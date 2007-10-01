Inloggen

Login
 
Wachtwoord vergeten?
Home  /  Forum  /  Koffiekamer  /  Mijnen - (edel)metalen

Koffiekamer « Terug naar discussie overzicht

Mijnen - (edel)metalen

Volgen
 

U volgt dit forumtopic.

Wijzig uw voorkeuren bij uw volginstellingen.

Klik hier om dit forumtopic te volgen en automatisch op de hoogte gehouden te worden bij nieuwe berichten.
414 Posts, Pagina: « 1 2 3 4 5 6 ... 16 17 18 19 20 21 | Laatste
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omlaag ↓
Kees33 1 oktober 2007 22:06
2
Lid sinds: 27 dec 2002
Laatste bezoek: 20 mrt 2020
Aantal posts:
872
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 190
Gegeven: 109
Mensen,
Kijk even naar TWD.V dat:
- al een miljoen ounce inferred heeft in alleen hun joint venture met Detour Gold (dgc.to) in 'block a'
(dgc wordt omgerekend naar ounces in de grond ongeveer 4-5 keer zo hoog gewaardeerd als twd.)
- in aanvulling op die miljoen ounce erg veel step out & infill drilling heeft verricht, die dus zowel gaan bijdragen aan upgraden van de resources naar measured/indicated als aan het misschien wel verdubbelen van de aangetoonde hoeveelheid ounces. Zo'n beetje elk gat dat in block A wordt geboord, bevat goud (zeer waarschijnlijk commercieel winbaar goud!).
- diverse andere interessante projecten op stapel, zie website:
www.tradewindsventures.com/
- dit najaar officiële aankondiging van de spinoff van hun projecten in China & spin off van andere projecten in aparte beursgenoteerde ondernemingen.

Zie ook de twd draad op edelmetalen forum.

& geen enkele spin, hype of publieke aandacht -> onderwaardering met hoofdletter O.

Dit najaar staat er zeer veel op stapel. Mag niet ontbreken in een junior portefeuille.
[verwijderd] 1 oktober 2007 23:02
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
0
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 0
Gegeven: 0
quote:

ropas schreef:


[quote=postzak]
[quote=ropas]

Gemiddeld aan 0,54. Zit te twijfelen om een gedeelte te verkopen, maar het zou morgen eerst nog wel eens verder kunnen gaan.


begint interessant te worden, koers 0.98 + 50%.
Ik zit er al een tijd in en ben blij dat ik ze heb vast gehouden.
[/quote]

Vanaf welk niveau? KXL is het klassieke voorbeeld van pump and dump.

postzak
[/quote]
[/quote]

leg anders een stop order in....
[/quote]

Heb voor de zekerheid de helft er maar uitgegooid op 1.00.


Ja kan ook....nu heb je zo ongeveer een free ride....das altijd lekker.

gr postzak
Kees33 2 oktober 2007 00:11
1
Lid sinds: 27 dec 2002
Laatste bezoek: 20 mrt 2020
Aantal posts:
872
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 190
Gegeven: 109
quote:

Kees33 schreef:


Kijk even naar TWD.V dat:


Ter aanvulling:
twd is op dit moment, los van alles wat nog op stapel staat, gewaardeerd op nog geen 20 dollar per ounce in de grond - d.w.z. de ounces van de huidige 43-101.

Begin volgend jaar update 43-101, waarbij verdubbeling of meer van het aantal ounces mogelijk is.

&
dit betreft dan nog alleen hun block A joint venture project.
Kees33 2 oktober 2007 10:30
2
Lid sinds: 27 dec 2002
Laatste bezoek: 20 mrt 2020
Aantal posts:
872
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 190
Gegeven: 109
Trade Winds Intersects High Grade Gold, 120.83 Grams/Tonne Over 1.50 Metres, Within the M Zone on Block A Property at Detour Lake, Ontario
Tuesday October 2, 12:15 am ET

biz.yahoo.com/iw/071002/0309472.html

(All this, and brains too...)
[verwijderd] 2 oktober 2007 17:43
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
0
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 0
Gegeven: 0
quote:

postzak schreef:


Let op VMS.V.

