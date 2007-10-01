quote:

whocaress schreef:

Galore Creek Mine Project Will Go Ahead Despite Current Halt, Says MinisterBy Gordon Hoekstra18 Jan 2008 at 09:08 AM GMT-05:00PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. (CP) -- British Columbia’s mining minister said Thursday he is confident the multi-billion dollar Galore Creek mine project in northwest B.C. will be built.''It's not a question of whether, but when,'' Kevin Kruger told about 200 community, First Nations and business representatives at the annual natural resource forum Thursday.Galore Creek's partners - NovaGold [TSX:NG; AMEX:NG] and Teck Cominco [TSX:TCK.B; NYSE:TCK] - halted the project two months ago when a review showed costs more than doubling to C$5 billion.The original price tag of the mine was C$2 billion.The new mine, which was supposed to have been complete in 2012, was hailed by the B.C. mining community as a confidence booster as it was the first new metal mine to start construction in a decade in the province.Kruger said a fundamental error in calculating costs added C$1 billion in cost to the project.Project planners mistakenly believed they could use the largest haul trucks to move material for a 275-metre dam and tailings pond, noted Kruger.It turned out the trucks would not be able to turn around in the narrow valley, which meant using smaller trucks and added another two years to the construction timeframe of the dam and pond, he said.Other costs increased because of inflation, although Kruger said he didn't believe the costs had escalated to C$5 billion.NovaGold Resources Inc. and Teck Cominco said earlier this week they have appointed a new management team to give the Galore Creek project a second look.The partners have appointed Pol Guzman as president and general manager, and Gary Ward as project director of the Galore Creek Mining Corp.The companies said Guzman and Ward have joined the Galore Creek team to lead an ''aggressive'' review of Galore Creek's development with the objective of producing a modified construction and execution plan that will deliver enhanced financial returns.Rosalind Thorn, president of the Prince George Construction Association, welcomed the announcement, noting that both Prince George contractors and suppliers had work at the Galore Creek project.''It's extremely good news. We're looking forward to Galore Creek proceeding once again,'' said Thorn.© The Canadian Press 2007