Merck KGaA Acquires Majority Shareholding in Serono S.A.Darmstadt, January 5, 2007 – Merck KGaA announced today that it has closed theshare purchase agreement signed with the Bertarelli family on September 21, 2006,and now holds the majority of the capital as well as the voting rights of Serono S.A.Merck plans to further increase its shareholding in Serono S.A. through a series ofadditional measures.The Bertarelli family’s bearer shares with a par value of CHF 25 each were acquired forCHF 1,100 per share and the registered shares with a par value of CHF 10 each forCHF 440 per share. The shares represent about 66% of Serono’s capital andapproximately 76% of the voting rights. Aside from this, Merck has purchasedadditional shares on the stock exchange and currently holds around 84% of Serono’scapital and 89% of the voting rights.Subject to clearance by the Swiss Takeover Board, on January 9 Merck expects tolaunch a public tender offer under Swiss law to the holders of the bearer shares,likewise for CHF 1,100 per share.Merck KGaA will change its financial reporting schedule in the first quarter of 2007.Preliminary figures for the fourth quarter of 2006 and the full year will be announced onJanuary 18, 2007. The Annual Press Conference and Analyst Meeting on the results offiscal 2006 will be held on March 1, 2007.***************************Merck KGaA to Explore Divestiture of Its Generics BusinessDarmstadt, Germany, January 5, 2007 – Merck KGaA confirmed, that it is evaluating the divestiture of its Generics division (Merck Generics) as one strategic option. Merck is not engaged in initial discussions with any potential buyers. Irrespective of this strategic evaluation Merck still plans to make a capital increase of EUR 2 billion to EUR 2.5 billion within the first quarter of 2007.Merck Generics has sales in more than 90 countries and is the number 3 ranked generics business in the world. In 2005 Merck Generics reported sales ofEUR 1.8 billion and an operating result of EUR 238 million. The division employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide.“Merck Generics has a strong business with excellent leadership and good growth prospects for the future. However it will need continued investment to fully realize its potential and strengthen its market presence,” said Dr. Michael Roemer, Chairman of the Executive Board of Merck KGaA. “In light of the far-reaching changes occurring in the market we are considering as an option the divestiture of Merck Generics to a qualified buyer.”