Roos riep er ergens in een andere draad ook al iets over. Willem Middelkoop heeft het aandeel op 23 SEPT getipt. Zelf zit ik er in vanaf CAD 0.20.

Deze week wordt er meer nieuws verwacht. het bedrijf richt zich met name op koper en zink:

De exploratie-update van 17 SEPT zorgde voor de recente koerssprongen:
biz.yahoo.com/iw/070917/0302859.html

finance.yahoo.com/q/bc?s=VMS.V

postzak


Vandaag dus....trading halt:

Market Regulation Services - Trading Halt - VMS Ventures Inc. - VMS

biz.yahoo.com/cnw/071002/tsx_v_halt.h...

gr postzak
[verwijderd] 2 oktober 2007 18:03
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
0
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 0
Gegeven: 0
quote:

postzak schreef:


Trading resume bij Kodiak Exploration (KXL.V). Fraaie resultaten:

Kodiak Drills 1.6m Grading 38.47 gpt Gold, Cuts 11.6m Grading 32.96 gpt Gold

biz.yahoo.com/iw/071001/0309193.html

postzak




Vandaag (vooralsnog) wederom een fraaie winst voor Kodiak Exploration (KXL.V)...zo'n dikke 25%. Het aandeel stond vandaag nog een stuk hoger, maar heeft ongetwijfeld last vd sell off in goud. 1 Jaar grafiek:

finance.yahoo.com/q/bc?s=KXL.V&t=1y&l...

gr postzak
[verwijderd] 9 oktober 2007 19:41
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
0
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 0
Gegeven: 0
quote:

postzak schreef:


Trading resume bij Kodiak Exploration (KXL.V). Fraaie resultaten:

Kodiak Drills 1.6m Grading 38.47 gpt Gold, Cuts 11.6m Grading 32.96 gpt Gold

biz.yahoo.com/iw/071001/0309193.html

postzak




KXL dendert door....ruim het hoogste niveau in 1 jaar tijd, dat ook op een hoge omzet:

finance.yahoo.com/q/bc?s=KXL.V&t=3m

Vooralsnog dik 30% er bij.

postzak
Kees33 9 oktober 2007 20:50
1
Lid sinds: 27 dec 2002
Laatste bezoek: 20 mrt 2020
Aantal posts:
872
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 190
Gegeven: 109
Mooie vondst.

Ik ken Kodiak niet uitputtend, maar vergelijk deze vondst eens met wat twd tot nu toe heeft aangetoond -> die hebben al een miljoen ounces, en daar komt begin volgens jaar in de nieuwe 43-101 waarschijnlijk een miljoen bij.

Het is wel duidelijk dat op de venture het in de schijnwerpers staan bijna belangrijker is dan wat je boort & het is duidelijk dat op de achtergrond een aantal krachten bezig is om te proberen twd (block A /gowest) zo goedkoop mogelijk binnen te slepen.

Check een aantal van de intercepts van twd, en vergelijk met wat kodiak nu bericht:

Ter informatie => een ezelsbruggetje voor een hele mooie vondst is als:
grade (gram/ton) * aantal meters > 100
>50 is al dik in orde, maar wel afhankelijk van geologie, aanwezige infrastructuur, etc etc.

Al met al: twd is op een belachelijke manier ondergewaardeerd.
Uit zo'n beetje elk gat dat twd in block A boort, komt goud naar boven, in commercieel (meer dan) interessante hoeveelheden.

En check even de website voor een interview met Ian Lambert van twd, in combinatie met deze sheets:
tinyurl.com/2x8u7z


Een aantal van TWD's resultaten:

