft ook nog
zaken lopen tegen andere bedrijven. Het elektronicabedrijf
probeert zo te voorkomen dat producten met LED's, die teveel
lijken op de producten van Philips, in de VS verkocht worden.

((Tim Preger, email economie(at)anp.nl, +31 20 504 5999))