This is a re-post, Just in case some of you have not seen it.
TWD's Block A has 1410m of Near Surface High Grade Gold !!!
Date of News Release-----Section-----Drill Hole #-----Depth(m) of Intercept-----grams-per-ton/meter
Oct,19/05-----15330E-----TWDDH-086-----80.0 - 103.1-----1.13/23.1
Apr,02/07-----15380E-----TWDDH-190-----95.2 - 95.7-----140.00/ 0.5
Mar,29/05-----15400E-----TWDDH-041-----52.3 - 62.0-----20.80/9.7
Jun,07/07-----15420E-----TWDDH-197-----77.0 - 87.1-----20.70/10.1
May,29/07-----15460E-----TWDDH-193-----34.0 - 35.0-----31.80/1.0
May,10/07-----15500E-----TWDDH-202-----110.5 - 111.0-----162.00/0.5
May,16/06-----15540E-----TWDDH-185-----91.0 - 96.0-----9.05/5.0
Jun,12/07-----15580E-----TWDDH-212-----67.0 - 78.0-----11.10/11.0
Jun,28/07-----15620E-----TWDDH-207-----101.0 - 106.0-----10.66/5.0
Jun,28/05-----15700E-----TWDDH-047-----97.0 - 98.0-----9.32/1.0
Jun,14/07-----15780E-----TWDDH-198-----59.7 - 65.8-----9.90/6.1
Jun,20/07-----15820E-----TWDDH-213-----51.0 - 54.0-----8.01/3.0
Jul,07/05-----15860E-----TWDDH-055-----92.0 - 93.0-----8.05/1.0
Apr,12/06-----15940E-----TWDDH-133-----51.0 - 53.0-----23.88/2.0
Jul,07/05-----16100E-----TWDDH-066-----95.0 - 96.0-----7.33/1.0
Sep,23/05-----16180E-----TWDDH-065-----35.0 - 40.0-----41.34/5.0
Oct,05/05-----16260E-----TWDDH-072-----60.0 - 60.4-----85.00/0.4
Jul,25/06-----16340E-----TWDDH-162-----37.5 - 40.0-----109.11/2.5
Jun,28/06-----16380E-----TWDDH-165-----63.0 - 74.0-----5.93/11.0
Jul,11/06-----16540E-----TWDDH-161-----34.3 - 34.8-----155.40/0.5
May,10/06-----16620E-----TWDDH-153-----78.0 - 87.0-----8.31/9.0
Apr,19/06-----16660E-----TWDDH-149-----77.0 - 85.0-----8.40/8.0
Jun,28/06-----16700E-----TWDDH-145-----24.7 - 35.0-----2.47/10.3
Apr,05/06-----16740E-----TWDDH-143-----108.0 - 116.0-----64.38/8.0
Nearly ALL drill holes have multiple intercepts.
14 out of 24 intercepts listed above have a factor higher than 50 ( up to 515.04 )

Aantal aandelen is ongeveer hetzelfde: kodiak volgens stockhouse op 75 miljoen & twd fully diluted ook iets in die orde.
TWD.v te koop voor ongeveer 0,275 cent...nog geen 20$ per ounce in de grond!
Kees33 10 oktober 2007 13:25
1
Lid sinds: 27 dec 2002
Laatste bezoek: 20 mrt 2020
Aantal posts:
872
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 190
Gegeven: 109
Weer goed bericht - verschil in market cap met bijv Kodiak is enorm.

Trade Winds Intersects 19.27 Grams/Tonne Gold Over 7.18 Metres Within the M Zone on Block A Property at Detour Lake, Ontario
Wednesday October 10, 6:00 am ET

TIMMINS, ON--(MARKET WIRE)--Oct 10, 2007 -- Trade Winds Ventures Inc. (CDNX:TWD.V - News) (FSE: TVR) is pleased to announce more results from its 13,000 metre 2007 winter diamond drill program on Block A at Detour Lake, Ontario. Block A is being explored as a 50/50 Joint Venture between Detour Gold Corporation (Toronto:DGC.TO - News) (50%) and Trade Winds (50%), the operator during the exploration phase. The purpose of drilling these four holes, TWDDH-235 & TWDDH-237 on Section 16140E, TWDDH-238 on Section 16620E and TWDDH-236 on Section 16660E, is to determine the continuity of the M Zone structural corridor by infill drilling previous excellent results at a 40 meter spacing. The M Zone ultramafic and numerous other gold bearing structures were intersected in all four holes, with gold mineralization ranging from approximately 20 metres to 191 metres below surface and approximately 40 metres above or below previous drilling on those sections.

In March of 2006, Trade Winds discovered new, near surface mineralization along the M Zone corridor (see news release May 16, 2006). Phase 1 of this winter's drilling was to explore the mineralization of this new zone along a 480 metre strike between sections 15380E and 15860E. Today's results on these three sections represent the continuation of the Phase 2 infill drilling of the October 2006 Resource Estimate.

On Section 16140E, diamond drill hole TWDDH-235 returned 13.96 grams/tonne over 3.00 metres, 2.30 grams/tonne over 2.00 metres, and 7.92 grams/tonne gold over 12.00 metres including 148.50 grams/tonne over 0.50 metre.

Diamond drill hole TWDDH-237 returned 5.58 grams/tonne over 1.00 metre and 93.10 grams/tonne over 0.50 metre.

On Section 16620E, diamond drill hole TWDDH-238 returned 30.59 grams/tonne over 1.25 metres, including 75.30 grams/tonne over 0.50 metre, and 19.27 grams/tonne over 7.18 metres, including 20.10 grams/tonne over 1.18 metres and 106.00 grams/tonne over 1.00 metre.

On Section 16660E, diamond drill hole TWDDH-236 returned 8.34 grams/tonne over 2.00 metres, 24.90 grams/tonne over 1.00 metre and 6.26 grams/tonne over 2.00 metres.

Details of significant fire assay results received for recent holes completed on Sections 16140E, 16620E and 16660E are as follows:

HOLE NAME FROM TO Depth LENGTH ASSAY COMPOSITE


(m.) (m.) Vertical (m.) (g/tonne (g/tonne
(m.) gold) gold)
16140E

TWDDH-235 51 61 42 10.00 1.83


69 72 56 3.00 13.96

Including 71 72 1.00 38.90

16140E

TWDDH-235 102 103 83 1.00 6.91



104.7 105.2 85 0.50 6.88


186 188 152 2.00 2.30


205 217 168 12.00 7.92

Including 215.3 215.8 0.50 148.50


233.9 234.4 191 0.50 23.70


TWDDH-237 29 30 23 1.00 1.95


36 37 29 1.00 4.75


112.96 114 92 1.04 5.58


150.5 151 123 0.50 93.10


155 156 127 1.00 3.08


181 182 148 1.00 6.28

16620E

TWDDH-238 24.86 25.36 20 0.50 9.57


60 61 48 1.00 3.46


107.75 109 88 1.25 30.59

Including 107.75 108.25 0.50 75.30


133.82 141 109 7.18 19.27

Including 133.82 135 1.18 20.10

and 140 141 1.00 106.00


191 195.5 156 4.5 1.75

16660E

TWDDH-236 31 33 25 2.00 8.34
Including 32 33 1.00 14.90


163 164 133 1.00 24.90

179 181 146 2.00 6.26


Including 179 180 1.00 9.48

True Width is estimated to be between 65-75% of core length. Drawings for
Sections 16140E, 16620E and 16660E are available on the Company's website
www.tradewindsventures.com.

Diamond drill hole location and final depths for the M Zone diamond drill
program on Sections 16140E, 16620E and 16660E are as follows:

---------------------------------------------------------
Section Hole # Northing Easting Azimuth Dip Length(m)

---------------------------------------------------------
16140E TWDDH-235 20616.9 16138.3 180 -55 240.00

---------------------------------------------------------

TWDDH-237 20582.0 16137.8 180 -55 229.00

---------------------------------------------------------

16620E TWDDH-238 20539.4 16618.3 180 -55 198.00

---------------------------------------------------------

16660E TWDDH-236 20561.6 16660.1 180 -55 267.00

---------------------------------------------------------

The M Zone structural corridor is a gold bearing structure that begins near surface at the eastern boundary of Block A, and plunges gently westward along strike for over four kilometres on to the immediately adjacent 100% owned Gowest property. Two significant mineralized zones occur along a komatiite structure, the Upper and Lower M Zone gold zones. The near surface and other portions of the M Zone structural corridor drilled to date are the subject of our recent NI 43-101 compliant resource estimate (October 2006). The 2007 M Zone winter drilling program was designed to test the westward near surface extension of the known gold mineralization with the purpose of adding new gold ounces to the resource estimate, and upgrading the current near surface inferred resource to the indicated category.

Golder Associates Ltd. (Golder) was commissioned by Trade Winds to provide an independent Mineral Resource Estimate in conformance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve definitions referred to in the National Instrument NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The resource estimation work was completed in October 2006 and is based on information contained within the Technical Report prepared by Golder on Trade Winds behalf and filed on SEDAR, which, using a cut-off of 1.0 grams/tonne, outlines an indicated resource of 14,158,000 tonnes grading 1.77 grams Au/t containing 804,321 ounces of gold and an inferred mineral resource of 24,796,000 tonnes grading 1.88 g Au/t containing 1,499,552 ounces of gold.

Mr. Alex Burton, P. Eng., P. Geo., is the qualified person for Trade Winds' projects at Detour Lake. Trade Winds, as operator of the projects, has implemented a quality control program to ensure best practice in the sampling and analysis of the drill core. All fire assay results are being provided by ALS Chemex.

Management is looking to increase shareholder value by working towards the completion of the spin-out of its Tuole Gold/Copper and the Sil
[verwijderd] 20 januari 2008 09:54
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
0
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 0
Gegeven: 0
Galore Creek Mine Project Will Go Ahead Despite Current Halt, Says Minister

By Gordon Hoekstra
18 Jan 2008 at 09:08 AM GMT-05:00


PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. (CP) -- British Columbia’s mining minister said Thursday he is confident the multi-billion dollar Galore Creek mine project in northwest B.C. will be built.

''It's not a question of whether, but when,'' Kevin Kruger told about 200 community, First Nations and business representatives at the annual natural resource forum Thursday.

Galore Creek's partners - NovaGold [TSX:NG; AMEX:NG] and Teck Cominco [TSX:TCK.B; NYSE:TCK] - halted the project two months ago when a review showed costs more than doubling to C$5 billion.

The original price tag of the mine was C$2 billion.

The new mine, which was supposed to have been complete in 2012, was hailed by the B.C. mining community as a confidence booster as it was the first new metal mine to start construction in a decade in the province.

Kruger said a fundamental error in calculating costs added C$1 billion in cost to the project.

Project planners mistakenly believed they could use the largest haul trucks to move material for a 275-metre dam and tailings pond, noted Kruger.

It turned out the trucks would not be able to turn around in the narrow valley, which meant using smaller trucks and added another two years to the construction timeframe of the dam and pond, he said.

Other costs increased because of inflation, although Kruger said he didn't believe the costs had escalated to C$5 billion.

NovaGold Resources Inc. and Teck Cominco said earlier this week they have appointed a new management team to give the Galore Creek project a second look.

The partners have appointed Pol Guzman as president and general manager, and Gary Ward as project director of the Galore Creek Mining Corp.

The companies said Guzman and Ward have joined the Galore Creek team to lead an ''aggressive'' review of Galore Creek's development with the objective of producing a modified construction and execution plan that will deliver enhanced financial returns.

Rosalind Thorn, president of the Prince George Construction Association, welcomed the announcement, noting that both Prince George contractors and suppliers had work at the Galore Creek project.

''It's extremely good news. We're looking forward to Galore Creek proceeding once again,'' said Thorn.

© The Canadian Press 2007

www.resourceinvestor.com/pebble.asp?r...
simi500 20 januari 2008 10:23
0
Lid sinds: 14 feb 2001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jun 2018
Aantal posts:
7.633
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 753
Gegeven: 17
quote:

whocaress schreef:


Galore Creek Mine Project Will Go Ahead Despite Current Halt, Says Minister

By Gordon Hoekstra
18 Jan 2008 at 09:08 AM GMT-05:00


PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. (CP) -- British Columbia’s mining minister said Thursday he is confident the multi-billion dollar Galore Creek mine project in northwest B.C. will be built.

''It's not a question of whether, but when,'' Kevin Kruger told about 200 community, First Nations and business representatives at the annual natural resource forum Thursday.

Galore Creek's partners - NovaGold [TSX:NG; AMEX:NG] and Teck Cominco [TSX:TCK.B; NYSE:TCK] - halted the project two months ago when a review showed costs more than doubling to C$5 billion.

The original price tag of the mine was C$2 billion.

The new mine, which was supposed to have been complete in 2012, was hailed by the B.C. mining community as a confidence booster as it was the first new metal mine to start construction in a decade in the province.

Kruger said a fundamental error in calculating costs added C$1 billion in cost to the project.

Project planners mistakenly believed they could use the largest haul trucks to move material for a 275-metre dam and tailings pond, noted Kruger.

It turned out the trucks would not be able to turn around in the narrow valley, which meant using smaller trucks and added another two years to the construction timeframe of the dam and pond, he said.

Other costs increased because of inflation, although Kruger said he didn't believe the costs had escalated to C$5 billion.

NovaGold Resources Inc. and Teck Cominco said earlier this week they have appointed a new management team to give the Galore Creek project a second look.

The partners have appointed Pol Guzman as president and general manager, and Gary Ward as project director of the Galore Creek Mining Corp.

The companies said Guzman and Ward have joined the Galore Creek team to lead an ''aggressive'' review of Galore Creek's development with the objective of producing a modified construction and execution plan that will deliver enhanced financial returns.

Rosalind Thorn, president of the Prince George Construction Association, welcomed the announcement, noting that both Prince George contractors and suppliers had work at the Galore Creek project.

''It's extremely good news. We're looking forward to Galore Creek proceeding once again,'' said Thorn.

© The Canadian Press 2007

www.resourceinvestor.com/pebble.asp?r...


Als de politiekers er zich gaan mee bemoeien.Zoveel goud en koper kan men toch niet laten liggen.Hij die NovaGold bij de afstraffing een paar weken gekocht heeft doet nu een mooie zaak.
[verwijderd] 11 juli 2008 22:33
0
Lid sinds: 01 jan 0001
Laatste bezoek: 01 jan 0001
Aantal posts:
0
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 0
Gegeven: 0
Leuk, die mededelingen van Mindoro. Ik zit er sinds een aantal maanden dik in, maar de koers blijft maar zakken, ondanks de (bijna) vergunning om te gaan exploiteren. Enig idee waarom de koers zo daalt? Ik kan geen oorzaken vinden op het Internet, of bij de firma zelf.
(ook niet bij Willem Middelkoop)


quote:

postzak schreef:


Mindoro Resources blijft als maar goud vinden. Vooralsnog is er weinig aandacht voor dit aandeeltje en liggen de bied en laat vaak ver uit elkaar, de omzet is zeer dun:

Mindoro Resources Ltd.: Further Drill Results Reported From Kay Tanda and Geostatistical Resource Estimate Commissioned

Wednesday April 4, 9:00 am ET

biz.yahoo.com/ccn/070404/200704040382...

postzak
voda 23 oktober 2018 16:44
0
Lid sinds: 02 dec 2005
Laatste bezoek: 17 apr 2020
Aantal posts:
253.428
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 39088
Gegeven: 12404
Palladiumprijs naar record

Gepubliceerd op 23 okt 2018 om 13:16 | Views: 1.702

LONDEN (AFN) - De prijs van het metaal palladium is dinsdag naar een recordhoogte gestegen. Deze zat al een aantal dagen in de lift door stijgende politieke spanningen met Rusland, een van de grootste producenten van het metaal. Door die spanningen neemt de angst voor een slinkend aanbod toe.

Palladium, dat vooral wordt gebruikt in katalysatoren voor auto's, ging voor een bedrag van 1139,91 dollar per troy ounce (ruim 31 gram) van de hand. Het metaal wordt ook gebruikt voor het maken van witgoud.

De vraag naar palladium neemt toe nu consumenten vaker voor benzine-aangedreven auto's kiezen dan voor diesels. Tot 2020 verwachten analisten daarom dat het aanbod achter blijft bij de vraag.
s.lin 18 april 2020 07:47
0
Lid sinds: 03 jan 2011
Laatste bezoek: 18 apr 2020
Aantal posts:
7.799
Aanbevelingen:
Ontvangen: 329
Gegeven: 74
Congo mine closures would cause economic and social crisis, minister says
18 april
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo’s mining minister warned mine shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic would trigger a “catastrophic” economic and social crisis in the country, as he reported a 15% slump in cobalt exports in the first quarter.

Congo, the world’s biggest producer of cobalt, is highly reliant on mining, with the industry contributing 32% of its GDP and 95% of export revenue in 2018, according to the central bank.

“The DRC would not be able to withstand an abrupt halt in the mining production of the flagship projects operating there if they invoked force majeure,” Mines Minister Willy Kitobo Samsoni wrote in a ministry analysis seen by Reuters.

Exports of cobalt, a metal used in batteries, fell by 15.2% in the first quarter compared to the same period last year, he said in the memo, while copper exports increased by 12.8%.

“As a result (of mine shutdowns), we risk moving from a health crisis to an economic crisis, which would in turn lead to a social crisis,” Samsoni wrote.

The clause of force majeure allows certain terms of an otherwise legally binding agreement to be ignored because of unavoidable circumstances.

Companies mining in Congo’s southern copper belt include Glencore subsidiary Katanga Mining, China Molybdenum’s Tenke Fungurume, MMG, and Chemaf, while Ivanhoe is developing two copper mines there.

Disruption caused by the pandemic has so far driven Chemaf to shut its Usoke copper-cobalt processing plant, while Ivanhoe has suspended operations at its Kipushi copper mine project.

Restrictions on movement in countries through which Congo’s metals are transported could also trigger declarations of force majeure, Samsoni said.

Zambia, a key transit country for copper and cobalt, has mandated all returning residents and foreigners to be quarantined for 14 days in a government facility at their own cost, according to a foreign ministry document seen by Reuters.

A logistics official said this would affect the transport of metals from DRC, as truck drivers would have to go into quarantine on arrival in Zambia.

“This situation cannot be sustained,” he said.

Depressed copper prices could also slow the development of new mines in Congo, Samsoni said, with facilities expected to enter production in 2020 or 2021, like Ivanhoe’s Kamoa-Kakula project, likely to be postponed.

Ivanhoe Mines Executive Co-Chairman Robert Friedland said the recent copper price decline has not affected the development schedule for Kamoa-Kakula, and that the mine’s high expected grade of copper makes it better able to withstand low prices.

“The Kakula mine is making excellent progress on its development,” he said in a written statement to Reuters, reiterating the company’s previous guidance for first production in the third quarter of 2021.

On April 2 the company said it had locked down the Kamoa-Kakula project with all key personnel on site in order to ensure operational continuity and minimise the impact of the pandemic on the development schedule.

in.reuters.com/article/health-coronav...
414 Posts, Pagina: « 1 2 3 4 5 6 ... 16 17 18 19 20 21 | Laatste
Aantal posts per pagina:  20 50 100 | Omhoog ↑

Plaats een reactie

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Indices

AEX 505,82 +1,96%
EUR/USD 1,0870 +0,08%
Germany30^ 10.705,60 +3,92%
Gold spot 1.683,63 0,00%
LDN100-24h 5.842,95 0,00%
NY-Nasdaq Composite 8.650,14 +1,38%

Stijgers

ALTICE...
+12,25%
RANDST...
+10,55%
Aperam
+8,87%
AMG
+8,00%
Basic-Fit
+7,53%

Dalers

KPN
-4,36%
Fugro
-3,42%
JUST E...
-2,93%
NSI
-2,67%
VIVORY...
-2,61%

Nieuws Forum Meer»

(30)

Bailey-Leah op 18 apr 2020 08:03
(40)

Bailey-Leah op 18 apr 2020 07:58
(1)

Ronald Engels op 18 apr 2020 02:38
(63)

boomer92 op 18 apr 2020 02:20
(27)

boomer92 op 18 apr 2020 02:00

Column Forum Meer»

(641)

Fundbuster op 18 apr 2020 08:06
(31)

BeursJunkie op 18 apr 2020 06:26
(16)

Madjocko op 17 apr 2020 23:07
(7)

Erny op 17 apr 2020 22:53
(2)

Dead cat bounce op 17 apr 2020 20:32
 

Populair

Trending

Opinie

Actueel

Koersen

Premium

Forum

Secties

Bitcoin

Mijn IEX

Socials

Over IEX

Quotedata: Amsterdam realtime by Euronext, other realtime by Cboe Europe Ltd.   US stocks: by NYSE & Cboe BZX Exchange, 15min delayed
#/^ Index indications calculated real time, zie disclaimer, streaming powered by VWD Group Crypto data by Crypto Compare